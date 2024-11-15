Fantasy Football
Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Higgins Cleared, Collins Logs Full Practice

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
Published on November 15, 2024

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

There are shockingly few unresolved injury situations with fantasy significance for Week 11, making it less important than usual to keep a close eye on inactive lists Sunday morning. Injury hot spots for Week 11 include Atlanta's secondary, the Raiders' interior O-line and Seattle's tight ends.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

    

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑 

Players set for increased playing time due to the injuries listed above include Jaguars QB Mac Jones, Jaguars RBs Travis Etienne and D'Ernest Johnson, Bills WR Mack Hollins, Lions TEs Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra, Bills TE Dawson Knox, Seahawks TE AJ Barner and Falcons TE Kyle Pitts.

   

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

          

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

      

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

     

Late-Afternoon Games

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he wasn't worried about Kittle missing the game against Seattle on Sunday. That may still be the case, but fantasy managers should continue to track the situation nonetheless, as Kittle remained limited in practice Friday (also LP on Thursday, after sitting out Thursday). He'll probably play, but it's not quite a sure thing as of Friday evening.

Cooper was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, after missing the past two games. I'm guessing he'll play, but it's hard to say with any confidence, considering he also managed limited practices all last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately landing on the inactive list.

   

Primetime Games

    

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

   

