Teven Jenkins News: Moving to Cleveland
The Browns and Jenkins (calf) agreed to a contract Thursday.
A 2021 second-round pick of the Bears, Jenkins started 38 of 45 appearances across the first four seasons of his career, most of them split between both guard positions. Upon joining the Browns, he likely will compete with long-time left guard Joel Bitonio for the No. 1 spot due to the latter's decreased level of play over the last two years.
