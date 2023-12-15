Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 15 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both can easily beat Byron Murphy and Akayleb Evans . The wideout duo could have beaten the Colts corners last week, too, but Indianapolis cut loose the underneath of the defense and the Bengals coasted mostly on their running back production. In theory that could happen here too if the

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 14 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

This article will go game by game for the Week 14 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both can easily beat Byron Murphy and Akayleb Evans. The wideout duo could have beaten the Colts corners last week, too, but Indianapolis cut loose the underneath of the defense and the Bengals coasted mostly on their running back production. In theory that could happen here too if the Vikings decide to just sell out deep to contain Chase and Higgins, but given Indianapolis' results there's not an obvious reason for Minnesota to see it that way. Indeed, Brian Flores' blitzing tendencies would seemingly sooner cut loose a wide receiver than set aside the necessary resources to bracket both sides of the field. Slot defender Josh Metellus is miscast when downfield but it's not clear whether Tyler Boyd can threaten him that particular way.

Upgrade: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyler Boyd









MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Jefferson seems like a good bet to see a shadow assignment from Chidobe Awuzie. Awuzie is a good player but this is not an especially intimidating detail for Jefferson – the Bengals would put Awuzie on Jefferson more to protect the rookie D.J. Turner more than over the goofy idea that Awuzie would somehow stop Jefferson. It's more that Turner has had typical rookie struggles and the last thing he needs is to get left against Jefferson. Jordan Addison might be too much for Turner, too, but at least Addison himself is still in a developmental stage rather than a polished product like Jefferson. K.J. Osborn might not have played much last week if not for Jefferson's injury, so whereas Osborn was the primary slot receiver last year it seems he might have been benched for Brandon Powell. To me Powell seems to have no real angle on Mike Hilton.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Pittman has such locked-in usage that it really isn't worth fussing over matchups with him, but if shadowed by Joey Porter then this could be a game where Pittman has to grind a little more than usual for his numbers. The likes of Chandon Sullivan and Trenton Thompson in the slot look like they could be vulnerable to Josh Downs, especially if Minkah Fitzpatrick is giving Porter any help against Pittman. Alec Pierce can probably beat Patrick Peterson soundly in a 40-yard dash, but defending vertically on the sideline might be Peterson's one non-liability function at this point.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce









PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

Julius Brents might finally return from an eight-week absence over a quadriceps issue. There might be rust with that and we still don't really know how good Brents is, but he's a big and toolsy corner who at the very least is better than the two guys the Colts have behind him. Jaylon Jones and Darrel Baker were never supposed to see the field this year. George Pickens in particular might lose something against Brents, who at 6-foot-3 is largely a physical mirror of Pickens. Diontae Johnson would likely fare better against Brents, who might be a little tall to play the start/stop game with Johnson. Jones and Baker are largely physical mirrors of Pickens, too, but to a lesser extent and more importantly, Pickens' skill level is too much for Jones/Baker (and maybe even Brents, too for all I know). Allen Robinson seems unlikely to do anything regardless of the matchup, but Kenny Moore is tough especially if you can't go downfield against him. Perhaps none of this really matters, given the quarterback.

Upgrade: Diontae Johnson

Downgrade: Allen Robinson

Even: George Pickens

Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

You could probably call it a down year for Patrick Surtain but he's still one of the league's best corners and, particularly when the other corners on a defense are as vulnerable as Fabian Moreau on the other side, there can be a funnel effect toward the lesser corner even if the other corner is otherwise 'beatable.' Since Detroit has no obvious lead boundary wideout between Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds, in this game the Broncos might choose to leave Surtain on one side and Moreau on the other. Whoever gets Moreau is more likely to be open, but Amon-Ra St. Brown is the only Detroit wideout with any degree of certainty in his projection. He gets JaQuan McMillian, who at once might be a solid slot corner but isn't specifically grounds for worrying about St. Brown.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams









DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

Jerry Jeudy can beat these Detroit corners, but it's not clear whether the structure of the Denver offense sets aside the necessary space and timing for Jeudy to show what he might be able to do. The Broncos build the offense this way on purpose to provide structural cover for Russell Wilson, running as few pass plays as possible so the defense can't spam the few areas of the field Wilson can throw. It's about drawing the defense downward and inward to create as much isolation on the boundary as possible for Courtland Sutton, who from this setup has proven quite effective as a jumpball and sideline target. Given this construction of the offense, the matchups don't matter much. But for what it's worth, Sutton should be able to threaten these Detroit corners vertically, also.

Upgrade: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen has done a great job from the slot all year but the Carolina passing game is so singularly dysfunctional even Thielen's relatively low-difficulty targets have become too difficult for Bryce Young. It seems unlikely that slot corner Dee Alford is a cause for concern, but Thielen was shut down by Atlanta in Week 1. Neither of the boundary receivers have an obvious advantage here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo









ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London might or might not see a shadow assignment from Jaycee Horn in this game, though since his return from injury Horn has only played on the left side. The Falcons could line up London on the offense's left (the defense's right), where he would instead face Donte Jackson, but expecting common sense from Arthur Smith might be unfair. The less Horn the better for London.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Horn)

Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears

CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Elijah Moore hasn't had the greatest quality of targets but he also has dropped some passes he shouldn't have, so he doesn't get a major benefit of the doubt despite a favorable matchup against Kyler Gordon. The boundary coverage is likely to be more concerning, and it's possible Jaylon Johnson can create some difficulties if assigned to Amari Cooper. If you're the Bears this is a no brainer – you put Johnson on Cooper and you put Tyrique Stevenson on Cedric Tillman. Tillman hasn't gotten anything going but would have a prayer against Stevenson, a fellow rookie and struggling one at that. I don't know how to call Cooper versus Johnson, but if Johnson shuts down Cooper it would possible be his best game as a pro to this point, for what it's worth.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman









CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

DJ Moore figures to see a shadow assignment from either Denzel Ward (if active; shoulder) or Greg Newsome, neither of which would be the greatest development. You can't bench Moore because he has such a high share of the Chicago passing game and his talent gives him the chance to transcend difficult matchups, but this likely qualifies as one.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney

Even: N/A

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Particularly if Carlton Davis is out, this should be a spot where the Packers wideouts can get open. Jamel Dean is tough vertically on one side, but he struggles with start/stop and lateral movements, which any of Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed or Dontayvion Wicks can execute to some degree. Christian Izien in the slot is probably at a disadvantage when Reed lines up there. Zyon McCollum would be the likely replacement if Davis is out. McCollum is big and super toolsy but doesn't seem able to put it together on the field.

Upgrade: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs (arguably lower to Even if Davis plays), Dontayvion Wicks (see Doubs)

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

No idea whether Jaire Alexander (shoulder) or Eric Stokes (hamstring) will be back for this one, but in their place Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine aren't so intimidating. Mike Evans might not be slowed even by Alexander even if Alexander returns – Alexander is great but there's only so much you can do when the receiver you're covering is a half-foot taller and 40 pounds heavier than you. Alexander might be an easier matchup for Evans than A.J. Terrell was last week, if only because Terrell is better built to defend jumpballs. If Chris Godwin can't play then the Buccaneers will apparently go with Trey Palmer and David Moore.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Evans (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Alexander), Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, David Moore

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyreek Hill (ankle) and Jaylen Waddle can both beat Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed in straight-up man coverage, but even aside from Hill's ankle issue the projection is more complicated than that because the Jets defense doesn't operate so simply. Rather than specifically needing to mirror a given receiver, the Jets usually have an assignment better understood as covering a part of the field, and by knowing help is stationed in other nearby areas the corners are allowed to take liberties that they wouldn't if they were left in more basic man coverage. Another way to look at it is: the Jets don't stress receivers, they stress quarterbacks. Their approach is to pose a collection of details that leave the quarterback confused and indecisive, an anxiety egged on by their lively pass rush and general physicality.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle









JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jalen Ramsey to this point has stayed on the right side, with Xavien Howard on the left. Neither corner can cover Garrett Wilson at this point, so there's nothing in the matchup specifically that's concerning to Wilson. The quarterback remains a problem, though hopefully things look more like last week than the games Zach Wilson started previously.

Upgrade: Garrett Wilson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Derek Carr and his flinching style of quarterback play makes things difficult regardless of the opponent, even when Chris Olave and his ankle are perfectly healthy. That they aren't, and that the Giants defense has improved in recent weeks, might make this a tougher matchup than some assume. Deonte Banks has gotten it together a little bit lately, and the rookie could improve rapidly given his rare athletic tools. Adoree' Jackson is all bluff on the other side but rarely gives up much separation, so it's easy to imagine Jackson's coverage deterring a quarterback and scared as Carr. Cor'Dale Flott has been an improvement in the slot, meanwhile, making the Giants corner rotation look pretty good across the board all of a sudden.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed













GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt are both legitimate deep threats, and Isaac Yiadom in particular might be beatable vertically. Yiadom is a journeyman replacement for the injured Marshon Lattimore, making Yiadom the more likely target than Paulson Adebo, who's among the toolsiest corners in the league and has done very well this year. Alontae Taylor is toolsy but probably miscast in the slot, where Wan'Dale Robinson could give Taylor a surprising amount of difficulty.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

Derek Stingley and Steven Nelson both look tough for Houston, but DeAndre Hopkins is generally matchup-proof because he doesn't need to 'beat' the coverage to make the catch. Still, the targets will likely be contested. Treylon Burks is back into a starting role but it's likely that Will Levis is too limited as a passer at this point to support multiple productive wide receivers in a given game. For Burks and the other Titans wideouts this matchup appears challenging.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks









HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Looks like Houston's first two wideouts on the field for this game will be Robert Woods and Noah Brown. Not good. These Titans corners can't cover downfield but these receivers can't get there, short of busted coverages. In my opinion Xavier Hutchinson is clearly a more viable receiver than either but even if Hutchinson sees more opportunity the whole offense might be so busted no one does anything, especially if C.J. Stroud can't play.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Noah Brown (downgrade if Stroud is out), Robert Woods (see Brown), Xavier Hutchinson (see Brown)

New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

DeMario Douglas is back, thankfully, though this matchup and the broader circumstances look less than favorable. The Chiefs can feature a number of defenders in the slot, including either of their top corners (L'Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie), so that's bad news for Douglas now that he has the bull's eye on him. The ball has to go somewhere, though, at least in theory, and the likes of DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster don't seem likely to do all that much (effective) lifting. Then again, Bailey Zappe clearly favors Parker more than Mac Jones did. If I had to guess the Chiefs might put Sneed on Parker and McDuffie on Douglas, which would also probably be the worst-case outcome for the Patriots.









KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

Rashee Rice is beasting lately and the Patriots might need to consider special measures to defend him. Normally the Patriots tend to leave Myles Bryant in the slot, but Rice can probably beat him like a drum solo. Jonathan Jones can definitely defend the slot, though, and it would make sense for New England to move him into the slot for this one game even though they normally depend on him as a boundary corner. Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, etc. have not posed a meaningful threat on the boundary all year.

Upgrade: Rashee Rice (arguably lower to Even if Jonathan Jones is moved inside)

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquise Brown (heel) has had a dreadful tenure in Arizona but he got the better of the 49ers corners in Week 4, when he caught seven passes for 96 yards on 10 targets. That makes sense insofar as Charvarius Ward, being huge by cornerback standards, would rather face receivers who look more like him – someone more like Michael Wilson – than a receiver that zig-zags as much as Brown. Ward can defend laterally and start/stop fine overall, it's just that Brown and receivers like him are an extreme example. The 49ers will likely have more accommodations in mind to slow Brown this time, but 1 on 1 Brown projects surprisingly well against Ward. He'd project better yet against Ambry Thomas or Deommodore Lenoir in the slot, but against them Brown would almost certainly face double teams. Rondale Moore apparently can't do anything in this offense, but for what it's worth he should mostly see Lenoir.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch









SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

The Cardinals knew they were mostly punting at cornerback this year, so that there's little meaningful resistance here is to be expected. Rookie third-round pick Garrett Williams looks promising, but he mostly plays the slot while the feared wideout duo of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk mostly does not. Even if Williams were matched up against either, he would be the one at a disadvantage.

Upgrade: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Los Angeles Rams vs. Washington Commanders

RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

This one doesn't need too much elaboration. Against the empty-net Washington defense receivers get open easier than they do against most other defenses.

Upgrade: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

It sure would be nice if Washington could get Terry McLaurin going a bit here. Neither Derion Kendrick nor Akhello Witherspoon can cover him, at all, but the Rams know that and will likely bracket McLaurin every snap they can. Washington has shown little or no ability to get McLaurin the ball in such cases – a victory for the defense. Because of this I can't list this as an upgrade for McLaurin, even though these corners can't cover him. Jahan Dotson would theoretically benefit from this attention on McLaurin, but even he has not produced consistently in light of McLaurin's down production. More of those targets are getting checked down to Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas and even the running backs. Bad offense.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel

Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys

BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dallas corners can't cover Stefon Diggs, but much like the Jets, Dallas doesn't allow the game to be so simple for the offense. The Cowboys corners have narrowed assignments with the understanding that they will benefit from cover fire from various places in the playcall, tilting the balance in favor of the defensive backs. Josh Allen can be confused by pre-snap disguises at times, and when you factor in the Dallas pass rush there arises the concern that Allen might make incorrect decisions when he thinks he sees one coverage and Dallas is in fact running another. If the Bills can manage the pass rush at all, though, Diggs and Allen have an extended rapport of working through multi-part routes or/and broken plays. It looks like a boom-or-bust matchup to me. Dallas will likely come up with a special game plan for Diggs, especially since the Bills have yet to demonstrate any consistent ability to threaten with Gabe Davis or Khalil Shakir.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir









DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb primarily lines up in the slot, where the Bills' best remaining corner (Taron Johnson) lines up, but (A) Lamb can probably beat Johnson in general and (B) the Cowboys have done a good job of constantly motioning Lamb, which makes it more difficult for the defense to keep its balance leading up to the snap. In other words, Lamb can produce even in bad conditions but these conditions might not be so bad. Brandin Cooks can put corners like Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford in the spin cycle, though it seems like Jake Ferguson tends to get first dibs on targets after Lamb.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Calvin Ridley might have a high target share in light of the injury to Christian Kirk, but he also gets a lot more attention from the defense – attention he probably can't withstand given the static scheming of Press Taylor and the Jaguars offense. Marlon Humphrey and a double team might be waiting for Ridley on the boundary, and in the slot Kyle Hamilton (also likely with some help) poses an intimidating presence. Brandon Stephens plus a double team would probably be just about as challenging for Ridley as Humphrey and a double team. Maybe I'm too pessimistic about this team and its coaches but I would think the Ravens have both more ammo and the better minds running the show. Parker Washington might struggle against Hamilton but can probably beat Arthur Maulet if the Jaguars can get Maulet on the field as a slot defender.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Calvin Ridley, Parker Washington

Even: N/A









BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

If Tyson Campbell is out again then it leaves the boundary vulnerable for Jacksonville on one side of the field. Darious Williams is good on the other side and might prove a uniquely challenging matchup for Zay Flowers (the two are largely trait matches), but Montaric Brown on the other side would be begging for trouble from both Flowers and Odell Beckham. The Jaguars would get a boost in the slot if Tre Herndon (concussion) can return but it's not clear if he will be able to. If Campbell and Herndon are both out it really leaves Jacksonville in a difficult spot.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Zay Flowers (arguable Upgrade if Campbell is out), Odell Beckham (see Flowers)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

The Eagles corners aren't bad exactly, but they deny you the option to run the football and then sort of leave their corners to run more than they're built to at this point. Darius Slay and James Bradberry can probably trade jabs with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for some number of snaps, but holding up over 40-plus routes is a different question. In Metcalf's case in particular that one mistake can result in a huge penalty to the defense, while Lockett is arguably a bit more consistent with less ability to take the top off the defense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba should also find this a favorable setting – the slot specifically has been an area of trouble for Philadelphia ever since they lost Avonte Maddox for the year.

Upgrade: D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

The Seattle cornerback rotation is far from a pushover, but they have particular weaknesses that they can only hide so much. As a huge, fast corner with long arms Tariq Woolen unsurprisingly does best with Cover-3 type tasks on the sideline and vertically, but cutting laterally or dealing with start/stop wideouts at varying depths isn't really suited to his game. Tre Brown on the other side is a little more varied in his range but is smallish and would be in a lot of trouble against A.J. Brown. That's not to say Brown can't beat Woolen – he definitely can – it just might be a little easier against Tre, and DeVonta Smith might be able to beat the oversized Woolen a little more easily than Brown (though again, Smith can beat both). Devon Witherspoon in the slot probably won't have much to do with either Brown or Smith, but both of them can roast Witherspoon vertically if Seattle makes the mistake of leaving Witherspoon in long coverage.

Upgrade: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A