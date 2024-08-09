2024 Philadelphia Eagles Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley joins a roster that's largely unchanged from the one which is tied for the best regular-season record in the league across the last two seasons. But which Eagles team is the real one? The team that went 26-5 from Week 1 of the 2022 season through Week 12 of last year, including a three-point Super Bowl loss to the mighty Chiefs? Or the one which lost five of its last six games of the regular season last year before getting blown out by the mediocre Bucs in the wild-card round?

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Nick Sirianni (Year 4)

Nick Sirianni (Year 4) Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Kellen Moore (Year 1) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Vic Fangio (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Vic Fangio (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 5

Full 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart

Full 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Stats

Stats to Know for the Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Record: 11-6

11-6 2023 Strength of Schedule: .481 (T-21st)

.481 (T-21st) 2023 Point Differential: +5 (15th)

+5 (15th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (23rd)

59% (23rd) 2023 PROE: -1.1% (14th)

-1.1% (14th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 1st

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,112 (7th) 1,105 (27th) Points 433 (7th) 428 (30th) Turnovers 28 (T-23rd) 18 (T-23rd) Yards 6,024 (8th) 6,054 (26th) Rush Yards 2,190 (8th) 1,758 (10th) Pass Yards 3,834 (16th) 4,296 (31st) Drives 177 (30th) 175 (T-3rd) Yards per Drive 34.0 (6th) 34.6 (31st) Points per Drive 2.33 (7th) 2.35 (30th)

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Saquon Barkley's arrival from the rival Giants in free agency gives Philadelphia easily its best running back of the Nick Sirianni/Jalen Hurts era, an upgrade over fellow Nittany Lion Miles Sanders (2021-2022) as well as hometown kid D'Andre Swift (2023). With Barkley as well as wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, the Eagles have surrounded Hurts with an impressive array of talent at the skill positions.

Two questions will ultimately decide Barkley's fantasy value and, to a lesser extent, the value of the rest of the team's fantasy stars. First, just how big is the loss of future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce to retirement? The Eagles have plenty of talent and continuity elsewhere on the line and will trust legendary line coach Jeff Stoutland to make it all work, but the loss of an all-time talent at the literal center of the offense is sure to be felt. Kelce's absence could affect all areas of the offense, but if it leads to the decline of the famous "tush push," it could actually boost Barkley, with more touchdowns going his way instead of to Hurts.

Secondly, will Barkley stay healthy? He's missed at least one game every year except his rookie season, but since missing all but two games in 2020 due to a torn ACL, he's missed an average of just 2.7 games – more than you want, but hardly an outlier.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: RB Will Shipley

In the two years the Eagles have paired A.J. Brown with DeVonta Smith, no other receiver on the team has finished higher than 87th in fantasy points at the position, so we'll look to the backfield for sleepers. Both backup backs are interesting sleepers due to Saquon Barkley's fragility, but Shipley is the more interesting to dream on. The rookie, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, is more athletic than fourth-year veteran Kenneth Gainwell and is more talented in the passing game.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Kenneth Gainwell

We're doubling up in the backfield here, as Brown and Smith simply don't leave enough targets for anyone else in the receiver corps to be worth a mention. Shipley goes before Gainwell in many drafts because he's new and interesting, while we've seen what Gainwell can do for a few years now, and it's nothing special. But if the oft-injured Barkley were to go down early in the season, the Eagles might turn first to a steady hand who knows the playbook, giving Gainwell a route to plenty of starts.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Team Futures

Eagles Super Bowl 59 odds: 15-1 (T-6th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-6th) Nick Sirianni 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 45-1 (T-25th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-25th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 (T-3rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Player Futures

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Schedule