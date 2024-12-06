Fantasy Football
Raheem Mostert headshot

Raheem Mostert Injury: Questionable after limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Mostert (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert was limited in all three of Miami's practices during the week. If Mostert's unable to play Sunday, rookie Jaylen Wright would complement lead back De'Von Achane in Miami's backfield, with Jeff Wilson on hand for depth.

Raheem Mostert
Miami Dolphins
