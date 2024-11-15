Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Higgins Cleared, Collins Logs Full Practice

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
There are shockingly few unresolved injury situations with fantasy significance for Week 11, making it less important than usual to keep a close eye on inactive lists Sunday morning. Injury hot spots for Week 11 include Atlanta's secondary, the Raiders' interior O-line and Seattle's tight ends.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Kirk Cousins (elbow/shoulder)
- QB Sam Darnold (hand)
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee/rest)
- RB Josh Jacobs (quad)
- RB Aaron Jones (chest)
- RB Najee Harris (ankle)
- RB Tyler Allgeier (quad)
- WR Tyreek Hill (wrist)
- WR Nico Collins (hamstring)
- WR DK Metcalf (knee)
- WR Tee Higgins (quad)
- WR Michael Pittman (back)
- WR Darnell Mooney (Achilles)
- WRs Brian Thomas (chest) & Gabe Davis (shoulder)
- WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)
- WR Van Jefferson (quad)
- TE Hunter Henry (foot)
- TE Isaiah Likely (hamstring)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder)
- RB Isiah Pacheco (IR - leg)
There are shockingly few unresolved injury situations with fantasy significance for Week 11, making it less important than usual to keep a close eye on inactive lists Sunday morning. Injury hot spots for Week 11 include Atlanta's secondary, the Raiders' interior O-line and Seattle's tight ends.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Kirk Cousins (elbow/shoulder)
- QB Sam Darnold (hand)
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee/rest)
- RB Josh Jacobs (quad)
- RB Aaron Jones (chest)
- RB Najee Harris (ankle)
- RB Tyler Allgeier (quad)
- WR Tyreek Hill (wrist)
- WR Nico Collins (hamstring)
- WR DK Metcalf (knee)
- WR Tee Higgins (quad)
- WR Michael Pittman (back)
- WR Darnell Mooney (Achilles)
- WRs Brian Thomas (chest) & Gabe Davis (shoulder)
- WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)
- WR Van Jefferson (quad)
- TE Hunter Henry (foot)
- TE Isaiah Likely (hamstring)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder)
- RB Isiah Pacheco (IR - leg)
- RB Tank Bigsby (ankle)
- RB MarShawn Lloyd (IR - ankle, appendicitis)
- RB Jamaal Williams (groin)
- WR Keon Coleman (wrist)
- WR Josh Reynolds (finger)
- WR/RS Charlie Jones (groin)
- TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder)
- TE Dalton Kincaid (knee)
- TEs Noah Fant (groin) & Brady Russell (foot)
- TE Charlie Woerner (concussion)
- TE Harrison Bryant (ankle)
Players set for increased playing time due to the injuries listed above include Jaguars QB Mac Jones, Jaguars RBs Travis Etienne and D'Ernest Johnson, Bills WR Mack Hollins, Lions TEs Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra, Bills TE Dawson Knox, Seahawks TE AJ Barner and Falcons TE Kyle Pitts.
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- LG Teven Jenkins (ankle)
- LG Cody Whitehair (ankle), C Andre James (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle)
- CB Kendall Fuller (concussion)
- RT Rob Havenstein (ankle), RT Joe Noteboom (D - ankle)
- CB Arthur Maulet (calf)
- OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle)
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (groin), RT Leroy Watson (groin)
- LT Bernhard Raimann (knee)
- LT Tyron Smith (neck), LB C.J. Mosley (neck)
- CB Dee Alford (hamstring), CB Mike Hughes (neck), LB Troy Andersen (knee)
- C Connor Williams (retired)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- WR Davante Adams (wrist, illness)
Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔
Early Games
- RB Jaylen Warren (back)
- WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder)
- TE Michael Mayer (NFI - personal)
Late-Afternoon Games
- WR Amari Cooper (wrist)
- TE George Kittle (hamstring)
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he wasn't worried about Kittle missing the game against Seattle on Sunday. That may still be the case, but fantasy managers should continue to track the situation nonetheless, as Kittle remained limited in practice Friday (also LP on Thursday, after sitting out Thursday). He'll probably play, but it's not quite a sure thing as of Friday evening.
Cooper was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, after missing the past two games. I'm guessing he'll play, but it's hard to say with any confidence, considering he also managed limited practices all last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately landing on the inactive list.
Primetime Games
- FB/HB Hunter Luepke (calf) - MNF
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- CB Jaire Alexander (knee), S Evan Williams (hamstring)
- DE Montez Sweat (ankle)
- LG Ezra Cleveland (ankle)
- LT Kolton Miller (ankle)
- LT Terron Armstead (knee), FB Alec Ingold (calf), LG Robert Jones (knee)
- OLB Byron Young (knee), CB Josh Wallace (hip)
- DE Deatrich Wise (foot), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), DT Jaquelin Roy (neck)
- LB Pete Werner (hand)
- CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)
- S Brandon Jones (abdomen)
- RT Spencer Brown (ankle)
- OLB Khalil Mack (groin)
- LT Orlando Brown (knee), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), DT B.J. Hill (knee)
- CB DaRon Bland (foot), CB Jourdan Lewis (neck)
- CB Derek Stingley (hip), CB Kamari Lassiter (head), DE Will Anderson (ankle)