IDP Analysis: Week 12 Review

Just last week Dodson was highlighted as a faller, but things change quickly in this league. Anthony Walker suffered a hamstring injury Sunday and is doubtful to play on a short week in a showdown with the Packers on Thanksgiving. That leaves Dodson in a position to step up. When he received a full allotment of snaps he tallied at least at least seven tackles in seven of his nine games with Seattle this season. On 71 percent of defensive snaps in Week 12, Dodson tallied five stops and a pick.

Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots in August and was sidelined for the first 10 weeks of the season. He returned in Week 11 and played 39 percent of defensive snaps, and he saw that rate jump to 52 percent in the Patriots' blowout loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also took down Tua Tagovailoa for his first sack of the season and could be a decent source of pass-rushing stats down the stretch of the season.

We're into crunch time of the fantasy season and there's been a lot of movement in the IDP player pool. Rookies continue to emerge, but we've also had some good injury and suspension news in recent days. Let's run down both the positives and negatives from Week 12 as we head into a great slate of Thanksgiving football.

Risers

Christian Barmore , DE

Tyrel Dodson , LB

Chop Robinson , LB

Robinson was quiet for the first half of his rookie season, but he's come on quickly in Miami's last few games. His surface stats tell the story, as he's tallied 3.5 sacks in his last four games. Robinson has backed up those results with impressive pressure stats, highlighted by seven quarterback hits and 18 hurries (per PFF). That was punctuated in Week 12, as he posted 1.5 sacks on Drake Maye while accounting for seven hurries.

Dre Greenlaw , LB

Greenlaw suffered one of the unluckiest injuries possible when he slipped while running onto the field during the Super Bowl and tore an Achilles. His practice window opened Monday, giving him an outside shot of playing Sunday night against the Bills. Even if that doesn't happen, he's nearing a return and is worthy of a stash for a potential impact in the fantasy playoffs.

Malik Harrison , LB

The Ravens defense hardly skipped a beat with Roquan Smith (hamstring) sidelined, thanks in large part to the work of Harrison. He racked up a team-leading 13 tackles and is a must-add option so long as Smith is out.

Josh Butler [LOGO}, CB

The Cowboys' roster is in flux on both sides of the ball, and Butler looks to have the potential to benefit. Although his name is likely new to most, he's been out of college since 2019 and bounced around various spring leagues and Dallas' practice squad. Butler has only been active since Week 9, but he's started as an outside corner the last two games. DaRon Bland made his season debut in Week 12, but Trevon Diggs (groin) was sidelined and the Cowboys now head into a short week. Butler's track record suggests this role will be short-lived, but it's an interesting situation to watch nevertheless.

Mike Edwards , S

Edwards hasn't typically played a full-time defensive role throughout his career, but he's had a particularly tough time getting on the field this season while bouncing between three teams. That is likely set to change as a member of the Bucs, as Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) is likely lost for the season. Edwards played 23 defensive snaps as the next man up in Week 12 (41 percent) and only had one tackle, but the stats should come given his new role as the Bucs' starting strong safety.

Jabrill Peppers , S

The long-term outlook for Peppers remains unclear, but he was reinstated from the exempt list Monday. That sets him up to retake the top free safety role in New England, a secondary that has gotten gashed by the Rams and Dolphins the last two weeks. Prior to his legal issues, Peppers played in nearly 100 percent of defensive snaps while logging at least six tackles.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson , S

Jalen Thompson (ankle) remained sidelined coming out of Arizona's Week 11 bye, which opened the door for Taylor-Demerson to start his second consecutive game. He's logged defensive snap rates of 100 and 97 percent in those two games while recording a combined 15 stops. It's unclear when Thompson might return, but he did not practice in any capacity leading up to Sunday's loss to the Seahawk, suggesting he isn't close.

Fallers

Christian Elliss , LB

Elliss looked to be a potential breakout IDP star as a key member of New England's linebacker corps, but he's instead seen both his role and production shrink as he's fallen into a relatively even rotation with Sione Takitaki.

Jaylen McCollough , S

The Rams have a well-set safety corps with Kamren Curl and Quentin Lake locked in as starters, with Kamren Kinchens playing in nickel or dime formations. Even with that personnel, Los Angeles tried to get McCollough involved for a recent three-game stretch. That came to an end in Sunday night's loss to the Eagles. Perhaps it was a scheme-specific issue, but his momentum came to a crashing halt after playing only 13 percent of defensive snaps — his lowest mark since Week 4.