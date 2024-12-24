Roderic Teamer News: Suspension lifted
Teamer (suspension) had his suspension lifted by the NFL on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Teamer was handed a three-game suspension in early December for violating the league's substance abuse policy, before he was later cut from the Saints' practice squad. The safety has appeared in two games with New Orleans this year, failing to record any stats while playing 33 snaps on special teams.
Roderic Teamer
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now