2024 Philadelphia Eagles Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
Published on August 9, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley joins a roster that's largely unchanged from the one which is tied for the best regular-season record in the league across the last two seasons. But which Eagles team is the real one? The team that went 26-5 from Week 1 of the 2022 season through Week 12 of last year, including a three-point Super Bowl loss to the mighty Chiefs? Or the one which lost five of its last six games of the regular season last year before getting blown out by the mediocre Bucs in the wild-card round?

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Nick Sirianni (Year 4)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore (Year 1) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Vic Fangio (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 5

Full 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart

Full 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Stats

Stats to Know for the Philadelphia Eagles

  • 2023 Record: 11-6
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .481 (T-21st)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +5 (15th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (23rd)
  • 2023 PROE: -1.1% (14th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 1st
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,112 (7th)1,105 (27th)
Points433 (7th)428 (30th)
Turnovers28 (T-23rd)18 (T-23rd)
Yards6,024 (8th)6,054 (26th)
Rush Yards2,190 (8th)1,758 (10th)
Pass Yards3,834 (16th)4,296 (31st)
Drives177 (30th)175 (T-3rd)
Yards per Drive34.0 (6th)34.6 (31st)
Points per Drive2.33 (7th)2.35 (30th)

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsKenny PickettNoneSaquon BarkleyC.J. Uzomah
     
Veteran DeparturesMarcus MariotaNoneD'Andre SwiftJack Stoll
   Boston Scott 
   Rashaad Penny 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsJulian OkwaraDevin WhiteC.J. Gardner-Johnson
  Bryce HuffIsaiah Rodgers
  Oren BurksTyler Hall
  Zack Baun 
    
Veteran DeparturesFletcher CoxNicholas MorrowKevin Byard
 Haason ReddickZach CunninghamBradley Roby
  Shaquille Leonard 

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
122Quinyon MitchellCB
240Cooper DeJeanCB
394Jalyx HuntOLB
4127Will ShipleyRB
5152Ainias SmithWR
5155Jeremiah TrotterLB
5172Trevor KeeganG
6185Johnny WilsonWR
6190Dylan McMahonC

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Saquon Barkley's arrival from the rival Giants in free agency gives Philadelphia easily its best running back of the Nick Sirianni/Jalen Hurts era, an upgrade over fellow Nittany Lion Miles Sanders (2021-2022) as well as hometown kid D'Andre Swift (2023). With Barkley as well as wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, the Eagles have surrounded Hurts with an impressive array of talent at the skill positions.

Two questions will ultimately decide Barkley's fantasy value and, to a lesser extent, the value of the rest of the team's fantasy stars. First, just how big is the loss of future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce to retirement? The Eagles have plenty of talent and continuity elsewhere on the line and will trust legendary line coach Jeff Stoutland to make it all work, but the loss of an all-time talent at the literal center of the offense is sure to be felt. Kelce's absence could affect all areas of the offense, but if it leads to the decline of the famous "tush push," it could actually boost Barkley, with more touchdowns going his way instead of to Hurts.

Secondly, will Barkley stay healthy? He's missed at least one game every year except his rookie season, but since missing all but two games in 2020 due to a torn ACL, he's missed an average of just 2.7 games – more than you want, but hardly an outlier.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: RB Will Shipley

In the two years the Eagles have paired A.J. Brown with DeVonta Smith, no other receiver on the team has finished higher than 87th in fantasy points at the position, so we'll look to the backfield for sleepers. Both backup backs are interesting sleepers due to Saquon Barkley's fragility, but Shipley is the more interesting to dream on. The rookie, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, is more athletic than fourth-year veteran Kenneth Gainwell and is more talented in the passing game.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Kenneth Gainwell

We're doubling up in the backfield here, as Brown and Smith simply don't leave enough targets for anyone else in the receiver corps to be worth a mention. Shipley goes before Gainwell in many drafts because he's new and interesting, while we've seen what Gainwell can do for a few years now, and it's nothing special. But if the oft-injured Barkley were to go down early in the season, the Eagles might turn first to a steady hand who knows the playbook, giving Gainwell a route to plenty of starts.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Team Futures

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Player Futures

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 6Green Bay Packers8:15 PM
2Sep 16Atlanta Falcons8:15 PM
3Sep 22at New Orleans Saints1:00 PM
4Sep 29at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00 PM
5Bye  
6Oct 13Cleveland Browns1:00 PM
7Oct 20at New York Giants1:00 PM
8Oct 27at Cincinnati Bengals4:25 PM
9Nov 3Jacksonville Jaguars8:20 PM
10Nov 10at Dallas Cowboys4:25 PM
11Nov 14Washington Commanders8:15 PM
12Nov 24at Los Angeles Rams8:20 PM
13Dec 1at Baltimore Ravens4:25 PM
14Dec 8Carolina Panthers1:00 PM
15Dec 15Pittsburgh Steelers4:25 PM
16Dec 22at Washington Commanders1:00 PM
17Dec 29Dallas Cowboys4:25 PM
18TBDNew York GiantsTBD

