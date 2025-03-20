Fantasy Football
Uchenna Nwosu

Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Had offseason surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Nwosu (undisclosed) needed offseason surgery after dealing with knee, thigh and wrist issues during the 2024 season, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what type of surgery Nwosu needed or whether it was related to one of his in-season injuries. Dugar further reported that Seahawks GM John Schneider told the Seattle Sports radio station that it was "too early to tell" if the linebacker would begin training camp on the PUP list. Nwosu recorded 14 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed in six games last season.

Uchenna Nwosu
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
