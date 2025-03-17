Fantasy Football
Siran Neal headshot

Siran Neal News: Moving to NFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

The 49ers are signing Neal to a two-year contract, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

To this point, Neal had spent his entire NFL career in the AFC, playing six seasons with Buffalo and one with Miami. He's worked almost strictly as a special teams ace in recent campaigns, logging fewer than 60 regular-season defensive snaps and more than 300 special teams snaps each of the past three years. Neal will likely take on a similar role in San Francisco.

Siran Neal
San Francisco 49ers
