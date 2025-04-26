Ollie Gordon News: Slide ends in Miami

The Dolphins selected Gordon in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 179th overall.

A year ago, it would have been considered a big surprise for Gordon to last this long in the draft. He was coming off a monstrous sophomore season at Oklahoma State with 285 carries for 1,732 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. His junior year did not go as planned, however. Gordon's YPC dropped from 6.08 to 4.63, and he was held to 880 rushing yards on 190 attempts. The combine didn't help his stock much as he tested below average in the 40 (4.61) and in the vertical (34.5). His fit in Miami is good, though. The Dolphins have two smaller, speedier backs and needed to add some thump. Gordon can provide that at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds. The upside case for Gordon would be taking over a short-yardage and goal-line role in Miami.