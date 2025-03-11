Tyrann Mathieu News: Staying in New Orleans

Mathieu (concussion) is in line to rework his deal with the Saints and remain with the team for the 2025 season, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Mathieu's reworked contract will serve to make his cap hit more manageable for New Orleans, potentially by converting some of his $6.5 million base salary into a signing bonus. He's suited up for all 17 regular-season games in three consecutive years with the Saints, though his snap count declined in 2024. Mathieu was forced out of the team's Week 18 finale due to a concussion, but he figures to be a full participant in the start of offseason activities.