Oren Burks headshot

Oren Burks News: Moving to Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Burks agreed to a two-year, $5-million deal with the Bengals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The deal comes with an "opportunity to start" for the linebacker who stepped up in place of the injured Nakobe Dean during Philadelphia's recent Super Bowl run, per Rapoport. In four playoff games, Burks recorded 25 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sack, and a pass breakup. Burks has played more on special teams than defense during six of his first seven NFL seasons, making just 17 combined starts at linebacker in the regular season.

