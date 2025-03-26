Tim Boyle News: Lands with Tennessee

The Titans signed Boyle to a contract on Wednesday.

Boyle, a storied journeyman who's logged action for the Packers, Lions, Bears, Jets, Dolphins and Giants in his NFL career, now joins a Tennessee quarterback room alongside incumbents Will Levis and Brandon Allen. The Titans are strong candidates to make further additions to the quarterback room this offseason, potentially including with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.