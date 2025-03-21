Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Teven Jenkins headshot

Teven Jenkins News: Moving to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 1:21pm

The Browns and Jenkins (calf) agreed to a contract Thursday.

A 2021 second-round pick of the Bears, Jenkins started 38 of 45 appearances across the first four seasons of his career, most of them split between both guard positions. Upon joining the Browns, he likely will compete with long-time left guard Joel Bitonio for the No. 1 spot due to the latter's decreased level of play over the last two years.

Teven Jenkins
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now