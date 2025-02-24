Shaq Thompson Injury: Won't be re-signed by Carolina

The Panthers announced Monday that the team will not work to re-sign Thompson (Achilles) this offseason, instead allowing him to walk in free agency.

Thompson, a 2015 first-round pick and Carolina's longest-tenured player, played out the 2024 campaign on a one-year, $3.1 million deal. He tallied 35 tackles (16 solo) across four-regular season appearances before suffering a torn Achilles, an injury which figures to significantly dampen his free agent market. The veteran linebacker, who will turn 31 in April, was also limited to just two regular-season games in 2023 before suffering a fractured fibula.