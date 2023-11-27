Fantasy Football
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 12

Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 12

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
November 27, 2023

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Vocab/Index

  • DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
  • RTs = Routes
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
  • aDOT = Average Depth of Target
  • AY = Air Yards
  • TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
  • AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

  • 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
  • 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
  • 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Packer (29) at Lions (22) 

Packers Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 26%

54 Plays — 32 DBs — 9.9 aDOT — 22-of-32 for 268 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAJ Dillon52%825%373-38-014-43-06.7%-0.1%
2RBPatrick Taylor48%1444%101-4-03-11-03.1%-0.1%
3TETucker Kraft96%2681%252-15-1 2.5%0.8%
4TEBen Sims26%413%100-0-0 0.8%0.0%
5TEHenry Pearson4%        
6WRChristian Watson

  • TE Tucker Kraft took on 96% snap share and 81% route share in the first game after fellow rookie tight end Luke Musgrave (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve.
    • Kraft was targeted just twice, but one went for a nine-yard TD in the first quarter.
  • WR Malik Heath drew four targets on five routes while filling in for Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) as the No. 4 receiver. Jayden Reed still got his usual route share (78%), as did Christian Watson (91%) and Romeo Doubs (88%).
    • Watson broke out for 5-94-1, his first big game of the year, but Reed led the team in targets (again) and also scored a touchdown (again).
  • RB AJ Dillon took only 52% of snaps, slightly more than Patrick Taylor (48%), though Dillon had a 14-3 advantage for carries and 3-1 edge in targets (with 81 total yards to Taylor's 15).
    • RB Aaron Jones (knee) was inactive and may miss another game or two.

     

Lions Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 10% / 6OL - 10%

78 Plays — 47 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 29-of-44 for 332 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJahmyr Gibbs70%3983%8214-19-011-54-013.6%1.9%
2RBDavid Montgomery29%49%120-0-015-71-13.4%-0.2%
3RBCraig Reynolds1%12%    1.3%-0.5%
4TESam LaPorta87%3779%8715-47-1 20.2%20.4%
5TEBrock Wright32%1021%151-9-0 2.9%1.2%
6TEJames Mitchell4%12%      
7WRAmon-Ra St. Brown94%4596%11849-95-0 28.6%30.6%
8WRJosh Reynolds64%3472%4362-15-1 10.8%18.4%
9WRJameson Williams64%3166%3572-51-0 6.0%14.3%
10WRKalif Raymond30%1634%5485-90-01-6-08.9%10.2%
  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs played 70% of snaps to David Montgomery's 29%, though the latter had four more carries (15-11), 17 more rushing yards (71-54) and Detroit's only ground TD.
    • Gibbs had an 8-1 edge for targets but caught only four of them for 19 yards. 
  • QB Jared Goff lost three fumbles against a Packers defense that was missing two of its three best players: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck). 
    • The third guy, OLB Rashan Gary, accounted for all three of Detroit's sacks, two of the forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. We've had no shortage of dominant performances by edge rushers this season, and this may have been the best one yet.
  • WR Jameson William handled 64% snap share and 66% route share, maintaining his role growth from the past couple weeks (though he didn't add to it, and was targeted only three times en route to a 2-51-0 line).
  • WR Josh Reynolds got 64% of snaps and 72% of routes
    • No. 4 WR Kalif Raymond took 30% and 34%, respectively, with No. 5 Donovan Peoples-Jones barely playing (seven snaps, four routes, no targets).
    • Raymond made the most of his chances, however, catching each of his five targets for 90 yards and adding another six yards on his lone carry
  • TE Sam LaPorta rebounded for 5-47-1 after combining for only 58 scoreless yards over the prior two weeks.

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE Tucker Kraft

Stock ⬇️:   WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

         

Commanders (10) at Cowboys (45) 

Commanders Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 16%

75 Plays — 48 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 28-of-44 for 300 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAntonio Gibson45%1735%4-93-16-06-21-08.5%-0.2%
2RBBrian Robinson45%1225%3-122-11-015-53-07.8%-1.3%
3RBChris Rodriguez5%     4-21-00.2%-0.1%
4TELogan Thomas64%3165%4242-15-0 13.5%11.9%
5TEJohn Bates39%1021%    4.1%3.4%
6TECole Turner16%48%1161-29-0 3.1%3.4%
7WRJahan Dotson85%4492%6515-52-0 15.0%19.9%
8WRTerry McLaurin85%4492%111374-50-0 21.1%30.7%
9WRCurtis Samuel56%3369%12939-100-0 13.7%12.1%
10WRDyami Brown23%919%1210-0-0 4.6%10.0%
11WRByron Pringle20%613%2272-27-0 3.9%6.8%
12WRJamison Crowder15%715%    3.9%3.7%
  • RB Antonio Gibson returned to his usual role, playing 45% of snaps after missing a game four days earlier with a toe issue.
    • Brian Robinson also got 45%, and predictably saw his production fall off a cliff with Gibson back in the lineup against a tough defense.
    • Robinson did play 53% of snaps before the fourth quarter at least.
    • No. 3 RB Chris Rodriguez took all four of his snaps in fourth-quarter garbage time.
  • WR Curtis Samuel tossed up 9-100-0 on 12 targets, his first time all year with more than eight targets or 65 yards in a game.
    • Samuel had 11 yards on eight targets over the previous two games, and he's dealt with foot/toe injuries for the past month. He seems to be healthy again, but at 69% route share he's still only the No. 3 receiver (Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson got 92% of routes).

     

Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 26%

50 Plays — 32 DBs — 13.8 aDOT — 22-of-32 for 331 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTony Pollard78%2372%606-24-013-79-112.0%-0.2%
2RBRico Dowdle18%516%1-41-15-13-11-02.9%-0.9%
3FBHunter Luepke6%00%    0.8%-0.1%
4TEJake Ferguson72%2784%3661-35-0 15.1%11.8%
5TELuke Schoonmaker38%413%291-12-0 3.4%2.6%
6TESean McKeon18%13%    0.5%0.2%
7WRCeeDee Lamb92%3094%91524-53-11-0-027.1%35.3%
8WRBrandin Cooks80%2784%5744-72-1 12.2%18.4%
9WRJalen Tolbert40%1341%3792-49-0 7.3%11.4%
10WRMichael Gallup36%1444%1131-13-0 12.0%15.8%
11WRJalen Brooks12%39%1151-24-0 1.3%0.9%
12WRKavontae Turpin10%516%1391-34-1 3.4%4.5%
  • The Cowboys piled on in the fourth quarter with 25 points, including TD passes of 15 yards (CeeDee Lamb) and 34 yards (KaVontae Turpin), followed by CB DaRon Bland's record-setting fifth pick-six of the season.
    • It was actually a 10-point game at the start of the fourth quarter.
  • RB Tony Pollard took 78% of snaps, with Lamb at 92%, Brandin Cooks at 80% and TE Jake Ferguson at 72%.
    • RB Rico Dowdle got only four touches to Pollard's 19, but one of the plays for Dowdle was a 15-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Pollard later had a rushing score, and finished with the type of stat line that most of us expected to see far more often this year.
    • That's back-to-back games for Pollard with 60 rushing yards, a touchdown and at least five targets.
  • WR Michael Gallup played only 36% of snaps, slightly less than Jalen Tolbert (40%).
    • Gallup ran one more route than Tolbert (14-13), but Tolbert had two more targets and 36 more yards. They might just want to flat-out demote Gallup to the No. 4 role at this point, rather than having him rotate with Tolbert.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Jalen Tolbert

Stock ⬇️:   RB Brian Robinson

         

49ers (31) at Seahawks (13) 

49ers Personnel: 11 - 34% / 12 - 19% / 21 - 35%

65 Plays — 32 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 21-of-31 for 209 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBChristian McCaffrey77%2578%6165-25-019-114-219.5%2.6%
2RBKyle Juszczyk43%825%130-0-0 3.4%1.8%
3RBElijah Mitchell26%516%1-61—3-07-39-02.0%-0.9%
4TEGeorge Kittle100%2991%5543-19-0 20.5%24.1%
5TECharlie Woerner28%413%111-9-0 0.3%0.0%
6TERoss Dwelley5%13%    0.7%0.8%
7WRBrandon Aiyuk89%3197%4692-50-1 21.9%39.5%
8WRDeebo Samuel75%2681%9707-79-04-15-116.5%15.4%
9WRJauan Jennings35%1650%2411-7-0 8.8%11.8%
10WRRay-Ray McCloud12%39%1111-23-0 3.7%2.4%
  • RB Christian McCaffrey played 91% of snaps before the fourth quarter.
  • Samuel drew nine targets, as many as Kittle and Aiyuk combined, en route to a 7-79-0 receiving line that was supplemented nicely by a 4-15-1 rushing line.
    • Aiyuk and Kittle both had extremely quiet nights, until Aiyuk put the game away with a 28-yard TD with eight minutes remaining
  • RB Elijah Mitchell took the final six carries of the game, and just one before that.

     

Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 80% / 12 - 20%

54 Plays — 33 DBs — 10.6 aDOT — 18-of-27 for 180 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 6 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBZach Charbonnet87%1855%4-124-11-014-47-07.7%-1.8%
2RBDeeJay Dallas13%412%111-5-02-10-02.0%0.0%
3TENoah Fant59%2061%2212-25-0 6.9%6.0%
4TEColby Parkinson33%618%1101-9-0 5.7%5.3%
5TEWill Dissly28%39%171-21-0 3.7%1.2%
6WRTyler Lockett96%3297%5653-30-0 22.6%31.5%
7WRDK Metcalf85%2988%91553-32-0 22.9%40.8%
8WRJaxon Smith-Njigba76%3091%3342-41-0 16.3%12.3%
9WRJake Bobo20%412%151-6-0 5.1%5.0%
10WRD'Wayne Eskridge2%     1-10-00.3%0.5%
  • RB Zach Charbonnet took 87% of snaps and 18 of the 21 RB opportunities with Kenneth Walker (abdomen) inactive. The rookie didn't have much room to work with, but he ran hard and continues to look comfortable catching passes.
  • The Seahawks had 11 yards through their first five drives and ultimately managed only one series that spanned more than 41 yards.
  • TE Noah Fant got 59% of snaps and 61% of routes — similar shares to Week 11, after mostly working in a far-more-even timeshare with Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly all year.
    • Fant ran 20 routes in this one, while Parkinson and Dissly combined for nine.
  • WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba handled 91% route share, slightly below Tyler Lockett (97%) and above DK Metcalf (88%).
    • Each of the three finished with 6.0-6.2 PPR points. Metcalf had nine targets, four more than any other Seahawk.
    • One of JSN's two targets was an incredible, one-handed catch for 34 yards.
  • CB Riq Woolen was benched for Mike Jackson... mostly because of a shoulder injury, it seems. Woolen was limited in a couple practices last week but didn't have an injury designation for the Thanksgiving game.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Zach Charbonnet + TE Noah Fant

Stock ⬇️:   QB Geno Smith

  49ers Injury 🚑: S George Odum (biceps)

  Seahawks Injury 🚑: CB Riq Woolen (shoulder)

         

Dolphins (34) at Jets (13) 

Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 20% / 21 - 25%

69 Plays — 32 DBs — 5.1 aDOT — 21-of-30 for 243 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBRaheem Mostert59%1650%140-0-020-94-27.4%-0.3%
2RBJeffery Wilson33%1134%303-17-011-56-02.7%0.4%
3RBAlec Ingold29%413%    2.7%1.0%
4RBDarrynton Evans7%26%   2-16-03.9%-0.1%
5TEDurham Smythe77%2063%3141-10-0 6.8%5.2%
6TEJulian Hill30%39%    1.1%0.6%
7WRJaylen Waddle65%2681%8778-114-0 20.5%26.3%
8WRTyreek Hill62%2681%12449-102-11-2-032.8%43.7%
9WRBraxton Berrios54%2578%140-0-0 7.1%7.4%
10WRCedrick Wilson39%722%    5.2%8.8%
11WRRiver Cracraft35%516%    2.2%2.9%
  • WR Tyreek Hill briefly left to be checked for a foot injury in the first half but returned and scored a TD shortly thereafter. He and Jaylen Waddle both cleared 100 yards against arguably the best secondary in the league, and on a day that was far from Tua Tagovailoa's best.
    • Hill and Waddle accounted for 20 of  28 targets and 216 of 243 receiving yards.
    • Hill and Waddle both finished at 81% route share.
  • RB Raheem Mostert took 59% of snaps and 21 of the 37 RB opportunities with De'Von Achane (knee) inactive, including a 13-yard TD early in the fourth quarter and a 34-yard score with under four minutes remaining and the Dolphins already up by 14.
    • Jeff Wilson played only 33% of snaps but took 14 touches for 73 yards.
    • Recent addition Darrynton Evans got two carries for 16 yards, with both coming in the fourth quarter after Mostert's first TD made it a 21-point game (the Dolphins then fumbled the ball away and gave up a TD to make it a two-score game, which led to Mostert coming back in and making fantasy managers quite happy with the 34-yard score.
  • TE Durham Smythe played 79% of snaps after missing the previous game with an ankle injury.
  • WR Braxton Berrios came back from a hamstring injury to play 53% of snaps, which dropped Cedrick Wilson down to 39%.
    • Berrios took on 78% route share, running just one fewer route than Hill/Waddle (26 - 81%) but finishing without a catch on one target.
  • The Dolphins lost three key players to injuries (see below), including an Achilles' tear for edge rusher Jaelen Phillips.

     

Jets Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 7%

55 Plays — 45 DBs — 4.3 aDOT — 27-of-38 for 179 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 7 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBBreece Hall64%2453%9-87-24-07-25-014.0%-0.7%
2RBDalvin Cook35%1636%3-22-19-01-2-04.6%-1.1%
3RBNick Bawden11%37%101-6-0 0.6%-0.1%
4TETyler Conklin58%2351%5114-33-0 14.2%13.1%
5TEJeremy Ruckert47%2044%452-18-0 4.0%3.1%
6TEC.J. Uzomah5%12%    3.4%2.5%
7WRJason Brownlee98%45100%2112-20-0 0.6%0.5%
8WRGarrett Wilson95%45100%10857-44-1 32.2%49.8%
9WRXavier Gipson71%3578%262-15-0 3.1%4.3%
10WRRandall Cobb13%511%    3.4%3.2%
  • The hail-mary-turned-pick-six accounted for more than one-fourth of the Jets' air yards. Tim Boyle finished at just 4.3 aDOT even with the catastrophic heave.
  • RB Breece Hall played 82% of snaps before the fourth quarter and 51% in the fourth.
  • WR Jason Brownlee played 98% of snaps with Allen Lazard a healthy scratch.
    • Xavier Gipson was the No. 3 WR again, playing 70% of snaps.
    • Brownlee finished at 2-20-0 on two targets, with Gipson at 2-15-0 on two looks as well.
  • TE Jeremy Ruckert took 47% of snaps, staying ahead of C.J. Uzomah as the No. 2 TE.
    • Ruckert ran nearly as many routes (20 - 44%) as Tyler Conklin (23 - 51%). Don't be surprised if Ruckert and Brownlee get a ton of playing time as the Jets finish up another disappointing season.
    • Ruckert put up 2-18-0 on four targets, while Conklin had 4-33-0 on five.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Braxton Berrios / WR Jason Brownlee + TE Jeremy Ruckert

Stock ⬇️:   WR Allen Lazard

  Dolphins Injuries 🚑: LT Terron Armstead (quad) + OLB Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) + S Jevon Holland (knee)    

         

Steelers (16) at Bengals (10) 

Steelers Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 10% / 13 - 21%

68 Plays — 35 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 24-of-33 for 278 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBNajee Harris53%1131%   15-99-18.2%0.2%
2RBJaylen Warren49%1440%3-113-13-013-49-013.6%-3.8%
3TEPat Freiermuth60%2366%111019-120-0 7.6%7.4%
4TEDarnell Washington53%926%151-10-0 2.1%0.5%
5TEConnor Heyward32%720%2-12-11-0 8.5%6.1%
6WRGeorge Pickens75%2983%5763-58-0 22.1%39.5%
7WRDiontae Johnson74%3086%8934-50-0 16.7%26.4%
8WRAllen Robinson62%1851%1-11-11-0 10.6%10.3%
9WRCalvin Austin26%1234%161-5-0 8.2%12.5%
  • RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren had a 50-50 split, with the former outscoring the latter for the first time in about a month.
  • TE Pat Freiermuth wasn't quite back to his every-down role but nonetheless exploded for 9-120-0 on 11 targets in second game back from IR. He saw the ball on 11 of 23 routes.
  • The slump continues for both George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

     

Bengals Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 20% / 6OL - 12%

41 Plays — 30 DBs — 5.3 aDOT — 19-of-26 for 227 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJoe Mixon66%1447%2-42-44-08-16-010.2%-3.7%
2RBTrayveon Williams17%413%    1.8%-1.1%
3TEDrew Sample46%827%101-11-1 3.6%0.3%
4TEIrv Smith37%1033%242-8-0 5.9%3.7%
5TETanner Hudson29%1240%5174-18-0 6.9%5.6%
6TEMitchell Wilcox29%413%101-1-0 1.5%0.5%
7WRJa'Marr Chase88%2893%6584-81-0 28.6%39.0%
8WRTrenton Irwin71%2377%1101-25-0 5.9%9.4%
9WRTyler Boyd61%2170%5233-23-0 18.4%19.2%
10WRAndrei Iosivas34%930%2251-16-0 2.0%3.4%

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE Pat Freiermuth

Stock ⬇️:   WRs Ja'Marr Chase & Tee Higgins (hamstring)

   Injuries 🚑: WR Calvin Austin (ankle)   

   Injuries 🚑: LB Logan Wilson (ankle)

         

Buccaneers (20) at Colts (27) 

Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 36%

56 Plays — 37 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 20-of-31 for 199 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 6 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBRachaad White89%2773%2-62-10-015-100-012.5%-1.5%
2RBChase Edmonds9%411%130-0-01-11-01.9%-0.5%
3TECade Otton100%3286%484-45-0 13.6%9.6%
4TEPayne Durham21%822%191-12-0 1.6%1.5%
5TEKo Kieft14%13%    0.8%1.5%
6WRMike Evans91%3697%91296-70-2 24.7%42.4%
7WRChris Godwin82%3389%7593-45-0 22.3%23.2%
8WRTrey Palmer66%2568%5274-17-0 11.7%13.9%
9WRDavid Moore20%514%170-0-0 0.3%0.2%
  • RB Rachaad White had an uncharacterstic game. Excellent rushing efficiency, minimal receiving production, no short touchdown. It was his worst fantasy outing in a month, but it also was encouraging for the big picture, especially after his late addition to the injury report with a minor knee issue.
    • White's 89% snap share was a season high. The knee injury might be #fakenews.
  • WR Mike Evans scored two more TDs, further widening the massive production gulf between him and Chris Godwin. The target-volume gap is much smaller, though that's also gone in Evans' favor of late.

     

Colts Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 17%

70 Plays — 43 DBs — 5.8 aDOT — 24-of-41 for 251 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJonathan Taylor57%2047%   15-91-25.2%-0.3%
2RBZack Moss41%1330%302-15-08-55-06.4%-0.2%
3RBTrey Sermon1%      0.8%0.0%
4TEMo Alie-Cox44%1023%1151-30-0 2.8%3.8%
5TEKylen Granson41%1637%110-0-0 8.6%8.2%
6TEWill Mallory39%1842%3142-29-0 3.0%3.5%
7WRAlec Pierce96%4298%6574-27-0 10.8%19.8%
8WRMichael Pittman96%4195%139010-107-0 30.7%33.9%
9WRJosh Downs70%3479%13545-43-0 20.2%20.0%
10WRIsaiah McKenzie7%     1-3-03.9%1.2%
  • RB Zack Moss had a role again, coming out of the Week 11 bye. You might recall Jonathan Taylor dominating snaps in the final two games before Indy's layoff.
    • JT scored twice in this one, but he took only 15 of the 26 RB opportunities, which could spell trouble ahead if it holds up.
  • Rookie TE Will Mallory ran a season-high 18 routes (42%) and caught two of three targets for 29 yards. He hasn't played much this season but can't be much worse than Kylen Granson in the passing-down role at tight end. Further role expansion in the coming weeks is possible

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE Will Mallory

Stock ⬇️:   RB Jonathan Taylor

         

Patriots (7) at Giants (10) 

Patriots Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 43%

68 Plays — 37 DBs — 3.5 aDOT — 21-of-35 for 143 yards — 0 TD, 3 INTs, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBRhamondre Stevenson78%2362%5-115-9-021-98-113.3%-0.7%
2RBEzekiel Elliott22%411%2-42-6-09-46-06.9%-1.0%
3TEHunter Henry68%1643%    12.0%14.7%
4TEPharaoh Brown54%514%    1.9%2.4%
5TEMike Gesicki26%1232%2120-0-0 8.5%11.2%
6WRDeVante Parker75%2978%5193-42-0 8.0%10.4%
7WRJuJu Smith-Schuster65%2362%4322-10-0 10.1%8.2%
8WRDemario Douglas49%2259%9316-49-0 14.6%15.8%
9WRTyquan Thornton44%1438%5172-19-01-3-03.2%4.4%
10WRKayshon Boutte16%411%2311-8-0 1.9%4.8%
11WRTy Montgomery3%25%1-30-0-0 2.7%3.9%
  • Rhamondre Stevenson played a season-high 78% of snaps, his first time since Weeks 1-2 above 67 percent.
    • His four largest snap shares of the season: Weeks 1, 2, 10, 12 (Week 11 bye)
    • Stevenson's past two games have accounted for his two best totals for carries (20, 21) and rushing yards (88. 98). He also ran for 87 yards Week 9, albeit on just nine carries.
    • The increased workload is actually good news if you've been rostering Ezekiel Elliott, seeing as he hasn't been startable anyway and needs a Stevenson injury to be useful. More touches for Stevenson = better chance the injury happens.
  • WR Demario Douglas suffered a head injury in the third quarter and missed the fourth.
    • DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton all played 17 of 17 snaps in the final quarter, while Hunter Henry split time 53/41 with Pharaoh Brown at tight end.
    • Parker got five targets and 78% route share in his return from concussion protocol. He's the default No. 1 receiver if Douglas misses additional time.
    • Douglas drew nine targets on 22 routes before leaving the game. He's been the far-and-away top option for New England for a month now.
  • Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones to start the second half, which meant the Patriots downgraded what was already one of the worst QB situations in the league. Jones stinks, but he at least belongs in the NFL as a backup. Zappe is sub-professional. 

     

Giants Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 12% / 6OL - 12%

50 Plays — 31 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 17-of-25 for 191 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 6 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBSaquon Barkley82%1961%3-31-6-012-46-012.0%1.5%
2RBMatt Breida18%516%111-10-02-6-05.1%0.0%
3RBEric Gray4%13%    0.3%-0.3%
4TEDaniel Bellinger90%2065%111-8-0 4.5%2.6%
5TELawrence Cager26%619%    1.2%0.7%
6WRWan'Dale Robinson76%2684%5124-26-0 13.6%7.1%
7WRJalin Hyatt62%2271%61155-109-0 8.4%27.6%
8WRDarius Slayton56%1652%3292-16-0 16.0%26.9%
9WRIsaiah Hodgins32%723%141-12-1 7.5%7.4%
10WRSterling Shepard30%1239%3271-6-0 4.8%6.2%
11WRParris Campbell12%413%1-21—2-0 8.1%3.6%
  • WR Jalin Hyatt broke out for 5-109-0 on six targets, taking 62% of snaps and handling the second-largest route share (71%) on the team.
    • Darius Slayton played through a neck injury after being listed as doubtful. He played less than usual (56% of snaps), which likely contributed to Hyatt playing more.
  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson led the team in routes (84%) but managed only 26 yards on five targets. Per usual, he only saw short passes.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Rhamondre Stevenson / WR Jalin Hyatt

Stock ⬇️:   TE Hunter Henry 

  Patriots Injuries 🚑: WR Demario Douglas (head)

         

Jaguars (24) at Texans (21) 

Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 32%

68 Plays — 38 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 23-of-38 for 364 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTravis Etienne59%1539%6-64-30-020-56-013.0%-1.6%
2RBD'Ernest Johnson43%1642%231-42-07-19-02.2%0.3%
3RBTank Bigsby3%     1-6-01.1%-0.2%
4TEEvan Engram69%3182%8535-49-0 22.3%13.1%
5TELuke Farrell44%924%5243-55-0 3.3%1.4%
6TEBrenton Strange34%616%    1.9%1.9%
7WRCalvin Ridley93%3695%61005-89-1 20.7%37.5%
8WRChristian Kirk75%3489%7854-89-0 22.8%30.1%
9WRZay Jones69%2361%3591-10-0 6.8%11.0%
10WRTim Jones7%38%    2.2%1.7%
  • RB Travis Etienne sunk to 59% snap share due to an in-game chest injury, though he returned to the game and split work with D'Ernest Johnson down the stretch.
  • Consider this another win for the theory that Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk do better when Zay Jones is in the lineup. Both had 89 yards, while Jones saw targets on just three of his 23 routes.

     

Texans Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 2% / 21 - 17%

58 Plays — 40 DBs — 8.8 aDOT — 26-of-36 for 304 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBDevin Singletary81%3280%7-16-54-06-18-05.9%-0.5%
2RBDameon Pierce19%410%141-4-05-14-03.5%0.1%
3FBAndrew Beck24%410%111-1-0 1.3%0.3%
4TEDalton Schultz47%1948%2351-2-0 16.4%15.0%
5TEBrevin Jordan45%1743%261-9-0 1.9%1.0%
6TEEric Saubert17%13%      
7WRTank Dell81%3895%81205-50-11-12-020.2%30.7%
8WRNico Collins78%3485%9777-104-1 19.6%23.3%
9WRRobert Woods59%2460%3472-40-0 15.3%16.9%
10WRJohn Metchie31%1333%211-6-0 3.5%2.6%
11WRXavier Hutchinson12%513%1271-34-0 1.1%1.5%
  • TE Dalton Schultz sunk to 47% snap share and 48% route share, with Brevin Jordan unexpectedly taking about half the TE work in his second game back from IR.
    • I was a fan of Jordan and a detractor of Schultz in recent years, but this one is nonetheless baffling.... unless there's an injury involved. 
    • I think there's an injury involved. Schultz took 74% of snaps in the first half and only 23% in the second. Maybe that's an in-game demotion or a matchup thing, but in light of his previous production this season I'm guessing it entails a minor injury. We should have a better idea by Wednesday/Thursday.
  • RB Devin Singletary got only six carries but played 81% of snaps en route to a 6-54-0 receiving line in Dameon Pierce's first game back from injured reserve.
    • Fantastic news for anyone counting on Singletary down the stretch, though Houston's run game has been absent or entirely ineffective more often than not.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Devin Singletary

Stock ⬇️:   TE Dalton Schultz

  Jaguars Injuries 🚑: LT Cam Robinson (knee) + Travis Etienne (chest)   

  Texans Injuries 🚑: G Tytus Howard (knee)

         

Panthers (10) at Titans (17) 

Panthers Personnel: 11 - 72% / 12 - 24%

67 Plays — 35 DBs — 6.3 aDOT — 18-of-31 for 194 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBChuba Hubbard64%2571%525-47-014-45-18.6%-1.6%
2RBMiles Sanders36%514%1-50-0-015-28-08.9%-1.1%
3TETommy Tremble72%1749%161-7-0 4.3%3.2%
4TEIan Thomas34%720%131-9-0 1.3%1.1%
5TEStephen Sullivan27%1543%1131-13-0 2.2%3.1%
6WRJonathan Mingo93%3189%6644-60-0 15.4%23.0%
7WRAdam Thielen90%3394%3321-2-0 27.0%29.0%
8WRDJ Chark73%2880%4323-34-0 10.2%20.7%
9WRIhmir Smith-Marsette9%39%101-14-0 0.3%0.0%
10WRLaviska Shenault3%26%151-8-0 2.4%-1.0%
  • Even WR Adam Thielen could only survive in this offense for so long.
  • RB Chuba Hubbard had an unexpected big game after his demotion to a 50/50 share with Miles Sanders the week before. However, Sanders actually took one more carry in this one.
    • Hubbard dominated passing downs, which wasn't necessarily the case in recent weeks. I have no clue how the Panthers decide this stuff; it seems random.
  • WR Jonathan Mingo caught four of six targets for 60 yards, which at least helps his chances to avoid having the worst YPT in the league among eligible WRs. 
  • Good riddance, Frank Reich. That should've happened a month ago. Watching David Tepper run this franchise into the ground and humiliate himself is nice, at least. I just feel bad for Panthers fans who are stuck with this generation's Dan Snyder through no fault of their own. 
    • It gets worse before it gets better, and it might be a long, long time before it gets better. Buckle Up and #KeepPounding

     

Titans Personnel: 11 - 40% / 12 - 47% 

53 Plays — 29 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 18-of-28 for 185 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBDerrick Henry64%1241%2-91-0-018-76-28.5%-3.2%
2RBTyjae Spears40%1241%3-21-1-02-6-013.0%-0.2%
3TETrevon Wesco64%828%    0.7%0.4%
4TEChigoziem Okonkwo53%1552%5304-45-0 15.6%12.1%
5TEJosh Whyle38%724%1111-11-0 4.2%4.3%
6WRNick Westbrook-Ikhine75%2069%5434-41-0 11.7%14.2%
7WRChris Moore66%2276%4683-41-01-1-06.5%13.3%
8WRDeAndre Hopkins57%2276%5663-49-0 27.0%41.3%
9WRKyle Philips23%828%2101—3-0 6.2%5.2%

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Chuba Hubbard

Stock ⬇️:   WR Adam Thielen

  Panthers Injuries 🚑: WR Laviska Shenault (ankle) + G Chandler Zavala (knee) + OL Cade Mays (knee) + LB DJ Johnson (neck)    

         

Saints (15) at Falcons (24) 

Saints Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 13% / 6OL - 12%

67 Plays — 39 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 24-of-38 for 304 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAlvin Kamara66%1949%5124-50-015-67-015.2%0.1%
2RBJamaal Williams27%821%202-4-02-6-02.2%-0.2%
3FBAdam Prentice10%      0.5%0.1%
4TEJuwan Johnson75%3385%7514-45-0 7.2%5.9%
5TEFoster Moreau40%1128%    3.0%1.9%
6TETaysom Hill33%1232%2332-55-07-26-07.7%5.4%
7WRA.T. Perry73%3179%291-7-0 1.5%1.9%
8WRLynn Bowden63%2051%2240-0-02-40-01.0%1.2%
9WRChris Olave48%2154%91207-114-0 25.7%40.1%
10WRKeith Kirkwood36%1128%3312-20-0 1.7%2.3%
11WRRashid Shaheed28%1333%5222-9-0 13.7%22.7%
  • WR Chris Olave entered concussion protocol early in the third quarter, after playing 78% of snaps in the first half. He might've had a 150- or 200-yard day if not for the injury.
  • WR Rashid Shaheed injured his quad in the second quarter and missed the second half.
    • Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood ended up joining A.T. Perry as the three-wide pairing. Perry was targeted just twice despite all the injuries.
      • Bowden played 97% of snaps after halftime. Kirkwood took 68%.
  • TE Taysom Hill managed nine touches for 81 yards on only 33% of snaps and 32% route share.
  • TE Juwan Johnson ran a team-high 33 routes (85%).
  • RB Jamaal Williams still isn't doing much, even with rookie Kendre Miller (ankle) inactive again. Williams got only four of the 24 RB opportunities, with Alvin Kamara taking the other 20.

     

Falcons Personnel: 11 - 37% / 12 - 27% / 21 - 15% / 22 - 18%

62 Plays — 21 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 13-of-21 for 168 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 0 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBBijan Robinson63%1257%6163-32-116-91-115.0%0.6%
2RBTyler Allgeier29%314%   10-64-05.2%-0.2%
3RBCordarrelle Patterson26%210%   8-43-01.5%0.0%
4FBKeith Smith18%314%131-6-0 0.9%0.6%
5TEKyle Pitts50%1257%2222-22-0 18.4%23.8%
6TEParker Hesse37%210%      
7TEJonnu Smith35%629%    13.8%11.0%
8TEMyCole Pruitt26%15%    2.1%1.2%
9WRDrake London84%1990%7755-91-0 20.9%26.2%
10WRKhaDarel Hodge44%943%    4.6%8.8%
11WRScotty Miller40%1152%281-4-0 3.1%2.9%
12WRVan Jefferson35%943%2351-13-0 4.2%9.1%
  • TE Jonnu Smith's snap share dropped for a third straight game, and he finished this one with zero targets and six routes. He can be dropped pretty much everywhere.
  • Smith played 23% of snaps after halftime, while Parker Hesse got 60%.
    • Kyle Pitts took only 33% in the second half, after 66% in the first half. He's also pretty useless for fantasy, and can be dropped in shallower leagues.
  • RB Bijan Robinson was the entire offense in terms of production, but he actually got only 55% of the RB opportunities with both Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson also significantly involved.
  • WR Drake London had more receiving yards than all his teammates combined.
  • QB Desmond Ridder is still bad. Taylor Heinicke is better, but he looks worse in Arthur Smith's system than he did in Scott Turner's offense for the Commanders. Smith should probably be fired even if the Falcons win the AFC South, which they might.

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE Juwan Johnson

Stock ⬇️:   TEs Kyle Pitts & Jonnu Smith

   Injuries 🚑: WR Chris Olave (concussion) + WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh) + DE Cameron Jordan (shin)     

  Falcons Injuries 🚑: CB Mike Hughes (hand)

         

Rams (37) at Cardinals (14) 

Rams Personnel: 11 - 89% / 12 - 11%

66 Plays — 33 DBs — 6.1 aDOT — 25-of-33 for 229 yards — 4 TDs, 1 INT, 0 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBKyren Williams61%1958%6-96-61-216-143-08.3%0.3%
2RBRoyce Freeman35%618%   13-77-10.3%0.1%
3RBZach Evans5%     3-6-0  
4TETyler Higbee76%2473%5225-29-2 14.1%11.3%
5TEHunter Long21%26%      
6TEDavis Allen14%39%101-6-0 0.3%0.0%
7WRCooper Kupp88%33100%5283-23-0 14.1%17.7%
8WRPuka Nacua80%3091%8734-27-0 30.7%34.0%
9WRDemarcus Robinson59%2061%2102-13-0 1.4%1.0%
10WRTutu Atwell36%1339%3643-76-0 16.6%24.3%
11WRBen Skowronek21%13%1-11—1-0 1.9%1.8%
  • Tutu Atwell was demoted to a timeshare with Demarcus Robinson despite making a 41-yard catch to convert a third-and-long on the opening drive.
  • RB Kyren Williams played 72% of snaps before halftime and had his best day as a pro in his first game back from injured reserve, taking 22 touches for 204 yards and two TDs.
    • RB Zach Evans got each of his three carries on the final drive, deep into garbage time.
    • Williams got a carry on the Rams' second-to-last drive, with nine minutes remaining and the team up 31-8. Royce Freeman then scored from 23 yards out on the next snap.
  • Pretty wild for Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to combine for 50 yards in a game where both handled three-down roles and the Rams put up 457 total yards.
  • TE Tyler Higbee scored a pair of TDs on five targets, but his snaps were actually down a bit as he took only 76% before the fourth quarter (Hunter Long and Davis Allen both got some snaps, rather than Higbee playing every down the way he often does).

     

Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 16%

64 Plays — 49 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 27-of-45 for 256 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJames Conner40%1531%514-5-06-27-04.7%-0.8%
2RBMichael Carter38%1837%424-15-04-19-01.00%0.10%
3RBEmari Demercado22%36%   3-15-04.2%0.6%
4TETrey McBride87%4082%9397-60-0 17.1%14.5%
5TEElijah Higgins24%1327%2191-26-0 1.6%1.4%
6TEGeoff Swaim24%612%    2.1%1.0%
7WRMarquise Brown87%4388%121806-88-0 25.7%40.0%
8WRGreg Dortch79%3980%9943-27-1 5.0%6.3%
9WRRondale Moore78%4082%3292-35-0 11.8%6.9%
10WRAndre Baccellia13%612%      
  • RB James Conner played 59% of snaps before the fourth quarter, with Emari Demercado at 33% and Michael Carter at 8%.
    • I.E., Carter's involvement was almost entirely driven by garbage time.
    • Still, 59% snap share is less than you were hoping for if you drafted/started Conner. It appears Demercado will have a weekly role, and Carter might as well.
  • WR Greg Dorth caught only three of his nine targets, but one went for a TD and he played 79% of snaps.
    • WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) was inactive for a third time in four games.
    • It's strange how — going back to last year — Dortch barely plays for long stretches but then immediately becomes a high-volume target when he's on the field more.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Kyren Williams

Stock ⬇️:   RB James Conner

  Rams Injuries 🚑: DB Duke Shelley (hamstring)

  Cardinals Injuries 🚑: DB Starling Thomas (ankle)

         

Browns (12) at Broncos (29) 

Browns Personnel: 11 - 80% / 12 - 4% / 6OL - 11%

70 Plays — 8.4 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 20-of-42 for 190 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJerome Ford70%3372%724-14-09-65-011.0%1.2%
2RBKareem Hunt26%817%   7-22-03.2%-0.9%
3RBPierre Strong3%      1.1%-0.5%
4TEDavid Njoku84%3985%9706-59-0 21.0%10.8%
5TEHarrison Bryant20%49%131-2-11-0-02.7%1.3%
6TEJordan Akins14%715%    3.0%1.3%
7WRCedric Tillman89%4189%5554-55-0 3.8%5.7%
8WRElijah Moore86%4393%91413-44-01-0-019.6%22.7%
9WRAmari Cooper73%3474%6452-16-0 23.1%39.4%
10WRDavid Bell19%1124%2100-0-0 2.4%1.5%
  • QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was ruled out after being evaluated for a head injury in the third quarter. P.J. Walker proceeded to throw for 56 yards on 13 attempts while also losing a fumble and taking a safety. Neither seems 
  • WR Amari Cooper suffered a rib injury in the second half and didn't return. X-Rays came back negative.
  • WR Cedric Tillman finally did something with all the playing time he's been getting since the Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit.
    • The rookie caught four of five targets for 55 yards.
  • RB Jerome Ford got 70% of the snaps and 13 of the 20 RB opportunities (65%).

     

Broncos Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 16% / 21 - 16%

62 Plays — 23 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 13-of-22 for 134 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJavonte Williams71%1357%6-183-6-018-65-011.6%-3.4%
2RBSamaje Perine26%522%111-11-07-55-112.6%0.2%
3RBJaleel McLaughlin3%     2-4-07.1%-4.7%
4FBMichael Burton24%313%    0.3%0.1%
5TEAdam Trautman92%1670%1121-8-1 7.8%8.0%
6TEChris Manhertz42%522%    1.4%1.0%
7TENate Adkins10%29%    1.7%-0.2%
8WRCourtland Sutton76%2087%6923-61-0 23.1%37.9%
9WRJerry Jeudy58%2087%3152-11-0 18.0%30.7%
10WRMarvin Mims47%1148%3302-24-01-11-07.1%16.6%
11WRLil'Jordan Humphrey32%626%131-13-0 2.7%4.0%
  • Javonte Williams played a season-high 71% of snaps but managed only 71 yards from 21 touches and saw Samaje Perine score a three-yard TD (on a first down play) at the end of Denver's opening drive.
    • Jaleel McLaughlin barely played, and Perine's role shifted more toward run downs than pass downs, while Williams handled 57% route share. I'm not sure if this holds moving forward, but it's at least worth considering.
  • WR Marvin Mims kept the No. 3 WR role and took three touches for 35 yards, though his snap and route shares were a bit south of 50%.
  • TE Adam Trautman continues to get a lot of snaps and routes, and he scored a TD in this one, but targets have been few and far between.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Samaje Perine /   WR Cedric Tillman

Stock ⬇️:   RB Jaleel McLaughlin / RB Kareem Hunt

  Browns Injuries 🚑: WR Amari Cooper (ribs) + QB Dorian THompson-Robinson (head) + DE Myles Garrett (shoulder)    

         

Chiefs (31) at Raiders (17) 

Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 28%

58 Plays — 35 DBs — 4.1 aDOT — 27-of-34 for 298 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBIsiah Pacheco79%2674%5-235-34-015-55-28.6%-3.3%
2RBClyde Edwards-Helaire19%617%   3-5-01.8%-1.1%
3RBLa'Mical Perine2%      0.3%0.1%
4TETravis Kelce76%2777%7716-91-0 22.2%22.3%
5TENoah Gray48%1440%3143-30-0 7.1%7.5%
6TEBlake Bell21%411%    1.3%0.6%
7WRRashee Rice67%2366%10388-107-1 14.1%10.6%
8WRJustin Watson59%2263%3351-3-1 9.8%26.5%
9WRSkyy Moore57%1646%3-13-34-0 8.8%11.4%
10WRMarquez Valdes-Scantling53%1851%1-11—1-0 7.1%18.0%
11WRRichie James16%617%    0.8%1.6%
  • WR Rashee Rice finally had his breakout game, going for 8-107-1 on a team-high 10 targets while logging his second-largest snap share (67%) and largest route share (66%).
    • Note that the snap/route shares were only slightly above his Week 8-10 standard, when he got about 60 percent of the available routes each week.
    • No other Chiefs WR saw more than three targets, though Justin Watson wasn't far behind Rice in terms of snaps or routes.
  • RB Isiah Pachecho had season highs for snap (79%) and route (74%) shares in Jerick McKinnon's first absence of the season (due to a groin injury).

     

Raiders Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 26%

58 Plays — 35 DBs — 5.1 aDOT — 23-of-34 for 248 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJosh Jacobs76%1749%6-194-15-020-110-113.8%1.3%
2RBAmeer Abdullah21%720%1-41-2-01-11-04.5%1.2%
3RBZamir White3%13%   1-0-01.6%0.3%
4TEMichael Mayer84%1851%4212-27-0 8.8%7.2%
5TEAustin Hooper41%720%251-14-0 4.8%2.4%
6WRDavante Adams100%35100%7745-73-0 31.4%44.5%
7WRJakobi Meyers91%3291%7576-79-11-2-020.2%26.2%
8WRHunter Renfrow48%1851%4164-38-0 7.7%5.2%
9WRTre Tucker22%1131%1130-0-0 4.8%11.2%
  • The Raiders came out on fire with over 200 total yards on their first three drives, which led to a pair of TDs and a missed FG. After that... very little. Davante Adams didn't catch a pass in the second half.
  • TE Michael Mayer is still losing some obvious pass snaps to Austin Hooper and still blocking on a bunch of the pass snaps he does take. The 80-plus-percent snap shares are promising for his future, but perhaps a bit deceiving in terms of fantasy value at the moment.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Rashee Rice

Stock ⬇️:   WR Justin Watson

  Raiders Injuries 🚑:  S Marcus Epps (stinger) + LT Kolton Miller (shoulder)

         

Bills (34) at Eagles (37) 

Bills Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 0% / 6OL - 19%

92 Plays — 52 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 29-of-51 for 339 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJames Cook45%1937%726-57-016-43-09.5%1.1%
2RBLatavius Murray43%1937%593-18-09-30-04.9%0.2%
3RBTy Johnson11%36%   6-19-00.7%0.1%
4FBReggie Gilliam7%36%    0.2%0.0%
5TEDalton Kincaid60%3363%6405-38-0 15.6%9.2%
6TEQuintin Morris27%1223%    0.7%1.0%
7WRGabe Davis96%4994%121856-105-1 16.3%28.3%
8WRStefon Diggs91%4892%11866-74-1 29.5%36.3%
9WRKhalil Shakir80%4077%5353-47-0 7.3%8.4%
10WRTrent Sherfield21%1223%3400-0-0 3.2%3.2%
  • RB Ty Johnson was involved for a second straight week, though to lesser effect.
  • RB James Cook continues to post strong stat lines despite his snap shares falling closer to 45% in recent weeks, after being in the 55-60% range much of the year.
  • TE Dalton Kincaid slipped to 60% snap share and 63% route share while finishing fourth on the team in targets.
    • Quinton Morris took a few snaps from Kincaid, plus the Bills ran some plays with a sixth offensive lineman instead of a tight end.
  • WR Khalil Shakir got 80% of snaps and 77% of routes but was fifth on the team in targets. Both he and Kincaid are in danger of losing playing time once Dawson Knox (wrist) returns.

     

Eagles Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 3% / 10 - 20%

65 Plays — 33 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 18-of-31 for 200 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBD'Andre Swift63%1545%1-61-4-014-80-011.7%-0.5%
2RBKenneth Gainwell35%1236%372-10-02-26-06.6%1.7%
3RBBoston Scott8%26%1-50-0-02-14-01.2%-0.2%
4TEJack Stoll54%1030%2-11-14-0 2.1%0.4%
5TEAlbert Okwuegbunam14%515%      
6TENoah Togiai11%39%      
7WRDeVonta Smith98%33100%81157-106-1 22.8%34.3%
8WRA.J. Brown94%3297%9555-37-1 31.5%46.9%
9WRJulio Jones71%2576%371-0-0 2.4%1.0%
10WROlamide Zaccheaus28%1236%1361-29-1 4.2%6.5%
11WRQuez Watkins25%721%    1.5%0.4%
  • WR Julio Jones was targeted just three times and caught one pass for no gain, but his 71% snap share and 76% route share suggest he could have a decent game or two before the season ends. 
    • Quez Watkins returned from injured reserve but didn't play much apart from four-wide sets.
      • The four-WR looks make sense with Dallas Goedert (forearm) out and each of the team's top five WRs now healthy.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Julio Jones

Stock ⬇️:   TE Dalton Kincaid

  Eagles Injuries 🚑: DT Fletcher Cox (groin) + LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring)

         

Ravens (20) at Chargers (10) 

Ravens Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 10% / 21 - 29%

69 Plays — 34 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 18-of-32 for 177 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBKeaton Mitchell46%1338%232-25-09-64-02.1%0.2%
2RBJustice Hill29%1132%140-0-05-31-05.4%-0.5%
3RBGus Edwards26%515%151-11-08-26-03.3%0.6%
4FBPatrick Ricard43%824%    1.5%0.6%
5TEIsaiah Likely72%2676%634-40-0 5.4%2.6%
6TECharlie Kolar28%412%    0.6%0.5%
7WRZay Flowers94%34100%8495-25-11-37-124.2%23.8%
8WRRashod Bateman80%2779%5472-21-0 10.9%17.7%
9WRNelson Agholor41%1956%2281-21-0 8.5%12.7%
10WROdell Beckham33%1132%5533-34-0 14.2%21.1%
11WRDevin Duvernay3%     1-0-02.7%2.9%
  • RB Keaton Mitchell paced the Baltimore backfield in snaps, routes, carries and yardage, albeit with Justice Hill and Gus Edwards also having significant roles.
    • Mitchell accounted for 11 of the 26 RB opportunities (42%).
  • TE Isaiah Likely took on 72% of snaps and 76% of routes in his first game without Mark Andrews (leg) in the lineup, putting up 4-40-0 on six targets (second most on the team).
    • Likely had another catch wiped out by a penalty, then had his long gain for the night (18 yards) on the very next play.
  • WR Zay Flowers had about the best game a wideout can have with 25 receiving yards on eight targets. One of the targets was a short TD catch, and he then iced the game with a 37-yard TD run on a 3rd-and-3 with a minute and a half remaining.
  • WR Odell Beckham was busy early and caught three slants for 34 yards, but the shoulder injury did seem to slightly impact his playing time, with Nelson Agholor slightly ahead in terms of snaps/routes and Flowers and Rashod Bateman way ahead.

     

Chargers Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 17%

66 Plays — 47 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 29-of-44 for 217 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAustin Ekeler80%2860%6-95-32-010-32-011.3%-1.6%
2RBJoshua Kelley20%613%2-112-6-03-8-02.0%0.2%
3TEGerald Everett64%2655%4284-43-1 7.9%4.1%
4TEDonald Parham42%1940%    7.4%7.6%
5TEStone Smartt12%36%150-0-0 2.8%4.0%
6WRKeenan Allen98%47100%1610014-106-0 33.0%38.3%
7WRJalen Guyton80%4289%5801-4-0 3.3%5.3%
8WRAlex Erickson52%2757%3621-17-0 1.0%2.3%
9WRQuentin Johnston44%1736%3241-7-0 9.5%14.8%
10WRDerius Davis6%12%1-11-2-02—1-03.3%-1.2%
  • If you're facing a defense with Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen and Kyle Hamilton and spend the entire game throwing either screens or short passes over the middle, you probably deserve to lose three fumbles and score 10 points. Gerald Everett, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen all took some big hits for small gains.
  • Allen finished Sunday as the NFL leader in both targets (129) and target share (33%).
  • RB Austin Ekeler is still struggling, and unlike in past years the Chargers' team-wide struggles haven't led to him seeing an enormous number of targets (it's just been the Allen show instead).
    • The lost fumble Sunday night was Ekeler's third of the year.
  • TE Gerald Everett handled 64% of snaps and 55% of routes in his return from a chest injury, putting up 4-43-1 on four targets.
  • WR Jalen Guyton returned from a groin injury to play 80% of snaps and run routes on 89% of Justin Herbert's dropbacks. Guyton caught only one of five targets for 
  • WR Quentin Johnston took 85% of snaps in the first half but then got hurt on a big hit in the third quarter and missed the entire fourth quarter.
    • Allen, Guyton and Alex Erickson each played 100% of snaps in the fourth quarter, with Erickson replacing Johnston.

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE Gerald Everett / TE Isaiah Likely

Stock ⬇️:   RB Gus Edwards

  Ravens Injuries 🚑: DL Justin Madubuike (concussion)

  Chargers Injuries 🚑: WR Quentin Johnston (undisclosed)

         

