Tre Tomlinson News: Claimed by San Francisco

The 49ers claimed Tomlinson off waivers Friday.

Tomlinson was waived by the Rams on Wednesday, quickly finding a new home just a couple of days later. The cornerback hasn't appeared in a game since 2023 after spending this past season on injured reserve with Los Angeles while nursing an undisclosed injury. If he sticks around San Francisco in 2025, Tomlinson will provide the 49ers with a depth option in their secondary and another body on special teams.