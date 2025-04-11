Patrick Peterson News: Announces retirement

Peterson announced Friday that he will retire as a member of the Cardinals on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peterson was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 5 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he proved to be worth that high of a selection as he made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons in Arizona while making the First-Team All-Pro three times (2011, 2013, 2015). He signed with Minnesota in 2021 and played for the Vikings for two seasons before playing for the Steelers in 2023, his last year of regular-season action. Peterson will end his 13-year NFL career with 652 tackles (571 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and 36 interceptions (including two pick-sixes) across 201 regular-season games.