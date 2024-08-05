Fantasy Football
2024 Miami Dolphins Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Ilango Villoth 
Published on August 5, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa once again will benefit from having one of the NFL's best wideout duos, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, at his disposal. The Dolphins added WR Odell Beckham and move-TE Jonnu Smith to their pass-catching corps, but the backfield duo of De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert should demand too many touches to leave room for another skill-position player to truly emerge. This offense could take a step forward, but even if it doesn't it will project to be one of the most efficient in the league.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Mike McDaniel (Year 3)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith (Year 3) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Anthony Weaver (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 6

Full 2024 Miami Dolphins Depth Chart

Full 2023 Miami Dolphins Stats

Stats to Know for the Miami Dolphins

  • 2023 Record: 11-6
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .450 (29th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +105 (5th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (22nd)
  • 2023 PROE: -0.9% (12th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 9th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,053 (T-21st)1,057 (11th)
Points330 (2nd)391 (22nd)
Turnovers25 (T-21st)27 (T-8th)
Yards6,822 (1st)5,411 (10th)
Rush Yards2,308 (6th)1,650 (7th)
Pass Yards4,514 (1st)3,761 (15th)
Drives186 (17th)187 (T-18th)
Yards per Drive36.5 (3rd)28.9 (11th)
Points per Drive2.53 (3rd)1.86 (15th)

Miami Dolphins 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsNoneNoneOdell BeckhamJonnu Smith
   Willie SneadJody Fortson
     
Veteran DeparturesNoneNoneCedrick WilsonTyler Kroft
   Chase Claypool 
   Robbie Chosen 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsCalais CampbellJordyn BrooksJordan Poyer
 Jonathan HarrisAnthony WalkerKendall Fuller
 Neville Gallimore Marcus Maye
 Teair Tart Siran Neal
 Benito Jones  
    
Veteran DeparturesChristian WilkinsJerome BakerDeShon Elliott
 Raekwon DavisAndrew Van GinkelXavien Howard
  Melvin IngramBrandon Jones
   Eli Apple
   Justin Bethel

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
121Chop RobinsonOLB
255Patrick PaulT
4120Jaylen WrightRB
5158Mohamed KamaraOLB
6184Malik WashingtonWR
6198Patrick McMorrisS
7241Tahj WashingtonWR

Miami Dolphins 2024 Top Fantasy Story

In 2023, Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated an ability to manage Miami's offense at an elite level, throwing 29 touchdowns coupled with a league-leading 4,624 passing yards, despite averaging just 32.9 attempts per game (16th in the NFL). Those stats paint the picture of an attack that racked up production via remarkable efficiency rather than high-octane volume, a trait that Mike McDaniel's scheme shares with mentor Kyle Shanahan's.

Tagovailoa's success can't be removed from the fact that he boasts one of the best WR tandems in the league, as well as one of the game's most dominant rushing attacks. In Tyreek Hill's first two years with the Dolphins, he became the first player in NFL history to record multiple 1,700-yard seasons, while being targeted on a league-leading 38.2 percent of routes in 2023. That stands to regress a bit with Jaylen Waddle healthy and capable of taking a step forward, while Odell Beckham is an upgrade to the No. 3 spot.

Last season, Raheem Mostert broke out with 21 total TDs and 1,187 yards from scrimmage, but at age 32 he's gathering less steam than De'Von Achane, who as a rookie showed unreal efficiency (7.8 YPC on 103 carries) and upside (233 total yards and four TDs in Week 3). Should Achane emerge as the true No. 1 back, the sky's the limit, but his small frame plus Mostert's new contract seem to foreshadow a 1A/1B situation, with rookie speedster Jaylen Wright also waiting in the wings.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: RB Raheem Mostert

Entering his age-32 season, Mostert must be nearing the end. Yet, for a player who racked up 1,012 rushing yards and an absurd 21 total TDs last season, Mostert's ADP rests at an absolutely modest abode in the middle rounds of drafts. That's clearly due to excitement over De'Von Achane, but Mostert inked an extension through 2025 this offseason and isn't out of Miami's plans. If this backfield is still close to a 50/50 split, Mostert's production could approximate Achane's at a far cheaper price.

😴  Super Sleeper: TE Jonnu Smith

Not only will Smith have to compete for TE reps with Durham Smythe, but Miami's top wideouts and running backs could all be higher on the pecking order for touches. Still, the Dolphins did seek Smith out as a free agent after he put up career highs of 50 catches for 582 yards with the Falcons last season to go along with three touchdowns. A legit YAC threat, there's potential, but no guarantee, that Smith or Odell Beckham is able to emerge as a true No. 3 option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Team Futures

Miami Dolphins 2024 Player Futures

Miami Dolphins 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 PM
2Sep 12Buffalo Bills8:15 PM
3Sep 22at Seattle Seahawks4:05 PM
4Sep 30Tennessee Titans7:30 PM
5Oct 6at New England Patriots1:00 PM
6Bye  
7Oct 20at Indianapolis Colts1:00 PM
8Oct 27Arizona Cardinals1:00 PM
9Nov 3at Buffalo Bills1:00 PM
10Nov 11at Los Angeles Rams8:15 PM
11Nov 17Las Vegas Raiders1:00 PM
12Nov 24New England Patriots1:00 PM
13Nov 28at Green Bay Packers8:20 PM
14Dec 8New York Jets1:00 PM
15Dec 15at Houston Texans1:00 PM
16Dec 22San Francisco 49ers4:25 PM
17Dec 29at Cleveland Browns8:20 PM
18TBDat New York JetsTBD

