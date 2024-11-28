Tyler Huntley News: Emergency QB against Packers
Huntley (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Dolphins' emergency quarterback against the Packers on Thursday.
Huntley was activated off injured reserve earlier Thursday after missing the Dolphins' last five games due to a right shoulder injury. He will only see the field if Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson were both to be injured during Thursday's game.
