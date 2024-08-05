2024 Miami Dolphins Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa once again will benefit from having one of the NFL's best wideout duos, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, at his disposal. The Dolphins added WR Odell Beckham and move-TE Jonnu Smith to their pass-catching corps, but the backfield duo of De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert should demand too many touches to leave room for another skill-position player to truly emerge. This offense could take a step forward, but even if it doesn't it will project to be one of the most efficient in the league.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Mike McDaniel (Year 3)

Mike McDaniel (Year 3) Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith (Year 3) – West Coast offense

Frank Smith (Year 3) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Anthony Weaver (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Anthony Weaver (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 6

Stats to Know for the Miami Dolphins

2023 Record: 11-6

11-6 2023 Strength of Schedule: .450 (29th)

.450 (29th) 2023 Point Differential: +105 (5th)

+105 (5th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (22nd)

59% (22nd) 2023 PROE: -0.9% (12th)

-0.9% (12th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 9th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,053 (T-21st) 1,057 (11th) Points 330 (2nd) 391 (22nd) Turnovers 25 (T-21st) 27 (T-8th) Yards 6,822 (1st) 5,411 (10th) Rush Yards 2,308 (6th) 1,650 (7th) Pass Yards 4,514 (1st) 3,761 (15th) Drives 186 (17th) 187 (T-18th) Yards per Drive 36.5 (3rd) 28.9 (11th) Points per Drive 2.53 (3rd) 1.86 (15th)

Miami Dolphins 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Miami Dolphins 2024 Top Fantasy Story

In 2023, Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated an ability to manage Miami's offense at an elite level, throwing 29 touchdowns coupled with a league-leading 4,624 passing yards, despite averaging just 32.9 attempts per game (16th in the NFL). Those stats paint the picture of an attack that racked up production via remarkable efficiency rather than high-octane volume, a trait that Mike McDaniel's scheme shares with mentor Kyle Shanahan's.

Tagovailoa's success can't be removed from the fact that he boasts one of the best WR tandems in the league, as well as one of the game's most dominant rushing attacks. In Tyreek Hill's first two years with the Dolphins, he became the first player in NFL history to record multiple 1,700-yard seasons, while being targeted on a league-leading 38.2 percent of routes in 2023. That stands to regress a bit with Jaylen Waddle healthy and capable of taking a step forward, while Odell Beckham is an upgrade to the No. 3 spot.

Last season, Raheem Mostert broke out with 21 total TDs and 1,187 yards from scrimmage, but at age 32 he's gathering less steam than De'Von Achane, who as a rookie showed unreal efficiency (7.8 YPC on 103 carries) and upside (233 total yards and four TDs in Week 3). Should Achane emerge as the true No. 1 back, the sky's the limit, but his small frame plus Mostert's new contract seem to foreshadow a 1A/1B situation, with rookie speedster Jaylen Wright also waiting in the wings.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: RB Raheem Mostert

Entering his age-32 season, Mostert must be nearing the end. Yet, for a player who racked up 1,012 rushing yards and an absurd 21 total TDs last season, Mostert's ADP rests at an absolutely modest abode in the middle rounds of drafts. That's clearly due to excitement over De'Von Achane, but Mostert inked an extension through 2025 this offseason and isn't out of Miami's plans. If this backfield is still close to a 50/50 split, Mostert's production could approximate Achane's at a far cheaper price.

😴 Super Sleeper: TE Jonnu Smith

Not only will Smith have to compete for TE reps with Durham Smythe, but Miami's top wideouts and running backs could all be higher on the pecking order for touches. Still, the Dolphins did seek Smith out as a free agent after he put up career highs of 50 catches for 582 yards with the Falcons last season to go along with three touchdowns. A legit YAC threat, there's potential, but no guarantee, that Smith or Odell Beckham is able to emerge as a true No. 3 option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Team Futures

Dolphins Super Bowl 59 odds: 22-1 (12th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(12th) Mike McDaniel 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 25-1 (T-17th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-17th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 9.5 (11th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Miami Dolphins 2024 Player Futures

