Tytus Howard headshot

Tytus Howard News: Expected to man left tackle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Following the Texans' trade of Laremy Tunsil to Washington, Howard is expected to take over as Houston's starting left tackle, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Howard played left tackle in college at Alabama State but has mostly played left guard and right tackle in the NFL due to Tunsil's presence on the left side. The switch shouldn't be foreign for Howard, even if he needs some time to get his footwork back in order on the left side. With Howard shifting to left tackle, 2024 second-rounder Blake Fisher is expected to man right tackle full time in Houston after playing the final six games of his rookie season at the position.

