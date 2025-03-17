Siran Neal News: Moving to NFC

The 49ers are signing Neal to a two-year contract, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

To this point, Neal had spent his entire NFL career in the AFC, playing six seasons with Buffalo and one with Miami. He's worked almost strictly as a special teams ace in recent campaigns, logging fewer than 60 regular-season defensive snaps and more than 300 special teams snaps each of the past three years. Neal will likely take on a similar role in San Francisco.