Tanner Conner Injury: Limited to eight games in 2024

Conner (knee), who ended the 2024 campaign on IR, secured three of four targets for 16 yards across eight regular-season appearances with the Dolphins.

Conner landed on IR due to an undisclosed left knee injury mid-November. The 26-year-old tight end remains under contract with Miami for the 2025 campaign, so it will be notable to monitor whether he's healthy enough to participate in the start of offseason activities.