Box Score Breakdown: Week 6 Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel Groupings

The past two weeks have been brutal for fantasy-relevant injuries, in addition to the accumulation of more long-term absences (Mike Williams, Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb, etc.) as we get deeper into the season. On top of that, six teams are on bye Week 7, including Dallas and Cincinnati squads that each have two guys who were drafted Top 25/30 in most fantasy leagues.
If you're lucky, the bye week coincides with some of your injury problems, e.g., Tee Higgins (ribs), Miles Sanders (shoulder), Tank Dell (concussion). If you're not so lucky, you might have a healthy Ja'Marr Chase on bye and an injured David Montgomery on the bench – or maybe even something worse than that – leaving your lineup much weaker than it was the past month.
I normally tell people that this article, Box Score Breakdown, is most helpful early in the season and somewhat less so as the year goes on. This week is an exception, so strap your seatbelt and break out those reading glasses.
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- Rt = Routes
- Rt% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Broncos (8) at Chiefs (19)
- Broncos Personnel: 11 - 49% / 12 - 29% / 21 - 12%
- 26 DBs — 5.3 aDOT — 13-of-22 for 95 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|40.8%
|11
|42.3%
|2
|-6
|2-12-0
|7-30-0
|5.9%
|-2.2%
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|34.7%
|2
|7.7%
|10-52-0
|8.8%
|-1.6%
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|16.3%
|4
|15.4%
|2
|-6
|2-16-0
|11.8%
|-0.2%
|FB
|Michael Burton
|24.5%
|6
|23.1%
|2-2-0
|0.6%
|0.2%
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|69.4%
|14
|53.8%
|2
|16
|1-4-0
|9.4%
|6.9%
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|46.9%
|5
|19.2%
|1
|1
|0-0-0
|1.8%
|1.3%
|TE
|Greg Dulcich
|22.4%
|6
|23.1%
|2
|5
|1-3-0
|2.4%
|1.9%
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|93.9%
|25
|96.2%
|6
|51
|4-46-1
|21.8%
|32.1%
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|65.3%
|22
|84.6%
|5
|28
|3-14-0
|17.1%
|25.9%
|WR
|Brandon Johnson
|32.7%
|10
|38.5%
|2
|28
|0-0-0
|7.6%
|12.0%
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|24.5%
|4
|15.4%
|2.9%
|3.6%
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|22.4%
|7
|26.9%
|7.1%
|18.5%
- Javonte Williams played 35% of snaps after missing a game four days earlier with a hip injury. That's his lowest of the year besides the game he left early, but really not too much different from his rate in Weeks 1-3 (45% snaps).
- The difference for Williams is that Jaleel McLaughlin has proven much more explosive than Samaje Perine, who also still is taking some snaps (on passing downs). So yeah, it's a more crowded backfield than expected, and the offense overall looks terrible even with both Williams and McLaughlin running well.
- FB Michael Burton had two short-yardage carries. Including those, Javonte got 10 of 19 RB carries and zero of four targets.
- McLaughlin got seven of 19, and two of four, respectively.
- I knew the Chiefs were the Broncos' daddy. I'd forgotten that the Broncos haven't won a single matchup since Peyton Manning retired.
- Here's the box score from the last Denver win over Kansas City.
- I'm having a hard time reconciling Jerry Jeudy's huge finish to last season with his complete lack of impact last year. He kind of did the same thing between his rookie and sophomore years, with a strong finish to the debut campaign followed by a lousy second season.
- I, too, am present where my feet are, ICYWW.
- Denver might be the most poorly situated team in the league right now. The Panthers at least have relatively clean cap sheets for future seasons, plus hope Bryce Young can become a franchise QB. The Bears have a ton of draft capital and a ton of 2024 cap space; ditto for the Cardinals. The Broncos, on the other hand, have no first-round pick next season and a bunch of bad contracts, in addition to the washed-up coach and QB.
- Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 31%
- 43 DBs — 4.6 aDOT — 30-of-41 for 306 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|63.8%
|18
|41.9%
|6
|-14
|6-36-0
|16-62-0
|8.6%
|-2.7%
|RB
|Jerick McKinnon
|26.1%
|14
|32.6%
|5
|2
|3-20-0
|7.7%
|0.5%
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|13.0%
|6
|14.0%
|1
|-7
|1-9-0
|2-7-0
|2.7%
|-1.7%
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|68.1%
|32
|74.4%
|9
|80
|9-124-0
|20.9%
|20.6%
|TE
|Noah Gray
|56.5%
|18
|41.9%
|2
|2
|2-14-0
|1-1-0
|7.7%
|8.2%
|TE
|Blake Bell
|20.3%
|3
|7.0%
|1.4%
|0.9%
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|56.5%
|30
|69.8%
|1
|17
|0-0-0
|5.5%
|14.1%
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|52.2%
|22
|51.2%
|4
|39
|2-22-0
|9.5%
|12.7%
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|47.8%
|22
|51.2%
|4
|16
|4-72-0
|12.7%
|11.3%
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|42.0%
|15
|34.9%
|6
|16
|3-9-1
|2–5-0
|11.4%
|3.9%
|WR
|Justin Watson
|40.6%
|17
|39.5%
|1
|29
|0-0-0
|7.7%
|26.3%
|WR
|Justyn Ross
|13.0%
|2
|4.7%
|2.7%
|3.1%
- Travis Kelce didn't have much trouble with his injured ankle; he led the Chiefs in a slew of receiving stats, including 74% route share.
- His snap counts have been down this year, but it isn't really costing him targets. He's landed between 59-to-69 percent snap share in four of his five games, going up to 79 percent in the narrow win over New York in Week 4.
- Kelce has 8-to-11 targets in each game, averaging 7.2 catches for 69.2 yards and 0.6 TDs (after 6.5 for 78.7 and 0.71 TDs last year).
- Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore got a little more playing time in the fourth quarter (65% snap share apiece) after Justin Watson suffered an elbow dislocation.
- Rice handled 51% route share, the same as Week 4, after dipping down to 23% in Week 5. He's the best WR they have and obviously the long-term upside guy for fantasy, but it's best to still view the rotation as unpredictable. The most predictable part has been route/snap shares for Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling staying in the 50-to-70 percent range... but neither gets many targets.
- Kelce is the only Chief to top 70 percent route share in a single game since Week 2.
- Isiah Pacheco has been one of the more predictable RBs this year, both in terms of role and production.
- The RBs who typically were drafted around picks 70-100 have been better than the guys that mostly went between 40-70. Count that as a Win for believers in the RB Dead Zone (I'm a semi-believer myself, and am getting burnt this year by J.K. Dobbins and Dameon Pierce especially),
Stock ⬆️: WR Rashee Rice
Stock ⬇️: RB Javonte Williams
Injury 🚑: WR Justin Watson (elbow)
Ravens (24) at Titans (16)
- Ravens Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 20% / 21 - 10% / 22 - 10%
- 31 DBs — 7.5 aDOT — 21-of-30 for 223 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|61.4%
|15
|48.4%
|1
|0
|1-12-0
|16-41-0
|2.4%
|-0.5%
|RB
|Justice Hill
|38.6%
|9
|29.0%
|3
|-17
|3-0-0
|8-35-0
|5.9%
|-2.8%
|FB/TE
|Patrick Ricard
|32.9%
|6
|19.4%
|1
|2
|1-3-0
|1.2%
|0.3%
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|84.3%
|27
|87.1%
|6
|87
|4-69-0
|1-0-0
|20.1%
|20.7%
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|24.3%
|2
|6.5%
|2.4%
|2.1%
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|88.6%
|28
|90.3%
|8
|57
|6-50-1
|1-1-0
|28.4%
|29.6%
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|52.9%
|19
|61.3%
|3
|36
|2-40-0
|11.8%
|19.3%
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|48.6%
|14
|45.2%
|3
|20
|2-15-0
|8.9%
|11.0%
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|40.0%
|15
|48.4%
|4
|33
|2-34-0
|8.9%
|12.3%
|WR
|Devin Duvernay
|20.0%
|6
|19.4%
|4.1%
|6.2%
- Gus Edwards got 16 of the 24 RB carries and one of the four targets, handling 61% snap share after 43% the week before.
- Justice Hill, meanwhile, dipped from 55% to 39%.
- Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham all rotated, while Zay Flowers took on 89% snap share, 90% route share and a team-high eight targets.
- Flowers scored his first TD, then had a two-point conversion called back on a penalty seconds later.
- The Ravens used Mark Andrews under center on an unsuccessful 4th-and-1 sneak attempt. He could add a rushing TD or two this year.
- Titans Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 30%
- 27 DBs — 8.8 aDOT — 12-of-21 for 150 yards — 0 TDs, 1 INT, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|56.5%
|9
|33.3%
|2
|-9
|2-16-0
|12-97-1
|8.1%
|-3.4%
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|52.2%
|14
|51.9%
|1
|-5
|1-48-0
|4-15-0
|12.5%
|1.4%
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|69.6%
|22
|81.5%
|4
|64
|2-18-0
|16.3%
|12.6%
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|47.8%
|5
|18.5%
|1.3%
|0.9%
|TE
|Kevin Rader
|23.9%
|4
|14.8%
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|4.3%
|1
|3.7%
|1
|7
|1-11-0
|2.5%
|2.4%
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|87.0%
|26
|96.3%
|5
|66
|1-20-0
|28.8%
|41.5%
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|76.1%
|18
|66.7%
|4
|40
|3-25-0
|14.4%
|13.1%
|WR
|Kyle Philips
|45.7%
|15
|55.6%
|2
|15
|1-6-0
|1.9%
|2.3%
|WR
|Chris Moore
|34.8%
|11
|40.7%
|1
|-2
|1-6-0
|5.6%
|12.8%
- Ryan Tannehill played poorly, then left with an ankle injury and gave way to Malik Willis.
- Willis under center is a worst-case scenario for DeAndre Hopkins' fantasy managers if it comes to fruition after the Week 7 bye. What little we've seen of Willis in the preseason and regular season is a QB who holds the ball too long and either scrambles or gets sacked on a huge percentage of his dropbacks (kind of like Justin Fields, only with fewer big plays and lesser passing accuracy).
Stock ⬆️: RB Gus Edwards
Stock ⬇️: WR DeAndre Hopkins
Injury 🚑: QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) + WR Chris Moore (head) + TE Josh Whyle (head) / S Marcus Williams (hamstring) + DE Brent Urban (neck)
Vikings (19) at Bears (13)
- Vikings Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 18% / 21 - 11% / 22 - 13%
- 33 DBs — 6.2 aDOT — 21-of-31 for 181 yards — 1 TD, 0 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|78.2%
|18
|54.5%
|7
|1
|4-28-0
|18-44-0
|11.5%
|0.6%
|RB
|Cam Akers
|16.4%
|7
|21.2%
|1
|-4
|1-7-0
|1-8-0
|2.2%
|0.0%
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|29.1%
|1
|3.0%
|1.8%
|0.2%
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|78.2%
|29
|87.9%
|8
|58
|6-50-0
|20.8%
|17.2%
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|40.0%
|3
|9.1%
|4.4%
|1.9%
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|12.7%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|92.7%
|33
|100.0%
|5
|39
|4-48-0
|13.7%
|17.1%
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|87.3%
|33
|100.0%
|5
|70
|3-28-1
|15.0%
|26.2%
|WR
|Brandon Powell
|58.2%
|25
|75.8%
|4
|22
|3-20-0
|1–1-0
|4.9%
|5.3%
- Alexander Mattison took on his second-largest snap share and second-most carries of the season, while Cam Akers got two touches.
- Mattison also had the second most targets on the team. And dropped two of them.
- TE2 Josh Oliver didn't play much more with Justin Jefferson (hamstring) inactive. The routes mostly went to WR3 Brandon Bowell, who was targeted four times on 76% route share.
- Bears Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 34%
- 29 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 16-of-24 for 141 yards — 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|60.0%
|11
|37.9%
|1
|1
|1-2-0
|15-65-0
|2.4%
|-0.2%
|RB
|Darrynton Evans
|36.9%
|6
|20.7%
|1
|-2
|1-2-0
|9-32-0
|0.6%
|-0.1%
|FB
|Khari Blasingame
|12.3%
|2
|6.9%
|1
|0
|1-1-0
|1.2%
|0.2%
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|95.4%
|14
|48.3%
|3
|2
|2-9-0
|19.4%
|15.3%
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|24.6%
|0.6%
|-0.3%
|TE
|Robert Tonyan
|24.6%
|7
|24.1%
|1
|4
|1-11-0
|4.2%
|2.7%
|WR
|DJ Moore
|95.4%
|29
|100.0%
|8
|103
|5-51-0
|25.5%
|44.7%
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|78.5%
|27
|93.1%
|3
|11
|2-48-0
|11.5%
|17.2%
|WR
|Tyler Scott
|58.5%
|18
|62.1%
|4
|32
|2-12-0
|5.5%
|6.3%
|WR
|Velus Jones
|10.8%
|2
|6.9%
|1
|5
|1-5-0
|2-15-0
|0.6%
|0.4%
|WR
|Trent Taylor
|3.1%
|2
|6.9%
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|0.6%
|0.3%
- D'Onta Foreman got 16 of the 26 RB opportunities and 60% of the snaps, with Darrynton Evans handling the rest.
- Khalil Herbert (ankle) will miss at least three more games on IR, but Roschon Johnson (concussion) should be back sooner.
- Rookie Tyler Scott got his first shot as the No. 3 WR after Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
- Worth noting that Darnell Mooney is in the final year of his contract and would be a sensible trade target for some teams. Personally, I think the Chiefs should try to get him as a potential upgrade on MVS.
- Justin Fields wanted to play through a thumb dislocation on his right hand, but he couldn't grip the ball properly and was replaced by rookie Tyson Bagent, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards but turned the ball over twice (one being a fumble returned for TD).
- Bagent is an undrafted rookie out of DII Shepherd. He was competent in the preseason but can probably still help the Bears get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye :)
- Bagent's father is a 19-time world arm-wrestling champion. For $500, you can get an arm-wrestling table he signed. For only $45, you can have 500 mg of CBD salve with his face and torso on it.
Stock ⬆️: WR Brandon Powell
Stock ⬇️: RB Cam Akers
Injury 🚑: Justin Fields (hand) + OL Nate Davis (ankle) + S Eddie Jackson (foot) / OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)
Commanders (24) at Falcons (16)
- Commanders Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 10% / 13 - 10%
- 28 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 14-of-23 for 151 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|54.0%
|14
|50.0%
|2
|-7
|2-25-1
|10-31-0
|6.5%
|-1.9%
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|38.0%
|12
|42.9%
|1
|0
|1-1-1
|3-15-0
|8.5%
|0.9%
|RB
|Chris Rodriguez
|12.0%
|4-23-0
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|80.0%
|19
|67.9%
|1
|3
|1-2-0
|13.0%
|11.8%
|TE
|John Bates
|38.0%
|2
|7.1%
|5.0%
|4.3%
|TE
|Cole Turner
|18.0%
|2
|7.1%
|6.0%
|6.4%
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|86.0%
|26
|92.9%
|11
|103
|6-81-0
|21.0%
|28.3%
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|80.0%
|25
|89.3%
|1
|22
|0-0-0
|15.5%
|18.8%
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|64.0%
|20
|71.4%
|4
|28
|4-42-1
|1-0-0
|15.5%
|14.1%
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|20.0%
|6
|21.4%
|1
|28
|0-0-0
|5.5%
|11.4%
- Antonio Gibson had a one-yard receiving score, his first TD of the season, but he still got only four opportunities overall (compared to 12 for Brian Robinson).
- This was an extremely low-volume game for Washington. The Falcons ran far more plays.
- Washington had a 56-yard FG drive to start the game, then TD drives of 11, 52 and 27 yards. No luck whatsoever without the assistance of a short field.
- Yikes for Jahan Dotson, who is now averaging 23.3 yards per game after dropping his lone target Sunday. That's half of what he averaged last year, which includes games with partial workloads due to injury and/or being a rookie.
- I would/will still hold Dotson in leagues with 12 or more teams, but I really, really don't want to start him, even in a desperate spot.
- TE Logan Thomas got only one target, but his snap/route shares were in the normal range.
- Falcons Personnel: 11 - 18% / 12 - 37% / 21 - 25%
- 50 DBs — 8.9 aDOT — 28-of-47 for 307 yards — 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|77.2%
|39
|78.0%
|8
|32
|5-43-0
|13-37-0
|16.2%
|-0.3%
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|27.8%
|5
|10.0%
|1
|-3
|0-0-0
|13-51-0
|5.1%
|-1.0%
|R/W
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|12.7%
|8
|16.0%
|1
|6
|1-6-0
|1-0-0
|1.0%
|0.4%
|FB
|Keith Smith
|17.7%
|6
|12.0%
|0.5%
|1.1%
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|54.4%
|33
|66.0%
|6
|58
|4-43-1
|19.3%
|27.3%
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|51.9%
|30
|60.0%
|5
|39
|4-36-1
|16.2%
|14.7%
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|39.2%
|4
|8.0%
|2
|14
|1-9-0
|2.5%
|1.3%
|WR
|Drake London
|82.3%
|42
|84.0%
|12
|129
|9-125-0
|21.8%
|29.5%
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|35.4%
|17
|34.0%
|1
|19
|0-0-0
|2.5%
|3.3%
|WR
|Scotty Miller
|35.4%
|16
|32.0%
|2
|10
|1-4-0
|2.0%
|0.2%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|34.2%
|11
|22.0%
|4
|29
|3-41-0
|11.7%
|19.8%
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|26.6%
|14
|28.0%
|2
|57
|0-0-0
|1.0%
|3.7%
- Kyle Pitts' two best games have been the past two weeks, though his route shares were 63% and 66% after sitting in the 70s/80s earlier this year.
- In this one he had two catches early, including a TD, then was held in check the rest of the way.
- Jonnu Smith again finished third on the team in routes, and right in the same range as Pitts. That's been the norm for a few weeks now.
- Smith has three straight games with at least 12.7 PPR points, and five in a row with at least 8.7.
- Bijan Robinson's snap share rebounded to 77%, after dipping to 62% the previous week. That was probably just a blip, though Tyler Allgeier had the same number of carries as Bijan on Sunday after getting three more carries the previous week.
- Allgeier is averaging 3.2 YPC, down from 4.9 last year.
- The WR snaps behind Drake London (9-125-0 on 12 targets) were a wide-open rotation again, with four guys (including Van Jefferson) finishing between 22-to-34 percent snap share.
- We're 1-2 weeks away from everyone pretending they knew all along that Arthur Smith should be a run-game coordinator, not a head coach. I think that's harsh; his work as OC in Tennessee was solid, and he was pretty good in Atlanta last year.
- The Falcons should play Taylor Heinicke, in part to give Smith another chance with a different QB. If he can't make that work at all either, then maybe you move on this offseason and find a coach better suited to take full advantage of the Robinson/London/Pitts trio's talents.
Stock ⬆️: TE Jonnu Smith
Stock ⬇️: WR Jahan Dotson
Injury 🚑: DE Montez Sweat (thumb)
Saints (13) at Texans (20)
- Saints Personnel: 11 - 35% / 12 - 10%
- 53 DBs — 10.4 aDOT — 33-of-51 for 357 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|79.5%
|30
|56.6%
|8
|-7
|7-36-0
|19-68-0
|11.9%
|-1.8%
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|23.1%
|11
|20.8%
|2
|0
|1-13-0
|2–1-0
|3.8%
|-0.4%
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|59.0%
|33
|62.2%
|8
|60
|7-49-0
|1-2-0
|6.7%
|4.4%
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|48.7%
|15
|28.3%
|4
|26
|4-33-0
|3.3%
|1.4%
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|17.9%
|5
|9.4%
|1.0%
|0.7%
|WR
|Chris Olave
|87.2%
|51
|96.2%
|10
|155
|7-96-0
|25.2%
|39.3%
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|83.3%
|47
|88.7%
|8
|96
|5-45-0
|22.4%
|25.3%
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|76.9%
|44
|83.0%
|6
|145
|2-85-1
|2-18-0
|12.9%
|24.5%
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|15.4%
|7
|13.2%
|1.9%
|2.5%
- Alvin Kamara has 75 touches through three games and continues to play about three-fourths of snaps (he only dipped down to 63% in Week 5 because the Saints won 34-0)
- Taysom Hill with eight targets is a new one; he had either one or two in each of the Saints' first five games. He's at the front of a rotation with Moreau and Graham in the absence of Juwan Johnson, who has missed three straight games with a calf injury.
- Hill got 62% route share to back it up, so he's on the TE streaming map if Johnson misses more time. It's just not that exciting because his increased receiving usage has coincided with modest rushing stats (eight carries for 31 yards the past three weeks).
- The Saints have impressive pass catchers but a struggling offensive line. With Derek Carr under center, you'd probably rather have the reverse. You'd also rather have another QB, regardless of what's surrounding him.
- LT Trevor Penning was benched coming into the game in favor of James Hurst, who then got injured. Penning is probably back in on the blindside now, which might actually be worse news for Kamara than Carr. (Saints beat reporters say Penning has been worse as a run blocker than pass blocker, though he's also given up a team-high four sacks, per PFF.)
- Texans Personnel: 11 - 50% / 12 - 2% / 21 - 28%
- 29 DBs — 8.9 aDOT — 13-of-27 for 199 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|51.7%
|14
|48.3%
|2
|5
|1-4-0
|12-58-0
|3.6%
|-0.5%
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|35.0%
|7
|24.1%
|13-34-0
|6.1%
|0.0%
|RB
|Mike Boone
|16.7%
|6
|20.7%
|1-11-0
|2.0%
|-0.6%
|FB
|Andrew Beck
|45.0%
|6
|20.7%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|63.3%
|22
|75.9%
|7
|60
|4-61-1
|17.3%
|16.5%
|TE
|Teagan Quitoriano
|35.0%
|3
|10.3%
|1.5%
|0.8%
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|20.0%
|2
|6.9%
|1
|0
|1-11-0
|2.5%
|1.7%
|WR
|Nico Collins
|71.7%
|22
|75.9%
|6
|73
|4-80-0
|21.3%
|29.4%
|WR
|Robert Woods
|61.7%
|19
|65.5%
|3
|25
|1-6-1
|21.8%
|25.1%
|WR
|Noah Brown
|55.0%
|22
|75.9%
|5
|49
|2-37-0
|4.6%
|2.0%
|WR
|John Metchie
|25.0%
|6
|20.7%
|3.6%
|3.4%
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|20.0%
|5
|17.2%
|2-15-0
|1.0%
|1.2%
- Devin Singletary took more snaps than Dameon Pierce for the first time this year.
- Singletary got 59% of snaps in the first half, with 11 opportunities to Pierce's eight.
- Noah Brown returned from IR and tied for the team lead in routes with Tank Dell (concussion) sidelined.
- Robert Woods scored his first TD while playing through a rib injury, but his snap/route shares dropped a bit.
- The Texans have a Week 7 bye, so Woods and Dell should be ready for full roles afterward. The question is how much Brown plays/poaches, as he got a lot of snaps Week 1 before his injury (and now again Week 6).
- Dalton Schultz has three straight games with a TD and more than 40 yards, drawing 20 targets in that span. Thanks for dropping him, Aaron :)
Stock ⬆️: RB Devin Singletary
Stock ⬇️: RB Dameon Pierce
Injury 🚑: S Eric Murray (knee) / lT James Hurst (foot/ankle)
Seahawks (13) at Bengals (17)
- Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 13%
- 45 DBs — 9.6 aDOT — 27-of-41 for 323 yards — 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|75.7%
|21
|46.7%
|3
|1
|3-27-0
|19-62-1
|8.2%
|-1.3%
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|24.3%
|11
|24.4%
|2
|-3
|2-14-0
|2-5-0
|5.7%
|-1.1%
|RB
|DeeJay Dallas
|5.7%
|3
|6.7%
|1
|-1
|1–1-0
|2.5%
|0.4%
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|44.3%
|18
|40.0%
|4
|21
|3-16-0
|8.9%
|8.2%
|TE
|Will Dissly
|42.9%
|12
|26.7%
|1
|-1
|1-4-0
|3.8%
|0.9%
|TE
|Noah Fant
|41.4%
|16
|35.6%
|1
|6
|1-9-0
|7.6%
|7.6%
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|77.1%
|37
|82.2%
|10
|159
|4-69-0
|20.9%
|38.8%
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|75.7%
|38
|84.4%
|8
|111
|6-94-0
|22.2%
|34.3%
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|72.9%
|37
|82.2%
|5
|35
|4-48-0
|15.8%
|7.4%
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|32.9%
|14
|31.1%
|2
|26
|2-43-0
|3.8%
|4.3%
- Colby Parkinson got four of the six TE targets but only 40% of routes in an even timeshare with Dissly and Fant. No fantasy upside to be seen here, especially with Jaxon Smith-Njigba finally having a decent game as the WR3.
- DK Metcalf had some big chances and made a great deep catch in double coverage but couldn't quite get his feet down. He hurt his hip on the play but returned after missing only a few snaps.
- Kenneth Walker got 76% of snaps and 22 of the 27 RB opportunities.
- Bengals Personnel: 11 - 89% / 12 - 4%
- 38 DBs — 5.2 aDOT — 24-of-35 for 185 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|69.8%
|18
|47.4%
|4
|-1
|3-24-0
|12-38-0
|9.5%
|-3.8%
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|17.0%
|7
|18.4%
|2
|-6
|2-3-0
|2.7%
|-1.6%
|RB
|Chase Brown
|7.5%
|3
|7.9%
|1
|4
|1-8-0
|1-4-0
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|RB
|Chris Evans
|3.8%
|2
|5.3%
|0.5%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Irv Smith
|62.3%
|24
|63.2%
|2
|10
|1-5-0
|5.0%
|4.5%
|TE
|Drew Sample
|34.0%
|9
|23.7%
|1
|4
|1-4-0
|1.4%
|-0.5%
|TE
|Mitchell Wilcox
|11.3%
|2
|5.3%
|1.8%
|0.9%
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|92.5%
|37
|97.4%
|13
|110
|6-80-0
|32.9%
|41.2%
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|88.7%
|37
|97.4%
|7
|18
|7-38-1
|18.5%
|16.2%
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|52.8%
|21
|55.3%
|4
|37
|2-20-0
|16.2%
|30.5%
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|43.4%
|14
|36.8%
|5.0%
|7.6%
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|15.1%
|6
|15.8%
|1
|7
|1-3-1
|1.4%
|2.4%
- Tee Higgins returned from a rib injury but split snaps with Trenton Irwin, while Tyler Boyd handled 97% route share and scored his first TD of the year.
- Joe Mixon got 70% of snaps and 16 of the 20 RB opportunities.
- Irv Smith continues to get a good number of routes but not many targets.
Stock ⬆️: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stock ⬇️: TE Noah Fant
Injury 🚑: WR DK Metcalf (hip)
49ers (17) at Browns (19)
- 49ers Personnel: 11 - 42% / 12 - 9% / 21 - 44%
- 30 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 12-of-27 for 125 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|54.5%
|12
|40.0%
|3
|-8
|3-9-1
|11-43-0
|17.3%
|1.0%
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|27.3%
|6
|20.0%
|5-27-1
|1.3%
|0.8%
|RB
|Elijah Mitchell
|12.7%
|4
|13.3%
|2–3-0
|2.6%
|-1.6%
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|54.5%
|10
|33.3%
|1
|8
|1-9-0
|3.8%
|1.0%
|TE
|George Kittle
|98.2%
|25
|83.3%
|2
|29
|1-1-0
|16.0%
|17.2%
|TE
|Ross Dwelley
|7.3%
|1
|3.3%
|1
|21
|0-0-0
|0.6%
|1.7%
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|98.2%
|28
|93.3%
|10
|143
|4-76-0
|23.7%
|43.9%
|WR
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|69.1%
|25
|83.3%
|2
|-1
|1-4-0
|2-23-0
|3.2%
|1.3%
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|52.7%
|18
|60.0%
|4
|38
|2-26-0
|7.7%
|11.9%
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|14.5%
|2
|6.7%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|2-11-0
|20.5%
|20.3%
- Christian McCaffrey left in the third quarter, returned for one play, then missed the rest of the game. It doesn't sound too serious, and the 49ers have an extra day to rest ahead of a MNF matchup with Minnesota in Week 6.
- Deebo Samuel injured his ribs in the first half and didn't return, which opened up more playing time for Jauan Jennings and especially Ray-Ray McCloud.
- Star LT Trent Williams was in a walking boot after the game. The Niners offense won't be especially scary if CMC, Deebo and Williams all miss a game.
- George Kittle could put up some huge stat lines if Samuel/CMC miss time, but the TE was targeted only twice in this one despite playing nearly every snap. Brandon Aiyuk got 10 looks and also played nearly every snap, but was held to 4-73-0 by one of the league's better secondaries.
- Browns Personnel: 11 - 67% / 12 - 9%
- 36 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 18-of-34 for 192 yards — 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|51.4%
|12
|33.3%
|2
|4
|2-7-0
|17-84-0
|9.0%
|2.7%
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|37.1%
|12
|33.3%
|3
|-11
|3-24-0
|12-47-1
|3.6%
|-0.9%
|TE
|David Njoku
|81.4%
|30
|83.3%
|4
|18
|3-24-0
|13.2%
|5.1%
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|35.7%
|8
|22.2%
|1
|6
|0-0-0
|3.6%
|1.3%
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|10.0%
|3
|8.3%
|2
|20
|0-0-0
|3.6%
|1.5%
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|84.3%
|34
|94.4%
|8
|116
|4-108-0
|23.4%
|41.5%
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|81.4%
|31
|86.1%
|7
|47
|4-19-0
|1-8-0
|21.6%
|18.1%
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|80.0%
|27
|75.0%
|1
|25
|0-0-0
|9.0%
|11.8%
|WR
|Marquise Goodwin
|20.0%
|6
|16.7%
|2
|25
|1-4-0
|1-20-0
|4.2%
|12.8%
|WR
|David Bell
|12.9%
|6
|16.7%
|3
|13
|1-6-0
|4.2%
|2.3%
- Kareem Hunt had his largest snap share (37%) and most carries/touches/yards of the season, and scored Cleveland's only TD (from 16 yards out on a 3rd-and-1).
- There weren't any goal-line chances, but Hunt did get all the carries in situations with one or two yards to go for the first down, suggesting he could be the goal-line guy moving forward (not certain).
- Ford still had 19 touches for 91 yards, compared to 15 for 71 from Hunt.
- Hunt had played only 20 and 22% of snaps in his prior two games this year.
- Amari Cooper had himself a day. He made two long catches, with the first featuring multiple broken tackles and more than 20 YAC, while the second was extremely high difficulty between two defenders.
- David Njoku had a first-half TD on a screen pass called back due to a holding penalty on LT Jedrick Wills, who was very angry about the call. I didn't actually see what happened.
- QB PJ Walker is the same as ever. Kind of entertaining, but also quite bad.
Stock ⬆️: RB Kareem Hunt / RB Jordan Mason
Stock ⬇️: RB Jerome Ford
Injury 🚑: RB Christian McCaffrey (torso) + WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) + OT Trent Williams (foot) + S George Odum (thigh)
Panthers (21) at Dolphins (42)
- Panthers Personnel: 11 - 84% / 12 - 9%
- 43 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 24-of-39 for 224 yards — 1 TD, 0 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|77.6%
|24
|57.1%
|1
|1
|1-2-0
|19-88-1
|6.8%
|-2.1%
|RB
|Raheem Blackshear
|16.4%
|5
|11.9%
|1
|-1
|1-4-0
|5-18-0
|0.5%
|0.0%
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|53.7%
|19
|45.2%
|3
|41
|1-16-0
|10.0%
|10.7%
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|46.3%
|17
|40.5%
|2
|5
|2-25-0
|1.8%
|1.6%
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|92.5%
|40
|95.2%
|3
|32
|2-21-0
|13.2%
|19.9%
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|80.6%
|38
|90.5%
|13
|124
|11-115-1
|26.9%
|31.0%
|WR
|DJ Chark
|67.2%
|27
|64.3%
|6
|62
|3-26-0
|12.3%
|25.8%
|WR
|Terrace Marshall
|31.3%
|15
|35.7%
|3
|38
|0-0-0
|12.3%
|14.8%
|WR
|Laviska Shenault
|16.4%
|5
|11.9%
|2
|-8
|2-8-0
|1-2-0
|2.7%
|-1.6%
- With Miles Sanders (shoulder) inactive, Chuba Hubbard handled the largest snap share by a Carolina RB this season, easily.
- Hubbard got 20 of the 26 RB opportunities, playing 70-83 percent of snaps in each quarter. Given how Sanders has struggled, Hubbard could get half the work (or even more???) after a Week 7 bye.
- Jonathan Mingo led the team in routes (95%) but was targeted only three times.
- DJ Chark dropped to 64% route share.
- Adam Thielen is on track for either his best or second best fantasy season, whilst playing in by far the worst offense of his career. Go figure.
- Hayden Hurst is the King of Exactly Three Targets.
- Five games in a row now, after getting seven in the opener.
- Carolina now has the highest run rate over expectation (based on down/distance/score) in the league, +8.6%, but the fifth lowest run rate overall (33.7%). That'll happen when you get beat up on every week. But it does offer a sliver of hope for Carolina RBs if the team in general improves throughout the year... there were baby steps this Sunday, at least in the first half.
- The Cardinals and Colts have a similar thing going on, where they're top five in run rate over expected but near the bottom in overall run-play rate because they've spent so much time chasing deficits.
- Cleveland and Tennessee round out the Top 5 for RROE.
- The bottom 5? KC (-6.5%), WAS (-5.7%), CIN (-3.1%), MIN (-3.0%), MIA (-2.3%)
- The league overall is at +2.4%, i.e., NFL teams overall are running the ball more than expected relative to data collected from recent years. But it's also been a positive number every year, which doesn't really make sense to me. It still seems like a useful tool, at least somewhat, but it's definitely one of those things where you'd like to look under the hood instead of just being given a number (wishful thinking).
- Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 35% / 12 - 11% / 21 - 52%
- 32 DBs — 9.0 aDOT — 21-of-32 for 262 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|60.0%
|15
|46.9%
|3
|-13
|3-17-1
|17-115-2
|10.4%
|-1.7%
|RB
|Salvon Ahmed
|36.9%
|17
|53.1%
|5
|11
|3-11-0
|6-23-1
|5.7%
|0.6%
|RB
|Chris Brooks
|13.8%
|2
|6.3%
|6-28-0
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|43.1%
|8
|25.0%
|1.6%
|1.7%
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|67.7%
|21
|65.6%
|1
|2
|0-0-0
|8.3%
|6.8%
|TE
|Julian Hill
|44.6%
|7
|21.9%
|0.5%
|0.4%
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|67.7%
|27
|84.4%
|9
|98
|7-51-1
|18.1%
|20.2%
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|55.4%
|24
|75.0%
|10
|161
|6-163-1
|30.6%
|48.9%
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|38.5%
|7
|21.9%
|3.1%
|3.0%
|WR
|Braxton Berrios
|30.8%
|15
|46.9%
|2
|11
|2-20-0
|10.4%
|12.1%
|WR
|Robbie Chosen
|26.2%
|5
|15.6%
|1.0%
|3.8%
- Raheem Mostert played 74% of snaps in the first half, then 55% in the third quarter and 50% in the fourth.
- Mostert had nine of the 13 RB opportunities pre-halftime, with the other four going to Salvon Ahmed.
- All six of Chris Brooks' carries were in the fourth quarter. He suffered an ankle injury.
- Durham Smythe dropped to 66% route share, after 77% the week before and over 80% at times earlier this season. He's been targeted nine times the past five games, after seeing seven looks Week 1.
Stock ⬆️: WR Jonathan Mingo
Stock ⬇️: WR DJ Chark
Injury 🚑: WR Laviska Shenault (ankle) + LB Frankie Luvu (undisclosed) + OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) + OT Calvin Throckmorton (calf) / RB Chris Brooks (ankle) + CB Xavien Howard (groin) + LB Jerome Baker (back)
Colts (20) at Jaguars (37)
- Colts Personnel: 11 - 80% / 12 - 16%
- 58 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 33-of-55 for 329 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Zack Moss
|49.3%
|25
|43.1%
|7
|1
|6-38-0
|7-21-1
|8.0%
|-0.1%
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|42.7%
|21
|36.2%
|6
|-2
|5-46-0
|8-19-0
|3.3%
|-0.5%
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|9.3%
|5
|8.6%
|1
|0
|0-0-0
|1.4%
|-0.1%
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|57.3%
|32
|55.2%
|4
|53
|3-67-0
|12.3%
|12.9%
|TE
|Drew Ogletree
|36.0%
|17
|29.3%
|1
|16
|0-0-0
|5.2%
|7.2%
|TE
|Will Mallory
|12.0%
|9
|15.5%
|1
|24
|0-0-0
|1.4%
|3.3%
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|10.7%
|4
|6.9%
|2.4%
|4.5%
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|100.0%
|58
|100.0%
|14
|140
|9-109-0
|28.3%
|31.8%
|WR
|Josh Downs
|77.3%
|45
|77.6%
|8
|44
|5-21-1
|19.3%
|17.1%
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|73.3%
|40
|69.0%
|6
|78
|3-25-0
|10.4%
|22.2%
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|26.7%
|18
|31.0%
|2
|36
|0-0-0
|0.9%
|2.4%
|WR
|Isaiah McKenzie
|5.3%
|3
|5.2%
|2
|-7
|2-23-0
|3.3%
|-0.1%
- Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss formed a near-50/50 timeshare, with Moss having a slight snap advantage and both getting 14 opportunities.
- Neither had any luck on the ground, apart from Moss' 3-yard rushing TD midway through the fourth quarter.
- Taylor played 39% of snaps on first down, 44% on second down and 56% on third down.
- Alec Pierce left with a shoulder injury, allowing Amari Rodgers to play 83% of snaps in the final quarter.
- Josh Downs scored his first NFL touchdown and continues to be a clear second option behind Michael Pittman. Minshew has focused more on those two, while Anthony Richardson was spreading it around a bit more.
- Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 44% / 12 - 31% / 13 - 16%
- 33 DBs — 7.8 aDOT — 20-of-30 for 181 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|80.6%
|18
|54.5%
|3
|-9
|3-28-0
|18-55-2
|11.5%
|-1.9%
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|25.8%
|6
|18.2%
|1
|1
|1-6-0
|3-2-0
|1.4%
|0.0%
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|3.2%
|1
|3.0%
|1-19-0
|1.4%
|0.3%
|TE
|Evan Engram
|74.2%
|29
|87.9%
|7
|19
|7-41-0
|21.2%
|10.9%
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|54.8%
|9
|27.3%
|3
|29
|2-27-1
|2.9%
|2.7%
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|45.2%
|7
|21.2%
|1.9%
|0.3%
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|79.0%
|30
|90.9%
|8
|94
|4-30-0
|1–4-0
|21.2%
|38.4%
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|69.4%
|29
|87.9%
|6
|85
|3-49-1
|23.6%
|26.4%
|WR
|Jamal Agnew
|30.6%
|15
|45.5%
|2.9%
|3.8%
|WR
|Tim Jones
|21.0%
|5
|15.2%
|2.4%
|2.1%
|WR
|Elijah Cooks
|16.1%
|3
|9.1%
- Trevor Lawrence missed the closing minutes of the game with a knee injury. It doesn't sound terribly serious, but the timing stinks for Jacksonville ahead of a Thursday game at New Orleans in Week 7.
- Also injured: top CB Tyson Campbell and veteran guard Brandon Scherff (see below)
- Travis Etienne scored two first-half TDs and was otherwise held in check. He leads the league with 113 carries and might be my RB3 overall for the rest of the season. (It's either him or Bijan Robinson behind McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler, with Tony Pollard potentially playing spoiler.)
- The Jags used more multi-TE looks than usual. Jamal Agnew filled in for Zay Jones (knee) as the No. 3 receiver, essentially, but didn't get a target or carry. Jones has missed 3.5 of the past four games.
Stock ⬆️: WR Josh Downs
Stock ⬇️: WR Alec Pierce
Injury 🚑: QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) + RG Brandon Scherff (ankle) + CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) / WR Alec Pierce (shoulder)
Patriots (17) at Raiders (21)
- Patriots Personnel: 11 - 39% / 12 - 46%
- 37 DBs — 5.1 aDOT — 24-of-33 for 200 yards — 0 TDs, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|64.3%
|21
|56.8%
|6
|-1
|5-24-0
|10-46-1
|11.2%
|-0.5%
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|39.3%
|11
|29.7%
|1
|-2
|1-15-0
|7-34-1
|7.5%
|-1.4%
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|62.5%
|19
|51.4%
|3
|13
|1-7-0
|13.1%
|14.0%
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|60.7%
|21
|56.8%
|3
|17
|3-28-0
|9.3%
|10.4%
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|32.1%
|4
|10.8%
|1
|4
|1-15-0
|1.4%
|1.4%
|WR
|Kendrick Bourne
|92.9%
|33
|89.2%
|11
|18
|10-89-0
|1-4-0
|20.6%
|28.6%
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|75.0%
|29
|78.4%
|3
|51
|1-7-0
|10.3%
|13.8%
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
|39.3%
|18
|48.6%
|2
|53
|1-6-0
|0.9%
|3.0%
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|23.2%
|8
|21.6%
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|5.4%
|3
|8.1%
|1
|4
|1-9-0
|4.2%
|6.1%
- Kendrick Bourne led the team in targets for a second straight week, with his 10-89-0 line aided by Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster being out due to concussions.
- Tyquan Thornton saw 18 routes and two targets in his season debut. And Jalen Reagor played a bit!
- Rhamondre Stevenson finally had a decent fantasy game and got a slightly larger share of the workload compared to previous weeks, with 16 of the 24 RB opportunities and 64% of snaps.
- Hunter Henry lost more snaps/routes to Mike Gesicki, but mostly just in the fourth quarter. Henry played 81% of snaps before the final quarter.
- Raiders Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 5% / 21 - 15%
- 32 DBs — 9.0 aDOT — 20-of-32 for 264 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|81.5%
|20
|62.5%
|5
|15
|2-16-0
|25-77-0
|18.3%
|3.1%
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|12.3%
|5
|15.6%
|1
|-9
|0-0-0
|5.8%
|2.0%
|RB
|Zamir White
|6.2%
|2
|6.3%
|2
|6
|2-7-0
|2-2-0
|1.6%
|0.3%
|FB
|Jakob Johnson
|24.6%
|1.0%
|0.3%
|TE
|Michael Mayer
|81.5%
|23
|71.9%
|6
|53
|5-75-0
|5.8%
|6.1%
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|33.8%
|7
|21.9%
|2
|6
|2-19-0
|4.7%
|3.1%
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|93.8%
|31
|96.9%
|7
|91
|5-61-1
|22.5%
|30.4%
|WR
|Davante Adams
|90.8%
|32
|100.0%
|5
|68
|2-29-0
|30.9%
|42.0%
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|29.2%
|17
|53.1%
|2
|47
|2-57-0
|1-4-0
|2.1%
|6.9%
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|10.8%
|4
|12.5%
|4.7%
|4.9%
|WR
|DeAndre Carter
|9.2%
|4
|12.5%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|2.6%
|0.9%
- Michael Mayer got a large bump in all usage stats for the second straight week en route to leading the Raiders in receiving yards.
- The rookie second-round pick was monstrously productive at Notre Dame, as many of you probably remember. This TE class is living up to expectations and then some, with Mayer, LaPorta, Luke Musgrave and Dalton Kincaid all handling significant roles.
- Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back and missed the second half.
- Brian Hoyer took over and completed six of 10 passes for 102 yards without any TDs or INTs. I'm guessing he'll start over Aidan O'Connell in Week 7 against the Bears. But I'm not sure about it.
Stock ⬆️: TE Michael Mayer / WR Kendrick Bourne
Stock ⬇️: WR DeVante Parker
Injury 🚑: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) + S Roderic Teamer (hamstring)
Lions (20) at Buccaneers (6)
- Lions Personnel: 11 - 51% / 12 - 36%
- 47 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 30-of-44 for 353 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Craig Reynolds
|60.9%
|27
|57.4%
|2
|-6
|2-28-0
|10-15-0
|1.6%
|-0.6%
|RB
|David Montgomery
|26.1%
|7
|14.9%
|1
|-7
|1-19-0
|6-14-0
|5.2%
|-1.2%
|RB
|Devine Ozigbo
|8.7%
|1
|2.1%
|1
|2
|1-8-0
|3-5-0
|0.5%
|0.2%
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|84.1%
|36
|76.6%
|11
|94
|4-36-0
|21.9%
|22.2%
|TE
|Brock Wright
|60.9%
|22
|46.8%
|1
|2
|1-7-0
|3.1%
|1.2%
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|91.3%
|43
|91.5%
|15
|68
|12-124-1
|26.0%
|27.0%
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|81.2%
|40
|85.1%
|3
|31
|3-50-0
|14.1%
|24.3%
|WR
|Marvin Jones
|27.5%
|13
|27.7%
|1
|6
|1-5-0
|5.2%
|5.4%
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|23.2%
|9
|19.1%
|3
|69
|2-53-1
|3.1%
|5.2%
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|21.7%
|13
|27.7%
|3
|17
|3-23-0
|1-3-0
|8.9%
|14.9%
- David Montgomery injured his ribs in the second quarter and didn't return. He's scheduled for more testing after initial X-rays came back negative.
- Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) missed a second straight game and didn't practice at all last week. He's no better than 50/50 to return for Week 7 at Baltimore.
- Craig Reynolds played 80% of snaps in the second half and got nine of the 13 RB opportunities. But the Lions didn't seem to trust him really, as they kept passing a lot even with a multi-score lead in the fourth quarter.
- OzigBros Unite?
- I've been skeptical of Jared Goff as anything more than a high-end QB2, but a stellar performance on the road against a healthy, respectable defense might be the breaking point. He's comfortable in this offense and has impressive talent around him.
- Sam LaPorta saw a season-high 11 targets but was held to 4-36-0. The calf injury had zero impact on his workload.
- Jameson Williams scored a long TD but ran only nine routes out of a possible 46 (19%). I'm HODLing for now, at least until Detroit's Week 9 bye.
- Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 70% / 12 - 26%
- 38 DBs — 12.0 aDOT — 19-of-37 for yards — TD, INT, sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Rachaad White
|79.6%
|25
|65.8%
|4
|7
|3-12-0
|7-26-0
|10.9%
|-1.9%
|RB
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|20.4%
|4
|10.5%
|2
|-2
|0-0-0
|6-9-0
|1.9%
|0.0%
|TE
|Cade Otton
|96.3%
|36
|94.7%
|2
|35
|1-15-0
|10.9%
|6.9%
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|25.9%
|6
|15.8%
|1.9%
|3.3%
|TE
|Payne Durham
|11.1%
|4
|10.5%
|1
|3
|1-8-0
|0.6%
|0.2%
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|83.3%
|34
|89.5%
|7
|86
|6-77-0
|23.7%
|26.3%
|WR
|Mike Evans
|79.6%
|32
|84.2%
|10
|141
|4-49-0
|26.3%
|41.0%
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|64.8%
|24
|63.2%
|7
|150
|2-47-0
|10.3%
|16.0%
|WR
|Deven Thompkins
|25.9%
|9
|23.7%
|4
|25
|2–2-0
|1-5-0
|9.6%
|8.2%
- Baker Mayfield missed a few long throws downfield that could've been TDs, including at least one apiece for Evans, Godwin and Palmer.
- Mike Evans got 84% route share and 10 targets after the bye week. No sign of incident with his hamstring.
- Rachaad White's role was no different after the bye; neither was the lack of yardage.
Stock ⬆️: QB Jared Goff / RB Craig Reynolds
Stock ⬇️:
Injury 🚑: RB David Montgomery (ribs)
Eagles (14) at Jets (20)
- Eagles Personnel: 11 - 80% / 12 - 13%
- 47 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 28-of-45 for 280 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|56.5%
|26
|55.3%
|10
|0
|8-40-1
|10-18-0
|13.7%
|-0.9%
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|42.0%
|18
|38.3%
|2
|13
|1-4-0
|2-13-0
|6.1%
|2.4%
|RB
|Boston Scott
|7.2%
|3
|6.4%
|1
|0
|1-14-0
|2-2-0
|1.0%
|0.2%
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|76.8%
|33
|70.2%
|8
|20
|5-42-0
|18.3%
|11.0%
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|31.9%
|9
|19.1%
|1.5%
|0.8%
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|98.6%
|47
|100.0%
|11
|170
|5-44-0
|22.8%
|33.5%
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|95.7%
|45
|95.7%
|9
|143
|7-131-0
|29.9%
|46.6%
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|81.2%
|40
|85.1%
|2
|24
|1-5-0
|3.6%
|5.9%
- DeVonta Smith's 11 targets went for all of 44 yards, and he had two bad drops. I'm starting to get a bit nervous... but just a bit. Buy Low!
- Kenneth Gainwell got 42% of snaps but only four of the 27 RB opportunities.
- D'Andre Swift had 20 of the 27 opportunities despite modest snap share (57%). He scored a receiving TD but then lost a fumble later.
- The Eagles already were playing without DT Jalen Carter and CB Darius Slay, then lost three defensive backs to injuries during Sunday's loss.
- Jets Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 17% / 13 - 12%
- 38 DBs — 7.5 aDOT — 19-of-33 for 186 yards — 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Breece Hall
|67.8%
|23
|60.5%
|5
|0
|5-54-0
|12-39-1
|10.7%
|-0.9%
|RB
|Michael Carter
|18.6%
|8
|21.1%
|1
|1
|0-0-0
|1-5-0
|7.1%
|1.6%
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|13.6%
|3
|7.9%
|1
|-6
|1-2-0
|3-12-0
|5.3%
|-2.0%
|FB
|Nick Bawden
|10.2%
|2
|5.3%
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|69.5%
|26
|68.4%
|4
|42
|3-24-0
|16.0%
|16.0%
|TE
|C.J. Uzomah
|39.0%
|10
|26.3%
|1
|12
|0-0-0
|3.0%
|2.2%
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|37.3%
|9
|23.7%
|1
|0
|1-8-0
|2.4%
|1.5%
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|88.1%
|35
|92.1%
|12
|127
|8-90-0
|32.5%
|48.0%
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|74.6%
|28
|73.7%
|3
|22
|1-8-0
|13.6%
|25.0%
|WR
|Randall Cobb
|54.2%
|25
|65.8%
|3
|22
|0-0-0
|7.1%
|6.3%
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|10.2%
|2
|5.3%
|1-18-0
|0.6%
|-0.1%
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|8.5%
|4
|10.5%
|2
|25
|0-0-0
|1.8%
|2.4%
- Breece Hall's snap/route shares rose considerably for a second straight week. It wasn't his best rushing game, but the underlying usage is what those who drafted him hoped for.
- Even Garrett Wilson's worst enemies agree he'd be a 1,200-yard receiver with even a half-decent QB. He's silky-smooth, and ferocious for a smallish WR. Steve Smith vibes?
Stock ⬆️: RB Breece Hall
Injury 🚑: OT Lane Johnson (ankle) + CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) + S Reed Blankenship (ribs) + CB Eli Ricks (knee) / OT Joe Tippmann (thigh)
Cardinals (6) at Rams (26)
- Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 14%
- 43 DBs — 10.1 aDOT — 21-of-41 for 235 yards — 0 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Emari Demercado
|45.2%
|24
|55.8%
|1
|3
|1-6-0
|2-11-0
|5.3%
|1.5%
|RB
|Keaontay Ingram
|35.6%
|11
|25.6%
|2
|-5
|2-11-0
|10-40-0
|1.6%
|-0.6%
|RB
|Damien Williams
|16.4%
|3
|7.0%
|1
|1
|1-8-0
|8-36-0
|0.5%
|0.1%
|TE
|Trey McBride
|58.9%
|20
|46.5%
|5
|35
|4-62-0
|7.9%
|7.0%
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|46.6%
|23
|53.5%
|5
|34
|2-22-0
|20.6%
|18.6%
|TE
|Geoff Swaim
|17.8%
|1
|2.3%
|1.6%
|0.4%
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|89.0%
|38
|88.4%
|11
|183
|4-34-0
|28.0%
|44.3%
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|89.0%
|40
|93.0%
|4
|63
|3-62-0
|11.6%
|20.2%
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|65.8%
|30
|69.8%
|7
|6
|4-30-0
|3–4-0
|12.7%
|3.6%
|WR
|Greg Dortch
|21.9%
|12
|27.9%
|1
|43
|0-0-0
|0.5%
|2.8%
|WR
|Zach Pascal
|13.7%
|4
|9.3%
|1
|19
|0-0-0
|4.2%
|3.4%
- Emari Demercado played 45% of snaps but got only two of the 20 RB carries, i.e., he was the passing-down guy while Keaontay Ingram and Damien Williams did most of the rushing.
- You won't want to start any of these guys Week 8. Even Ingram got only half the opportunities and 36% of the snaps. (James Conner will miss a minimum of three more games.)
- Trey McBride finally cut into Zach Ertz's role and responded with a team-high-tying 62 yards.
- Ertz still ran a few more routes, but McBride had the same number of targets and more snaps.
- Rams Personnel: 11 - 96% / 12 - 4%
- 27 DBs — 9.5 aDOT — 15-of-24 for 226 yards — 1 TD, 0 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|81.8%
|15
|55.6%
|20-158-1
|11.2%
|0.9%
|RB
|Zach Evans
|10.9%
|1
|3.7%
|4-10-0
|RB
|Ronnie Rivers
|7.3%
|1
|3.7%
|1
|-5
|1-4-0
|3-9-0
|1.9%
|-0.6%
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|94.5%
|22
|81.5%
|3
|19
|2-18-0
|14.9%
|10.9%
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|100.0%
|25
|92.6%
|9
|124
|7-148-1
|9.8%
|13.3%
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|96.4%
|25
|92.6%
|7
|41
|4-26-0
|32.6%
|33.6%
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|87.3%
|20
|74.1%
|1
|20
|1-30-0
|19.1%
|25.3%
- Kyren Williams went absolutely wild in the second half after a slow first half, but he suffered an ankle injury late in the game.
- Backup RB Ronnie Rivers had already left with a knee injury in the third quarter.
- Zach Evans was the team's only healthy RB by the end of the game.
- In two games with Cooper Kupp, here are target shares:
- Kupp: 38.2%
- Nacua: 32.7%
- Atwell: 10.9%
- Higbee: 10.9%
- Kyreek: 3.6%
Stock ⬆️: RB Zach Evans / TE Trey McBride
Stock ⬇️: RB Emari Demercado + TE Zach Ertz
Injuries 🚑: RBs Kyren Williams (ankle) & Ronnie Rivers (knee) / CB Antonio Hamilton (groin)
Giants (9) at Bills (14)
- Giants Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 38%
- 39 DBs — 7.0 aDOT — 24-of-36 for 200 yards — 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|79.5%
|20
|51.3%
|5
|-8
|4-5-0
|24-93-0
|8.5%
|-0.6%
|RB
|Matt Breida
|21.9%
|8
|20.5%
|1
|1
|0-0-0
|4-13-0
|5.9%
|0.0%
|RB
|Eric Gray
|1.4%
|1-2-0
|0.5%
|-0.5%
|TE
|Darren Waller
|91.8%
|30
|76.9%
|7
|31
|5-43-0
|21.8%
|26.8%
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|53.4%
|7
|17.9%
|2.1%
|0.5%
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|89.0%
|36
|92.3%
|6
|98
|4-69-0
|16.0%
|35.2%
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|75.3%
|30
|76.9%
|4
|64
|3-21-0
|4.8%
|13.4%
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|58.9%
|28
|71.8%
|8
|33
|8-62-0
|13.3%
|6.6%
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|21.9%
|7
|17.9%
|7.4%
|9.3%
- Tyrod Taylor did a nice job filling in for Daniel Jones (neck), albeit with only one completion of more than 20 yards. The Giants won the yardage and turnover battles, yet lost due to red-zone struggles, poor coaching, some questionable refereeing, etc.
- Saquon Barkley got 80% of snaps and 28 of the 34 RB opportunities in his return from a high-ankle sprain.
- He was shut down for most of the night, then had four carries 65 yards on a single drive early in the fourth quarter.
- Two of Matt Breida's four carries were on that same drive, subbing in for a fatigued Barkley.
Two of Matt Breida's four carries were on that same drive, subbing in for a fatigued Barkley.
- Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt tied TE Darren Waller for the second most routes on the team, behind only Darius Slayton.
- Wan'Dale Robinson wasn't far behind with 72% route share, and he had the most targets/catches/points of the group.
- Bills Personnel: 11 - 78% / 12 - 5%
- 30 DBs — 8.0 aDOT — 19-of-30 for 169 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|Rt
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|Receiving
|Rushing
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|James Cook
|50.8%
|14
|46.7%
|14-71-0
|9.1%
|1.5%
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|47.5%
|10
|33.3%
|12-45-0
|4.1%
|-0.1%
|RB
|Damien Harris
|1.7%
|1-1-0
|1.0%
|0.0%
|FB
|Reggie Gilliam
|8.5%
|1
|3.3%
|0.5%
|0.0%
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|74.6%
|20
|66.7%
|6
|38
|3-17-0
|12.7%
|11.3%
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|30.5%
|7
|23.3%
|1
|15
|1-15-1
|0.5%
|0.9%
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|93.2%
|30
|100.0%
|16
|152
|10-100-0
|33.5%
|42.8%
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|88.1%
|23
|76.7%
|4
|34
|3-21-0
|15.2%
|27.3%
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|39.0%
|5
|16.7%
|1
|0
|1-13-0
|2.5%
|2.4%
|WR
|Trent Sherfield
|37.3%
|14
|46.7%
|3.6%
|2.7%
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|15.3%
|8
|26.7%
|1
|-7
|1-3-1
|7.6%
|6.9%
- The Bills had a massive shift away from 12 personnel and toward 11 with TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion) inactive for the first time., splitting WR snaps between Shakir, Sherfield and Harty.
- Sherfield ran more routes than the other two combined but wasn't targeted.
- Dawson Knox's role wasn't much different with Kincaid out. Knox was in his normal snap/route share ranges, and the extra work instead went to TE3 Quinton Morris plus the WRs listed above.
- Josh Allen hurt his shoulder but finished out the game.
- James Cook had his second-smallest snap share of the season and ceded nearly half the RB carries/opportunities to Latavius Murray.
- Damien Harris suffered a scary looking neck injury on his only snap.
Stock ⬆️: RB Latavius Murray / WRs Jalin Hyatt & Wan'Dale Robinson
Stock ⬇️: WR Isaiah Hodgins
Injury 🚑: QB Josh Allen (shoulder) + RB Damien Harris (neck) / OT Joshua Ezedu (toe) + CB Adoree' Jackson (neck)