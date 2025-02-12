Taysom Hill Injury: Future in New Orleans uncertain?

The roster status Hill (knee), who is recovering from a left ACL tear and carries nearly an $18 million cap hit for the 2025 season, ranks high among the difficult offseason decisions facing the Saints and new head coach Kellen Moore, John Hendrix of Athlon Sports reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network speculated Wednesday that the Saints "have a decision coming" this offseason on Hill, saying it's "hard to imagine he'd be back in New Orleans, but [...] anything is possible." Hill, who is now heading into his age-35 season, faces a recovery timetable of at least nine months after undergoing surgery to repair his torn left ACL in December, making him a likely candidate to miss at least part of the 2025 campaign. Of Hill's cap hit for 2025, Ross Jackson of Louisiana Sports reports that the $10 million base salary is not guaranteed, leaving New Orleans a direct avenue to potentially restructure his deal. Jackson also notes that Hill has been linked to retirement rumors.