Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 15

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Chargers (21) at Raiders (63)
Chargers Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 24%
63 Plays — 35 DBs — 4.5 aDOT — 23-of-32 for 257 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|38%
|15
|43%
|6
|-28
|4-29-0
|5-9-0
|12.0%
|-2.2%
|2
|RB
|Isaiah Spiller
|38%
|7
|20%
|16-50-0
|0.6%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|24%
|8
|23%
|1
|0
|1-6-0
|5-22-0
|2.4%
|0.0%
|4
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|62%
|23
|66%
|8
|23
|5-41-0
|10.4%
|5.4%
|5
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|35%
|7
|20%
|0.0%
|6
|TE
|Stone Smartt
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Chargers (21) at Raiders (63)
Chargers Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 24%
63 Plays — 35 DBs — 4.5 aDOT — 23-of-32 for 257 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|38%
|15
|43%
|6
|-28
|4-29-0
|5-9-0
|12.0%
|-2.2%
|2
|RB
|Isaiah Spiller
|38%
|7
|20%
|16-50-0
|0.6%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|24%
|8
|23%
|1
|0
|1-6-0
|5-22-0
|2.4%
|0.0%
|4
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|62%
|23
|66%
|8
|23
|5-41-0
|10.4%
|5.4%
|5
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|35%
|7
|20%
|0.0%
|6
|TE
|Stone Smartt
|27%
|9
|26%
|3
|8
|3-15-0
|3.0%
|3.6%
|7
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|94%
|31
|89%
|3
|58
|2-23-1
|10.2%
|16.7%
|8
|WR
|Joshua Palmer
|71%
|28
|80%
|4
|55
|4-113-1
|8.6%
|14.3%
|9
|WR
|Alex Erickson
|57%
|17
|49%
|2
|33
|1-13-1
|2.8%
|5.6%
|10
|WR
|Jalen Guyton
|49%
|18
|51%
|2
|2
|2-19-0
|3.8%
|5.2%
|11
|WR
|Derius Davis
|5%
|3
|9%
|2
|-9
|1--2-0
|3.0%
|-1.2%
- RB Austin Ekeler played 63% of snaps in the first half and 19% in the second half, with the Chargers letting Isaiah Spiller (47%) and Joshua Kelley (33%) play more after halftime.
- (Vegas led 42-0 at the break and 49-0 early in the third quarter.)
- Ekeler was the only skill-position starter whose playing time was scaled back significantly late in the blowout.
- WR Quentin Johnson finished with 94% of snaps and scored a TD deep in garbage time.
- WR Joshua Palmer got 71% of snaps and 80% of routes in his return from injured reserve, and he scored a 79-yard TD on a busted coverage in the third quarter.
- WRs Alex Erickson and Jalen Guyton shared the No. 3 role, both landing around 50% route share.
- TE Gerald Everett got 62% of snaps, 66% of routes and a team-high eight targets.
- RB Isiah Spiller got five carries on seven snaps (26%) in the first half, though Joshua Kelley was the second RB into the game after Ekeler.
- Kelley lost a fumble on his second carry, midway through the first quarter, and didn't touch the ball again until the final minute of the third quarter.
- QB Easton Stick threw for 257 yards and three TDs, but he also lost two fumbles (one returned for a TD) and threw a pick-six on a screen pass.
- Good Riddance! The Chargers finally fired Brandon Staley (and GM Tom Telesco). They didn't fire OC Kellen Moore, but I'm guessing that happens in January.
Raiders Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 5% / 21 - 21%
63 Plays — 37 DBs — 8.7 aDOT — 22-of-36 for 260 yards — 5 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Zamir White
|70%
|21
|57%
|4
|3
|3-16-0
|17-69-1
|2.3%
|0.4%
|2
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|27%
|9
|24%
|2
|10
|2-13-0
|6-32-0
|4.8%
|1.4%
|3
|RB
|Brandon Bolden
|3%
|2-25-1
|4
|FB
|Jakob Johnson
|24%
|4
|11%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|5
|TE
|Michael Mayer
|65%
|22
|59%
|5
|16
|4-39-1
|9.1%
|7.1%
|6
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|40%
|11
|30%
|1
|8
|0-0-0
|4.6%
|2.4%
|7
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|87%
|32
|86%
|4
|32
|2-32-1
|19.6%
|24.1%
|8
|WR
|Davante Adams
|83%
|37
|100%
|12
|103
|8-101-1
|31.9%
|44.1%
|9
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|44%
|13
|35%
|4
|109
|3-59-2
|1--2-0
|5.2%
|13.7%
|10
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|41%
|16
|43%
|2
|15
|0-0-0
|8.2%
|5.3%
|11
|WR
|DeAndre Carter
|8%
|3
|8%
|1.4%
|0.3%
- With RB Josh Jacobs (knee) inactive, Zamir White took 70% of snaps and 21 of the 31 RB opportunities (68%), finishing with 20 touches for 85 yards and a TD.
- White took 42 of 47 snaps (89%) on first/second down, while Ameer Abdullah got 13 of 16 on third down (81%).
- Abdullah got five of his six carries on third downs, including three to convert first downs on third-and-short.
- Brandon Bolden had a 26-yard TD run but played just one other snap.
- White took 42 of 47 snaps (89%) on first/second down, while Ameer Abdullah got 13 of 16 on third down (81%).
- WRs Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers and TE Michael Mayer saw their snaps reduced at the very end of the game, though it didn't make much difference in final shares with the Raiders running only six plays in the fourth quarter.
- Prior to halftime, the snap shares were: Meyers (92%), Adams (90%), Mayer (80%).
- Meyers had a passing TD and a receiving score, with the former going to Adams early in the third quarter (nothing like using a trick play to stretch a lead to 49 points!).
- This was only Adams' second 100-yard game of the season, though he does have five in a row with at least 53 yards and 12.3 PPR points. He's still at only 6.9 YPT, after seven straight seasons at 7.6 or better (and three in a row of 8.4 or more).
- WR Tre Tucker re-emerged to share the No. 3 WR role with Hunter Renfrow, who more or less had it to himself the previous couple weeks. Tucker took advantage with two TD catches on four targets.
- Tucker finished with only 35% route share, a bit lower than Renfrow's 43%.
- The Raiders scored 63 points without their starting left tackle (Kolton Miller), center (Andre James) and running back (Josh Jacobs), all inactive due to injuries.
- 14 of the points were scored on defense, and a couple other TDs were short-field drives off turnovers. Still, it was a shocking performance from an offense that got shut out in its previous game.
Stock ⬆️: RB Zamir White / RB Isaiah Spiller
Stock ⬇️: RB Austin Ekeler
Chargers Injuries 🚑: C Will Clapp (knee)
Raiders Injuries 🚑: LB Divine Deablo (ankle)
Vikings (24) at Bengals (27)
Vikings Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 33%
67 Plays — 37 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 26-of-34 for 303 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|81%
|12
|32%
|4
|-6
|3-25-0
|23-132-1
|3.8%
|-0.8%
|2
|RB
|Kene Nwangwu
|10%
|3
|8%
|1-1-0
|0.0%
|3
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|16%
|3
|8%
|1.6%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|87%
|30
|81%
|7
|45
|6-63-0
|24.7%
|24.6%
|5
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|51%
|5
|14%
|2
|3
|2-14-0
|4.2%
|1.6%
|6
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|10%
|3
|8%
|1
|1
|1-3-0
|1.4%
|-0.1%
|7
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|96%
|36
|97%
|10
|133
|7-84-0
|13.3%
|19.8%
|8
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|91%
|33
|89%
|6
|56
|6-111-2
|18.3%
|29.6%
|9
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|55%
|28
|76%
|2
|20
|1-3-0
|12.9%
|15.5%
- RB Ty Chandler got 81% of snaps and 27 of the 27 RB opportunities en route to 157 total yards and a TD.
- It was the best statistical performance by a Minnesota RB this season, which begs the question of whether Alexander Mattison (ankle) will still be the starter once he's healthy.
- WR Justin Jefferson led the team in routes and targets, showing no ill effects from his chest/rib injury from the previous game.
- WR Jordan Addison caught each of his six targets, including a pair of TDs.
- Addison took 91% of snaps while K.J. Osborn got only 55%.
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 23%
69 Plays — 47 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 29-of-42 for 324 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|71%
|21
|45%
|3
|-4
|3-14-0
|10-47-1
|11.0%
|-4.1%
|2
|RB
|Chase Brown
|17%
|4
|9%
|3
|-7
|3-28-0
|7-23-0
|1.8%
|-0.8%
|3
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|6%
|1
|2%
|1
|-4
|1-2-0
|1-10-0
|1.8%
|-1.0%
|4
|TE
|Drew Sample
|58%
|18
|38%
|1
|-1
|0-0-0
|3.7%
|0.1%
|5
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|36%
|22
|47%
|5
|36
|5-49-0
|7.9%
|6.8%
|6
|TE
|Mitchell Wilcox
|25%
|5
|11%
|2
|5
|2-20-0
|2.0%
|0.4%
|7
|TE
|Irv Smith
|23%
|9
|19%
|3
|25
|2-18-0
|5.3%
|3.8%
|8
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|87%
|46
|98%
|8
|171
|4-61-2
|13.4%
|27.1%
|9
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|71%
|33
|70%
|4
|52
|4-64-0
|26.8%
|36.8%
|10
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|57%
|29
|62%
|5
|15
|2-53-0
|17.6%
|17.8%
|11
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|26%
|11
|23%
|2
|2
|1-5-0
|2.0%
|2.8%
|12
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|15%
|4
|9%
|4.9%
|8.2%
|13
|WR
|Charlie Jones
|6%
|3
|6%
|3
|39
|2-10-0
|1.0%
|1.4%
- RB Chase Brown got only 17% of the snaps but 40% of the RB opportunities, with the ball going to him on 10 of his 12 snaps.
- Joe Mixon, by comparison, saw the ball on 13 of his 49 snaps.
- WR Ja'Marr Chase played 97% of snaps through three quarters but only 52% in the fourth, limited by a shoulder injury.
- Tee Higgins scored his third and fourth TDs of the year, ending a three-month drought.
Stock ⬆️: RB Ty Chandler
Stock ⬇️: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle)
Bengals Injuries 🚑: DT DJ Reader (torn quad) / WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) / CB DJ Ivey (torn ACL)
Steelers (13) at Colts (30)
Steelers Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 17%
54 Plays — 30 DBs — 9.5 aDOT — 18-of-26 for 172 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|69%
|20
|67%
|6
|-6
|5-28-0
|10-40-0
|14.1%
|-4.0%
|2
|RB
|Najee Harris
|33%
|3
|10%
|12-33-0
|7.9%
|0.3%
|3
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|76%
|25
|83%
|4
|20
|3-16-0
|9.8%
|9.4%
|4
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|26%
|8
|27%
|7.7%
|5.7%
|5
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|24%
|3
|10%
|2.2%
|0.4%
|6
|WR
|George Pickens
|93%
|29
|97%
|7
|134
|3-47-0
|21.8%
|37.6%
|7
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|85%
|29
|97%
|6
|84
|4-62-1
|17.5%
|29.4%
|8
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|65%
|16
|53%
|3
|15
|3-19-0
|10.5%
|10.5%
|9
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|17%
|5
|17%
|6.7%
|10.0%
- QB Mason Rudolph replaced Mitch Trubisky after a fourth-quarter interception.
- Rudolph will start Week 16 against the Bengals.
- Jaylen Warren more than doubled Najee Harris' snap count, with Harris dropping all the way to 33% after taking at least 48% in every previous game this year.
- Warren took at least 58% of snaps in each quarter, though it was the fourth quarter that caused most of the gap here.
- Warren played 12 of 13 snaps in the fourth quarter, while Harris took one. Prior to the final quarter, Harris played 42% of snaps — a bit below his usual but not nearly as drastic as the full-game split.
- Warren took at least 58% of snaps in each quarter, though it was the fourth quarter that caused most of the gap here.
Colts Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 32%
65 Plays — 31 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 18-of-28 for 215 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|43%
|8
|26%
|17-88-0
|0.9%
|0.1%
|2
|RB
|Zack Moss
|29%
|10
|32%
|3
|3
|3-20-1
|4-13-0
|7.9%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Tyler Goodson
|28%
|5
|16%
|2
|0
|2-10-0
|11-69-0
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|4
|TE
|Drew Ogletree
|57%
|12
|39%
|1
|9
|0-0-0
|4.5%
|6.9%
|5
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|52%
|7
|23%
|3
|34
|2-21-1
|3.0%
|4.2%
|6
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|31%
|11
|35%
|1
|0
|1-6-0
|8.3%
|8.8%
|7
|TE
|Will Mallory
|11%
|5
|16%
|4.3%
|4.2%
|8
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|97%
|31
|100%
|5
|59
|1-13-0
|11.3%
|22.8%
|9
|WR
|D.J. Montgomery
|63%
|14
|45%
|4
|34
|2-48-1
|0.9%
|1.0%
|10
|WR
|Josh Downs
|59%
|21
|68%
|3
|5
|3-19-0
|17.9%
|16.4%
|11
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|31%
|15
|48%
|5
|53
|4-78-0
|30.6%
|33.8%
- RB Zack Moss (arm) and WR Michael Pittman (concussion) both left in the second quarter and never returned.
- It sounds like both have a shot to play Week 16 at Atlanta. The extra day after a Saturday contest helps their chances, though in Moss' case it won't really for fantasy unless Jonathan Taylor (hand) is out again.
- WR D.J. Montgomery replaced Pittman and scored a TD, while rookie Josh Downs stayed in the No. 3 role and finished with 19 yards, continuing his month-long slump.
- RB Trey Sermon got 63% of snaps in the second half, though Tyler Goodson (37%) also played quite a bit and piled up 79 yards on 13 touches.
- Not a great sign for Moss that Sermon and Goodson combined for 157 rushing yards, after Moss struggled to find any room for two and a half games.
Stock ⬆️: QB Mason Rudolph / RB Jaylen Warren
Stock ⬇️: RB Najee Harris / QB Mitch Trubisky / RB Zack Moss (arm)
Steelers Injuries 🚑: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) / DE Cameron Heyward (concussion) / S Trenton Thompson (stinger)
Colts Injuries 🚑: RB Zack Moss (arm) / WR Michael Pittman (concussion)
Broncos (17) at Lions (42)
Broncos Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 13%
64 Plays — 34 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 18-of-32 for 223 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|48%
|11
|32%
|2
|-11
|2--7-0
|12-27-0
|11.3%
|-3.3%
|2
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|39%
|8
|24%
|1
|3
|1-11-0
|6-37-0
|11.8%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|13%
|5
|15%
|3
|-7
|2-16-0
|2-2-0
|7.4%
|-4.4%
|4
|FB
|Michael Burton
|13%
|0
|0%
|0.5%
|0.0%
|5
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|47%
|9
|26%
|3
|21
|1-24-0
|8.2%
|7.9%
|6
|TE
|Lucas Krull
|45%
|20
|59%
|3
|50
|1-18-0
|1.6%
|3.1%
|7
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|24%
|1
|3%
|1.1%
|0.7%
|8
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|95%
|33
|97%
|6
|54
|5-71-0
|22.4%
|39.0%
|9
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|63%
|22
|65%
|7
|80
|3-74-0
|18.4%
|30.7%
|10
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|60%
|21
|62%
|4
|21
|3-16-1
|3.7%
|3.6%
|11
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|42%
|17
|50%
|2
|53
|0-0-0
|1-11-0
|7.4%
|15.4%
|12
|WR
|Brandon Johnson
|7%
|2
|6%
|1
|12
|0-0-0
|3.7%
|5.9%
- RB Samaje Perine played more than usual and Javonte Williams less, but only because of game script. Williams took 67% of snaps before halftime and only 37% afterward.
- WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey ran just one fewer route than Jerry Jeudy and four more than Marvin Mims.
- Jeudy did have a team-high 74 yards, but this was his fourth straight game handling something less than a typical starter's workload.
- WR Courtland Sutton got 97% route share while every other Bronco was below two-thirds.
Lions Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 19% / 6OL - 13%
64 Plays — 36 DBs — 9.1 aDOT — 24-of-34 for 278 yards — 5 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|David Montgomery
|52%
|15
|42%
|3
|-8
|2--3-0
|17-85-0
|4.4%
|-0.5%
|2
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|48%
|15
|42%
|2
|2
|2-8-1
|11-100-1
|12.7%
|0.9%
|3
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|95%
|31
|86%
|6
|54
|5-56-3
|20.8%
|21.7%
|4
|TE
|Brock Wright
|19%
|5
|14%
|3.0%
|1.1%
|5
|TE
|James Mitchell
|8%
|2
|6%
|0.0%
|6
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|94%
|34
|94%
|9
|75
|7-112-1
|28.0%
|29.3%
|7
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|69%
|26
|72%
|7
|113
|4-47-0
|7.0%
|16.9%
|8
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|58%
|19
|53%
|3
|36
|2-41-0
|10.8%
|18.1%
|9
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|30%
|11
|31%
|1
|14
|1-12-0
|8.3%
|9.0%
|10
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|16%
|4
|11%
|1
|3
|1-5-0
|0.8%
|1.3%
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs scored from 9 and 12 yards out, and he also got Detroit's only carry inside the 5-yard line (from the 4).
- TE Sam LaPorta scored three times, including once in garbage time. He's now up to 71-758-9, and is on track for either the best or second-best fantasy season ever by a rookie tight end
- It's definitely the best since fantasy was invented. Mike Ditka had 56-1,076-12... in 1961.
- WR Josh Reynolds played through a back injury and essentially got his normal workload, though Jameson Williams did pick up a few extra snaps (66%) and routes (72%) en route to 4-47-0 on a career-high seven targets.
Stock ⬆️: WR Jameson Williams
Stock ⬇️: WR Marvin Mims
Lions Injuries 🚑: TE Brock Wright (groin) / CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring)
Bears (17) at Browns (20)
Bears Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 20% / 21 - 10%
70 Plays — 43 DBs — 11.4 aDOT — 19-of-40 for 166 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|51%
|18
|42%
|6
|-8
|4-24-0
|5-36-0
|8.3%
|-1.4%
|2
|RB
|Khalil Herbert
|24%
|4
|9%
|1
|-1
|1-4-0
|6-8-0
|5.9%
|0.7%
|3
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|23%
|7
|16%
|6--6-0
|3.9%
|0.4%
|4
|FB
|Khari Blasingame
|11%
|1
|2%
|1.2%
|0.1%
|5
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|86%
|28
|65%
|7
|34
|5-23-1
|19.9%
|14.2%
|6
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|31%
|4
|9%
|1.0%
|0.1%
|7
|TE
|Robert Tonyan
|20%
|6
|14%
|1
|40
|0-0-0
|2.7%
|2.6%
|8
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|90%
|41
|95%
|8
|98
|2-14-0
|14.0%
|21.4%
|9
|WR
|DJ Moore
|89%
|40
|93%
|8
|133
|4-52-0
|27.2%
|43.9%
|10
|WR
|Tyler Scott
|53%
|29
|67%
|4
|34
|3-49-0
|1--3-0
|6.1%
|9.7%
|11
|WR
|Velus Jones
|14%
|6
|14%
|2-23-0
|1.5%
|1.6%
- RB Roschon Johnson got 51% of the snaps and 11 of the 24 RB opportunities.
- D'Onta Foreman got the start after dominating RB touches the previous week, but the Browns shut him down early and he then played only 18% of snaps after halftime.
- Rookie WR Tyler Scott had his best game of the season (3-49-0) while working as the No. 3 receiver, though he may drop back to No. 4 if Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) gets healthy.
Browns Personnel: 11 - 78% / 12 - 10%
67 Plays — 49 DBs — 8.2 aDOT — 29-of-45 for 379 yards — 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|49%
|19
|39%
|5
|-12
|4-11-0
|8-20-0
|11.0%
|0.6%
|2
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|33%
|10
|20%
|1
|-1
|1-12-0
|7-8-0
|3.0%
|-0.7%
|3
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|18%
|9
|18%
|2
|-4
|2-9-0
|2-2-0
|1.2%
|-0.5%
|4
|TE
|David Njoku
|85%
|37
|76%
|14
|81
|10-104-1
|21.2%
|11.9%
|5
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|28%
|10
|20%
|1
|2
|0-0-0
|3.2%
|1.7%
|6
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|15%
|8
|16%
|1
|6
|1-8-0
|2.8%
|1.3%
|7
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|94%
|48
|98%
|8
|118
|4-109-1
|22.6%
|35.8%
|8
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|78%
|41
|84%
|3
|53
|2-17-0
|18.8%
|25.4%
|9
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|72%
|36
|73%
|8
|75
|4-52-0
|6.4%
|9.0%
|10
|WR
|Marquise Goodwin
|10%
|5
|10%
|1
|44
|1-57-0
|2.4%
|7.9%
- TE David Njoku's two best fantasy games of the season have come the past two weeks, totaling 16 catches for 195 yards and three TDs on 22 targets.
- Njoku had catches of 31 and 34 yards on the game-winning FG drive.
- WR Amari Cooper had a 42-yard catch in the second quarter and a game-tying, 51-yard TD with a little over three minutes remaining in the fourth.
- Cooper has 21% of the targets from Flacco so far, with Njoku at 22%, Elijah Moore at 17%, Cedric Tillman at 14% and Jerome Ford at 10%.
- Note that Cooper missed the second half of Flacco's first start, which was also when Moore saw a lot of his targets. Njoku and Cooper have 22 targets apiece over the past two games.
- Cooper has 21% of the targets from Flacco so far, with Njoku at 22%, Elijah Moore at 17%, Cedric Tillman at 14% and Jerome Ford at 10%.
- The Browns already have their top three OTs on injured reserve, and starting center Ethan Pocic (neck) was inactive Sunday. Then LG Joel Bitonio suffered a back injury, leaving RG Wyatt Teller as the only remaining healthy starter on the O-line.
Stock ⬆️: TE David Njoku
Stock ⬇️: RB D'Onta Foreman
Bears Injuries 🚑: LG Teven Jenkins (head/arm)
Browns Injuries 🚑: LG Joel Bitonio (back)
Buccaneers (34) at Packers (20)
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 72% / 12 - 20%
60 Plays — 33 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 22-of-28 for 381 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Rachaad White
|82%
|24
|73%
|2
|16
|2-50-1
|21-89-0
|12.2%
|-1.1%
|2
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|18%
|7
|21%
|3-13-0
|2.2%
|-0.4%
|3
|TE
|Cade Otton
|90%
|27
|82%
|2
|26
|2-44-0
|12.6%
|9.7%
|4
|TE
|Payne Durham
|22%
|5
|15%
|1.3%
|1.2%
|5
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|22%
|2
|6%
|1
|-1
|1-2-1
|1.1%
|1.4%
|6
|WR
|Mike Evans
|85%
|32
|97%
|6
|66
|4-57-1
|25.5%
|42.6%
|7
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|80%
|30
|91%
|12
|96
|10-155-0
|23.9%
|25.5%
|8
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|55%
|20
|61%
|2
|5
|1-5-0
|11.3%
|12.4%
|9
|WR
|David Moore
|27%
|7
|21%
|2
|20
|2-68-1
|0.9%
|0.8%
|10
|WR
|Deven Thompkins
|18%
|2
|6%
|1--1-0
|4.9%
|4.2%
- WR Chris Godwin had his first 100-yard game since Week 4, and with more receiving yards than in his previous four games combined.
- Godwin was listed as questionable with a knee injury, though he practiced in full Friday.
- WR David Moore took some of the snaps/routes that had been going to Trey Palmer and came up big with a 52-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
- Palmer took 55% of snaps in the first half and 55% in the second half, i.e., Moore getting some of his playing time was part of the gameplan.
- Rachaad White and James Cook both started the year slow but ultimately have become reliable RB1s. They've been by far the most productive among RBs drafted in the middle rounds, with Raheem Mostert and Kyren Williams being the best late-round guys.
- Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) gets an honorable mention.
Packers Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 26%
58 Plays — 41 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 29-of-39 for 284 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|50%
|11
|27%
|4
|-3
|4-16-0
|13-53-0
|7.2%
|-1.3%
|2
|RB
|Patrick Taylor
|43%
|16
|39%
|2
|-10
|2--4-0
|1-6-0
|3.4%
|-0.4%
|3
|RB
|Kenyan Drake
|7%
|1
|2%
|1-0-0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|95%
|33
|80%
|6
|31
|4-57-1
|5.3%
|2.6%
|5
|TE
|Josiah Deguara
|16%
|7
|17%
|1.7%
|0.6%
|6
|TE
|Ben Sims
|16%
|4
|10%
|1
|23
|0-0-0
|1.1%
|0.7%
|7
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|91%
|36
|88%
|3
|21
|3-30-0
|17.9%
|25.0%
|8
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|79%
|31
|76%
|7
|58
|6-97-0
|10.4%
|13.1%
|9
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|41%
|17
|41%
|8
|64
|6-52-1
|17.5%
|18.6%
|10
|WR
|Malik Heath
|33%
|16
|39%
|3
|26
|3-29-0
|3.6%
|4.3%
|11
|WR
|Bo Melton
|29%
|13
|32%
|2
|21
|1-7-0
|0.4%
|0.5%
- RB Aaron Jones took 50% of snaps and 17 of the 21 RB opportunities in his first game back from an MCL injury.
- Patrick Taylor's role didn't change. He got lots of snaps but not many touches, subbing in for Jones instead of AJ Dillon (broken thumb) this week.
- Jones played 65% of snaps before halftime and only 38% after.
- Dontayvion Wicks rebounded from his ankle injury the previous week and filled in for Christian Watson (hamstring) again, catching six of seven targets for a team-high 97 yards.
- WR Romeo Doubs led the team with 36 routes (88%) but was targeted on just three of them. Watson, Wicks and Jayden Reed have all been seeing more targets per route of late.
- WR Jayden Reed played 56% of snaps through three quarters, putting up 6-52-1, but he then left with a toe injury after one snap in the fourth quarter.
- Malik Heath filled in with 59% snap share in the fourth quarter.
- TE Tucker Kraft played nearly every snap again and finished with 4-57-1 on six targets.
- Kraft has played at least 95 percent of snaps in four straight games since Luke Musgrave suffered a kidney laceration.
- Kraft is averaging 3.3 catches for 43.3 yards and 0.5 TDs on 4.5 targets since Musgrave's injury.
- Kraft has played at least 95 percent of snaps in four straight games since Luke Musgrave suffered a kidney laceration.
Stock ⬆️: WR Dontayvion Wicks / TE Tucker Kraft
Stock ⬇️: WR Trey Palmer
Packers Injuries 🚑: WR Jayden Reed (toe)
Jets (0) at Dolphins (30)
Jets Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 13%
55 Plays — 43 DBs — 8.9 aDOT — 18-of-37 for 136 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Israel Abanikanda
|39%
|15
|35%
|2
|-6
|2-11-0
|4-8-0
|0.9%
|-0.2%
|2
|RB
|Breece Hall
|37%
|14
|33%
|2
|-6
|1-6-0
|6-12-0
|14.9%
|-1.2%
|3
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|19%
|6
|14%
|1
|-3
|1-6-0
|1-4-0
|4.4%
|-0.9%
|4
|FB
|Nick Bawden
|19%
|4
|9%
|0.4%
|-0.1%
|5
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|65%
|26
|60%
|7
|42
|4-18-0
|15.8%
|15.7%
|6
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|39%
|12
|28%
|2
|11
|2-16-0
|4.8%
|4.5%
|7
|TE
|Kenny Yeboah
|17%
|3
|7%
|0.0%
|8
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|94%
|42
|98%
|4
|34
|3-29-0
|30.3%
|46.0%
|9
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|89%
|39
|91%
|6
|68
|3-21-0
|10.5%
|17.3%
|10
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|69%
|31
|72%
|6
|84
|2-29-0
|5.3%
|8.0%
|11
|WR
|Randall Cobb
|11%
|5
|12%
|3
|67
|0-0-0
|3.5%
|4.6%
- QB Zach Wilson suffered a concussion in the second quarter. Trevor Siemian finished out the game and failed to produce any points.
- RB Breece Hall took 62% of snaps before halftime and 14% after.
- Israel Abanikanda got 75% of snaps post-halftime, after not playing at all through two quarters. He finished with six touches for 19 yards.
- WR Allen Lazard got a second straight start, following a healthy scratch Week 12 and part-time role Week 13. The three catches were his first receptions since Week 10.
Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 16% / 21 - 33%
57 Plays — 29 DBs — 3.3 aDOT — 23-of-26 for 228 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|54%
|12
|41%
|2
|-9
|2-1-0
|15-42-2
|6.9%
|-0.8%
|2
|RB
|De'Von Achane
|39%
|12
|41%
|3
|-10
|3-30-0
|9-32-0
|6.2%
|0.6%
|3
|RB
|Jeff Wilson
|14%
|2
|7%
|2
|8
|1-1-0
|2-5-0
|2.7%
|0.6%
|4
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|30%
|4
|14%
|2.7%
|0.8%
|5
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|72%
|19
|66%
|4
|14
|4-32-0
|7.1%
|5.6%
|6
|TE
|Julian Hill
|35%
|5
|17%
|1.3%
|0.7%
|7
|TE
|Tyler Kroft
|12%
|2
|7%
|0.0%
|8
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|77%
|22
|76%
|3
|-1
|2-2-0
|5.8%
|8.6%
|9
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|70%
|24
|83%
|9
|78
|8-142-1
|22.2%
|28.9%
|10
|WR
|Braxton Berrios
|40%
|17
|59%
|1
|11
|1-12-0
|6.4%
|6.7%
|11
|WR
|Robbie Chosen
|35%
|11
|38%
|0.9%
|2.9%
|12
|WR
|River Cracraft
|14%
|2
|7%
|2.2%
|2.6%
|13
|WR
|Chase Claypool
|7%
|2
|7%
|2
|-5
|2-8-0
|0.9%
|0.4%
- RB Raheem Mostert took 71% of snaps in the first half and 53% in the third quarter. He played only one of 11 snaps in the fourth quarter.
- RB De'Von Achane took 32% of snaps before halftime and 46% after.
- Jeff Wilson played only one snap snap in the second half and two in the third quarter, then took five in the fourth.
- WR Jaylen Waddle missed a few snaps with a chest injury in the first half but returned quickly and ultimately played 80% of snaps through three quarters en route to a season-high 142 yards.
- It's not hard to imagine what Waddle could do in this offense if Tyreek Hill wasn't around to gobble up one-third of the targets. It'd be a much worse offense without Hill, of course, but Waddle would get a ton of volume.
- WR Cedrick Wilson got most of Hill's playing time, finishing first among the WRs in snaps (77%) and second on the team with 22 routes (76%).
Stock ⬆️: RB Raheem Mostert
Stock ⬇️: RB De'Von Achane
Jets Injuries 🚑: QB Zach Wilson (concussion) / DL Quinton Jefferson (hip) / DL John Franklin-Myers (hip) / S Tony Adams (head)
Dolphins Injuries 🚑: OT Austin Jackson (oblique) / DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring)
Giants (6) at Saints (24)
Giants Personnel: 11 - 90% / 12 - 3%
61 Plays — 45 DBs — 6.0 aDOT — 22-of-38 for 190 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 7 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|49%
|14
|31%
|2
|12
|2-23-0
|9-14-0
|11.9%
|1.8%
|2
|RB
|Matt Breida
|39%
|13
|29%
|3
|6
|2-11-0
|3-10-0
|5.2%
|0.2%
|3
|RB
|Eric Gray
|18%
|9
|20%
|4
|-4
|3-6-0
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|4
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|56%
|19
|42%
|2
|8
|2-13-0
|4.9%
|2.8%
|5
|TE
|Darren Waller
|43%
|21
|47%
|6
|30
|4-40-0
|14.8%
|16.1%
|6
|TE
|Lawrence Cager
|5%
|3
|7%
|1
|5
|1-9-0
|1.3%
|0.8%
|7
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|95%
|41
|91%
|8
|96
|4-63-0
|16.3%
|27.5%
|8
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|87%
|40
|89%
|4
|5
|4-25-0
|14.5%
|8.9%
|9
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|72%
|33
|73%
|3
|27
|0-0-0
|8.8%
|25.7%
|10
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|28%
|10
|22%
|1
|17
|0-0-0
|7.3%
|8.2%
|11
|WR
|Sterling Shepard
|5%
|3
|7%
|4.1%
|5.5%
- QB Tommy DeVito was sacked seven times, after none the week before. He's been sacked at least five times in each start besides Week 14.
- DeVito will make another start Week 16 against the Eagles.
- TE Darren Waller got 43% of snaps and 47% of routes in his first game back from a hamstring injury, putting up 4-40-0 on six targets.
- Waller seemingly avoided a setback and should play more Week 16.
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson couldn't repeat his success from the previous week but he did handle 87% of snaps and 89% of routes, remaining in a full-time role.
- Darius Slayton was also a full-time player, and Jalin Hyatt was close to it but lost a few snaps/routes to Isaiah Hodgins still.
- RB Saquon Barkley took 66% of snaps through three quarters and 15% in the fourth.
- He was the only skill-position starter to be scaled back once the game was out of hand. But his playing time was also lower than usual even in the first half; he's typically played more than 80% of snaps in non-blowout situations this year. Maybe he's dealing with a minor injury.
Saints Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 21% / 6OL - 19%
58 Plays — 30 DBs — 7.1 aDOT — 23-of-29 for 218 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|52%
|13
|43%
|5
|1
|5-44-0
|16-66-0
|16.3%
|0.3%
|2
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|47%
|8
|27%
|1
|1
|1-2-0
|8-24-0
|2.5%
|-0.3%
|3
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|17%
|2
|7%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|72%
|12
|40%
|5
|11
|3-13-0
|4.4%
|2.2%
|5
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|41%
|15
|50%
|2
|37
|2-38-1
|7.7%
|6.9%
|6
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|21%
|1
|3
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|7.1%
|4.7%
|7
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|17%
|6
|20%
|2
|13
|2-9-1
|1.5%
|1.4%
|8
|WR
|Lynn Bowden
|57%
|13
|43%
|5
|34
|3-31-0
|2.9%
|2.0%
|9
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|57%
|23
|77%
|4
|62
|3-36-0
|12.3%
|21.0%
|10
|WR
|A.T. Perry
|43%
|15
|50%
|2
|27
|2-34-0
|2.5%
|4.7%
|11
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|41%
|10
|33%
|1
|11
|1-7-1
|1.7%
|2.2%
|12
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|21%
|3
|10%
|0.0%
- QB Taysom Hill returned after missing the previous game with a foot injury, but his role was much smaller than usual in terms of both snaps (21%) and touches (two).
- TE Juwan Johnson scored a TD but still isn't getting enough snaps (41%) and routes (50%) to put up decent numbers.
- WR Rashid Shaheed ran a team-high 23 routes (77%) after missing the previous two games with a thigh injury.
- The other wide receivers all finished at 50% route share or less, even with Chris Olave (ankle) inactive.
- RB Jamaal Williams had a significant role for the second straight week, taking nine touches for 26 yards, including six touches before the fourth quarter.
- Alvin Kamara took 56% of snaps through three quarters and 40% in the fourth.
Stock ⬆️: WR Rashid Shaheed
Stock ⬇️: RB Saquon Barkley
Giants Injuries 🚑: K Randy Bullock (hamstring)
Texans (19) at Titans (16) - OT
Texans Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 8% / 21 - 21%
72 Plays — 40 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 23-of-36 for 229 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|75%
|24
|60%
|5
|-2
|4-49-0
|26-121-0
|6.7%
|0.0%
|2
|RB
|Dare Ogunbowale
|19%
|10
|25%
|1
|5
|0-0-0
|1-17-0
|0.9%
|0.4%
|3
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|6%
|1
|3%
|1-3-0
|3.0%
|0.0%
|4
|FB
|Andrew Beck
|22%
|8
|20%
|1
|-8
|1--5-0
|2.0%
|0.5%
|5
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|85%
|31
|78%
|5
|62
|4-58-0
|14.3%
|13.6%
|6
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|25%
|6
|15%
|1
|8
|1-14-0
|3.5%
|1.9%
|7
|WR
|Noah Brown
|85%
|34
|85%
|11
|128
|8-82-1
|10.0%
|13.0%
|8
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|83%
|35
|88%
|3
|39
|0-0-0
|1-5-0
|2.2%
|2.6%
|9
|WR
|Robert Woods
|79%
|29
|73%
|5
|52
|3-30-0
|14.1%
|15.4%
|10
|WR
|John Metchie
|11%
|5
|13%
|1
|-1
|1-1-0
|4.8%
|4.5%
|11
|WR
|Steven Sims
|10%
|4
|10%
|1
|-2
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0.7%
|-0.1%
- Case Keenum replaced C.J. Stroud (concussion) while Davis Mills remained the backup.
- RB Devin Singletary took 75% of snaps and 26 of the 29 RB opportunities.
- RB Dameon Pierce barely played; four snaps and one touch.
- WR Noah Brown played 85% of snaps and led the team in every key receiving category.
- TE Dalton Schultz handled his usual role after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury. He got 85% of snaps, 78% of routes and tied for second on the team with five targets.
- Rookie WR Xavier Hutchinson ran a team-high 35 routes (88%) but was targeted on just three of them and didn't catch a single pass.
- Robert Woods was the No. 3 receiver and saw five targets on 29 routes (73%), while John Metchie got just one target and five routes.
Titans Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 17%
63 Plays — 33 DBs — 14.4 aDOT — 17-of-26 for 199 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 7 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|54%
|14
|42%
|4
|-4
|4-1-0
|16-9-0
|8.5%
|-2.2%
|2
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|52%
|14
|42%
|1
|-5
|1-7-0
|9-30-0
|13.7%
|-0.4%
|3
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|64%
|23
|70%
|3
|21
|3-36-0
|15.7%
|11.4%
|4
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|44%
|1
|3%
|0.7%
|0.4%
|5
|TE
|Kevin Rader
|16%
|1
|3%
|0.0%
|6
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|78%
|31
|94%
|9
|197
|2-21-0
|28.9%
|44.9%
|7
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|76%
|30
|91%
|3
|45
|3-62-0
|1-2-0
|6.0%
|11.0%
|8
|WR
|Chris Moore
|60%
|15
|45%
|4
|82
|3-39-0
|6.5%
|12.5%
|9
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|48%
|14
|42%
|2
|40
|1-33-0
|11.2%
|13.9%
- QB Will Levis suffered a leg/ankle injury on Tennessee's final snap of overtime. The Titans didn't get the ball back after Levis was sacked on a third down and limped off the field.
- RB Derrick Henry took 20 touches for 10 yards. Yikes.
- Tyjae Spears took 10 touches for 37 yards. Nothing special, but the plays drawn up for him have worked much better than those drawn up for Henry of late. Both have a 45% success rate on their rush attempts this year.
- WR Treylon Burks got 76% of snaps and 91% of routes. He had a 37-yard catch on the opening drive and a 20-yarder later in the first quarter but then was quiet for the rest of the game. Still, it's a step forward compared to the nothingburgers he's been cooking all year.
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine fell back to a timeshare with Chris Moore, splitting No. 3 receiver snaps.
Stock ⬆️: RB Devin Singletary + WR Noah Brown / WR Treylon Burks
Stock ⬇️: RB Dameon Pierce / WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Texans Injuries 🚑: S Jimmie Ward (concussion)
Titans Injuries 🚑: QB Will Levis (leg) / CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip)
Falcons (7) at Panthers (9)
Falcons Personnel: 11 - 12% / 12 - 20% / 21 - 20% / 22 - 31% / 13 - 16%
51 Plays — 20 DBs — 7.8 aDOT — 12-of-20 for 152 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|59%
|11
|55%
|3
|6
|1-3-0
|7-11-0
|15.6%
|0.3%
|2
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|49%
|4
|20%
|1
|-4
|1-6-0
|14-45-0
|4.4%
|-0.3%
|3
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|28%
|7
|35%
|3
|11
|1-2-1
|5--2-0
|2.4%
|0.4%
|4
|FB
|Keith Smith
|22%
|0
|0%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|5
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|67%
|14
|70%
|4
|37
|3-37-0
|19.1%
|24.8%
|6
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|47%
|2
|10%
|2.4%
|1.9%
|7
|TE
|Tucker Fisk
|37%
|4
|20%
|1
|3
|1-9-0
|0.2%
|0.1%
|8
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|33%
|6
|30%
|2
|21
|2-61-0
|13.9%
|10.1%
|9
|WR
|Drake London
|84%
|17
|85%
|3
|38
|2-24-0
|21.3%
|29.1%
|10
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|37%
|7
|35%
|1
|9
|1-10-0
|4.6%
|7.8%
|11
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|24%
|5
|25%
|1
|26
|0-0-0
|3.2%
|7.1%
|12
|WR
|Scott Miller
|18%
|2
|10%
|3.2%
|4.9%
- The Falcons went even more run-heavy than usual in bad weather, with the RBs combining to take 26 carries for 54 yards and seven targets for 11 yards and a TD.
- Tyler Allgeier got some of the snaps that usually go to Bijan Robinson, whose 59% snap was his second-smallest of the season (the only other time below 60% was Week 7 when he was active but barely played due to an illness). Robinson played more than three-fourths of snaps Weeks 13 and 14, and the reduction Week 15 seems to have been weather-related.
Panthers Personnel: 11 - 87% / 12 - 5%
63 Plays — 27 DBs — 7.8 aDOT — 18-of-24 for 167 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|75%
|14
|52%
|2
|7
|2-16-0
|22-87-0
|8.0%
|-1.2%
|2
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|25%
|8
|30%
|2
|2
|2-11-0
|6-2-0
|8.2%
|-0.6%
|3
|RB
|Raheem Blackshear
|2%
|1.5%
|0.3%
|4
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|84%
|17
|63%
|2
|18
|2-32-0
|4.6%
|4.0%
|5
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|21%
|8
|30%
|1
|14
|1-14-0
|3.3%
|5.7%
|6
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|95%
|26
|96%
|7
|51
|4-43-0
|26.5%
|27.7%
|7
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|91%
|25
|93%
|5
|63
|4-32-0
|17.9%
|26.3%
|8
|WR
|DJ Chark
|75%
|26
|96%
|2
|36
|1-18-0
|10.6%
|20.1%
|9
|WR
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|27%
|3
|11%
|2
|-11
|2-1-0
|4-31-0
|0.9%
|-0.1%
- RB Chuba Hubbard took 75% of snaps and 24 of the 32 RB opportunities (75%). That's about the same as in the previous two games since Carolina made a coaching change.
- Hubbard has 93 touches for 395 yards and three TDs the past four weeks.
- TE Tommy Tremble got a season-high 84% of snaps but still hasn't seen more than three targets in a game this year.
Stock ⬆️: RB Chuba Hubbard
Stock ⬇️: QB Desmond Ridder
Panthers Injuries 🚑: CB Donte Jackson (back)
Chiefs (27) at Patriots (17)
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 33%
61 Plays — 41 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 28-of-38 for 309 yards — 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|61%
|17
|41%
|4
|0
|4-64-1
|13-37-0
|3.4%
|-1.1%
|RB
|Jerick McKinnon
|36%
|15
|37%
|3
|2
|3-19-1
|4-11-0
|6.4%
|0.1%
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|75%
|37
|90%
|7
|40
|5-28-0
|22.0%
|23.8%
|TE
|Noah Gray
|51%
|12
|29%
|2
|21
|2-37-0
|6.2%
|6.7%
|TE
|Blake Bell
|16%
|3
|7%
|1
|5
|0-0-0
|1.2%
|0.6%
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|92%
|38
|93%
|9
|29
|9-91-1
|16.8%
|11.2%
|WR
|Justin Watson
|69%
|24
|59%
|3
|73
|1-31-0
|8.6%
|23.8%
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|39%
|21
|51%
|4
|10
|2-5-0
|7.6%
|3.1%
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|33%
|17
|41%
|1
|15
|1-17-0
|7.6%
|20.2%
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|25%
|7
|17%
|7.6%
|9.8%
|WR
|Richie James
|3%
|2
|5%
|1
|5
|1-17-0
|1.6%
|2.5%
- WR Rashee Rice set a new personal best for snap share for the third straight week, this time eclipsing 90% while also leading the team with 38 routes (93%).
- Rice has four straight games with at least seven catches, 64 yards and nine targets. He still isn't getting a lot of air yards, but with an 81% catch rate (68 of 84 targets) and 7.7 YAC average he's been able to put up solid yardage totals anyway.
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire took 61% of snaps and 17 of the 24 RB opportunities.
- CEH didn't do much on the ground but had a 48-yard reception and a leaping, 10-yard TD catch in the back of the end zone.
- Jerick McKinnon also had a receiving TD, his second in as two weeks with Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) inactive.
- WR Kadarius Toney had only five yards but was right around 50% route share for a second straight week, while Skyy Moore dropped below 20% and wasn't targeted at all.
- Justin Watson remains the No. 2 receiver in terms of playing time but hasn't done anything with the snaps for a month.
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 39% / 13 - 16%
51 Plays — 35 DBs — 4.5 aDOT — 23-of-31 for 180 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|86%
|23
|66%
|6
|-11
|5-21-0
|11-25-0
|9.8%
|-1.6%
|2
|RB
|Kevin Harris
|14%
|3
|9%
|4-25-1
|0.0%
|3
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|73%
|28
|80%
|9
|67
|7-66-1
|13.3%
|16.6%
|4
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|59%
|14
|40%
|1
|4
|1-4-0
|2.0%
|2.2%
|5
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|39%
|12
|34%
|2
|5
|1-7-0
|7.4%
|9.3%
|6
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|90%
|31
|89%
|5
|28
|5-44-0
|9.6%
|13.6%
|7
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|71%
|25
|71%
|5
|37
|3-33-0
|13.1%
|14.1%
|8
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|55%
|18
|51%
|2
|6
|0-0-0
|2.8%
|5.1%
|9
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
|14%
|7
|20%
|1
|5
|1-5-0
|4.2%
|6.4%
- RB Ezekiel Elliott got 86% of snaps and 17 of the 21 RB opportunities, but backup Kevin Harris hit paydirt from 18 yards out on one of his four touches.
- Elliott has played about 90% of New England's snaps in two games since Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a high-ankle sprain.
- WR DeVante Parker returned from a knee injury and led the team with 31 routes (89%), while Demario Douglas came back from concussion protocol and handled 71% of snaps and 71% of routes.
- Both were targeted five times, while TE Hunter Henry saw nine looks and Ezekiel Elliott got six.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) was inactive. Jalen Reagor worked ahead of Tyquan Thornton as the No. 3 receiver.
- TE Hunter Henry played 90% of snaps through three quarters but then hurt his knee and logged just two snaps in the fourth.
- Henry put up 7-66-1, following 3-40-2 the week before. He has four games with more than 16 PPR points this year, eight games with less than six and just two games between 6 and 16.
- Mike Gesicki got six of 12 snaps in the fourth quarter. Pharaoh Brown took nine of 12.
Stock ⬆️: WR Rashee Rice
Stock ⬇️: WR Skyy Moore
Patriots Injuries 🚑: TE Hunter Henry (knee) / G Cole Strange (knee) / CB Jonathan Jones (knee) / OT Conor McDermott (head)
Commanders (20) at Rams (28)
Commanders Personnel: 11 - 67% / 12 - 16%
58 Plays — 37 DBs — 10.7 aDOT — 19-of-36 for 226 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|44%
|15
|41%
|5
|-2
|5-20-0
|4-15-0
|9.5%
|0.0%
|2
|RB
|Chris Rodriguez
|33%
|7
|19%
|10-35-0
|0.2%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Jonathan Williams
|23%
|8
|22%
|1
|-8
|0-0-0
|1--2-0
|0.2%
|-0.2%
|4
|FB
|Alex Armah
|14%
|3
|8%
|0.4%
|-0.2%
|5
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|79%
|30
|81%
|3
|8
|1-7-0
|12.8%
|10.7%
|6
|TE
|John Bates
|40%
|5
|14%
|1
|18
|0-0-0
|4.1%
|3.5%
|7
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|84%
|33
|89%
|12
|233
|6-141-1
|21.7%
|33.7%
|8
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|75%
|32
|86%
|1
|13
|1-12-0
|14.6%
|18.3%
|9
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|72%
|30
|81%
|9
|71
|5-41-2
|15.0%
|14.1%
|10
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|14%
|4
|11%
|1
|5
|1-5-0
|3.7%
|6.0%
|11
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|11%
|2
|5%
|1
|26
|0-0-0
|4.5%
|9.3%
- RB Antonio Gibson didn't take on a larger share of the backfield work with Brian Robinson (hamstring) inactive for the first time this year. Instead, Chris Rodriguez got most of the early down carries normally handled by Robinson, and Jonathan Williams was active for the first time all year and played some snaps (before exiting with a concussion).
- Gibson took 68% of snaps in the first half but didn't play at all in the third quarter.
- Rodriguez started Q3 with carries of 11, 8 and 7 yards, but Williams then subbed in and was stuffed for a loss of two, followed by two pass plays and a punt. Gibson didn't play on that drive or the next one, before re-emerging in the fourth quarter.
- Gibson took 68% of snaps in the first half but didn't play at all in the third quarter.
- Jahan Dotson was targeted once. At least he caught it!
- Jacoby Brissett replaced Sam Howell midway through the fourth quarter and made a game of it, completing three passes to Terry McLaurin for 93 yards and a TD.
- McLaurin almost had a second TD; he was stopped at the 1-yard line, which ended up being a huge for the Rams because the Commanders incredibly required three minutes of game clock to punch the ball in, with both teams trading penalties over the next eight snaps before Curtis Samuel scored a three-yard TD on fourth down.
- The Commanders had no urgency about the clock. It was as if they were down one score and didn't need to get the ball back. Using the entire play clock before a QB sneak in that situation is pitiful.
- McLaurin almost had a second TD; he was stopped at the 1-yard line, which ended up being a huge for the Rams because the Commanders incredibly required three minutes of game clock to punch the ball in, with both teams trading penalties over the next eight snaps before Curtis Samuel scored a three-yard TD on fourth down.
Rams Personnel: 11 - 100%
73 Plays — 36 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 25-of-33 for 258 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|77%
|21
|58%
|7
|11
|5-3-0
|27-152-1
|9.9%
|0.1%
|2
|RB
|Royce Freeman
|23%
|7
|19%
|6-16-0
|0.2%
|0.1%
|3
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|62%
|20
|56%
|5
|35
|4-36-0
|12.9%
|10.1%
|4
|TE
|Davis Allen
|36%
|8
|22%
|1
|-5
|1-14-0
|1.5%
|0.2%
|5
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|100%
|34
|94%
|8
|54
|8-111-1
|16.5%
|18.2%
|6
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|100%
|33
|92%
|8
|25
|5-50-0
|2-3-0
|29.0%
|32.8%
|7
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|95%
|34
|94%
|3
|61
|2-44-1
|1-23-0
|4.9%
|8.8%
- RB Kyren Williams took on another massive workload, this time getting 77% of snaps and 34 of 40 RB opportunities en route to 155 total yards and a TD.
- TE Tyler Higbee lost some snaps to Davis Allen in his first game back from a stinger but caught four passes for 36 yards.
- Demarcus Robinson played nearly every snap with Tutu Atwell (concussion) inactive. Prior to Atwell's injury, the two had been splitting the No. 3 role.
- Cooper Kupp has back-to-back games with triple-digit yardage and a TD. He's back.
Stock ⬆️: WR Cooper Kupp
Stock ⬇️: QB Sam Howell
Commanders Injuries 🚑: RB Jonathan Williams (head) / OT Charles Leno (calf) / C Tyler Larsen (knee)
Rams Injuries 🚑: CBs Ahkello Witherspoon (groin) & Tre Tomlinson (thigh)
49ers (45) at Cardinals (29)
49ers Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 9% / 21 - 43%
54 Plays — 28 DBs — 12.5 aDOT — 18-of-28 for 262 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|76%
|21
|75%
|5
|41
|5-72-2
|18-115-1
|18.1%
|4.5%
|2
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|24%
|4
|14%
|5-20-0
|0.8%
|0.2%
|3
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|50%
|12
|43%
|2
|5
|2-26-0
|3.2%
|1.6%
|4
|TE
|George Kittle
|85%
|21
|75%
|4
|58
|2-54-0
|20.3%
|23.1%
|5
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|20%
|2
|7%
|0.5%
|0.0%
|6
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|85%
|25
|89%
|7
|75
|4-48-2
|1-11-0
|18.4%
|16.3%
|7
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|82%
|23
|82%
|5
|89
|3-37-0
|22.9%
|39.7%
|8
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|41%
|14
|50%
|2
|10
|2-25-0
|8.8%
|10.9%
|9
|WR
|Ronnie Bell
|15%
|4
|14%
|1
|13
|0-0-0
|1.6%
|1.9%
- RB Christian McCaffrey rumbled for 183 total yards and three TDs while Tyreek Hill (ankle) missed his first game of the season. C-Mac is the fantasy MVP right now, though we've still got two weeks remaining for Hill to make up ground.
- WR Deebo Samuel scored two more TDs, giving him seven over the past three weeks.
Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 22%
72 Plays — 42 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 26-of-39 for 211 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|James Conner
|47%
|12
|29%
|3
|-9
|3-3-0
|14-86-1
|5.2%
|-0.7%
|2
|RB
|Michael Carter
|25%
|13
|31%
|3
|1
|3-10-0
|3-27-0
|1.6%
|0.1%
|3
|RB
|Emari Demercado
|25%
|11
|26%
|3
|-3
|1-6-0
|4-64-1
|4.3%
|0.5%
|4
|TE
|Trey McBride
|71%
|31
|74%
|11
|61
|10-102-0
|19.2%
|16.0%
|5
|TE
|Elijah Higgins
|35%
|13
|31%
|4
|38
|4-44-1
|2.7%
|2.7%
|6
|TE
|Geoff Swaim
|19%
|6
|14%
|1
|18
|1-26-0
|2.5%
|1.6%
|7
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|88%
|37
|88%
|3
|49
|0-0-0
|9.3%
|16.1%
|8
|WR
|Greg Dortch
|65%
|30
|71%
|3
|33
|2-15-0
|1-5-0
|5.7%
|7.3%
|9
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|64%
|26
|62%
|3
|4
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|11.3%
|7.5%
|10
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|32%
|12
|29%
|22.9%
|35.7%
|11
|WR
|Zach Pascal
|29%
|13
|31%
|4
|59
|0-0-0
|3.4%
|4.7%
- WR Marquise Brown missed the second half after aggravating his heel injury. The same thing happened Week 13 at Pittsburgh, prior to Arizona's Week 14 bye.
- Coach Jonathan Gannon acknowledged Friday that it's a painful injury and will require continued maintenance. It won't be any surprise if they shut Brown down for the season, or at least for a week or two.
- RB James Conner took 63% of snaps before the fourth quarter, with Emari Demercado getting 20% and Michael Carter at 12%.
- Demercado had a 49-yard TD run early in the fourth. The Niners then responded with a game-clinching TD drive, and after that it was mostly Carter getting RB snaps for the Cardinals (he had all three of his catches on the final drive of the game).
- Conner had 17 of the 26 RB opportunities at the time of his last touch.
- WR Michael Wilson ran a team-high 37 routes in his first game back from a shoulder injury, but he finished without a catch on three targets.
- TE Trey McBride caught 10 passes for 102 yards but slipped a bit in terms of snap share (71%) and route share (74%), partially because his snaps were scaled back in the fourth quarter (which allowed backup tight end Elijah Higgins to put up a garbage-time-fueled 4-44-1 receiving line).
- McBride took 76% of snaps before the fourth quarter.
- WR Greg Dortch played 77% of snaps in the second half with Hollywood sidelined.
- Rondale Moore got 74% and Zach Pascal took 39% (Wilson played 95%).
Stock ⬆️: TE Trey McBride
Stock ⬇️: RB James Conner
49ers Injuries 🚑: CB Deommodore Lenoir (ribs)
Cardinals Injuries 🚑: WR Marquise Brown (heel) / TE Geoff Swaim (calf)
Cowboys (10) at Bills (31)
Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 18%
57 Plays — 37 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 21-of-34 for 134 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|72%
|18
|49%
|3
|0
|2-5-0
|11-52-0
|12.3%
|-0.6%
|2
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|26%
|9
|24%
|3
|2
|2-8-0
|3-4-0
|3.2%
|-0.6%
|3
|FB
|Hunter Luepke
|7%
|1-3-0
|0.6%
|0.0%
|4
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|86%
|32
|86%
|8
|33
|6-44-0
|16.6%
|12.1%
|5
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|21%
|3
|8%
|2.8%
|2.2%
|6
|TE
|Peyton Hendershot
|12%
|2
|5%
|1
|4
|1-5-0
|0.6%
|0.5%
|7
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|100%
|37
|100%
|10
|84
|7-53-0
|1-3-1
|28.5%
|36.9%
|8
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|74%
|31
|84%
|6
|86
|2-10-0
|12.5%
|20.1%
|9
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|51%
|19
|51%
|1
|8
|1-9-0
|10.7%
|14.8%
|10
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|49%
|17
|46%
|6.1%
|9.7%
- The Cowboys never pulled their starters, instead putting together a six-minute TD drive to cut the lead to 21 points with just under three minutes remaining. CeeDee Lamb's fantasy managers (myself included) certainly appreciated the unwise approach, especially when he scored from three yards out on a rush attempt.
- TE Jake Ferguson had three catches for 23 yards on the drive. Lamb had three for 15 yards plus the TD run.
Bills Personnel: 11 - 35% / 12 - 32% / 21 - 17% / 6OL - 11%
65 Plays — 16 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 7-of-15 for 94 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|James Cook
|55%
|7
|44%
|3
|22
|2-42-1
|25-179-1
|10.2%
|2.3%
|2
|RB
|Ty Johnson
|29%
|4
|25%
|1
|-3
|1-4-0
|9-54-0
|1.3%
|-0.3%
|3
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|22%
|3
|19%
|5-11-1
|4.6%
|0.6%
|4
|FB
|Reggie Gilliam
|22%
|0
|0%
|0.2%
|0.0%
|5
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|63%
|7
|44%
|6.8%
|6.4%
|6
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|49%
|9
|56%
|2
|5
|0-0-0
|16.1%
|9.4%
|7
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|26%
|0
|0%
|0.7%
|0.9%
|8
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|71%
|12
|75%
|1
|42
|0-0-0
|15.3%
|28.2%
|9
|WR
|Trent Sherfield
|59%
|5
|31%
|3.3%
|3.2%
|10
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|46%
|11
|69%
|1
|9
|0-0-0
|7.0%
|7.8%
|11
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|45%
|13
|81%
|5
|28
|4-48-0
|29.8%
|35.8%
- RB James Cook had a career day, taking 27 touches for 221 yards and two TDs.
- Cook had been putting up good numbers while playing around 45% of snaps. In this one he put up even better stats and handled 55% snap share, serving as the engine of a Buffalo offense that usually relies heavily on Josh Allen.
- RB Ty Johnson hurt his shoulder in the first half but returned in the second half. He went for X-rays after the game.
- TE Dawson Knox got more playing time than Dalton Kincaid, though that may have just been due to a run-heavy gameplan in subpar conditions. Kincaid played 80% of snaps the week before in Knox's first game back from IR.
- WR Stefon Diggs played only 45% of snaps but still had 81% route share. That's another strange stat that came out of Buffalo's unusually run-heavy gameplan.
- WR Trent Sherfield got a lot more playing time than usual, but nearly all of it came on run plays.
- Diggs got five of the 13 targets and had more than half of Buffalo's receiving yards.
Stock ⬆️: RB James Cook
Stock ⬇️: TE Dalton Kincaid
Cowboys Injuries 🚑: G Zack Martin (thigh)
Bills Injuries 🚑: OL Spencer Brown (finger) / RB Ty Johnson (shoulder) / DT Jordan Phillips (wrist)
Ravens (23) at Jaguars (7)
Ravens Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 6% / 21 - 43%
69 Plays — 27 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 14-of-24 for 171 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|39%
|4
|15%
|1
|3
|1-11-0
|16-58-1
|3.0%
|0.5%
|2
|RB
|Keaton Mitchell
|36%
|9
|33%
|2
|-11
|2-15-0
|9-73-0
|2.8%
|0.0%
|3
|RB
|Justice Hill
|26%
|6
|22%
|1
|-3
|0-0-0
|5-23-0
|5.3%
|-0.4%
|4
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|52%
|3
|11%
|1.3%
|0.5%
|5
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|74%
|24
|89%
|6
|37
|5-70-1
|7.9%
|4.4%
|6
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|35%
|4
|15%
|1
|8
|1-15-0
|0.8%
|0.6%
|7
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|86%
|27
|100%
|2
|16
|1-7-0
|23.4%
|23.0%
|8
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|55%
|15
|56%
|3
|56
|1-14-0
|15.2%
|24.5%
|9
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|45%
|17
|63%
|6
|77
|3-39-0
|11.7%
|19.7%
|10
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|39%
|12
|44%
|1
|9
|0-0-0
|8.6%
|10.7%
- RB Keaton Mitchell suffered a torn ACL in the fourth quarter.
- Gus Edward scored a one-yard TD on Baltimore's first snap of the fourth quarter. Mitchell then got injured on the first snap of the following drive. From that point forward, Edwards took nine carries for 41 yards and Hill had four for 22.
- Edwards got 12 of 21 snaps in the fourth quarter, with Hill taking eight.
- WR Odell Beckham was around 50% for snap and route shares again but caught just one pass on three targets.
- TE Isaiah Likely made some huge plays, including a TD catch in the first half and a 26-yard gain in the third quarter to bail out Lamar Jackson on a throw that could've been intercepted.
- Likely has three straight games with at least six targets and 40 yards; he's caught 14 of 19 targets for 193 yards and two TDs in three games since Mark Andrews' season-ending injury.
Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 18%
61 Plays — 44 DBs — 9.8 aDOT — 25-of-43 for 264 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|69%
|22
|50%
|6
|-6
|4-28-0
|10-31-0
|12.4%
|-1.5%
|2
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|30%
|11
|25%
|2-5-0
|2.4%
|0.1%
|3
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|2%
|1--2-0
|0.8%
|-0.1%
|4
|TE
|Evan Engram
|84%
|35
|80%
|6
|34
|4-28-0
|21.9%
|12.2%
|5
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|34%
|6
|14%
|1
|22
|1-28-0
|2.8%
|1.5%
|6
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|92%
|40
|91%
|12
|153
|5-39-0
|21.9%
|37.3%
|7
|WR
|Zay Jones
|61%
|29
|66%
|8
|136
|5-59-0
|11.0%
|19.7%
|8
|WR
|Parker Washington
|44%
|23
|52%
|6
|38
|4-12-0
|3.0%
|3.1%
|9
|WR
|Tim Jones
|36%
|14
|32%
|1.8%
|1.3%
|10
|WR
|Elijah Cooks
|23%
|11
|25%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|0.2%
|0.1%
|11
|WR
|Jamal Agnew
|16%
|6
|14%
|2
|32
|2-70-1
|2.8%
|3.4%
- QB Trevor Lawrence didn't miss any snaps but entered concussion protocol after the game (he took a hard hit on Jacksonville's final drive).
- WR Zay Jones missed the final drive with a hamstring injury that may be serious.
- Tim Jones got 58% of snaps in the fourth quarter.
- WR Jamal Agnew ran only six routes but was wide open for a long TD on one of them.
Stock ⬆️: RBs Gus Edwards & Justice Hill + TE Isaiah Likely
Stock ⬇️: QB Trevor Lawrence
Ravens Injuries 🚑: RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) / LT Ronnie Stanley (head) / S Marcus Williams (groin)
Jaguars Injuries 🚑: QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion) / WR Zay Jones (hamstring)