Tyler Huntley News: Lackluster performance in debut

Huntley completed 14 of 22 passes for 96 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added eight carries for 40 yards and one score in the Dolphins' 31-12 loss to the Titans on Monday night. He also lost a fumble and caused a safety with an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone.

Huntley admittedly didn't have much time to familiarize himself with head coach Mike McDaniel's complex offensive scheme, but there's no getting around the fact he averaged a meager 4.4 yards per attempt and struggled mightily as a passer. Huntley did contribute plenty with his signature rushing ability, running in the Dolphins' only touchdown of the night on a one-yard run with 3:36 remaining. Huntley's first-quarter fumble didn't lead to any Titans points but did occur in Tennessee territory, short-circuiting what could have been a point-producing possession for Miami. Huntley should be more acclimated to the scheme and his talented group of skill-position weapons by the time Sunday's divisional road clash against the Patriots kicks off, but it remains to be seen if it will be him or Skylar Thompson (ribs) who draws the start for that game.