Patrick Johnson News: Back with Philly

Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on March 14.

The 2021 seventh-round pick of the Eagles spent his first three plus seasons with the team before being waived last September. Johnson was claimed by the Giants and played in 12 games with his new team before suffering a knee injury and missing the last three contests of the regular season. The linebacker recorded four tackles (three solo) in 2024 and has played more on special teams than defense in all four of his NFL seasons.