DraftKings NFL: Saturday Preseason DFS Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Saturday's five-game preseason main slate kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT. Starters might slowly ramp up their workload compared to last week, when most teams played their preseason openers, but most of the players to target should continue to be youngsters looking to cement prominent roles or secure roster spots. Some of the players below are coming off strong preseason performances, while others should get ample opportunities to bounce back following lackluster debuts.

Those participating in DraftKings contests will craft a lineup consisting of one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a flex and a defense. All players have a cap hit of $5,500 regardless of position, so you will not have to make any salary cap considerations when putting together your lineup, which will not be the case once the regular season begins.

Quarterback

Kyle Trask, TB vs. TEN: Trask was busy in Tampa Bay's preseason opener, racking up 258 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on 33 attempts. Tom Brady's away from the team and veteran backup Blaine Gabbert doesn't need many preseason reps, so the 2021 second-round pick out of Florida should continue to benefit from a massive workload as the Buccaneers figure out how Trask fits into the team's future.

Honorable Mentions:

Malik Willis (TEN vs. TB), Skylar Thompson (MIA vs. LV), Kellen Mond (MIN vs. SF)

Running Back

Jaylen Warren, PIT at JAX: Warren has gone from undrafted free agent to frontrunner to back up Najee Harris thanks to a strong training camp performance in which he's proven adept at running the ball, catching passes and pass blocking. There's still work to be done to nail down that No. 2 spot, so Warren will be looking to build on a productive NFL debut last week, in which the rookie out of Oklahoma State turned six carries and four catches into 64 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Tyrion Davis-Price, SF at MIN: Trey Sermon sustained an undisclosed injury in practice Thursday, so he's likely to sit this one out along with starter Elijah Mitchell (hamstring), and the 49ers already know what they have in injury-prone veteran backup Jeff Wilson, who is unlikely to see extensive playing time. Davis-Price is the next man up, and the rookie third-round pick out of LSU could see any even larger workload after an underwhelming preseason debut in which Davis-Price mustered only 36 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

Honorable Mentions:

Zamir White (LV at MIA), Isaiah Spiller (LAC vs. DAL), Rachaad White (TB at TEN)

Wide Receiver

George Pickens, PIT at JAX: Pickens looks like the latest successful draft pick at wide receiver for a Steelers team that has excelled at scouting the position in recent years. He slipped to the second round due to a torn ACL during his time at Georgia, but Pickens has fully recovered and has by all accounts had an outstanding training camp. Pickens showed off his skills with 43 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's preseason opener and offers an excellent mix of ability and opportunity for this matchup with the Jaguars.

Lynn Bowden, MIA vs. LV: Bowden was the Dolphins' most productive wide receiver in last week's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers, racking up a game-high 55 receiving yards while scoring the team's only offensive touchdown. He showed promise down the stretch as a rookie in 2020 with 37 or more yards in four of the last five games, but Bowden proceeded to spend the 2021 season on IR due to a hamstring injury. Now healthy, Bowden's on the roster bubble in Miami's beefed up receiving corps, and the Dolphins are reportedly looking to trade him. If that's indeed the case, Miami likely will keep Bowden heavily involved in the game plan to showcase his skills for potential trade suitors.

Jalen Tolbert, DAL at LAC: Tolbert struggled in the Cowboys' preseason opener, catching just two of seven targets for 10 yards. The rookie third-round pick out of South Alabama has apparently rebounded with a strong week of joint practices against the Chargers, and Dallas will be eager to give Tolbert an opportunity to bounce back Saturday since he's expected to play a prominent role out of the gate in the regular season due to injuries to the Cowboys' receiving corps.

Honorable Mentions:

Michael Bandy (LAC vs. DAL), Tyler Johnson (TB at TEN), Kyle Philips (TEN vs. TB)

TIGHT END

Tanner Conner, MIA vs. LV: Pickings are slim at tight end, as you're either hoping a starter makes a sizable impact during a shorter stint in the game or throwing a dart at a backup who might not have much pass-catching acumen. Conner falls into the latter category, but the rookie undrafted free agent from Idaho State showed some intriguing potential in the team's preseason opener, finishing the night with three catches for 25 yards. He put up a strong receiving stat line as a senior, with 735 yards and four touchdowns in nine games, so the Dolphins likely will continue involving Conner against Vegas' backups as they evaluate whether he's worth keeping on the roster.

Honorable Mentions:

Jake Ferguson (DAL at LAC), Evan Engram (JAX vs. PIT), Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN vs. TB)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Los Angeles Chargers, LAC vs. DAL: With Dallas taking a cautious approach with its top skill position players and dealing with injuries to some key depth guys, the Cowboys are unlikely to put much firepower out on the field in Los Angeles. Dallas scored just seven points last week in Denver, and an offense quarterbacked by some combination of Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci is unlikely to find much more success this week.

Honorable Mentions:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB at TEN), Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT at JAX), San Francisco 49ers (SF at MIN)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.