Taylor Rapp headshot

Taylor Rapp Injury: Steady in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 12:59pm

Over 14 regular-season games in 2024, Rapp (hip) recorded 82 tackles (48 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Rapp was stuck on the depth chart behind former All-Pro Jordan Poyer and former Pro-Bowler Micah Hyde in 2023, but with their departures, Rapp was called on to be a regular starter in 2024. He played relatively well on a per-snap basis, but the time he missed due to injury kept him from making any huge waves in terms of raw stat totals. He's set to return with Buffalo in 2025, and whether he's a starter again next season could depend largely on whether the Bills offer a new contract to teammate Damar Hamlin during the offseason.

Taylor Rapp
Buffalo Bills
