Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 15

Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 15

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
December 18, 2023

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Vocab/Index

  • DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
  • RTs = Routes
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
  • aDOT = Average Depth of Target
  • AY = Air Yards
  • TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
  • AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

  • 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
  • 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
  • 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Chargers (21) at Raiders (63) 

Chargers Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 24%

63 Plays — 35 DBs — 4.5 aDOT — 23-of-32 for 257 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAustin Ekeler38%1543%6-284-29-05-9-012.0%-2.2%
2RBIsaiah Spiller38%720%   16-50-00.6%-0.1%
3RBJoshua Kelley24%823%101-6-05-22-02.4%0.0%
4TEGerald Everett62%2366%8235-41-0 10.4%5.4%
5TENick Vannett35%720%    0.0% 
6TEStone Smartt

  • RB Austin Ekeler played 63% of snaps in the first half and 19% in the second half, with the Chargers letting Isaiah Spiller (47%) and Joshua Kelley (33%) play more after halftime.
    • (Vegas led 42-0 at the break and 49-0 early in the third quarter.) 
  • Ekeler was the only skill-position starter whose playing time was scaled back significantly late in the blowout.
    • WR Quentin Johnson finished with 94% of snaps and scored a TD deep in garbage time.
    • WR Joshua Palmer got 71% of snaps and 80% of routes in his return from injured reserve, and he scored a 79-yard TD on a busted coverage in the third quarter.
    • WRs Alex Erickson and Jalen Guyton shared the No. 3 role, both landing around 50% route share.
    • TE Gerald Everett got 62% of snaps, 66% of routes and a team-high eight targets.
  • RB Isiah Spiller got five carries on seven snaps (26%) in the first half, though Joshua Kelley was the second RB into the game after Ekeler.
    • Kelley lost a fumble on his second carry, midway through the first quarter, and didn't touch the ball again until the final minute of the third quarter.
  • QB Easton Stick threw for 257 yards and three TDs, but he also lost two fumbles (one returned for a TD) and threw a pick-six on a screen pass.
  • Good Riddance! The Chargers finally fired Brandon Staley (and GM Tom Telesco). They didn't fire OC Kellen Moore, but I'm guessing that happens in January.

     

Raiders Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 5% / 21 - 21%

63 Plays — 37 DBs — 8.7 aDOT — 22-of-36 for 260 yards — 5 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBZamir White70%2157%433-16-017-69-12.3%0.4%
2RBAmeer Abdullah27%924%2102-13-06-32-04.8%1.4%
3RBBrandon Bolden3%     2-25-1  
4FBJakob Johnson24%411%    0.5%0.1%
5TEMichael Mayer65%2259%5164-39-1 9.1%7.1%
6TEAustin Hooper40%1130%180-0-0 4.6%2.4%
7WRJakobi Meyers87%3286%4322-32-1 19.6%24.1%
8WRDavante Adams83%37100%121038-101-1 31.9%44.1%
9WRTre Tucker44%1335%41093-59-21--2-05.2%13.7%
10WRHunter Renfrow41%1643%2150-0-0 8.2%5.3%
11WRDeAndre Carter8%38%    1.4%0.3%
  • With RB Josh Jacobs (knee) inactive, Zamir White took 70% of snaps and 21 of the 31 RB opportunities (68%), finishing with 20 touches for 85 yards and a TD.
    • White took 42 of 47 snaps (89%) on first/second down, while Ameer Abdullah got 13 of 16 on third down (81%).
      • Abdullah got five of his six carries on third downs, including three to convert first downs on third-and-short. 
    • Brandon Bolden had a 26-yard TD run but played just one other snap.
  • WRs Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers and TE Michael Mayer saw their snaps reduced at the very end of the game, though it didn't make much difference in final shares with the Raiders running only six plays in the fourth quarter.
    • Prior to halftime, the snap shares were: Meyers (92%), Adams (90%), Mayer (80%).
    • Meyers had a passing TD and a receiving score, with the former going to Adams early in the third quarter (nothing like using a trick play to stretch a lead to 49 points!).
    • This was only Adams' second 100-yard game of the season, though he does have five in a row with at least 53 yards and 12.3 PPR points. He's still at only 6.9 YPT, after seven straight seasons at 7.6 or better (and three in a row of 8.4 or more).
  • WR Tre Tucker re-emerged to share the No. 3 WR role with Hunter Renfrow, who more or less had it to himself the previous couple weeks. Tucker took advantage with two TD catches on four targets.
    • Tucker finished with only 35% route share, a bit lower than Renfrow's 43%.
  • The Raiders scored 63 points without their starting left tackle (Kolton Miller), center (Andre James) and running back (Josh Jacobs), all inactive due to injuries.
    • 14 of the points were scored on defense, and a couple other TDs were short-field drives off turnovers. Still, it was a shocking performance from an offense that got shut out in its previous game.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Zamir White / RB Isaiah Spiller

Stock ⬇️:   RB Austin Ekeler

  Chargers Injuries 🚑: C Will Clapp (knee)

  Raiders Injuries 🚑: LB Divine Deablo (ankle) 

         

         

Vikings (24) at Bengals (27) 

Vikings Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 33%

67 Plays — 37 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 26-of-34 for 303 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTy Chandler81%1232%4-63-25-023-132-13.8%-0.8%
2RBKene Nwangwu10%38%   1-1-00.0% 
3FBC.J. Ham16%38%    1.6%0.1%
4TET.J. Hockenson87%3081%7456-63-0 24.7%24.6%
5TEJosh Oliver51%514%232-14-0 4.2%1.6%
6TEJohnny Mundt10%38%111-3-0 1.4%-0.1%
7WRJustin Jefferson96%3697%101337-84-0 13.3%19.8%
8WRJordan Addison91%3389%6566-111-2 18.3%29.6%
9WRK.J. Osborn55%2876%2201-3-0 12.9%15.5%
  • RB Ty Chandler got 81% of snaps and 27 of the 27 RB opportunities en route to 157 total yards and a TD.
    • It was the best statistical performance by a Minnesota RB this season, which begs the question of whether Alexander Mattison (ankle) will still be the starter once he's healthy.
  • WR Justin Jefferson led the team in routes and targets, showing no ill effects from his chest/rib injury from the previous game.
  • WR Jordan Addison caught each of his six targets, including a pair of TDs.
    • Addison took 91% of snaps while K.J. Osborn got only 55%.

     

Bengals Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 23%

69 Plays — 47 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 29-of-42 for 324 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 5 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJoe Mixon71%2145%3-43-14-010-47-111.0%-4.1%
2RBChase Brown17%49%3-73-28-07-23-01.8%-0.8%
3RBTrayveon Williams6%12%1-41-2-01-10-01.8%-1.0%
4TEDrew Sample58%1838%1-10-0-0 3.7%0.1%
5TETanner Hudson36%2247%5365-49-0 7.9%6.8%
6TEMitchell Wilcox25%511%252-20-0 2.0%0.4%
7TEIrv Smith23%919%3252-18-0 5.3%3.8%
8WRTee Higgins87%4698%81714-61-2 13.4%27.1%
9WRJa'Marr Chase71%3370%4524-64-0 26.8%36.8%
10WRTyler Boyd57%2962%5152-53-0 17.6%17.8%
11WRAndrei Iosivas26%1123%221-5-0 2.0%2.8%
12WRTrenton Irwin15%49%    4.9%8.2%
13WRCharlie Jones6%36%3392-10-0 1.0%1.4%
  • RB Chase Brown got only 17% of the snaps but 40% of the RB opportunities, with the ball going to him on 10 of his 12 snaps.
    • Joe Mixon, by comparison, saw the ball on 13 of his 49 snaps.
  • WR Ja'Marr Chase played 97% of snaps through three quarters but only 52% in the fourth, limited by a shoulder injury.
  • Tee Higgins scored his third and fourth TDs of the year, ending a three-month drought.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Ty Chandler

Stock ⬇️:   RB Alexander Mattison (ankle)

  Bengals Injuries 🚑: DT DJ Reader (torn quad) / WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) / CB DJ Ivey (torn ACL) 

         

Steelers (13) at Colts (30) 

Steelers Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 17%

54 Plays — 30 DBs — 9.5 aDOT — 18-of-26 for 172 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJaylen Warren69%2067%6-65-28-010-40-014.1%-4.0%
2RBNajee Harris33%310%   12-33-07.9%0.3%
3TEPat Freiermuth76%2583%4203-16-0 9.8%9.4%
4TEConnor Heyward26%827%    7.7%5.7%
5TEDarnell Washington24%310%    2.2%0.4%
6WRGeorge Pickens93%2997%71343-47-0 21.8%37.6%
7WRDiontae Johnson85%2997%6844-62-1 17.5%29.4%
8WRAllen Robinson65%1653%3153-19-0 10.5%10.5%
9WRCalvin Austin17%517%    6.7%10.0%
  • QB Mason Rudolph replaced Mitch Trubisky after a fourth-quarter interception.
  • Jaylen Warren more than doubled Najee Harris' snap count, with Harris dropping all the way to 33% after taking at least 48% in every previous game this year.
    • Warren took at least 58% of snaps in each quarter, though it was the fourth quarter that caused most of the gap here.
      • Warren played 12 of 13 snaps in the fourth quarter, while Harris took one. Prior to the final quarter, Harris played 42% of snaps — a bit below his usual but not nearly as drastic as the full-game split.

     

Colts Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 32%

65 Plays — 31 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 18-of-28 for 215 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTrey Sermon43%826%   17-88-00.9%0.1%
2RBZack Moss29%1032%333-20-14-13-07.9%-0.1%
3RBTyler Goodson28%516%202-10-011-69-01.1%-0.4%
4TEDrew Ogletree57%1239%190-0-0 4.5%6.9%
5TEMo Alie-Cox52%723%3342-21-1 3.0%4.2%
6TEKylen Granson31%1135%101-6-0 8.3%8.8%
7TEWill Mallory11%516%    4.3%4.2%
8WRAlec Pierce97%31100%5591-13-0 11.3%22.8%
9WRD.J. Montgomery63%1445%4342-48-1 0.9%1.0%
10WRJosh Downs59%2168%353-19-0 17.9%16.4%
11WRMichael Pittman31%1548%5534-78-0 30.6%33.8%
  • RB Zack Moss (arm) and WR Michael Pittman (concussion) both left in the second quarter and never returned.
    • It sounds like both have a shot to play Week 16 at Atlanta. The extra day after a Saturday contest helps their chances, though in Moss' case it won't really for fantasy unless Jonathan Taylor (hand) is out again.
  • WR D.J. Montgomery replaced Pittman and scored a TD, while rookie Josh Downs stayed in the No. 3 role and finished with 19 yards, continuing his month-long slump.
  • RB Trey Sermon got 63% of snaps in the second half, though Tyler Goodson (37%) also played quite a bit and piled up 79 yards on 13 touches.
    • Not a great sign for Moss that Sermon and Goodson combined for 157 rushing yards, after Moss struggled to find any room for two and a half games.

    

Stock ⬆️:   QB Mason Rudolph / RB Jaylen Warren

Stock ⬇️:   RB Najee Harris / QB Mitch Trubisky / RB Zack Moss (arm)

  Steelers Injuries 🚑: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) / DE Cameron Heyward (concussion) / S Trenton Thompson (stinger)    

  Colts Injuries 🚑: RB Zack Moss (arm) / WR Michael Pittman (concussion)

         

Broncos (17) at Lions (42) 

Broncos Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 13%

64 Plays — 34 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 18-of-32 for 223 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJavonte Williams48%1132%2-112--7-012-27-011.3%-3.3%
2RBSamaje Perine39%824%131-11-06-37-011.8%-0.1%
3RBJaleel McLaughlin13%515%3-72-16-02-2-07.4%-4.4%
4FBMichael Burton13%00%    0.5%0.0%
5TEAdam Trautman47%926%3211-24-0 8.2%7.9%
6TELucas Krull45%2059%3501-18-0 1.6%3.1%
7TEChris Manhertz24%13%    1.1%0.7%
8WRCourtland Sutton95%3397%6545-71-0 22.4%39.0%
9WRJerry Jeudy63%2265%7803-74-0 18.4%30.7%
10WRLil'Jordan Humphrey60%2162%4213-16-1 3.7%3.6%
11WRMarvin Mims42%1750%2530-0-01-11-07.4%15.4%
12WRBrandon Johnson7%26%1120-0-0 3.7%5.9%
  • RB Samaje Perine played more than usual and Javonte Williams less, but only because of game script. Williams took 67% of snaps before halftime and only 37% afterward.
  • WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey ran just one fewer route than Jerry Jeudy and four more than Marvin Mims.
    • Jeudy did have a team-high 74 yards, but this was his fourth straight game handling something less than a typical starter's workload.
    • WR Courtland Sutton got 97% route share while every other Bronco was below two-thirds.

     

Lions Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 19% / 6OL - 13%

64 Plays — 36 DBs — 9.1 aDOT — 24-of-34 for 278 yards — 5 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBDavid Montgomery52%1542%3-82--3-017-85-04.4%-0.5%
2RBJahmyr Gibbs48%1542%222-8-111-100-112.7%0.9%
3TESam LaPorta95%3186%6545-56-3 20.8%21.7%
4TEBrock Wright19%514%    3.0%1.1%
5TEJames Mitchell8%26%    0.0% 
6WRAmon-Ra St. Brown94%3494%9757-112-1 28.0%29.3%
7WRJameson Williams69%2672%71134-47-0 7.0%16.9%
8WRJosh Reynolds58%1953%3362-41-0 10.8%18.1%
9WRKalif Raymond30%1131%1141-12-0 8.3%9.0%
10WRDonovan Peoples-Jones16%411%131-5-0 0.8%1.3%
  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs scored from 9 and 12 yards out, and he also got Detroit's only carry inside the 5-yard line (from the 4).
  • TE Sam LaPorta scored three times, including once in garbage time. He's now up to 71-758-9, and is on track for either the best or second-best fantasy season ever by a rookie tight end
    • It's definitely the best since fantasy was invented. Mike Ditka had 56-1,076-12... in 1961.
  • WR Josh Reynolds played through a back injury and essentially got his normal workload, though Jameson Williams did pick up a few extra snaps (66%) and routes (72%) en route to 4-47-0 on a career-high seven targets.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Jameson Williams

Stock ⬇️:   WR Marvin Mims

  Lions Injuries 🚑: TE Brock Wright (groin) / CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring)

         

Bears (17) at Browns (20) 

Bears Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 20% / 21 - 10%

70 Plays — 43 DBs — 11.4 aDOT — 19-of-40 for 166 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBRoschon Johnson51%1842%6-84-24-05-36-08.3%-1.4%
2RBKhalil Herbert24%49%1-11-4-06-8-05.9%0.7%
3RBD'Onta Foreman23%716%   6--6-03.9%0.4%
4FBKhari Blasingame11%12%    1.2%0.1%
5TECole Kmet86%2865%7345-23-1 19.9%14.2%
6TEMarcedes Lewis31%49%    1.0%0.1%
7TERobert Tonyan20%614%1400-0-0 2.7%2.6%
8WRDarnell Mooney90%4195%8982-14-0 14.0%21.4%
9WRDJ Moore89%4093%81334-52-0 27.2%43.9%
10WRTyler Scott53%2967%4343-49-01--3-06.1%9.7%
11WRVelus Jones14%614%   2-23-01.5%1.6%
  • RB Roschon Johnson got 51% of the snaps and 11 of the 24 RB opportunities.
    • D'Onta Foreman got the start after dominating RB touches the previous week, but the Browns shut him down early and he then played only 18% of snaps after halftime.
  • Rookie WR Tyler Scott had his best game of the season (3-49-0) while working as the No. 3 receiver, though he may drop back to No. 4 if Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) gets healthy.

     

Browns Personnel: 11 - 78% / 12 - 10%

67 Plays — 49 DBs — 8.2 aDOT — 29-of-45 for 379 yards — 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJerome Ford49%1939%5-124-11-08-20-011.0%0.6%
2RBKareem Hunt33%1020%1-11-12-07-8-03.0%-0.7%
3RBPierre Strong18%918%2-42-9-02-2-01.2%-0.5%
4TEDavid Njoku85%3776%148110-104-1 21.2%11.9%
5TEHarrison Bryant28%1020%120-0-0 3.2%1.7%
6TEJordan Akins15%816%161-8-0 2.8%1.3%
7WRAmari Cooper94%4898%81184-109-1 22.6%35.8%
8WRElijah Moore78%4184%3532-17-0 18.8%25.4%
9WRCedric Tillman72%3673%8754-52-0 6.4%9.0%
10WRMarquise Goodwin10%510%1441-57-0 2.4%7.9%
  • TE David Njoku's two best fantasy games of the season have come the past two weeks, totaling 16 catches for 195 yards and three TDs on 22 targets.
    • Njoku had catches of 31 and 34 yards on the game-winning FG drive.
  • WR Amari Cooper had a 42-yard catch in the second quarter and a game-tying, 51-yard TD with a little over three minutes remaining in the fourth.
    • Cooper has 21% of the targets from Flacco so far, with Njoku at 22%, Elijah Moore at 17%, Cedric Tillman at 14% and Jerome Ford at 10%.
      • Note that Cooper missed the second half of Flacco's first start, which was also when Moore saw a lot of his targets. Njoku and Cooper have 22 targets apiece over the past two games.
  • The Browns already have their top three OTs on injured reserve, and starting center Ethan Pocic (neck) was inactive Sunday. Then LG Joel Bitonio suffered a back injury, leaving RG Wyatt Teller as the only remaining healthy starter on the O-line.

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE David Njoku

Stock ⬇️:   RB D'Onta Foreman

  Bears Injuries 🚑: LG Teven Jenkins (head/arm)

  Browns Injuries 🚑: LG Joel Bitonio (back) 

         

Buccaneers (34) at Packers (20) 

Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 72% / 12 - 20%

60 Plays — 33 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 22-of-28 for 381 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 5 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBRachaad White82%2473%2162-50-121-89-012.2%-1.1%
2RBChase Edmonds18%721%   3-13-02.2%-0.4%
3TECade Otton90%2782%2262-44-0 12.6%9.7%
4TEPayne Durham22%515%    1.3%1.2%
5TEKo Kieft22%26%1-11-2-1 1.1%1.4%
6WRMike Evans85%3297%6664-57-1 25.5%42.6%
7WRChris Godwin80%3091%129610-155-0 23.9%25.5%
8WRTrey Palmer55%2061%251-5-0 11.3%12.4%
9WRDavid Moore27%721%2202-68-1 0.9%0.8%
10WRDeven Thompkins18%26%   1--1-04.9%4.2%
  • WR Chris Godwin had his first 100-yard game since Week 4, and with more receiving yards than in his previous four games combined.
    • Godwin was listed as questionable with a knee injury, though he practiced in full Friday.
  • WR David Moore took some of the snaps/routes that had been going to Trey Palmer and came up big with a 52-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
    • Palmer took 55% of snaps in the first half and 55% in the second half, i.e., Moore getting some of his playing time was part of the gameplan.
  • Rachaad White and James Cook both started the year slow but ultimately have become reliable RB1s. They've been by far the most productive among RBs drafted in the middle rounds, with Raheem Mostert and Kyren Williams being the best late-round guys.

     

Packers Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 26%

58 Plays — 41 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 29-of-39 for 284 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAaron Jones50%1127%4-34-16-013-53-07.2%-1.3%
2RBPatrick Taylor43%1639%2-102--4-01-6-03.4%-0.4%
3RBKenyan Drake7%12%   1-0-00.00%0.00%
4TETucker Kraft95%3380%6314-57-1 5.3%2.6%
5TEJosiah Deguara16%717%    1.7%0.6%
6TEBen Sims16%410%1230-0-0 1.1%0.7%
7WRRomeo Doubs91%3688%3213-30-0 17.9%25.0%
8WRDontayvion Wicks79%3176%7586-97-0 10.4%13.1%
9WRJayden Reed41%1741%8646-52-1 17.5%18.6%
10WRMalik Heath33%1639%3263-29-0 3.6%4.3%
11WRBo Melton29%1332%2211-7-0 0.4%0.5%
  • RB Aaron Jones took 50% of snaps and 17 of the 21 RB opportunities in his first game back from an MCL injury.
    • Patrick Taylor's role didn't change. He got lots of snaps but not many touches, subbing in for Jones instead of AJ Dillon (broken thumb) this week.
    • Jones played 65% of snaps before halftime and only 38% after.
  • Dontayvion Wicks rebounded from his ankle injury the previous week and filled in for Christian Watson (hamstring) again, catching six of seven targets for a team-high 97 yards.
  • WR Romeo Doubs led the team with 36 routes (88%) but was targeted on just three of them. Watson, Wicks and Jayden Reed have all been seeing more targets per route of late.
  • WR Jayden Reed played 56% of snaps through three quarters, putting up 6-52-1, but he then left with a toe injury after one snap in the fourth quarter.
    • Malik Heath filled in with 59% snap share in the fourth quarter.
  • TE Tucker Kraft played nearly every snap again and finished with 4-57-1 on six targets.
    • Kraft has played at least 95 percent of snaps in four straight games since Luke Musgrave suffered a kidney laceration.
      • Kraft is averaging 3.3 catches for 43.3 yards and 0.5 TDs on 4.5 targets since Musgrave's injury.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Dontayvion Wicks / TE Tucker Kraft

Stock ⬇️:   WR Trey Palmer

  Packers Injuries 🚑: WR Jayden Reed (toe)

         

Jets (0) at Dolphins (30) 

Jets Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 13%

55 Plays — 43 DBs — 8.9 aDOT — 18-of-37 for 136 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 6 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBIsrael Abanikanda39%1535%2-62-11-04-8-00.9%-0.2%
2RBBreece Hall37%1433%2-61-6-06-12-014.9%-1.2%
3RBDalvin Cook19%614%1-31-6-01-4-04.4%-0.9%
4FBNick Bawden19%49%    0.4%-0.1%
5TETyler Conklin65%2660%7424-18-0 15.8%15.7%
6TEJeremy Ruckert39%1228%2112-16-0 4.8%4.5%
7TEKenny Yeboah17%37%    0.0% 
8WRGarrett Wilson94%4298%4343-29-0 30.3%46.0%
9WRAllen Lazard89%3991%6683-21-0 10.5%17.3%
10WRXavier Gipson69%3172%6842-29-0 5.3%8.0%
11WRRandall Cobb11%512%3670-0-0 3.5%4.6%
  • QB Zach Wilson suffered a concussion in the second quarter. Trevor Siemian finished out the game and failed to produce any points.
  • RB Breece Hall took 62% of snaps before halftime and 14% after.
    • Israel Abanikanda got 75% of snaps post-halftime, after not playing at all through two quarters. He finished with six touches for 19 yards.
  • WR Allen Lazard got a second straight start, following a healthy scratch Week 12 and part-time role Week 13. The three catches were his first receptions since Week 10.

     

Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 16% / 21 - 33%

57 Plays — 29 DBs — 3.3 aDOT — 23-of-26 for 228 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBRaheem Mostert54%1241%2-92-1-015-42-26.9%-0.8%
2RBDe'Von Achane39%1241%3-103-30-09-32-06.2%0.6%
3RBJeff Wilson14%27%281-1-02-5-02.7%0.6%
4FBAlec Ingold30%414%    2.7%0.8%
5TEDurham Smythe72%1966%4144-32-0 7.1%5.6%
6TEJulian Hill35%517%    1.3%0.7%
7TETyler Kroft12%27%    0.0% 
8WRCedrick Wilson77%2276%3-12-2-0 5.8%8.6%
9WRJaylen Waddle70%2483%9788-142-1 22.2%28.9%
10WRBraxton Berrios40%1759%1111-12-0 6.4%6.7%
11WRRobbie Chosen35%1138%    0.9%2.9%
12WRRiver Cracraft14%27%    2.2%2.6%
13WRChase Claypool7%27%2-52-8-0 0.9%0.4%
  • RB Raheem Mostert took 71% of snaps in the first half and 53% in the third quarter. He played only one of 11 snaps in the fourth quarter.
    • RB De'Von Achane took 32% of snaps before halftime and 46% after.
    • Jeff Wilson played only one snap snap in the second half and two in the third quarter, then took five in the fourth.
  • WR Jaylen Waddle missed a few snaps with a chest injury in the first half but returned quickly and ultimately played 80% of snaps through three quarters en route to a season-high 142 yards.
    • It's not hard to imagine what Waddle could do in this offense if Tyreek Hill wasn't around to gobble up one-third of the targets. It'd be a much worse offense without Hill, of course, but Waddle would get a ton of volume.
  • WR Cedrick Wilson got most of Hill's playing time, finishing first among the WRs in snaps (77%) and second on the team with 22 routes (76%).

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Raheem Mostert 

Stock ⬇️:   RB De'Von Achane

  Jets Injuries 🚑: QB Zach Wilson (concussion) / DL Quinton Jefferson (hip) / DL John Franklin-Myers (hip) / S Tony Adams (head)

  Dolphins Injuries 🚑: OT Austin Jackson (oblique) / DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring)

         

Giants (6) at Saints (24) 

Giants Personnel: 11 - 90% / 12 - 3%

61 Plays — 45 DBs — 6.0 aDOT — 22-of-38 for 190 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 7 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBSaquon Barkley49%1431%2122-23-09-14-011.9%1.8%
2RBMatt Breida39%1329%362-11-03-10-05.2%0.2%
3RBEric Gray18%920%4-43-6-0 1.3%-0.4%
4TEDaniel Bellinger56%1942%282-13-0 4.9%2.8%
5TEDarren Waller43%2147%6304-40-0 14.8%16.1%
6TELawrence Cager5%37%151-9-0 1.3%0.8%
7WRDarius Slayton95%4191%8964-63-0 16.3%27.5%
8WRWan'Dale Robinson87%4089%454-25-0 14.5%8.9%
9WRJalin Hyatt72%3373%3270-0-0 8.8%25.7%
10WRIsaiah Hodgins28%1022%1170-0-0 7.3%8.2%
11WRSterling Shepard5%37%    4.1%5.5%
  • QB Tommy DeVito was sacked seven times, after none the week before. He's been sacked at least five times in each start besides Week 14.
  • TE Darren Waller got 43% of snaps and 47% of routes in his first game back from a hamstring injury, putting up 4-40-0 on six targets.
    • Waller seemingly avoided a setback and should play more Week 16.
  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson couldn't repeat his success from the previous week but he did handle 87% of snaps and 89% of routes, remaining in a full-time role.
  • RB Saquon Barkley took 66% of snaps through three quarters and 15% in the fourth.
    • He was the only skill-position starter to be scaled back once the game was out of hand. But his playing time was also lower than usual even in the first half; he's typically played more than 80% of snaps in non-blowout situations this year. Maybe he's dealing with a minor injury.

     

Saints Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 21% / 6OL - 19%

58 Plays — 30 DBs — 7.1 aDOT — 23-of-29 for 218 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAlvin Kamara52%1343%515-44-016-66-016.3%0.3%
2RBJamaal Williams47%827%111-2-08-24-02.5%-0.3%
3FBAdam Prentice17%27%    0.4%0.1%
4TEFoster Moreau72%1240%5113-13-0 4.4%2.2%
5TEJuwan Johnson41%1550%2372-38-1 7.7%6.9%
6TETaysom Hill21%  131-4-01-1-07.1%4.7%
7TEJimmy Graham17%620%2132-9-1 1.5%1.4%
8WRLynn Bowden57%1343%5343-31-0 2.9%2.0%
9WRRashid Shaheed57%2377%4623-36-0 12.3%21.0%
10WRA.T. Perry43%1550%2272-34-0 2.5%4.7%
11WRKeith Kirkwood41%1033%1111-7-1 1.7%2.2%
12WRMarquez Callaway21%310%    0.0% 
  • QB Taysom Hill returned after missing the previous game with a foot injury, but his role was much smaller than usual in terms of both snaps (21%) and touches (two).
  • TE Juwan Johnson scored a TD but still isn't getting enough snaps (41%) and routes (50%) to put up decent numbers.
  • WR Rashid Shaheed ran a team-high 23 routes (77%) after missing the previous two games with a thigh injury.
    • The other wide receivers all finished at 50% route share or less, even with Chris Olave (ankle) inactive.
  • RB Jamaal Williams had a significant role for the second straight week, taking nine touches for 26 yards, including six touches before the fourth quarter.
    • Alvin Kamara took 56% of snaps through three quarters and 40% in the fourth.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Rashid Shaheed

Stock ⬇️:   RB Saquon Barkley

  Giants Injuries 🚑: K Randy Bullock (hamstring)

         

Texans (19) at Titans (16) - OT

Texans Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 8% / 21 - 21%

72 Plays — 40 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 23-of-36 for 229 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBDevin Singletary75%2460%5-24-49-026-121-06.7%0.0%
2RBDare Ogunbowale19%1025%150-0-01-17-00.9%0.4%
3RBDameon Pierce6%13%   1-3-03.0%0.0%
4FBAndrew Beck22%820%1-81--5-0 2.0%0.5%
5TEDalton Schultz85%3178%5624-58-0 14.3%13.6%
6TEBrevin Jordan25%615%181-14-0 3.5%1.9%
7WRNoah Brown85%3485%111288-82-1 10.0%13.0%
8WRXavier Hutchinson83%3588%3390-0-01-5-02.2%2.6%
9WRRobert Woods79%2973%5523-30-0 14.1%15.4%
10WRJohn Metchie11%513%1-11-1-0 4.8%4.5%
11WRSteven Sims10%410%1-21-0-01-1-00.7%-0.1%
  • Case Keenum replaced C.J. Stroud (concussion) while Davis Mills remained the backup.
  • RB Devin Singletary took 75% of snaps and 26 of the 29 RB opportunities.
  • WR Noah Brown played 85% of snaps and led the team in every key receiving category.
  • TE Dalton Schultz handled his usual role after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury. He got 85% of snaps, 78% of routes and tied for second on the team with five targets.
  • Rookie WR Xavier Hutchinson ran a team-high 35 routes (88%) but was targeted on just three of them and didn't catch a single pass.
  • Robert Woods was the No. 3 receiver and saw five targets on 29 routes (73%), while John Metchie got just one target and five routes.

     

Titans Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 17%

63 Plays — 33 DBs — 14.4 aDOT — 17-of-26 for 199 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 7 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBDerrick Henry54%1442%4-44-1-016-9-08.5%-2.2%
2RBTyjae Spears52%1442%1-51-7-09-30-013.7%-0.4%
3TEChigoziem Okonkwo64%2370%3213-36-0 15.7%11.4%
4TETrevon Wesco44%13%    0.7%0.4%
5TEKevin Rader16%13%    0.0% 
6WRDeAndre Hopkins78%3194%91972-21-0 28.9%44.9%
7WRTreylon Burks76%3091%3453-62-01-2-06.0%11.0%
8WRChris Moore60%1545%4823-39-0 6.5%12.5%
9WRNick Westbrook-Ikhine48%1442%2401-33-0 11.2%13.9%
  • QB Will Levis suffered a leg/ankle injury on Tennessee's final snap of overtime. The Titans didn't get the ball back after Levis was sacked on a third down and limped off the field.
  • RB Derrick Henry took 20 touches for 10 yards. Yikes.
    • Tyjae Spears took 10 touches for 37 yards. Nothing special, but the plays drawn up for him have worked much better than those drawn up for Henry of late. Both have a 45% success rate on their rush attempts this year.
  • WR Treylon Burks got 76% of snaps and 91% of routes. He had a 37-yard catch on the opening drive and a 20-yarder later in the first quarter but then was quiet for the rest of the game. Still, it's a step forward compared to the nothingburgers he's been cooking all year.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Devin Singletary + WR Noah Brown / WR Treylon Burks

Stock ⬇️:   RB Dameon Pierce / WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

  Texans Injuries 🚑: S Jimmie Ward (concussion)

  Titans Injuries 🚑: QB Will Levis (leg) / CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip)

         

Falcons (7) at Panthers (9) 

Falcons Personnel: 11 - 12% / 12 - 20% / 21 - 20% / 22 - 31% / 13 - 16%

51 Plays — 20 DBs — 7.8 aDOT — 12-of-20 for 152 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBBijan Robinson59%1155%361-3-07-11-015.6%0.3%
2RBTyler Allgeier49%420%1-41-6-014-45-04.4%-0.3%
3RBCordarrelle Patterson28%735%3111-2-15--2-02.4%0.4%
4FBKeith Smith22%00%    0.7%0.5%
5TEKyle Pitts67%1470%4373-37-0 19.1%24.8%
6TEMyCole Pruitt47%210%    2.4%1.9%
7TETucker Fisk37%420%131-9-0 0.2%0.1%
8TEJonnu Smith33%630%2212-61-0 13.9%10.1%
9WRDrake London84%1785%3382-24-0 21.3%29.1%
10WRKhaDarel Hodge37%735%191-10-0 4.6%7.8%
11WRVan Jefferson24%525%1260-0-0 3.2%7.1%
12WRScott Miller18%210%    3.2%4.9%
  • The Falcons went even more run-heavy than usual in bad weather, with the RBs combining to take 26 carries for 54 yards and seven targets for 11 yards and a TD.
    • Tyler Allgeier got some of the snaps that usually go to Bijan Robinson, whose 59% snap was his second-smallest of the season (the only other time below 60% was Week 7 when he was active but barely played due to an illness). Robinson played more than three-fourths of snaps Weeks 13 and 14, and the reduction Week 15 seems to have been weather-related.

     

Panthers Personnel: 11 - 87% / 12 - 5%

63 Plays — 27 DBs — 7.8 aDOT — 18-of-24 for 167 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBChuba Hubbard75%1452%272-16-022-87-08.0%-1.2%
2RBMiles Sanders25%830%222-11-06-2-08.2%-0.6%
3RBRaheem Blackshear2%      1.5%0.3%
4TETommy Tremble84%1763%2182-32-0 4.6%4.0%
5TEStephen Sullivan21%830%1141-14-0 3.3%5.7%
6WRAdam Thielen95%2696%7514-43-0 26.5%27.7%
7WRJonathan Mingo91%2593%5634-32-0 17.9%26.3%
8WRDJ Chark75%2696%2361-18-0 10.6%20.1%
9WRIhmir Smith-Marsette27%311%2-112-1-04-31-00.9%-0.1%
  • RB Chuba Hubbard took 75% of snaps and 24 of the 32 RB opportunities (75%). That's about the same as in the previous two games since Carolina made a coaching change.
    • Hubbard has 93 touches for 395 yards and three TDs the past four weeks.
  • TE Tommy Tremble got a season-high 84% of snaps but still hasn't seen more than three targets in a game this year.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Chuba Hubbard

Stock ⬇️:   QB Desmond Ridder

  Panthers Injuries 🚑: CB Donte Jackson (back)

         

Chiefs (27) at Patriots (17) 

Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 33%

61 Plays — 41 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 28-of-38 for 309 yards — 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
RBClyde Edwards-Helaire61%1741%404-64-113-37-03.4%-1.1%
RBJerick McKinnon36%1537%323-19-14-11-06.4%0.1%
TETravis Kelce75%3790%7405-28-0 22.0%23.8%
TENoah Gray51%1229%2212-37-0 6.2%6.7%
TEBlake Bell16%37%150-0-0 1.2%0.6%
WRRashee Rice92%3893%9299-91-1 16.8%11.2%
WRJustin Watson69%2459%3731-31-0 8.6%23.8%
WRKadarius Toney39%2151%4102-5-0 7.6%3.1%
WRMarquez Valdes-Scantling33%1741%1151-17-0 7.6%20.2%
WRSkyy Moore25%717%    7.6%9.8%
WRRichie James3%25%151-17-0 1.6%2.5%
  • WR Rashee Rice set a new personal best for snap share for the third straight week, this time eclipsing 90% while also leading the team with 38 routes (93%).
    • Rice has four straight games with at least seven catches, 64 yards and nine targets. He still isn't getting a lot of air yards, but with an 81% catch rate (68 of 84 targets) and 7.7 YAC average he's been able to put up solid yardage totals anyway.
  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire took 61% of snaps and 17 of the 24 RB opportunities.
    • CEH didn't do much on the ground but had a 48-yard reception and a leaping, 10-yard TD catch in the back of the end zone.
    • Jerick McKinnon also had a receiving TD, his second in as two weeks with Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) inactive.
  • WR Kadarius Toney had only five yards but was right around 50% route share for a second straight week, while Skyy Moore dropped below 20% and wasn't targeted at all.
    • Justin Watson remains the No. 2 receiver in terms of playing time but hasn't done anything with the snaps for a month.

     

Patriots Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 39% / 13 - 16%

51 Plays — 35 DBs — 4.5 aDOT — 23-of-31 for 180 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBEzekiel Elliott86%2366%6-115-21-011-25-09.8%-1.6%
2RBKevin Harris14%39%   4-25-10.0% 
3TEHunter Henry73%2880%9677-66-1 13.3%16.6%
4TEPharaoh Brown59%1440%141-4-0 2.0%2.2%
5TEMike Gesicki39%1234%251-7-0 7.4%9.3%
6WRDeVante Parker90%3189%5285-44-0 9.6%13.6%
7WRDemario Douglas71%2571%5373-33-0 13.1%14.1%
8WRJalen Reagor55%1851%260-0-0 2.8%5.1%
9WRTyquan Thornton14%720%151-5-0 4.2%6.4%
  • RB Ezekiel Elliott got 86% of snaps and 17 of the 21 RB opportunities, but backup Kevin Harris hit paydirt from 18 yards out on one of his four touches.
    •  Elliott has played about 90% of New England's snaps in two games since Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a high-ankle sprain.
  • WR DeVante Parker returned from a knee injury and led the team with 31 routes (89%), while Demario Douglas came back from concussion protocol and handled 71% of snaps and 71% of routes.
  • TE Hunter Henry played 90% of snaps through three quarters but then hurt his knee and logged just two snaps in the fourth.
    • Henry put up 7-66-1, following 3-40-2 the week before. He has four games with more than 16 PPR points this year, eight games with less than six and just two games between 6 and 16.
    • Mike Gesicki got six of 12 snaps in the fourth quarter. Pharaoh Brown took nine of 12.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Rashee Rice

Stock ⬇️:   WR Skyy Moore

  Patriots Injuries 🚑: TE Hunter Henry (knee) / G Cole Strange (knee) / CB Jonathan Jones (knee) / OT Conor McDermott (head)

         

Commanders (20) at Rams (28) 

Commanders Personnel: 11 - 67% / 12 - 16%

58 Plays — 37 DBs — 10.7 aDOT — 19-of-36 for 226 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAntonio Gibson44%1541%5-25-20-04-15-09.5%0.0%
2RBChris Rodriguez33%719%   10-35-00.2%-0.1%
3RBJonathan Williams23%822%1-80-0-01--2-00.2%-0.2%
4FBAlex Armah14%38%    0.4%-0.2%
5TELogan Thomas79%3081%381-7-0 12.8%10.7%
6TEJohn Bates40%514%1180-0-0 4.1%3.5%
7WRTerry McLaurin84%3389%122336-141-1 21.7%33.7%
8WRJahan Dotson75%3286%1131-12-0 14.6%18.3%
9WRCurtis Samuel72%3081%9715-41-2 15.0%14.1%
10WRByron Pringle14%411%151-5-0 3.7%6.0%
11WRDyami Brown11%25%1260-0-0 4.5%9.3%
  • RB Antonio Gibson didn't take on a larger share of the backfield work with Brian Robinson (hamstring) inactive for the first time this year. Instead, Chris Rodriguez got most of the early down carries normally handled by Robinson, and Jonathan Williams was active for the first time all year and played some snaps (before exiting with a concussion).
    • Gibson took 68% of snaps in the first half but didn't play at all in the third quarter.
      • Rodriguez started Q3 with carries of 11, 8 and 7 yards, but Williams then subbed in and was stuffed for a loss of two, followed by two pass plays and a punt. Gibson didn't play on that drive or the next one, before re-emerging in the fourth quarter.
  • Jahan Dotson was targeted once. At least he caught it!
  • Jacoby Brissett replaced Sam Howell midway through the fourth quarter and made a game of it, completing three passes to Terry McLaurin for 93 yards and a TD.
    • McLaurin almost had a second TD; he was stopped at the 1-yard line, which ended up being a huge for the Rams because the Commanders incredibly required three minutes of game clock to punch the ball in, with both teams trading penalties over the next eight snaps before Curtis Samuel scored a three-yard TD on fourth down.
      • The Commanders had no urgency about the clock. It was as if they were down one score and didn't need to get the ball back. Using the entire play clock before a QB sneak in that situation is pitiful.

     

Rams Personnel: 11 - 100%

73 Plays — 36 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 25-of-33 for 258 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBKyren Williams77%2158%7115-3-027-152-19.9%0.1%
2RBRoyce Freeman23%719%   6-16-00.2%0.1%
3TETyler Higbee62%2056%5354-36-0 12.9%10.1%
4TEDavis Allen36%822%1-51-14-0 1.5%0.2%
5WRCooper Kupp100%3494%8548-111-1 16.5%18.2%
6WRPuka Nacua100%3392%8255-50-02-3-029.0%32.8%
7WRDemarcus Robinson95%3494%3612-44-11-23-04.9%8.8%
  • RB Kyren Williams took on another massive workload, this time getting 77% of snaps and 34 of 40 RB opportunities en route to 155 total yards and a TD.
  • TE Tyler Higbee lost some snaps to Davis Allen in his first game back from a stinger but caught four passes for 36 yards.
  • Demarcus Robinson played nearly every snap with Tutu Atwell (concussion) inactive. Prior to Atwell's injury, the two had been splitting the No. 3 role.
  • Cooper Kupp has back-to-back games with triple-digit yardage and a TD. He's back.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Cooper Kupp

Stock ⬇️:   QB Sam Howell

  Commanders Injuries 🚑: RB Jonathan Williams (head) / OT Charles Leno (calf) / C Tyler Larsen (knee)

  Rams Injuries 🚑: CBs Ahkello Witherspoon (groin) & Tre Tomlinson (thigh)

         

49ers (45) at Cardinals (29) 

49ers Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 9% / 21 - 43%

54 Plays — 28 DBs — 12.5 aDOT — 18-of-28 for 262 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBChristian McCaffrey76%2175%5415-72-218-115-118.1%4.5%
2RBJordan Mason24%414%   5-20-00.8%0.2%
3FBKyle Juszczyk50%1243%252-26-0 3.2%1.6%
4TEGeorge Kittle85%2175%4582-54-0 20.3%23.1%
5TECharlie Woerner20%27%    0.5%0.0%
6WRDeebo Samuel85%2589%7754-48-21-11-018.4%16.3%
7WRBrandon Aiyuk82%2382%5893-37-0 22.9%39.7%
8WRJauan Jennings41%1450%2102-25-0 8.8%10.9%
9WRRonnie Bell15%414%1130-0-0 1.6%1.9%
  • RB Christian McCaffrey rumbled for 183 total yards and three TDs while Tyreek Hill (ankle) missed his first game of the season. C-Mac is the fantasy MVP right now, though we've still got two weeks remaining for Hill to make up ground.
  • WR Deebo Samuel scored two more TDs, giving him seven over the past three weeks.

     

Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 22%

72 Plays — 42 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 26-of-39 for 211 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJames Conner47%1229%3-93-3-014-86-15.2%-0.7%
2RBMichael Carter25%1331%313-10-03-27-01.6%0.1%
3RBEmari Demercado25%1126%3-31-6-04-64-14.3%0.5%
4TETrey McBride71%3174%116110-102-0 19.2%16.0%
5TEElijah Higgins35%1331%4384-44-1 2.7%2.7%
6TEGeoff Swaim19%614%1181-26-0 2.5%1.6%
7WRMichael Wilson88%3788%3490-0-0 9.3%16.1%
8WRGreg Dortch65%3071%3332-15-01-5-05.7%7.3%
9WRRondale Moore64%2662%342-5-01-3-011.3%7.5%
10WRMarquise Brown32%1229%    22.9%35.7%
11WRZach Pascal29%1331%4590-0-0 3.4%4.7%
  • WR Marquise Brown missed the second half after aggravating his heel injury. The same thing happened Week 13 at Pittsburgh, prior to Arizona's Week 14 bye.
    • Coach Jonathan Gannon acknowledged Friday that it's a painful injury and will require continued maintenance. It won't be any surprise if they shut Brown down for the season, or at least for a week or two.
  • RB James Conner took 63% of snaps before the fourth quarter, with Emari Demercado getting 20% and Michael Carter at 12%.
    • Demercado had a 49-yard TD run early in the fourth. The Niners then responded with a game-clinching TD drive, and after that it was mostly Carter getting RB snaps for the Cardinals (he had all three of his catches on the final drive of the game).
    • Conner had 17 of the 26 RB opportunities at the time of his last touch.
  • WR Michael Wilson ran a team-high 37 routes in his first game back from a shoulder injury, but he finished without a catch on three targets.
  • TE Trey McBride caught 10 passes for 102 yards but slipped a bit in terms of snap share (71%) and route share (74%), partially because his snaps were scaled back in the fourth quarter (which allowed backup tight end Elijah Higgins to put up a garbage-time-fueled 4-44-1 receiving line).
    • McBride took 76% of snaps before the fourth quarter.
  • WR Greg Dortch played 77% of snaps in the second half with Hollywood sidelined.

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE Trey McBride

Stock ⬇️:   RB James Conner

  49ers Injuries 🚑: CB Deommodore Lenoir (ribs)    

  Cardinals Injuries 🚑: WR Marquise Brown (heel) / TE Geoff Swaim (calf)

         

Cowboys (10) at Bills (31) 

Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 18%

57 Plays — 37 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 21-of-34 for 134 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTony Pollard72%1849%302-5-011-52-012.3%-0.6%
2RBRico Dowdle26%924%322-8-03-4-03.2%-0.6%
3FBHunter Luepke7%     1-3-00.6%0.0%
4TEJake Ferguson86%3286%8336-44-0 16.6%12.1%
5TELuke Schoonmaker21%38%    2.8%2.2%
6TEPeyton Hendershot12%25%141-5-0 0.6%0.5%
7WRCeeDee Lamb100%37100%10847-53-01-3-128.5%36.9%
8WRBrandin Cooks74%3184%6862-10-0 12.5%20.1%
9WRMichael Gallup51%1951%181-9-0 10.7%14.8%
10WRJalen Tolbert49%1746%    6.1%9.7%
  • The Cowboys never pulled their starters, instead putting together a six-minute TD drive to cut the lead to 21 points with just under three minutes remaining. CeeDee Lamb's fantasy managers (myself included) certainly appreciated the unwise approach, especially when he scored from three yards out on a rush attempt.
    • TE Jake Ferguson had three catches for 23 yards on the drive. Lamb had three for 15 yards plus the TD run.

     

Bills Personnel: 11 - 35% / 12 - 32% / 21 - 17% / 6OL - 11%

65 Plays — 16 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 7-of-15 for 94 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJames Cook55%744%3222-42-125-179-110.2%2.3%
2RBTy Johnson29%425%1-31-4-09-54-01.3%-0.3%
3RBLatavius Murray22%319%   5-11-14.6%0.6%
4FBReggie Gilliam22%00%    0.2%0.0%
5TEDawson Knox63%744%    6.8%6.4%
6TEDalton Kincaid49%956%250-0-0 16.1%9.4%
7TEQuintin Morris26%00%    0.7%0.9%
8WRGabe Davis71%1275%1420-0-0 15.3%28.2%
9WRTrent Sherfield59%531%    3.3%3.2%
10WRKhalil Shakir46%1169%190-0-0 7.0%7.8%
11WRStefon Diggs45%1381%5284-48-0 29.8%35.8%
  • RB James Cook had a career day, taking 27 touches for 221 yards and two TDs.
    • Cook had been putting up good numbers while playing around 45% of snaps. In this one he put up even better stats and handled 55% snap share, serving as the engine of a Buffalo offense that usually relies heavily on Josh Allen
  • RB Ty Johnson hurt his shoulder in the first half but returned in the second half. He went for X-rays after the game.
  • TE Dawson Knox got more playing time than Dalton Kincaid, though that may have just been due to a run-heavy gameplan in subpar conditions. Kincaid played 80% of snaps the week before in Knox's first game back from IR.
  • WR Stefon Diggs played only 45% of snaps but still had 81% route share. That's another strange stat that came out of Buffalo's unusually run-heavy gameplan.
    • WR Trent Sherfield got a lot more playing time than usual, but nearly all of it came on run plays.
    • Diggs got five of the 13 targets and had more than half of Buffalo's receiving yards.

        

Stock ⬆️:   RB James Cook

Stock ⬇️:   TE Dalton Kincaid

  Cowboys Injuries 🚑: G Zack Martin (thigh)  

  Bills Injuries 🚑: OL Spencer Brown (finger) / RB Ty Johnson (shoulder) / DT Jordan Phillips (wrist)

         

Ravens (23) at Jaguars (7) 

Ravens Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 6% / 21 - 43%

69 Plays — 27 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 14-of-24 for 171 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBGus Edwards39%415%131-11-016-58-13.0%0.5%
2RBKeaton Mitchell36%933%2-112-15-09-73-02.8%0.0%
3RBJustice Hill26%622%1-30-0-05-23-05.3%-0.4%
4FBPatrick Ricard52%311%    1.3%0.5%
5TEIsaiah Likely74%2489%6375-70-1 7.9%4.4%
6TECharlie Kolar35%415%181-15-0 0.8%0.6%
7WRZay Flowers86%27100%2161-7-0 23.4%23.0%
8WROdell Beckham55%1556%3561-14-0 15.2%24.5%
9WRRashod Bateman45%1763%6773-39-0 11.7%19.7%
10WRNelson Agholor39%1244%190-0-0 8.6%10.7%
  • RB Keaton Mitchell suffered a torn ACL in the fourth quarter.
    • Gus Edward scored a one-yard TD on Baltimore's first snap of the fourth quarter. Mitchell then got injured on the first snap of the following drive. From that point forward, Edwards took nine carries for 41 yards and Hill had four for 22.
    • Edwards got 12 of 21 snaps in the fourth quarter, with Hill taking eight.
  • WR Odell Beckham was around 50% for snap and route shares again but caught just one pass on three targets.
  • TE Isaiah Likely made some huge plays, including a TD catch in the first half and a 26-yard gain in the third quarter to bail out Lamar Jackson on a throw that could've been intercepted.
    • Likely has three straight games with at least six targets and 40 yards; he's caught 14 of 19 targets for 193 yards and two TDs in three games since Mark Andrews' season-ending injury.

     

Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 18%

61 Plays — 44 DBs — 9.8 aDOT — 25-of-43 for 264 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTravis Etienne69%2250%6-64-28-010-31-012.4%-1.5%
2RBD'Ernest Johnson30%1125%   2-5-02.4%0.1%
3RBTank Bigsby2%     1--2-00.8%-0.1%
4TEEvan Engram84%3580%6344-28-0 21.9%12.2%
5TELuke Farrell34%614%1221-28-0 2.8%1.5%
6WRCalvin Ridley92%4091%121535-39-0 21.9%37.3%
7WRZay Jones61%2966%81365-59-0 11.0%19.7%
8WRParker Washington44%2352%6384-12-0 3.0%3.1%
9WRTim Jones36%1432%    1.8%1.3%
10WRElijah Cooks23%1125%130-0-0 0.2%0.1%
11WRJamal Agnew16%614%2322-70-1 2.8%3.4%
  • QB Trevor Lawrence didn't miss any snaps but entered concussion protocol after the game (he took a hard hit on Jacksonville's final drive).
  • WR Zay Jones missed the final drive with a hamstring injury that may be serious.
    • Tim Jones got 58% of snaps in the fourth quarter.
  • WR Jamal Agnew ran only six routes but was wide open for a long TD on one of them.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RBs Gus Edwards & Justice Hill + TE Isaiah Likely

Stock ⬇️:   QB Trevor Lawrence

  Ravens Injuries 🚑: RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) / LT Ronnie Stanley (head) / S Marcus Williams (groin)    

  Jaguars Injuries 🚑: QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion) / WR Zay Jones (hamstring)

     

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
