Reed Blankenship News: Four interceptions in 2024

Blankenship registered 78 tackls (52 solo), six pass defenses (including four interceptions) and one fumble recovery across 15 regular-season games in 2024. He added 27 tackles (18 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across the Eagles' four playoff games.

Blankenship earned a one-year, $3.58 million contract extension with the Eagles in April of 2024 after leading the team in tackles and interceptions. He saw his tackling numbers dip in the regular season and finished third behind Zack Baun (151) and Nakobe Dean (128), but Blankenship finished as the Eagles' second-leading tackler during the postseason behind Dean (33). Given his strong play in 2024, Blankenship could be in line for another, more sizable contract extension heading into the 2025 campaign.