Tre Tomlinson News: Let go by Rams

Tomlinson spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury. Assuming he clears waivers, Tomlinson will look to catch on with a team in need of help on special teams and depth in the secondary. Tomlinson appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Rams in 2023 and logged 13 tackles (11 solo) while mostly serving on special teams.