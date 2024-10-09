IDP Analysis: Week 5 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Much of the analysis from Eichenberg can be copied for Bertrand. There are a few differences, most notable of which is that Troy Andersen (knee) hasn't been placed on injured reserve and could be back as soon as Week 6. So long as Andersen

The Raiders are losing bodies quickly to what was actually a respectable defensive unit. In addition to Christian Wilkins (foot), Luke Masterson (knee) also was placed on injured reserve in the last few days. It didn't show up on the stat sheet, but Eichenberg was the clear beneficiary of the injury to Masterson. Entering Sunday's game against the Broncos, he had played no more than 10 defensive snaps in a game. On Sunday, he played 41.

Trevin Wallace , LB

The Carolina linebacker corps has been a revolving door this season, though that's primarily come on the outside spots. Wallace, unsurprisingly, emerged as the primary replacement for Shaq Thompson (Achilles), who is out for the season, in the middle of the unit. Wallace was on the field for 100 percent of defensive snaps against the Bears and logged 15 total tackles. He's the headliner of the week .

Welcome to the Week 5 IDP review. It was another busy slate of action, as injuries continued to mount creating opportunity at all levels of the defense. We'll take stock of where that leaves heading into Week 6, highlighting both short-term plays and a couple of potential long-term stashes.

Risers

Trevin Wallace , LB

The Carolina linebacker corps has been a revolving door this season, though that's primarily come on the outside spots. Wallace, unsurprisingly, emerged as the primary replacement for Shaq Thompson (Achilles), who is out for the season, in the middle of the unit. Wallace was on the field for 100 percent of defensive snaps against the Bears and logged 15 total tackles. He's the headliner of the week.

Tommy Eichenberg , LB

JD Bertrand , LB

Riley Moss , CB

Moss has played a near full snap count in every game this season, so not much has changed in recent weeks from a role perspective. He's being highlighted here because corners don't typically get a lot of love in IDP leagues due to their relatively low tackle totals. However, Moss has shown the ability to do a bit of everything in his first chance as a starter, logging at least six tackles in three games, four passes defensed, a pick and a forced fumble. That still isn't likely enough to measure up relative to some of the elite safety options, but in leagues with CB slots, Moss should be in consideration.

DJ Turner , CB

Dax Hill (knee) landed on IR on Tuesday, and Turner is reportedly set to start in his place. Turner struggled as a rookie, so it remains to be seen if he can stay on the field or make a fantasy impact, but there is extended opportunity available.

Evan Williams , S

Williams popped as an exciting watch list player in Week 5. He got the chance to get on the field with Jaire Alexander (groin) sidelined, as the Packers shifted Keisean Nixon to outside corner, Javon Bullard to the slot and Williams to strong safety. While his performance was impressive, his playing time could dry up once Alexander returns, but this is not likely to be the last time we hear from him this season.

Dell Pettus , S

Marte Mapu , S

Jaylinn Hawkins , S

The Patriots safety corps is in significant flux due to a combination of injuries and off-field issues, which has opened up a lot of opportunity for this trio. From there, it takes some sorting out. Hawkins has the cleanest analysis, as 53 of his 78 defensive snaps came at free safety in place of Jabrill Peppers (shoulder). Pettus played a hybrid role, filling in behind Hawkins at free safety while also playing in the box. Mapu could best be described as the starting strong safety. Depending on injury reports throughout the week, I'd prioritize Hawkins and Mapu as the potential starting free and strong safeties, while Pettus should keep a valuable role if both Peppers and Kyle Dugger (ankle) remain sidelined.

Marcus Maye , S

The Dolphins have a lot of injuries on both sides of the ball, so it's understandable if Jordan Poyer's shin issue is at the top of your fantasy brain. His status will be worth monitoring as the Dolphins come out of their Week 6 bye, however, as Maye played 100 percent of snaps in his absence and managed nine stops.

Fallers

Talanoa Hufanga , S

We can keep this section brief for the week, but Hufanga can't catch a break from a health perspective. He returned from a torn ACL in Week 3 only to turn his ankle. In Week 5, he suffered ligament damage in his wrist and will be out for at least one month. Malik Mustapha is the beneficiary and would have been listed in the risers section had Hufanga not been highlighted here.