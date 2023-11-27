Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 12

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Packer (29) at Lions (22)
Packers Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 26%
54 Plays — 32 DBs — 9.9 aDOT — 22-of-32 for 268 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|AJ Dillon
|52%
|8
|25%
|3
|7
|3-38-0
|14-43-0
|6.7%
|-0.1%
|2
|RB
|Patrick Taylor
|48%
|14
|44%
|1
|0
|1-4-0
|3-11-0
|3.1%
|-0.1%
|3
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|96%
|26
|81%
|2
|5
|2-15-1
|2.5%
|0.8%
|4
|TE
|Ben Sims
|26%
|4
|13%
|1
|0
|0-0-0
|0.8%
|0.0%
|5
|TE
|Henry Pearson
|4%
|6
|WR
|Christian Watson
- TE Tucker Kraft took on 96% snap share and 81% route share in the first game after fellow rookie tight end Luke Musgrave (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve.
- Kraft was targeted just twice, but one went for a nine-yard TD in the first quarter.
- WR Malik Heath drew four targets on five routes while filling in for Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) as the No. 4 receiver. Jayden Reed still got his usual route share (78%), as did Christian Watson (91%) and Romeo Doubs (88%).
- Watson broke out for 5-94-1, his first big game of the year, but Reed led the team in targets (again) and also scored a touchdown (again).
- RB AJ Dillon took only 52% of snaps, slightly more than Patrick Taylor (48%), though Dillon had a 14-3 advantage for carries and 3-1 edge in targets (with 81 total yards to Taylor's 15).
- RB Aaron Jones (knee) was inactive and may miss another game or two.
Lions Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 10% / 6OL - 10%
78 Plays — 47 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 29-of-44 for 332 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|70%
|39
|83%
|8
|21
|4-19-0
|11-54-0
|13.6%
|1.9%
|2
|RB
|David Montgomery
|29%
|4
|9%
|1
|2
|0-0-0
|15-71-1
|3.4%
|-0.2%
|3
|RB
|Craig Reynolds
|1%
|1
|2%
|1.3%
|-0.5%
|4
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|87%
|37
|79%
|8
|71
|5-47-1
|20.2%
|20.4%
|5
|TE
|Brock Wright
|32%
|10
|21%
|1
|5
|1-9-0
|2.9%
|1.2%
|6
|TE
|James Mitchell
|4%
|1
|2%
|7
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|94%
|45
|96%
|11
|84
|9-95-0
|28.6%
|30.6%
|8
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|64%
|34
|72%
|4
|36
|2-15-1
|10.8%
|18.4%
|9
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|64%
|31
|66%
|3
|57
|2-51-0
|6.0%
|14.3%
|10
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|30%
|16
|34%
|5
|48
|5-90-0
|1-6-0
|8.9%
|10.2%
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs played 70% of snaps to David Montgomery's 29%, though the latter had four more carries (15-11), 17 more rushing yards (71-54) and Detroit's only ground TD.
- Gibbs had an 8-1 edge for targets but caught only four of them for 19 yards.
- QB Jared Goff lost three fumbles against a Packers defense that was missing two of its three best players: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck).
- The third guy, OLB Rashan Gary, accounted for all three of Detroit's sacks, two of the forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. We've had no shortage of dominant performances by edge rushers this season, and this may have been the best one yet.
- WR Jameson William handled 64% snap share and 66% route share, maintaining his role growth from the past couple weeks (though he didn't add to it, and was targeted only three times en route to a 2-51-0 line).
- WR Josh Reynolds got 64% of snaps and 72% of routes
- No. 4 WR Kalif Raymond took 30% and 34%, respectively, with No. 5 Donovan Peoples-Jones barely playing (seven snaps, four routes, no targets).
- Raymond made the most of his chances, however, catching each of his five targets for 90 yards and adding another six yards on his lone carry
- TE Sam LaPorta rebounded for 5-47-1 after combining for only 58 scoreless yards over the prior two weeks.
Stock ⬆️: TE Tucker Kraft
Stock ⬇️: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Commanders (10) at Cowboys (45)
Commanders Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 16%
75 Plays — 48 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 28-of-44 for 300 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|45%
|17
|35%
|4
|-9
|3-16-0
|6-21-0
|8.5%
|-0.2%
|2
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|45%
|12
|25%
|3
|-12
|2-11-0
|15-53-0
|7.8%
|-1.3%
|3
|RB
|Chris Rodriguez
|5%
|4-21-0
|0.2%
|-0.1%
|4
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|64%
|31
|65%
|4
|24
|2-15-0
|13.5%
|11.9%
|5
|TE
|John Bates
|39%
|10
|21%
|4.1%
|3.4%
|6
|TE
|Cole Turner
|16%
|4
|8%
|1
|16
|1-29-0
|3.1%
|3.4%
|7
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|85%
|44
|92%
|6
|51
|5-52-0
|15.0%
|19.9%
|8
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|85%
|44
|92%
|11
|137
|4-50-0
|21.1%
|30.7%
|9
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|56%
|33
|69%
|12
|93
|9-100-0
|13.7%
|12.1%
|10
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|23%
|9
|19%
|1
|21
|0-0-0
|4.6%
|10.0%
|11
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|20%
|6
|13%
|2
|27
|2-27-0
|3.9%
|6.8%
|12
|WR
|Jamison Crowder
|15%
|7
|15%
|3.9%
|3.7%
- RB Antonio Gibson returned to his usual role, playing 45% of snaps after missing a game four days earlier with a toe issue.
- Brian Robinson also got 45%, and predictably saw his production fall off a cliff with Gibson back in the lineup against a tough defense.
- Robinson did play 53% of snaps before the fourth quarter at least.
- No. 3 RB Chris Rodriguez took all four of his snaps in fourth-quarter garbage time.
- WR Curtis Samuel tossed up 9-100-0 on 12 targets, his first time all year with more than eight targets or 65 yards in a game.
- Samuel had 11 yards on eight targets over the previous two games, and he's dealt with foot/toe injuries for the past month. He seems to be healthy again, but at 69% route share he's still only the No. 3 receiver (Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson got 92% of routes).
Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 26%
50 Plays — 32 DBs — 13.8 aDOT — 22-of-32 for 331 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|78%
|23
|72%
|6
|0
|6-24-0
|13-79-1
|12.0%
|-0.2%
|2
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|18%
|5
|16%
|1
|-4
|1-15-1
|3-11-0
|2.9%
|-0.9%
|3
|FB
|Hunter Luepke
|6%
|0
|0%
|0.8%
|-0.1%
|4
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|72%
|27
|84%
|3
|66
|1-35-0
|15.1%
|11.8%
|5
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|38%
|4
|13%
|2
|9
|1-12-0
|3.4%
|2.6%
|6
|TE
|Sean McKeon
|18%
|1
|3%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|7
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|92%
|30
|94%
|9
|152
|4-53-1
|1-0-0
|27.1%
|35.3%
|8
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|80%
|27
|84%
|5
|74
|4-72-1
|12.2%
|18.4%
|9
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|40%
|13
|41%
|3
|79
|2-49-0
|7.3%
|11.4%
|10
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|36%
|14
|44%
|1
|13
|1-13-0
|12.0%
|15.8%
|11
|WR
|Jalen Brooks
|12%
|3
|9%
|1
|15
|1-24-0
|1.3%
|0.9%
|12
|WR
|Kavontae Turpin
|10%
|5
|16%
|1
|39
|1-34-1
|3.4%
|4.5%
- The Cowboys piled on in the fourth quarter with 25 points, including TD passes of 15 yards (CeeDee Lamb) and 34 yards (KaVontae Turpin), followed by CB DaRon Bland's record-setting fifth pick-six of the season.
- It was actually a 10-point game at the start of the fourth quarter.
- RB Tony Pollard took 78% of snaps, with Lamb at 92%, Brandin Cooks at 80% and TE Jake Ferguson at 72%.
- RB Rico Dowdle got only four touches to Pollard's 19, but one of the plays for Dowdle was a 15-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Pollard later had a rushing score, and finished with the type of stat line that most of us expected to see far more often this year.
- That's back-to-back games for Pollard with 60 rushing yards, a touchdown and at least five targets.
- WR Michael Gallup played only 36% of snaps, slightly less than Jalen Tolbert (40%).
- Gallup ran one more route than Tolbert (14-13), but Tolbert had two more targets and 36 more yards. They might just want to flat-out demote Gallup to the No. 4 role at this point, rather than having him rotate with Tolbert.
Stock ⬆️: WR Jalen Tolbert
Stock ⬇️: RB Brian Robinson
49ers (31) at Seahawks (13)
49ers Personnel: 11 - 34% / 12 - 19% / 21 - 35%
65 Plays — 32 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 21-of-31 for 209 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|77%
|25
|78%
|6
|16
|5-25-0
|19-114-2
|19.5%
|2.6%
|2
|RB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|43%
|8
|25%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|3.4%
|1.8%
|3
|RB
|Elijah Mitchell
|26%
|5
|16%
|1
|-6
|1—3-0
|7-39-0
|2.0%
|-0.9%
|4
|TE
|George Kittle
|100%
|29
|91%
|5
|54
|3-19-0
|20.5%
|24.1%
|5
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|28%
|4
|13%
|1
|1
|1-9-0
|0.3%
|0.0%
|6
|TE
|Ross Dwelley
|5%
|1
|3%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|7
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|89%
|31
|97%
|4
|69
|2-50-1
|21.9%
|39.5%
|8
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|75%
|26
|81%
|9
|70
|7-79-0
|4-15-1
|16.5%
|15.4%
|9
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|35%
|16
|50%
|2
|41
|1-7-0
|8.8%
|11.8%
|10
|WR
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|12%
|3
|9%
|1
|11
|1-23-0
|3.7%
|2.4%
- RB Christian McCaffrey played 91% of snaps before the fourth quarter.
- TE George Kittle got 100%, Brandon Aiyuk had 98% and Deebo Samuel got 89%.
- Samuel drew nine targets, as many as Kittle and Aiyuk combined, en route to a 7-79-0 receiving line that was supplemented nicely by a 4-15-1 rushing line.
- Aiyuk and Kittle both had extremely quiet nights, until Aiyuk put the game away with a 28-yard TD with eight minutes remaining
- RB Elijah Mitchell took the final six carries of the game, and just one before that.
Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 80% / 12 - 20%
54 Plays — 33 DBs — 10.6 aDOT — 18-of-27 for 180 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|87%
|18
|55%
|4
|-12
|4-11-0
|14-47-0
|7.7%
|-1.8%
|2
|RB
|DeeJay Dallas
|13%
|4
|12%
|1
|1
|1-5-0
|2-10-0
|2.0%
|0.0%
|3
|TE
|Noah Fant
|59%
|20
|61%
|2
|21
|2-25-0
|6.9%
|6.0%
|4
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|33%
|6
|18%
|1
|10
|1-9-0
|5.7%
|5.3%
|5
|TE
|Will Dissly
|28%
|3
|9%
|1
|7
|1-21-0
|3.7%
|1.2%
|6
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|96%
|32
|97%
|5
|65
|3-30-0
|22.6%
|31.5%
|7
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|85%
|29
|88%
|9
|155
|3-32-0
|22.9%
|40.8%
|8
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|76%
|30
|91%
|3
|34
|2-41-0
|16.3%
|12.3%
|9
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|20%
|4
|12%
|1
|5
|1-6-0
|5.1%
|5.0%
|10
|WR
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|2%
|1-10-0
|0.3%
|0.5%
- RB Zach Charbonnet took 87% of snaps and 18 of the 21 RB opportunities with Kenneth Walker (abdomen) inactive. The rookie didn't have much room to work with, but he ran hard and continues to look comfortable catching passes.
- The Seahawks had 11 yards through their first five drives and ultimately managed only one series that spanned more than 41 yards.
- TE Noah Fant got 59% of snaps and 61% of routes — similar shares to Week 11, after mostly working in a far-more-even timeshare with Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly all year.
- Fant ran 20 routes in this one, while Parkinson and Dissly combined for nine.
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba handled 91% route share, slightly below Tyler Lockett (97%) and above DK Metcalf (88%).
- Each of the three finished with 6.0-6.2 PPR points. Metcalf had nine targets, four more than any other Seahawk.
- One of JSN's two targets was an incredible, one-handed catch for 34 yards.
- CB Riq Woolen was benched for Mike Jackson... mostly because of a shoulder injury, it seems. Woolen was limited in a couple practices last week but didn't have an injury designation for the Thanksgiving game.
Stock ⬆️: RB Zach Charbonnet + TE Noah Fant
Stock ⬇️: QB Geno Smith
49ers Injury 🚑: S George Odum (biceps)
Seahawks Injury 🚑: CB Riq Woolen (shoulder)
Dolphins (34) at Jets (13)
Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 20% / 21 - 25%
69 Plays — 32 DBs — 5.1 aDOT — 21-of-30 for 243 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|59%
|16
|50%
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|20-94-2
|7.4%
|-0.3%
|2
|RB
|Jeffery Wilson
|33%
|11
|34%
|3
|0
|3-17-0
|11-56-0
|2.7%
|0.4%
|3
|RB
|Alec Ingold
|29%
|4
|13%
|2.7%
|1.0%
|4
|RB
|Darrynton Evans
|7%
|2
|6%
|2-16-0
|3.9%
|-0.1%
|5
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|77%
|20
|63%
|3
|14
|1-10-0
|6.8%
|5.2%
|6
|TE
|Julian Hill
|30%
|3
|9%
|1.1%
|0.6%
|7
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|65%
|26
|81%
|8
|77
|8-114-0
|20.5%
|26.3%
|8
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|62%
|26
|81%
|12
|44
|9-102-1
|1-2-0
|32.8%
|43.7%
|9
|WR
|Braxton Berrios
|54%
|25
|78%
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|7.1%
|7.4%
|10
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|39%
|7
|22%
|5.2%
|8.8%
|11
|WR
|River Cracraft
|35%
|5
|16%
|2.2%
|2.9%
- WR Tyreek Hill briefly left to be checked for a foot injury in the first half but returned and scored a TD shortly thereafter. He and Jaylen Waddle both cleared 100 yards against arguably the best secondary in the league, and on a day that was far from Tua Tagovailoa's best.
- Hill and Waddle accounted for 20 of 28 targets and 216 of 243 receiving yards.
- Hill and Waddle both finished at 81% route share.
- RB Raheem Mostert took 59% of snaps and 21 of the 37 RB opportunities with De'Von Achane (knee) inactive, including a 13-yard TD early in the fourth quarter and a 34-yard score with under four minutes remaining and the Dolphins already up by 14.
- Jeff Wilson played only 33% of snaps but took 14 touches for 73 yards.
- Recent addition Darrynton Evans got two carries for 16 yards, with both coming in the fourth quarter after Mostert's first TD made it a 21-point game (the Dolphins then fumbled the ball away and gave up a TD to make it a two-score game, which led to Mostert coming back in and making fantasy managers quite happy with the 34-yard score.
- TE Durham Smythe played 79% of snaps after missing the previous game with an ankle injury.
- WR Braxton Berrios came back from a hamstring injury to play 53% of snaps, which dropped Cedrick Wilson down to 39%.
- Berrios took on 78% route share, running just one fewer route than Hill/Waddle (26 - 81%) but finishing without a catch on one target.
- The Dolphins lost three key players to injuries (see below), including an Achilles' tear for edge rusher Jaelen Phillips.
Jets Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 7%
55 Plays — 45 DBs — 4.3 aDOT — 27-of-38 for 179 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 7 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Breece Hall
|64%
|24
|53%
|9
|-8
|7-24-0
|7-25-0
|14.0%
|-0.7%
|2
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|35%
|16
|36%
|3
|-2
|2-19-0
|1-2-0
|4.6%
|-1.1%
|3
|RB
|Nick Bawden
|11%
|3
|7%
|1
|0
|1-6-0
|0.6%
|-0.1%
|4
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|58%
|23
|51%
|5
|11
|4-33-0
|14.2%
|13.1%
|5
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|47%
|20
|44%
|4
|5
|2-18-0
|4.0%
|3.1%
|6
|TE
|C.J. Uzomah
|5%
|1
|2%
|3.4%
|2.5%
|7
|WR
|Jason Brownlee
|98%
|45
|100%
|2
|11
|2-20-0
|0.6%
|0.5%
|8
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|95%
|45
|100%
|10
|85
|7-44-1
|32.2%
|49.8%
|9
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|71%
|35
|78%
|2
|6
|2-15-0
|3.1%
|4.3%
|10
|WR
|Randall Cobb
|13%
|5
|11%
|3.4%
|3.2%
- The hail-mary-turned-pick-six accounted for more than one-fourth of the Jets' air yards. Tim Boyle finished at just 4.3 aDOT even with the catastrophic heave.
- RB Breece Hall played 82% of snaps before the fourth quarter and 51% in the fourth.
- WR Jason Brownlee played 98% of snaps with Allen Lazard a healthy scratch.
- Xavier Gipson was the No. 3 WR again, playing 70% of snaps.
- Brownlee finished at 2-20-0 on two targets, with Gipson at 2-15-0 on two looks as well.
- TE Jeremy Ruckert took 47% of snaps, staying ahead of C.J. Uzomah as the No. 2 TE.
- Ruckert ran nearly as many routes (20 - 44%) as Tyler Conklin (23 - 51%). Don't be surprised if Ruckert and Brownlee get a ton of playing time as the Jets finish up another disappointing season.
- Ruckert put up 2-18-0 on four targets, while Conklin had 4-33-0 on five.
Stock ⬆️: WR Braxton Berrios / WR Jason Brownlee + TE Jeremy Ruckert
Stock ⬇️: WR Allen Lazard
Dolphins Injuries 🚑: LT Terron Armstead (quad) + OLB Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) + S Jevon Holland (knee)
Steelers (16) at Bengals (10)
Steelers Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 10% / 13 - 21%
68 Plays — 35 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 24-of-33 for 278 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Najee Harris
|53%
|11
|31%
|15-99-1
|8.2%
|0.2%
|2
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|49%
|14
|40%
|3
|-11
|3-13-0
|13-49-0
|13.6%
|-3.8%
|3
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|60%
|23
|66%
|11
|101
|9-120-0
|7.6%
|7.4%
|4
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|53%
|9
|26%
|1
|5
|1-10-0
|2.1%
|0.5%
|5
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|32%
|7
|20%
|2
|-1
|2-11-0
|8.5%
|6.1%
|6
|WR
|George Pickens
|75%
|29
|83%
|5
|76
|3-58-0
|22.1%
|39.5%
|7
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|74%
|30
|86%
|8
|93
|4-50-0
|16.7%
|26.4%
|8
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|62%
|18
|51%
|1
|-1
|1-11-0
|10.6%
|10.3%
|9
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|26%
|12
|34%
|1
|6
|1-5-0
|8.2%
|12.5%
- RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren had a 50-50 split, with the former outscoring the latter for the first time in about a month.
- TE Pat Freiermuth wasn't quite back to his every-down role but nonetheless exploded for 9-120-0 on 11 targets in second game back from IR. He saw the ball on 11 of 23 routes.
- The slump continues for both George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 20% / 6OL - 12%
41 Plays — 30 DBs — 5.3 aDOT — 19-of-26 for 227 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|66%
|14
|47%
|2
|-4
|2-44-0
|8-16-0
|10.2%
|-3.7%
|2
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|17%
|4
|13%
|1.8%
|-1.1%
|3
|TE
|Drew Sample
|46%
|8
|27%
|1
|0
|1-11-1
|3.6%
|0.3%
|4
|TE
|Irv Smith
|37%
|10
|33%
|2
|4
|2-8-0
|5.9%
|3.7%
|5
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|29%
|12
|40%
|5
|17
|4-18-0
|6.9%
|5.6%
|6
|TE
|Mitchell Wilcox
|29%
|4
|13%
|1
|0
|1-1-0
|1.5%
|0.5%
|7
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|88%
|28
|93%
|6
|58
|4-81-0
|28.6%
|39.0%
|8
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|71%
|23
|77%
|1
|10
|1-25-0
|5.9%
|9.4%
|9
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|61%
|21
|70%
|5
|23
|3-23-0
|18.4%
|19.2%
|10
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|34%
|9
|30%
|2
|25
|1-16-0
|2.0%
|3.4%
- QB Jake Browning is going to be tough for even Ja'Marr Chase to survive with.
Stock ⬆️: TE Pat Freiermuth
Stock ⬇️: WRs Ja'Marr Chase & Tee Higgins (hamstring)
Injuries 🚑: WR Calvin Austin (ankle)
Injuries 🚑: LB Logan Wilson (ankle)
Buccaneers (20) at Colts (27)
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 36%
56 Plays — 37 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 20-of-31 for 199 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Rachaad White
|89%
|27
|73%
|2
|-6
|2-10-0
|15-100-0
|12.5%
|-1.5%
|2
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|9%
|4
|11%
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|1-11-0
|1.9%
|-0.5%
|3
|TE
|Cade Otton
|100%
|32
|86%
|4
|8
|4-45-0
|13.6%
|9.6%
|4
|TE
|Payne Durham
|21%
|8
|22%
|1
|9
|1-12-0
|1.6%
|1.5%
|5
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|14%
|1
|3%
|0.8%
|1.5%
|6
|WR
|Mike Evans
|91%
|36
|97%
|9
|129
|6-70-2
|24.7%
|42.4%
|7
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|82%
|33
|89%
|7
|59
|3-45-0
|22.3%
|23.2%
|8
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|66%
|25
|68%
|5
|27
|4-17-0
|11.7%
|13.9%
|9
|WR
|David Moore
|20%
|5
|14%
|1
|7
|0-0-0
|0.3%
|0.2%
- RB Rachaad White had an uncharacterstic game. Excellent rushing efficiency, minimal receiving production, no short touchdown. It was his worst fantasy outing in a month, but it also was encouraging for the big picture, especially after his late addition to the injury report with a minor knee issue.
- White's 89% snap share was a season high. The knee injury might be #fakenews.
- WR Mike Evans scored two more TDs, further widening the massive production gulf between him and Chris Godwin. The target-volume gap is much smaller, though that's also gone in Evans' favor of late.
Colts Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 17%
70 Plays — 43 DBs — 5.8 aDOT — 24-of-41 for 251 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|57%
|20
|47%
|15-91-2
|5.2%
|-0.3%
|2
|RB
|Zack Moss
|41%
|13
|30%
|3
|0
|2-15-0
|8-55-0
|6.4%
|-0.2%
|3
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|1%
|0.8%
|0.0%
|4
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|44%
|10
|23%
|1
|15
|1-30-0
|2.8%
|3.8%
|5
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|41%
|16
|37%
|1
|1
|0-0-0
|8.6%
|8.2%
|6
|TE
|Will Mallory
|39%
|18
|42%
|3
|14
|2-29-0
|3.0%
|3.5%
|7
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|96%
|42
|98%
|6
|57
|4-27-0
|10.8%
|19.8%
|8
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|96%
|41
|95%
|13
|90
|10-107-0
|30.7%
|33.9%
|9
|WR
|Josh Downs
|70%
|34
|79%
|13
|54
|5-43-0
|20.2%
|20.0%
|10
|WR
|Isaiah McKenzie
|7%
|1-3-0
|3.9%
|1.2%
- RB Zack Moss had a role again, coming out of the Week 11 bye. You might recall Jonathan Taylor dominating snaps in the final two games before Indy's layoff.
- JT scored twice in this one, but he took only 15 of the 26 RB opportunities, which could spell trouble ahead if it holds up.
- Rookie TE Will Mallory ran a season-high 18 routes (42%) and caught two of three targets for 29 yards. He hasn't played much this season but can't be much worse than Kylen Granson in the passing-down role at tight end. Further role expansion in the coming weeks is possible
Stock ⬆️: TE Will Mallory
Stock ⬇️: RB Jonathan Taylor
Patriots (7) at Giants (10)
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 43%
68 Plays — 37 DBs — 3.5 aDOT — 21-of-35 for 143 yards — 0 TD, 3 INTs, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|78%
|23
|62%
|5
|-11
|5-9-0
|21-98-1
|13.3%
|-0.7%
|2
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|22%
|4
|11%
|2
|-4
|2-6-0
|9-46-0
|6.9%
|-1.0%
|3
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|68%
|16
|43%
|12.0%
|14.7%
|4
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|54%
|5
|14%
|1.9%
|2.4%
|5
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|26%
|12
|32%
|2
|12
|0-0-0
|8.5%
|11.2%
|6
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|75%
|29
|78%
|5
|19
|3-42-0
|8.0%
|10.4%
|7
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|65%
|23
|62%
|4
|32
|2-10-0
|10.1%
|8.2%
|8
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|49%
|22
|59%
|9
|31
|6-49-0
|14.6%
|15.8%
|9
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
|44%
|14
|38%
|5
|17
|2-19-0
|1-3-0
|3.2%
|4.4%
|10
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|16%
|4
|11%
|2
|31
|1-8-0
|1.9%
|4.8%
|11
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|3%
|2
|5%
|1
|-3
|0-0-0
|2.7%
|3.9%
- Rhamondre Stevenson played a season-high 78% of snaps, his first time since Weeks 1-2 above 67 percent.
- His four largest snap shares of the season: Weeks 1, 2, 10, 12 (Week 11 bye)
- Stevenson's past two games have accounted for his two best totals for carries (20, 21) and rushing yards (88. 98). He also ran for 87 yards Week 9, albeit on just nine carries.
- The increased workload is actually good news if you've been rostering Ezekiel Elliott, seeing as he hasn't been startable anyway and needs a Stevenson injury to be useful. More touches for Stevenson = better chance the injury happens.
- WR Demario Douglas suffered a head injury in the third quarter and missed the fourth.
- DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton all played 17 of 17 snaps in the final quarter, while Hunter Henry split time 53/41 with Pharaoh Brown at tight end.
- Parker got five targets and 78% route share in his return from concussion protocol. He's the default No. 1 receiver if Douglas misses additional time.
- Douglas drew nine targets on 22 routes before leaving the game. He's been the far-and-away top option for New England for a month now.
- Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones to start the second half, which meant the Patriots downgraded what was already one of the worst QB situations in the league. Jones stinks, but he at least belongs in the NFL as a backup. Zappe is sub-professional.
Giants Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 12% / 6OL - 12%
50 Plays — 31 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 17-of-25 for 191 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|82%
|19
|61%
|3
|-3
|1-6-0
|12-46-0
|12.0%
|1.5%
|2
|RB
|Matt Breida
|18%
|5
|16%
|1
|1
|1-10-0
|2-6-0
|5.1%
|0.0%
|3
|RB
|Eric Gray
|4%
|1
|3%
|0.3%
|-0.3%
|4
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|90%
|20
|65%
|1
|1
|1-8-0
|4.5%
|2.6%
|5
|TE
|Lawrence Cager
|26%
|6
|19%
|1.2%
|0.7%
|6
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|76%
|26
|84%
|5
|12
|4-26-0
|13.6%
|7.1%
|7
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|62%
|22
|71%
|6
|115
|5-109-0
|8.4%
|27.6%
|8
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|56%
|16
|52%
|3
|29
|2-16-0
|16.0%
|26.9%
|9
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|32%
|7
|23%
|1
|4
|1-12-1
|7.5%
|7.4%
|10
|WR
|Sterling Shepard
|30%
|12
|39%
|3
|27
|1-6-0
|4.8%
|6.2%
|11
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|12%
|4
|13%
|1
|-2
|1—2-0
|8.1%
|3.6%
- WR Jalin Hyatt broke out for 5-109-0 on six targets, taking 62% of snaps and handling the second-largest route share (71%) on the team.
- Darius Slayton played through a neck injury after being listed as doubtful. He played less than usual (56% of snaps), which likely contributed to Hyatt playing more.
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson led the team in routes (84%) but managed only 26 yards on five targets. Per usual, he only saw short passes.
Stock ⬆️: RB Rhamondre Stevenson / WR Jalin Hyatt
Stock ⬇️: TE Hunter Henry
Patriots Injuries 🚑: WR Demario Douglas (head)
Jaguars (24) at Texans (21)
Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 32%
68 Plays — 38 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 23-of-38 for 364 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|59%
|15
|39%
|6
|-6
|4-30-0
|20-56-0
|13.0%
|-1.6%
|2
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|43%
|16
|42%
|2
|3
|1-42-0
|7-19-0
|2.2%
|0.3%
|3
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|3%
|1-6-0
|1.1%
|-0.2%
|4
|TE
|Evan Engram
|69%
|31
|82%
|8
|53
|5-49-0
|22.3%
|13.1%
|5
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|44%
|9
|24%
|5
|24
|3-55-0
|3.3%
|1.4%
|6
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|34%
|6
|16%
|1.9%
|1.9%
|7
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|93%
|36
|95%
|6
|100
|5-89-1
|20.7%
|37.5%
|8
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|75%
|34
|89%
|7
|85
|4-89-0
|22.8%
|30.1%
|9
|WR
|Zay Jones
|69%
|23
|61%
|3
|59
|1-10-0
|6.8%
|11.0%
|10
|WR
|Tim Jones
|7%
|3
|8%
|2.2%
|1.7%
- RB Travis Etienne sunk to 59% snap share due to an in-game chest injury, though he returned to the game and split work with D'Ernest Johnson down the stretch.
- Consider this another win for the theory that Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk do better when Zay Jones is in the lineup. Both had 89 yards, while Jones saw targets on just three of his 23 routes.
Texans Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 2% / 21 - 17%
58 Plays — 40 DBs — 8.8 aDOT — 26-of-36 for 304 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|81%
|32
|80%
|7
|-1
|6-54-0
|6-18-0
|5.9%
|-0.5%
|2
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|19%
|4
|10%
|1
|4
|1-4-0
|5-14-0
|3.5%
|0.1%
|3
|FB
|Andrew Beck
|24%
|4
|10%
|1
|1
|1-1-0
|1.3%
|0.3%
|4
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|47%
|19
|48%
|2
|35
|1-2-0
|16.4%
|15.0%
|5
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|45%
|17
|43%
|2
|6
|1-9-0
|1.9%
|1.0%
|6
|TE
|Eric Saubert
|17%
|1
|3%
|7
|WR
|Tank Dell
|81%
|38
|95%
|8
|120
|5-50-1
|1-12-0
|20.2%
|30.7%
|8
|WR
|Nico Collins
|78%
|34
|85%
|9
|77
|7-104-1
|19.6%
|23.3%
|9
|WR
|Robert Woods
|59%
|24
|60%
|3
|47
|2-40-0
|15.3%
|16.9%
|10
|WR
|John Metchie
|31%
|13
|33%
|2
|1
|1-6-0
|3.5%
|2.6%
|11
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|12%
|5
|13%
|1
|27
|1-34-0
|1.1%
|1.5%
- TE Dalton Schultz sunk to 47% snap share and 48% route share, with Brevin Jordan unexpectedly taking about half the TE work in his second game back from IR.
- I was a fan of Jordan and a detractor of Schultz in recent years, but this one is nonetheless baffling.... unless there's an injury involved.
- I think there's an injury involved. Schultz took 74% of snaps in the first half and only 23% in the second. Maybe that's an in-game demotion or a matchup thing, but in light of his previous production this season I'm guessing it entails a minor injury. We should have a better idea by Wednesday/Thursday.
- RB Devin Singletary got only six carries but played 81% of snaps en route to a 6-54-0 receiving line in Dameon Pierce's first game back from injured reserve.
- Fantastic news for anyone counting on Singletary down the stretch, though Houston's run game has been absent or entirely ineffective more often than not.
Stock ⬆️: RB Devin Singletary
Stock ⬇️: TE Dalton Schultz
Jaguars Injuries 🚑: LT Cam Robinson (knee) + Travis Etienne (chest)
Texans Injuries 🚑: G Tytus Howard (knee)
Panthers (10) at Titans (17)
Panthers Personnel: 11 - 72% / 12 - 24%
67 Plays — 35 DBs — 6.3 aDOT — 18-of-31 for 194 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|64%
|25
|71%
|5
|2
|5-47-0
|14-45-1
|8.6%
|-1.6%
|2
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|36%
|5
|14%
|1
|-5
|0-0-0
|15-28-0
|8.9%
|-1.1%
|3
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|72%
|17
|49%
|1
|6
|1-7-0
|4.3%
|3.2%
|4
|TE
|Ian Thomas
|34%
|7
|20%
|1
|3
|1-9-0
|1.3%
|1.1%
|5
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|27%
|15
|43%
|1
|13
|1-13-0
|2.2%
|3.1%
|6
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|93%
|31
|89%
|6
|64
|4-60-0
|15.4%
|23.0%
|7
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|90%
|33
|94%
|3
|32
|1-2-0
|27.0%
|29.0%
|8
|WR
|DJ Chark
|73%
|28
|80%
|4
|32
|3-34-0
|10.2%
|20.7%
|9
|WR
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|9%
|3
|9%
|1
|0
|1-14-0
|0.3%
|0.0%
|10
|WR
|Laviska Shenault
|3%
|2
|6%
|1
|5
|1-8-0
|2.4%
|-1.0%
- Even WR Adam Thielen could only survive in this offense for so long.
- RB Chuba Hubbard had an unexpected big game after his demotion to a 50/50 share with Miles Sanders the week before. However, Sanders actually took one more carry in this one.
- Hubbard dominated passing downs, which wasn't necessarily the case in recent weeks. I have no clue how the Panthers decide this stuff; it seems random.
- WR Jonathan Mingo caught four of six targets for 60 yards, which at least helps his chances to avoid having the worst YPT in the league among eligible WRs.
- Good riddance, Frank Reich. That should've happened a month ago. Watching David Tepper run this franchise into the ground and humiliate himself is nice, at least. I just feel bad for Panthers fans who are stuck with this generation's Dan Snyder through no fault of their own.
- It gets worse before it gets better, and it might be a long, long time before it gets better. Buckle Up and #KeepPounding
Titans Personnel: 11 - 40% / 12 - 47%
53 Plays — 29 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 18-of-28 for 185 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|64%
|12
|41%
|2
|-9
|1-0-0
|18-76-2
|8.5%
|-3.2%
|2
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|40%
|12
|41%
|3
|-2
|1-1-0
|2-6-0
|13.0%
|-0.2%
|3
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|64%
|8
|28%
|0.7%
|0.4%
|4
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|53%
|15
|52%
|5
|30
|4-45-0
|15.6%
|12.1%
|5
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|38%
|7
|24%
|1
|11
|1-11-0
|4.2%
|4.3%
|6
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|75%
|20
|69%
|5
|43
|4-41-0
|11.7%
|14.2%
|7
|WR
|Chris Moore
|66%
|22
|76%
|4
|68
|3-41-0
|1-1-0
|6.5%
|13.3%
|8
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|57%
|22
|76%
|5
|66
|3-49-0
|27.0%
|41.3%
|9
|WR
|Kyle Philips
|23%
|8
|28%
|2
|10
|1—3-0
|6.2%
|5.2%
- TE Chigoziem Okonkwo had one of his better games this season but lost routes to rookie Josh Whyle for a second straight week.
- Plus, blocker Trevon Wesco actually played the most snaps of any Titans tight end.
- Positive game script — a rarity of late — meant more Derrick Henry and less Tyjae Spears.
Stock ⬆️: RB Chuba Hubbard
Stock ⬇️: WR Adam Thielen
Panthers Injuries 🚑: WR Laviska Shenault (ankle) + G Chandler Zavala (knee) + OL Cade Mays (knee) + LB DJ Johnson (neck)
Saints (15) at Falcons (24)
Saints Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 13% / 6OL - 12%
67 Plays — 39 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 24-of-38 for 304 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|66%
|19
|49%
|5
|12
|4-50-0
|15-67-0
|15.2%
|0.1%
|2
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|27%
|8
|21%
|2
|0
|2-4-0
|2-6-0
|2.2%
|-0.2%
|3
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|10%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|75%
|33
|85%
|7
|51
|4-45-0
|7.2%
|5.9%
|5
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|40%
|11
|28%
|3.0%
|1.9%
|6
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|33%
|12
|32%
|2
|33
|2-55-0
|7-26-0
|7.7%
|5.4%
|7
|WR
|A.T. Perry
|73%
|31
|79%
|2
|9
|1-7-0
|1.5%
|1.9%
|8
|WR
|Lynn Bowden
|63%
|20
|51%
|2
|24
|0-0-0
|2-40-0
|1.0%
|1.2%
|9
|WR
|Chris Olave
|48%
|21
|54%
|9
|120
|7-114-0
|25.7%
|40.1%
|10
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|36%
|11
|28%
|3
|31
|2-20-0
|1.7%
|2.3%
|11
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|28%
|13
|33%
|5
|22
|2-9-0
|13.7%
|22.7%
- WR Chris Olave entered concussion protocol early in the third quarter, after playing 78% of snaps in the first half. He might've had a 150- or 200-yard day if not for the injury.
- WR Rashid Shaheed injured his quad in the second quarter and missed the second half.
- Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood ended up joining A.T. Perry as the three-wide pairing. Perry was targeted just twice despite all the injuries.
- Bowden played 97% of snaps after halftime. Kirkwood took 68%.
- Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood ended up joining A.T. Perry as the three-wide pairing. Perry was targeted just twice despite all the injuries.
- TE Taysom Hill managed nine touches for 81 yards on only 33% of snaps and 32% route share.
- TE Juwan Johnson ran a team-high 33 routes (85%).
- RB Jamaal Williams still isn't doing much, even with rookie Kendre Miller (ankle) inactive again. Williams got only four of the 24 RB opportunities, with Alvin Kamara taking the other 20.
Falcons Personnel: 11 - 37% / 12 - 27% / 21 - 15% / 22 - 18%
62 Plays — 21 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 13-of-21 for 168 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|63%
|12
|57%
|6
|16
|3-32-1
|16-91-1
|15.0%
|0.6%
|2
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|29%
|3
|14%
|10-64-0
|5.2%
|-0.2%
|3
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|26%
|2
|10%
|8-43-0
|1.5%
|0.0%
|4
|FB
|Keith Smith
|18%
|3
|14%
|1
|3
|1-6-0
|0.9%
|0.6%
|5
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|50%
|12
|57%
|2
|22
|2-22-0
|18.4%
|23.8%
|6
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|37%
|2
|10%
|7
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|35%
|6
|29%
|13.8%
|11.0%
|8
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|26%
|1
|5%
|2.1%
|1.2%
|9
|WR
|Drake London
|84%
|19
|90%
|7
|75
|5-91-0
|20.9%
|26.2%
|10
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|44%
|9
|43%
|4.6%
|8.8%
|11
|WR
|Scotty Miller
|40%
|11
|52%
|2
|8
|1-4-0
|3.1%
|2.9%
|12
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|35%
|9
|43%
|2
|35
|1-13-0
|4.2%
|9.1%
- TE Jonnu Smith's snap share dropped for a third straight game, and he finished this one with zero targets and six routes. He can be dropped pretty much everywhere.
- Smith played 23% of snaps after halftime, while Parker Hesse got 60%.
- Kyle Pitts took only 33% in the second half, after 66% in the first half. He's also pretty useless for fantasy, and can be dropped in shallower leagues.
- RB Bijan Robinson was the entire offense in terms of production, but he actually got only 55% of the RB opportunities with both Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson also significantly involved.
- WR Drake London had more receiving yards than all his teammates combined.
- QB Desmond Ridder is still bad. Taylor Heinicke is better, but he looks worse in Arthur Smith's system than he did in Scott Turner's offense for the Commanders. Smith should probably be fired even if the Falcons win the AFC South, which they might.
Stock ⬆️: TE Juwan Johnson
Stock ⬇️: TEs Kyle Pitts & Jonnu Smith
Injuries 🚑: WR Chris Olave (concussion) + WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh) + DE Cameron Jordan (shin)
Falcons Injuries 🚑: CB Mike Hughes (hand)
Rams (37) at Cardinals (14)
Rams Personnel: 11 - 89% / 12 - 11%
66 Plays — 33 DBs — 6.1 aDOT — 25-of-33 for 229 yards — 4 TDs, 1 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|61%
|19
|58%
|6
|-9
|6-61-2
|16-143-0
|8.3%
|0.3%
|2
|RB
|Royce Freeman
|35%
|6
|18%
|13-77-1
|0.3%
|0.1%
|3
|RB
|Zach Evans
|5%
|3-6-0
|4
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|76%
|24
|73%
|5
|22
|5-29-2
|14.1%
|11.3%
|5
|TE
|Hunter Long
|21%
|2
|6%
|6
|TE
|Davis Allen
|14%
|3
|9%
|1
|0
|1-6-0
|0.3%
|0.0%
|7
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|88%
|33
|100%
|5
|28
|3-23-0
|14.1%
|17.7%
|8
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|80%
|30
|91%
|8
|73
|4-27-0
|30.7%
|34.0%
|9
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|59%
|20
|61%
|2
|10
|2-13-0
|1.4%
|1.0%
|10
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|36%
|13
|39%
|3
|64
|3-76-0
|16.6%
|24.3%
|11
|WR
|Ben Skowronek
|21%
|1
|3%
|1
|-1
|1—1-0
|1.9%
|1.8%
- Tutu Atwell was demoted to a timeshare with Demarcus Robinson despite making a 41-yard catch to convert a third-and-long on the opening drive.
- RB Kyren Williams played 72% of snaps before halftime and had his best day as a pro in his first game back from injured reserve, taking 22 touches for 204 yards and two TDs.
- RB Zach Evans got each of his three carries on the final drive, deep into garbage time.
- Williams got a carry on the Rams' second-to-last drive, with nine minutes remaining and the team up 31-8. Royce Freeman then scored from 23 yards out on the next snap.
- Pretty wild for Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to combine for 50 yards in a game where both handled three-down roles and the Rams put up 457 total yards.
- TE Tyler Higbee scored a pair of TDs on five targets, but his snaps were actually down a bit as he took only 76% before the fourth quarter (Hunter Long and Davis Allen both got some snaps, rather than Higbee playing every down the way he often does).
Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 16%
64 Plays — 49 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 27-of-45 for 256 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|James Conner
|40%
|15
|31%
|5
|1
|4-5-0
|6-27-0
|4.7%
|-0.8%
|2
|RB
|Michael Carter
|38%
|18
|37%
|4
|2
|4-15-0
|4-19-0
|1.00%
|0.10%
|3
|RB
|Emari Demercado
|22%
|3
|6%
|3-15-0
|4.2%
|0.6%
|4
|TE
|Trey McBride
|87%
|40
|82%
|9
|39
|7-60-0
|17.1%
|14.5%
|5
|TE
|Elijah Higgins
|24%
|13
|27%
|2
|19
|1-26-0
|1.6%
|1.4%
|6
|TE
|Geoff Swaim
|24%
|6
|12%
|2.1%
|1.0%
|7
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|87%
|43
|88%
|12
|180
|6-88-0
|25.7%
|40.0%
|8
|WR
|Greg Dortch
|79%
|39
|80%
|9
|94
|3-27-1
|5.0%
|6.3%
|9
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|78%
|40
|82%
|3
|29
|2-35-0
|11.8%
|6.9%
|10
|WR
|Andre Baccellia
|13%
|6
|12%
- RB James Conner played 59% of snaps before the fourth quarter, with Emari Demercado at 33% and Michael Carter at 8%.
- I.E., Carter's involvement was almost entirely driven by garbage time.
- Still, 59% snap share is less than you were hoping for if you drafted/started Conner. It appears Demercado will have a weekly role, and Carter might as well.
- WR Greg Dorth caught only three of his nine targets, but one went for a TD and he played 79% of snaps.
- WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) was inactive for a third time in four games.
- It's strange how — going back to last year — Dortch barely plays for long stretches but then immediately becomes a high-volume target when he's on the field more.
Stock ⬆️: RB Kyren Williams
Stock ⬇️: RB James Conner
Rams Injuries 🚑: DB Duke Shelley (hamstring)
Cardinals Injuries 🚑: DB Starling Thomas (ankle)
Browns (12) at Broncos (29)
Browns Personnel: 11 - 80% / 12 - 4% / 6OL - 11%
70 Plays — 8.4 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 20-of-42 for 190 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|70%
|33
|72%
|7
|2
|4-14-0
|9-65-0
|11.0%
|1.2%
|2
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|26%
|8
|17%
|7-22-0
|3.2%
|-0.9%
|3
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|3%
|1.1%
|-0.5%
|4
|TE
|David Njoku
|84%
|39
|85%
|9
|70
|6-59-0
|21.0%
|10.8%
|5
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|20%
|4
|9%
|1
|3
|1-2-1
|1-0-0
|2.7%
|1.3%
|6
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|14%
|7
|15%
|3.0%
|1.3%
|7
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|89%
|41
|89%
|5
|55
|4-55-0
|3.8%
|5.7%
|8
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|86%
|43
|93%
|9
|141
|3-44-0
|1-0-0
|19.6%
|22.7%
|9
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|73%
|34
|74%
|6
|45
|2-16-0
|23.1%
|39.4%
|10
|WR
|David Bell
|19%
|11
|24%
|2
|10
|0-0-0
|2.4%
|1.5%
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was ruled out after being evaluated for a head injury in the third quarter. P.J. Walker proceeded to throw for 56 yards on 13 attempts while also losing a fumble and taking a safety. Neither seems
- WR Amari Cooper suffered a rib injury in the second half and didn't return. X-Rays came back negative.
- WR Cedric Tillman finally did something with all the playing time he's been getting since the Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit.
- The rookie caught four of five targets for 55 yards.
- RB Jerome Ford got 70% of the snaps and 13 of the 20 RB opportunities (65%).
Broncos Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 16% / 21 - 16%
62 Plays — 23 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 13-of-22 for 134 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|71%
|13
|57%
|6
|-18
|3-6-0
|18-65-0
|11.6%
|-3.4%
|2
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|26%
|5
|22%
|1
|1
|1-11-0
|7-55-1
|12.6%
|0.2%
|3
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|3%
|2-4-0
|7.1%
|-4.7%
|4
|FB
|Michael Burton
|24%
|3
|13%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|5
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|92%
|16
|70%
|1
|12
|1-8-1
|7.8%
|8.0%
|6
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|42%
|5
|22%
|1.4%
|1.0%
|7
|TE
|Nate Adkins
|10%
|2
|9%
|1.7%
|-0.2%
|8
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|76%
|20
|87%
|6
|92
|3-61-0
|23.1%
|37.9%
|9
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|58%
|20
|87%
|3
|15
|2-11-0
|18.0%
|30.7%
|10
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|47%
|11
|48%
|3
|30
|2-24-0
|1-11-0
|7.1%
|16.6%
|11
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|32%
|6
|26%
|1
|3
|1-13-0
|2.7%
|4.0%
- Javonte Williams played a season-high 71% of snaps but managed only 71 yards from 21 touches and saw Samaje Perine score a three-yard TD (on a first down play) at the end of Denver's opening drive.
- Jaleel McLaughlin barely played, and Perine's role shifted more toward run downs than pass downs, while Williams handled 57% route share. I'm not sure if this holds moving forward, but it's at least worth considering.
- WR Marvin Mims kept the No. 3 WR role and took three touches for 35 yards, though his snap and route shares were a bit south of 50%.
- TE Adam Trautman continues to get a lot of snaps and routes, and he scored a TD in this one, but targets have been few and far between.
Stock ⬆️: RB Samaje Perine / WR Cedric Tillman
Stock ⬇️: RB Jaleel McLaughlin / RB Kareem Hunt
Browns Injuries 🚑: WR Amari Cooper (ribs) + QB Dorian THompson-Robinson (head) + DE Myles Garrett (shoulder)
Chiefs (31) at Raiders (17)
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 28%
58 Plays — 35 DBs — 4.1 aDOT — 27-of-34 for 298 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|79%
|26
|74%
|5
|-23
|5-34-0
|15-55-2
|8.6%
|-3.3%
|2
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|19%
|6
|17%
|3-5-0
|1.8%
|-1.1%
|3
|RB
|La'Mical Perine
|2%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|76%
|27
|77%
|7
|71
|6-91-0
|22.2%
|22.3%
|5
|TE
|Noah Gray
|48%
|14
|40%
|3
|14
|3-30-0
|7.1%
|7.5%
|6
|TE
|Blake Bell
|21%
|4
|11%
|1.3%
|0.6%
|7
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|67%
|23
|66%
|10
|38
|8-107-1
|14.1%
|10.6%
|8
|WR
|Justin Watson
|59%
|22
|63%
|3
|35
|1-3-1
|9.8%
|26.5%
|9
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|57%
|16
|46%
|3
|-1
|3-34-0
|8.8%
|11.4%
|10
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|53%
|18
|51%
|1
|-1
|1—1-0
|7.1%
|18.0%
|11
|WR
|Richie James
|16%
|6
|17%
|0.8%
|1.6%
- WR Rashee Rice finally had his breakout game, going for 8-107-1 on a team-high 10 targets while logging his second-largest snap share (67%) and largest route share (66%).
- Note that the snap/route shares were only slightly above his Week 8-10 standard, when he got about 60 percent of the available routes each week.
- No other Chiefs WR saw more than three targets, though Justin Watson wasn't far behind Rice in terms of snaps or routes.
- RB Isiah Pachecho had season highs for snap (79%) and route (74%) shares in Jerick McKinnon's first absence of the season (due to a groin injury).
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire stayed in his usual small role.
Raiders Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 26%
58 Plays — 35 DBs — 5.1 aDOT — 23-of-34 for 248 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|76%
|17
|49%
|6
|-19
|4-15-0
|20-110-1
|13.8%
|1.3%
|2
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|21%
|7
|20%
|1
|-4
|1-2-0
|1-11-0
|4.5%
|1.2%
|3
|RB
|Zamir White
|3%
|1
|3%
|1-0-0
|1.6%
|0.3%
|4
|TE
|Michael Mayer
|84%
|18
|51%
|4
|21
|2-27-0
|8.8%
|7.2%
|5
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|41%
|7
|20%
|2
|5
|1-14-0
|4.8%
|2.4%
|6
|WR
|Davante Adams
|100%
|35
|100%
|7
|74
|5-73-0
|31.4%
|44.5%
|7
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|91%
|32
|91%
|7
|57
|6-79-1
|1-2-0
|20.2%
|26.2%
|8
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|48%
|18
|51%
|4
|16
|4-38-0
|7.7%
|5.2%
|9
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|22%
|11
|31%
|1
|13
|0-0-0
|4.8%
|11.2%
- The Raiders came out on fire with over 200 total yards on their first three drives, which led to a pair of TDs and a missed FG. After that... very little. Davante Adams didn't catch a pass in the second half.
- TE Michael Mayer is still losing some obvious pass snaps to Austin Hooper and still blocking on a bunch of the pass snaps he does take. The 80-plus-percent snap shares are promising for his future, but perhaps a bit deceiving in terms of fantasy value at the moment.
Stock ⬆️: WR Rashee Rice
Stock ⬇️: WR Justin Watson
Raiders Injuries 🚑: S Marcus Epps (stinger) + LT Kolton Miller (shoulder)
Bills (34) at Eagles (37)
Bills Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 0% / 6OL - 19%
92 Plays — 52 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 29-of-51 for 339 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|James Cook
|45%
|19
|37%
|7
|2
|6-57-0
|16-43-0
|9.5%
|1.1%
|2
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|43%
|19
|37%
|5
|9
|3-18-0
|9-30-0
|4.9%
|0.2%
|3
|RB
|Ty Johnson
|11%
|3
|6%
|6-19-0
|0.7%
|0.1%
|4
|FB
|Reggie Gilliam
|7%
|3
|6%
|0.2%
|0.0%
|5
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|60%
|33
|63%
|6
|40
|5-38-0
|15.6%
|9.2%
|6
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|27%
|12
|23%
|0.7%
|1.0%
|7
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|96%
|49
|94%
|12
|185
|6-105-1
|16.3%
|28.3%
|8
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|91%
|48
|92%
|11
|86
|6-74-1
|29.5%
|36.3%
|9
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|80%
|40
|77%
|5
|35
|3-47-0
|7.3%
|8.4%
|10
|WR
|Trent Sherfield
|21%
|12
|23%
|3
|40
|0-0-0
|3.2%
|3.2%
- RB Ty Johnson was involved for a second straight week, though to lesser effect.
- RB James Cook continues to post strong stat lines despite his snap shares falling closer to 45% in recent weeks, after being in the 55-60% range much of the year.
- TE Dalton Kincaid slipped to 60% snap share and 63% route share while finishing fourth on the team in targets.
- Quinton Morris took a few snaps from Kincaid, plus the Bills ran some plays with a sixth offensive lineman instead of a tight end.
- WR Khalil Shakir got 80% of snaps and 77% of routes but was fifth on the team in targets. Both he and Kincaid are in danger of losing playing time once Dawson Knox (wrist) returns.
Eagles Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 3% / 10 - 20%
65 Plays — 33 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 18-of-31 for 200 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|63%
|15
|45%
|1
|-6
|1-4-0
|14-80-0
|11.7%
|-0.5%
|2
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|35%
|12
|36%
|3
|7
|2-10-0
|2-26-0
|6.6%
|1.7%
|3
|RB
|Boston Scott
|8%
|2
|6%
|1
|-5
|0-0-0
|2-14-0
|1.2%
|-0.2%
|4
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|54%
|10
|30%
|2
|-1
|1-14-0
|2.1%
|0.4%
|5
|TE
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|14%
|5
|15%
|6
|TE
|Noah Togiai
|11%
|3
|9%
|7
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|98%
|33
|100%
|8
|115
|7-106-1
|22.8%
|34.3%
|8
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|94%
|32
|97%
|9
|55
|5-37-1
|31.5%
|46.9%
|9
|WR
|Julio Jones
|71%
|25
|76%
|3
|7
|1-0-0
|2.4%
|1.0%
|10
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|28%
|12
|36%
|1
|36
|1-29-1
|4.2%
|6.5%
|11
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|25%
|7
|21%
|1.5%
|0.4%
- WR Julio Jones was targeted just three times and caught one pass for no gain, but his 71% snap share and 76% route share suggest he could have a decent game or two before the season ends.
- Quez Watkins returned from injured reserve but didn't play much apart from four-wide sets.
- The four-WR looks make sense with Dallas Goedert (forearm) out and each of the team's top five WRs now healthy.
- Quez Watkins returned from injured reserve but didn't play much apart from four-wide sets.
Stock ⬆️: WR Julio Jones
Stock ⬇️: TE Dalton Kincaid
Eagles Injuries 🚑: DT Fletcher Cox (groin) + LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring)
Ravens (20) at Chargers (10)
Ravens Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 10% / 21 - 29%
69 Plays — 34 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 18-of-32 for 177 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Keaton Mitchell
|46%
|13
|38%
|2
|3
|2-25-0
|9-64-0
|2.1%
|0.2%
|2
|RB
|Justice Hill
|29%
|11
|32%
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|5-31-0
|5.4%
|-0.5%
|3
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|26%
|5
|15%
|1
|5
|1-11-0
|8-26-0
|3.3%
|0.6%
|4
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|43%
|8
|24%
|1.5%
|0.6%
|5
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|72%
|26
|76%
|6
|3
|4-40-0
|5.4%
|2.6%
|6
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|28%
|4
|12%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|7
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|94%
|34
|100%
|8
|49
|5-25-1
|1-37-1
|24.2%
|23.8%
|8
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|80%
|27
|79%
|5
|47
|2-21-0
|10.9%
|17.7%
|9
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|41%
|19
|56%
|2
|28
|1-21-0
|8.5%
|12.7%
|10
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|33%
|11
|32%
|5
|53
|3-34-0
|14.2%
|21.1%
|11
|WR
|Devin Duvernay
|3%
|1-0-0
|2.7%
|2.9%
- RB Keaton Mitchell paced the Baltimore backfield in snaps, routes, carries and yardage, albeit with Justice Hill and Gus Edwards also having significant roles.
- Mitchell accounted for 11 of the 26 RB opportunities (42%).
- TE Isaiah Likely took on 72% of snaps and 76% of routes in his first game without Mark Andrews (leg) in the lineup, putting up 4-40-0 on six targets (second most on the team).
- Likely had another catch wiped out by a penalty, then had his long gain for the night (18 yards) on the very next play.
- WR Zay Flowers had about the best game a wideout can have with 25 receiving yards on eight targets. One of the targets was a short TD catch, and he then iced the game with a 37-yard TD run on a 3rd-and-3 with a minute and a half remaining.
- WR Odell Beckham was busy early and caught three slants for 34 yards, but the shoulder injury did seem to slightly impact his playing time, with Nelson Agholor slightly ahead in terms of snaps/routes and Flowers and Rashod Bateman way ahead.
Chargers Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 17%
66 Plays — 47 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 29-of-44 for 217 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|80%
|28
|60%
|6
|-9
|5-32-0
|10-32-0
|11.3%
|-1.6%
|2
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|20%
|6
|13%
|2
|-11
|2-6-0
|3-8-0
|2.0%
|0.2%
|3
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|64%
|26
|55%
|4
|28
|4-43-1
|7.9%
|4.1%
|4
|TE
|Donald Parham
|42%
|19
|40%
|7.4%
|7.6%
|5
|TE
|Stone Smartt
|12%
|3
|6%
|1
|5
|0-0-0
|2.8%
|4.0%
|6
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|98%
|47
|100%
|16
|100
|14-106-0
|33.0%
|38.3%
|7
|WR
|Jalen Guyton
|80%
|42
|89%
|5
|80
|1-4-0
|3.3%
|5.3%
|8
|WR
|Alex Erickson
|52%
|27
|57%
|3
|62
|1-17-0
|1.0%
|2.3%
|9
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|44%
|17
|36%
|3
|24
|1-7-0
|9.5%
|14.8%
|10
|WR
|Derius Davis
|6%
|1
|2%
|1
|-1
|1-2-0
|2—1-0
|3.3%
|-1.2%
- If you're facing a defense with Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen and Kyle Hamilton and spend the entire game throwing either screens or short passes over the middle, you probably deserve to lose three fumbles and score 10 points. Gerald Everett, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen all took some big hits for small gains.
- Allen finished Sunday as the NFL leader in both targets (129) and target share (33%).
- RB Austin Ekeler is still struggling, and unlike in past years the Chargers' team-wide struggles haven't led to him seeing an enormous number of targets (it's just been the Allen show instead).
- The lost fumble Sunday night was Ekeler's third of the year.
- TE Gerald Everett handled 64% of snaps and 55% of routes in his return from a chest injury, putting up 4-43-1 on four targets.
- WR Jalen Guyton returned from a groin injury to play 80% of snaps and run routes on 89% of Justin Herbert's dropbacks. Guyton caught only one of five targets for
- WR Quentin Johnston took 85% of snaps in the first half but then got hurt on a big hit in the third quarter and missed the entire fourth quarter.
- Allen, Guyton and Alex Erickson each played 100% of snaps in the fourth quarter, with Erickson replacing Johnston.
Stock ⬆️: TE Gerald Everett / TE Isaiah Likely
Stock ⬇️: RB Gus Edwards
Ravens Injuries 🚑: DL Justin Madubuike (concussion)
Chargers Injuries 🚑: WR Quentin Johnston (undisclosed)
