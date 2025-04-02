Tutu Atwell News: Expected to see increased snaps

Rams coach Sean McVay indicated that Atwell is going to be on the field "a lot more" this upcoming season after re-signing with Los Angeles on a one-year, $10 million contract in March, Stu Jackson of the team's official website reports.

"I haven't done a good enough job of utilizing him," McVay said. "When you look at the times when he's been able to play, whether that be because some people were out or not, he has produced and he's delivered, and we're looking forward to seeing more of that ascension. He's going to be on the field a lot more, particularly in a lot of those three-receiver sets." With the ouster of Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson's exit in free agency coupled with the signing of Davante Adams, the Rams are expected to field a three-wide set of Puka Nacua, Adams and Atwell in 2025. As McVay noted, Atwell was particularly impressive on a per-snap basis last season, posting a strong 2.24 yards-per-route-run number. He'll be worth following this summer ahead of fantasy drafts as a potential late-round option.