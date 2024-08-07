Fantasy Football
2024 New Orleans Saints Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Ryan Wollersheim 
Published on August 7, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints offense needed a rejuvenation after the 2023 season. Quarterback Derek Carr struggled to stay upright during his first year in New Orleans, and the running game looked stuck in the mud with Alvin Kamara working behind a subpar offensive line. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will have to work past these issues while implementing a new system. WR1 is secure with Chris Olave, but Kamara's health and contract situation are key factors to monitor as Kubiak rolls out his offense.

New Orleans Saints 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Dennis Allen (Year 3)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak (Year 1) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week:12

Full 2024 New Orleans Saints Depth Chart

Full 2023 New Orleans Saints Stats

Stats to Know for the New Orleans Saints

  • 2023 Record: 9-8
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .433 (31st)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +75 (7th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (20th)
  • 2023 PROE: -2.6% (20th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 23rd
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,121 (4th)1,054 (9th)
Points402 (9th)327 (8th)
Turnovers18 (T-6th)29 (4th)
Yards5,732 (14th)5,562 (13th)
Rush Yards1,742 (21st)2,038 (22nd)
Pass Yards3,990 (11th)3,524 (10th)
Drives194 (T-10th)196 (27th)
Yards per Drive29.6 (16th)28.3 (8th)
Points per Drive1.94 (11th)1.60 (5th)

New Orleans Saints 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsNoneNoneCedrick WilsonKevin Rader
   Equanimeous St. Brown 
     
Veteran DeparturesJameis WinstonNoneMichael ThomasJimmy Graham
   Lynn Bowden 
   Keith Kirkwood 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsChase YoungWillie GayWill Harris
  Khaleke HudsonRoderic Teamer
    
Veteran DeparturesMalcolm RoachZack BaunMarcus Maye
   Isaac Yiadom
   Lonnie Johnson

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
114Taliese FuagaT
241Kool-Aid McKinstryCB
5150Spencer RattlerQB
5170Bub MeansWR
5175Jaylan FordLB
6199Khristian BoydDT
7239Josiah EzirimT

New Orleans Saints 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Alvin Kamara missed four games due to suspension and a late-season ankle sprain in 2023, and his 6.2 yards per catch and 3.9 yards per carry were the worst and second worst marks of his career, respectively. Per usual, he was the engine of the offense when available, but the unit was mediocre at its best and downright unwatchable at its worst. New coordinator Klint Kubiak comes from the Shanahan coaching tree, and he's emphasized a run-first offense that relies on play action and misdirection. On paper, this change should benefit Kamara's output, but Kubiak may split the workload out of the backfield while scheming easier play-action looks for quarterback Derek Carr to spread the ball around.

Carr's first season in New Orleans didn't raise this offense's floor as much as hoped. The 33-year-old's 12 passing TDs from Weeks 15-18 boosted his season total to 25, and he posted a solid 68.4 completion percentage. However, his production was limited by 66.4 percent of his attempts traveling less than 10 yards, while Chris Olave was the team's only wideout to clear 1,000 yards or 50 catches.

The receiving corps will run it back with mostly the same starting group, led by Olave, Rashid Shaheed and tight end Juwan Johnson. The Saints added two unremarkable veteran receivers in Cedrick Wilson and Equanimeous St. Brown along with fifth-round pick Bub Means. Taysom Hill also will find his way in as a receiving TE and rushing QB.

New Orleans Saints 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: RB Kendre Miller

Miller never proved his value as a rookie, missing nine games due to knee and ankle injuries. But the 2023 third-rounder's youth spells upside for an offense that lacked explosiveness on the ground last year. Both Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams will enter the 2024 season at 29 years old. It's hard to imagine that two aging rushers can shoulder the workload in a run-heavy offense. Those looking to buy low on Miller should closely monitor his competition with Williams for the RB2 spot this offseason.

😴  Super Sleeper: WR Bub Means

The WR3 spot is wide open for New Orleans, and Means is a candidate worth monitoring. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder played outside and in the slot during his collegiate career at Pitt. While his production doesn't jump off the page, his athletic measurables do, as he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine and averaged 17.6 YPC as a senior. Means' explosiveness and versatility should earn him some opportunities, especially if Rashid Shaheed – the team's top deep threat last year – misses any time in 2024.

New Orleans Saints 2024 Team Futures

New Orleans Saints 2024 Player Futures

New Orleans Saints 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8Carolina Panthers1:00 PM
2Sep 15at Dallas Cowboys1:00 PM
3Sep 22Philadelphia Eagles1:00 PM
4Sep 29at Atlanta Falcons1:00 PM
5Oct 7at Kansas City Chiefs8:15 PM
6Oct 13Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00 PM
7Oct 17Denver Broncos8:15 PM
8Oct 27at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 PM
9Nov 3at Carolina Panthers1:00 PM
10Nov 10Atlanta Falcons1:00 PM
11Nov 17Cleveland Browns1:00 PM
12Bye  
13Dec 1Los Angeles Rams4:05 PM
14Dec 8at New York Giants1:00 PM
15Dec 15Washington Commanders1:00 PM
16Dec 23at Green Bay Packers8:15 PM
17Dec 29Las Vegas Raiders1:00 PM
18TBDat Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBD

