Box Score Breakdown: Week 6 Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel Groupings

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

The past two weeks have been brutal for fantasy-relevant injuries, in addition to the accumulation of more long-term absences (Mike Williams, Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb, etc.) as we get deeper into the season. On top of that, six teams are on bye Week 7, including Dallas and Cincinnati squads that each have two guys who were drafted Top 25/30 in most fantasy leagues.

If you're lucky, the bye week coincides with some of your injury problems, e.g., Tee Higgins (ribs), Miles Sanders (shoulder), Tank Dell (concussion). If you're not so lucky, you might have a healthy Ja'Marr Chase on bye and an injured David Montgomery on the bench – or maybe even something worse than that – leaving your lineup much weaker than it was the past month.

I normally tell people that this article, Box Score Breakdown, is most helpful early in the season and somewhat less so as the year goes on. This week is an exception, so strap your seatbelt and break out those reading glasses.

Vocab/Index

DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks

Rt = Routes

Rt% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route

aDOT = Average Depth of Target

AY = Air Yards

TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season

AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings