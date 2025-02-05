Ollie Gordon News: Joins 2025 NFL Draft field

Gordon is set to join the 2025 NFL Draft field, per a post on his personal X account.

Gordon was viewed as a potential first-round pick and one of the best in the nation entering the 2024 college season, but his stock steadily declined over the course of the campaign to the point where he's viewed as a potential third or fourth-round pick in many recent mock drafts. Gordon is a bit taller than the average back at 6-foot-2, and he's a physical runner, but his top-end speed is lacking a bit. Gordon also graded out as a solid receiver in 2024, per PFF, so there are some intriguing traits if Gordon winds up as a sort of "thunder" back in the right situation. He'll have a chance to prove his doubters wrong at the NFL Combine and the Oklahoma State pro day.