Tyrel Dodson News: Returns to Miami

The Dolphins re-signed Dodson to a two-year, $8.25 million contract Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Dodson opened the 2024 season as an every-down linebacker for the Seahawks, but he was a surprise cut after nine games and was claimed off waivers by Miami. He mainly played special teams in his first six games with the Dolphins before playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Weeks 17 and 18. Look for Dodson to build on that and open 2025 as a three-down linebacker.