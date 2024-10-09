Weekly Rankings: Week 6 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Bears-Jaguars is the London game, beginning at 9:30a ET.
Week 6 Byes: Kansas City, Los Angeles Rams, Miami, Minnesota
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. WAS
|2.
|Joe Burrow CIN at NYG
|3.
|Jayden Daniels WAS at BAL
|4.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at GB
|5.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. CLE
|6.
|*Josh Allen BUF at NYJ
Note: Allen was cleared from a concussion his head hit the turf pretty hard against the Texans, but he also has a sore chest and ankle.
|7.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. DET
|8.
|Jordan Love GB vs. ARI
|9.
|Brock Purdy SF at SEA
|10.
|Jared Goff DET at DAL
|11.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at NE
|12.
|Kirk Cousins ATL at CAR
|13.
|Baker Mayfield TB at NO
|14.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. SF
|15.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. CIN
|16.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at CHI
|17.
|*Joe Flacco IND at TEN
Note: Flacco will give way back to Anthony Richardson eventually, but we haven't yet heard what Richardson's status is this week.
|18.
|Caleb Williams CHI vs. JAX
|19.
|*Justin Fields PIT at LV
Note: Fields will work with the first team in practice this week, while Russell Wilson will practice with the second team.
|20.
|*Andy Dalton CAR vs. ATL
Note: Dalton was pulled late in the loss to the Bears.
|21.
|*Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Rodgers suffered a low-ankle sprain in the loss to the Vikings. He and the Jets will play under an interim coach Monday night against the Bills.
|22.
|Justin Herbert LAC at DEN
|23.
|Bo Nix DEN vs. LAC
|24.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE at PHI
Note: Watson got the dreaded vote of confidence from coach Kevin Stefanski this week, and will continue to start ahead of Jameis Winston.
|25.
|*Will Levis TEN vs. IND
Note: Levis (shoulder) improved over the bye week, but he wasn't yet ready to participate in Monday's unofficial practice.
|26.
|*Spencer Rattler NO vs. TB
Note: Rattler is a 'strong candidate' to start this week against the Bucs, even though he was inactive Monday night, behind Jake Haener.
|27.
|*Drake Maye NE vs. HOU
Note: Maye will get the start over Jacoby Brissett, according to Ian Rapoport.
|28.
|*Gardner Minshew LV vs. PIT
Note: Minshew was benched after his second bad interception against the Broncos, the second time he's been benched for Aidan O'Connell this year. The Raiders haven't yet named a starter for Week 6.
|29.
|*Anthony Richardson IND at TEN
Note: Richardson (oblique) will be the starter again 'when healthy,' according to coach Shane Steichen. Steichen left the door open for the short term, but mentioning that the job is Richardson's when he returns to 'full health.'
|30.
|Russell Wilson PIT at LV
|31.
|Mason Rudolph TEN vs. IND
|32.
|*Jacoby Brissett NE vs. HOU
Note: Brissett has been benched in favor of Drake Maye.
|33.
|*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. PIT
Note: O'Connell was not really an improvement over Gardner Minshew, but has a chance to start this week - the Raiders haven't yet named a starter.
|34.
|*Jake Haener NO vs. TB
Note: Haener relieved an injured Derek Carr late in the loss to the Chiefs, but it could be Spencer Rattler who gets the start this week.
|35.
|*Derek Carr NO vs. TB
Note: Carr is expected to have a multi-week absence due to the oblique injury he suffered late on Monday night. Jake Haener relieved Carr on Monday night, but Spencer Rattler might get the nod this week.
|36.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at
|37.
|Sam Darnold MIN at
|38.
|Matthew Stafford LA at
|39.
|Tyler Huntley MIA at
Running Backs
|1.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. CLE
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. WAS
|3.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at CAR
|4.
|Jordan Mason SF at SEA
|5.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at DAL
|6.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. ARI
|7.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. SF
|8.
|James Cook BUF at NYJ
|9.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
|10.
|James Conner ARZ at GB
|11.
|David Montgomery DET at DAL
|12.
|Tony Pollard TEN vs. IND
|13.
|*Breece Hall NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Unfortunately I don't see the coaching change doing much to help improve matters for Hall.
|14.
|Najee Harris PIT at LV
|15.
|Chase Brown CIN at NYG
|16.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC at DEN
|17.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. JAX
|18.
|*Javonte Williams DEN vs. LAC
Note: Rates a little lower in standard leagues, as Jaleel McLaughlin has been more successful at the goal line.
|19.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at CHI
|20.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. ATL
Note: Hubbard will probably get at least one more week as the starter, but Jonathon Brooks is getting closer to opening the practice window and eventually taking over. Moreover, the Panthers just lost their starting center, so we'll probably see diminishing returns from Hubbard.
|21.
|Brian Robinson WAS at BAL
|22.
|*Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. CIN
Note: Tracy was treated like a workhorse back after Eric Gray's first quarter fumble. We'll see how much his role changes if Devin Singletary returns this week.
|23.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. DET
|24.
|Rachaad White TB at NO
|25.
|Jerome Ford CLE at PHI
|26.
|*Travis Etienne JAC at CHI
Note: Etienne 'got popped pretty good' on his already hurting shoulder in the win over the Colts. He played just 22 of a possible 58 snaps against the Colts.
|27.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. HOU
Note: Stevenson's benching was basically one series, after which he carried more times and significantly outgained Gibson.
|28.
|Cam Akers HOU at NE
|29.
|Trey Sermon IND at TEN
|30.
|Austin Ekeler WAS at BAL
|31.
|Alexander Mattison LV vs. PIT
|32.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. WAS
|33.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. JAX
|34.
|Bucky Irving TB at NO
|35.
|Antonio Gibson NE vs. HOU
|36.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at CAR
|37.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. IND
|38.
|Braelon Allen NYJ vs. BUF
|39.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. SF
|40.
|*Jeremy McNichols WAS at BAL
Note: McNichols scored again in cleanup duty, but only after both Robinson and Ekeler carried the early load.
|41.
|Gus Edwards LAC at DEN
|42.
|D'Onta Foreman CLE at PHI
|43.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. LAC
|44.
|*Dare Ogunbowale HOU at NE
Note: Ogunbowale had twice as many touches as Cam Akers, but Akers scored a touchdown, while Ogunbowale got stuffed on a fourth down and also dropped a pass one play before C.J. Stroud lost a fourth quarter fumble.
|45.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. ATL
|46.
|Tyler Goodson IND at TEN
|47.
|Emanuel Wilson GB vs. ARI
|48.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. DET
|49.
|*Ameer Abdullah LV vs. PIT
Note: Abdullah played a season-high 31 snaps and scored in the loss to the Broncos with Zamir White out.
|50.
|Ray Davis BUF at NYJ
|51.
|Jamaal Williams NO vs. TB
|52.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. CLE
|53.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. JAX
|54.
|Emari Demercado ARZ at GB
|55.
|Trey Benson ARZ at GB
|56.
|Isaac Guerendo SF at SEA
|57.
|*Zack Moss CIN at NYG
Note: Moss suffered a right ankle injury in the loss to the Ravens. He's believed to be 'OK.'
|58.
|Devin Singletary NYG vs. CIN
|59.
|*Joe Mixon HOU at NE
Note: Mixon (ankle) remains week-to-week, though he is improving. But the Texans don't know yet when he'll be able to return.
|60.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at TEN
|61.
|*Cordarrelle Patterson PIT at LV
Note: Patterson (ankle) has already been ruled out for Week 6.
|62.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT at LV
Note: Warren (knee) is already considered doubtful for Week 6.
|63.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at NE
|64.
|Zamir White LV vs. PIT
|65.
|Nick Chubb CLE at PHI
|66.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at SEA
|67.
|Kyren Williams LA at
|68.
|De'Von Achane MIA at
|69.
|Kareem Hunt KC at
|70.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at
|71.
|Ty Chandler MIN at
|72.
|Jaylen Wright MIA at
|73.
|Samaje Perine KC at
|74.
|Carson Steele KC at
|75.
|Aaron Jones MIN at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET
|2.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NYG
|3.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL
|4.
|Mike Evans TB at NO
|5.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. JAX
|6.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
Note: Metcalf turned in a relative dud last week (55 yards with a lost fumble) after three consecutive 100-yard games. It's a little worrisome that he's lost key fumbles the last two games.
|7.
|Drake London ATL at CAR
|8.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. ARI
|9.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
|10.
|Chris Godwin TB at NO
|11.
|*Stefon Diggs HOU at NE
Note: Diggs should command a lot of targets with Nico Collins likely out, but that also means he'll probably also draw Christian Gonzalez covering him.
|12.
|Tee Higgins CIN at NYG
|13.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at BAL
|14.
|Diontae Johnson CAR vs. ATL
|15.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at GB
|16.
|Michael Pittman IND at TEN
|17.
|Deebo Samuel SF at SEA
|18.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. CLE
Note: I'm guessing that Smith will be back from his concussion after the bye week.
|19.
|Brian Thomas JAC at CHI
|20.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. WAS
|21.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. TB
Note: On one hand, Olave has a great matchup. On the other hand, he just had a measly four targets against the Chiefs and now will have either Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener throwing it to him.
|22.
|*George Pickens PIT at LV
Note: Pickens' snap share was drastically reduced Sunday night, and the Steelers implied that his effort level was the reason for him sitting out when they were in 12 personnel.
|23.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
|24.
|Jameson Williams DET at DAL
|25.
|Keon Coleman BUF at NYJ
|26.
|Amari Cooper CLE at PHI
|27.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. CIN
|28.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAC
|29.
|*Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. DET
Note: Tolbert was actually on the field for two more snaps than CeeDee Lamb and had 10 targets including the game-winning touchdown Sunday night. With Brandin Cooks on IR, the opportunity is there for more important weeks.
|30.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at CAR
|31.
|*Jakobi Meyers LV vs. PIT
Note: Meyers has 19 targets the last two weeks with Davante Adams out. Adams might be healthy enough to play this week, but will he still be in Las Vegas?
|32.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. SF
|33.
|Christian Kirk JAC at CHI
|34.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. IND
|35.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TB
|36.
|Josh Downs IND at TEN
|37.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. IND
|38.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. BUF
|39.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at DEN
|40.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
|41.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. JAX
|42.
|Tank Dell HOU at NE
|43.
|Mike Williams NYJ vs. BUF
|44.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at PHI
|45.
|*Jauan Jennings SF at SEA
Note: Jennings had just three targets despite playing 57 percent of the snaps against the Cardinals.
|46.
|Alec Pierce IND at TEN
|47.
|*Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. ARI
Note: Wicks is the ultimate whipsaw player this season - he's had two goose eggs and last week's minimal production, but two very productive fantasy games where he was likely benched or even dropped.
|48.
|Keenan Allen CHI vs. JAX
|49.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL vs. WAS
Note: Bateman had eight targets, resulting in four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. Not too many games will require the shootout that happened in Week 5, however.
|50.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at DEN
|51.
|*Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at CAR
Note: McCloud had nine targets in the Thursday night shootout win over the Bucs.
|52.
|DeMario Douglas NE vs. HOU
|53.
|*Romeo Doubs GB vs. ARI
Note: The Packers reinstated Doubs from his one-game suspension.
|54.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at GB
|55.
|Tre Tucker LV vs. PIT
|56.
|Gabe Davis JAC at CHI
|57.
|Xavier Hutchinson HOU at NE
|58.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at BAL
|59.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at DEN
|60.
|Greg Dortch ARZ at GB
|61.
|Andrei Iosivas CIN at NYG
|62.
|Dyami Brown WAS at BAL
|63.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. CIN
|64.
|Josh Reynolds DEN vs. LAC
|65.
|*Ja'Lynn Polk NE vs. HOU
Note: Polk played all 60 snaps in the loss to the Pats and had one catch on six targets, almost scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. He and Pop Douglas might benefit from the pivot to Drake Maye.
|66.
|Tim Patrick DET at DAL
|67.
|Curtis Samuel BUF at NYJ
|68.
|Noah Brown WAS at BAL
|69.
|*Adonai Mitchell IND at TEN
Note: Mitchell only played 19 snaps in the loss to the Jaguars, as he's the fourth receiver behind Pittman, Downs and Pierce.
|70.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. ATL
|71.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. CIN
|72.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. CLE
Note: I'm waiting to see if Brown practices before moving him up in the rankings, but I'm hopeful.
|73.
|*Nico Collins HOU at NE
Note: Collins (hamstring) is considered 'week-to-week' by the Texans, so we'll presume he won't be able to play this week against the Pats.
|74.
|*Xavier Legette CAR vs. ATL
Note: Legette suffered a shoulder injury against the Bears. He doesn't expect to miss time, but we'll wait until he gets cleared by the team before moving him back up.
|75.
|*Khalil Shakir BUF at NYJ
|76.
|*Davante Adams LV vs. PIT
Note: Adams (hamstring) is improving, but with his trade demand he still might not play this week.
|77.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. ARI
Note: Watson is not expected to play again this week.
|78.
|Cooper Kupp LA at
|79.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at
|80.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at
|81.
|Xavier Worthy KC at
|82.
|Jordan Addison MIN at
|83.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at
|84.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at
|85.
|Jordan Whittington LA at
|86.
|Tutu Atwell LA at
|87.
|Jalen Nailor MIN at
|88.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at
Tight Ends
|1.
|Trey McBride ARZ at GB
|2.
|*George Kittle SF at SEA
Note: Kittle (ribs) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|3.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. PIT
|4.
|Sam LaPorta DET at DAL
|5.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. DET
|6.
|*Tucker Kraft GB vs. ARI
Note: Kraft's teammate Luke Musgrave isn't even getting offensive snaps, while Kraft is becoming a consistent red zone option.
|7.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CLE
|8.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at NYJ
|9.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at LV
|10.
|Cade Otton TB at NO
|11.
|*Dalton Schultz HOU at NE
Note: Schultz could get a bump in targets (six last week) if Nico Collins is out as expected.
|12.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at CAR
|13.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. WAS
|14.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. JAX
|15.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. BUF
|16.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. HOU
|17.
|Zach Ertz WAS at BAL
|18.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. IND
|19.
|*Mark Andrews BAL vs. WAS
Note: Andrews had five targets but saw the Ravens' other two tight ends combined for three touchdowns. One of those would have gone to Andrews had Lamar Jackson thrown a better pass earlier in the possession.
|20.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at TEN
|21.
|Mike Gesicki CIN at NYG
|22.
|Brenton Strange JAC at CHI
|23.
|Foster Moreau NO vs. TB
|24.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. SF
|25.
|Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. DET
|26.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. TB
|27.
|Dawson Knox BUF at NYJ
|28.
|Erick All CIN at NYG
|29.
|Charlie Kolar BAL vs. WAS
|30.
|Hayden Hurst LAC at DEN
|31.
|*David Njoku CLE at PHI
Note: Njoku injured his knee in the loss to the Commanders.
|32.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. TB
|33.
|*Tommy Tremble CAR vs. ATL
Note: Tremble suffered a concussion in the loss to the Bears.
|34.
|*Evan Engram JAC at CHI
Note: Coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that Engram (hamstring) will be cleared to play Sunday.
|35.
|Travis Kelce KC at
|36.
|Colby Parkinson LA at
|37.
|Jonnu Smith MIA at
|38.
|Noah Gray KC at
|39.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET
|2.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NYG
|3.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL
|4.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. CLE
|5.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. WAS
|6.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at CAR
|7.
|Jordan Mason SF at SEA
|8.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at DAL
|9.
|Mike Evans TB at NO
|10.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. JAX
|11.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
Note: Metcalf turned in a relative dud last week (55 yards with a lost fumble) after three consecutive 100-yard games. It's a little worrisome that he's lost key fumbles the last two games.
|12.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. ARI
|13.
|Drake London ATL at CAR
|14.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
|15.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. SF
|16.
|James Cook BUF at NYJ
|17.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
|18.
|James Conner ARZ at GB
|19.
|David Montgomery DET at DAL
|20.
|Tony Pollard TEN vs. IND
|21.
|Chris Godwin TB at NO
|22.
|*Stefon Diggs HOU at NE
Note: Diggs should command a lot of targets with Nico Collins likely out, but that also means he'll probably also draw Christian Gonzalez covering him.
|23.
|Tee Higgins CIN at NYG
|24.
|Trey McBride ARZ at GB
|25.
|*George Kittle SF at SEA
Note: Kittle (ribs) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|26.
|*Breece Hall NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Unfortunately I don't see the coaching change doing much to help improve matters for Hall.
|27.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at BAL
|28.
|Diontae Johnson CAR vs. ATL
|29.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at GB
|30.
|Michael Pittman IND at TEN
|31.
|Deebo Samuel SF at SEA
|32.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. CLE
Note: I'm guessing that Smith will be back from his concussion after the bye week.
|33.
|Brian Thomas JAC at CHI
|34.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. WAS
|35.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. TB
Note: On one hand, Olave has a great matchup. On the other hand, he just had a measly four targets against the Chiefs and now will have either Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener throwing it to him.
|36.
|*George Pickens PIT at LV
Note: Pickens' snap share was drastically reduced Sunday night, and the Steelers implied that his effort level was the reason for him sitting out when they were in 12 personnel.
|37.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
|38.
|Najee Harris PIT at LV
|39.
|Chase Brown CIN at NYG
|40.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC at DEN
|41.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at CHI
|42.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. ATL
Note: Hubbard will probably get at least one more week as the starter, but Jonathon Brooks is getting closer to opening the practice window and eventually taking over. Moreover, the Panthers just lost their starting center, so we'll probably see diminishing returns from Hubbard.
|43.
|Jameson Williams DET at DAL
|44.
|Keon Coleman BUF at NYJ
|45.
|Amari Cooper CLE at PHI
|46.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. PIT
|47.
|Sam LaPorta DET at DAL
|48.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. DET
|49.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. CIN
|50.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAC
|51.
|*Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. DET
Note: Tolbert was actually on the field for two more snaps than CeeDee Lamb and had 10 targets including the game-winning touchdown Sunday night. With Brandin Cooks on IR, the opportunity is there for more important weeks.
|52.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at CAR
|53.
|*Jakobi Meyers LV vs. PIT
Note: Meyers has 19 targets the last two weeks with Davante Adams out. Adams might be healthy enough to play this week, but will he still be in Las Vegas?
|54.
|Brian Robinson WAS at BAL
|55.
|*Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. CIN
Note: Tracy was treated like a workhorse back after Eric Gray's first quarter fumble. We'll see how much his role changes if Devin Singletary returns this week.
|56.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. SF
|57.
|Christian Kirk JAC at CHI
|58.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. JAX
|59.
|*Javonte Williams DEN vs. LAC
Note: Rates a little lower in standard leagues, as Jaleel McLaughlin has been more successful at the goal line.
|60.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. DET
|61.
|*Tucker Kraft GB vs. ARI
Note: Kraft's teammate Luke Musgrave isn't even getting offensive snaps, while Kraft is becoming a consistent red zone option.
|62.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. IND
|63.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TB
|64.
|Josh Downs IND at TEN
|65.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. IND
|66.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. BUF
|67.
|Jerome Ford CLE at PHI
|68.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. HOU
Note: Stevenson's benching was basically one series, after which he carried more times and significantly outgained Gibson.
|69.
|Cam Akers HOU at NE
|70.
|Trey Sermon IND at TEN
|71.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at DEN
|72.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
|73.
|Rachaad White TB at NO
|74.
|*Travis Etienne JAC at CHI
Note: Etienne 'got popped pretty good' on his already hurting shoulder in the win over the Colts. He played just 22 of a possible 58 snaps against the Colts.
|75.
|Austin Ekeler WAS at BAL
|76.
|Alexander Mattison LV vs. PIT
|77.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. WAS
|78.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. JAX
|79.
|Bucky Irving TB at NO
|80.
|Antonio Gibson NE vs. HOU
|81.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. JAX
|82.
|Tank Dell HOU at NE
|83.
|Mike Williams NYJ vs. BUF
|84.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at PHI
|85.
|*Jauan Jennings SF at SEA
Note: Jennings had just three targets despite playing 57 percent of the snaps against the Cardinals.
|86.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CLE
|87.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at NYJ
|88.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at LV
|89.
|Alec Pierce IND at TEN
|90.
|*Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. ARI
Note: Wicks is the ultimate whipsaw player this season - he's had two goose eggs and last week's minimal production, but two very productive fantasy games where he was likely benched or even dropped.
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. DET
|2.
|*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at NE
Note: Yet another bullet point in the Kicker Revolution - Fairbairn drilled a game-winning 59-yarder as time expired last week.
|3.
|*Justin Tucker BAL vs. WAS
Note: Tucker came up huge with a game-tying 56-yard field goal against the Bengals, breaking his long-distance slump.
|4.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at CAR
|5.
|Tyler Bass BUF at NYJ
|6.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. CLE
|7.
|Chris Boswell PIT at LV
|8.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at DEN
|9.
|Evan McPherson CIN at NYG
|10.
|*Matthew Wright SF at SEA
Note: Wright will replaced the injured Jake Moody (ankle) for the Niners.
|11.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. PIT
|12.
|Jake Bates DET at DAL
|13.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. BUF
|14.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at NO
|15.
|Austin Seibert WAS at BAL
|16.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. JAX
|17.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. SF
|18.
|Cam Little JAC at CHI
|19.
|Brayden Narveson GB vs. ARI
|20.
|Joey Slye NE vs. HOU
|21.
|*Blake Grupe NO vs. TB
Note: Presumably the Saints' offense will grind to a slow down if not a halt, lowering Grupe's value.
|22.
|Matt Gay IND at TEN
|23.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at PHI
|24.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. LAC
|25.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. IND
|26.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. ATL
|27.
|Greg Joseph NYG vs. CIN
|28.
|*Matt Prater ARZ at GB
Note: Prater (knee) is TBD for Week 6 after sitting out last week's game against the Niners.
|29.
|Chad Ryland ARZ at GB
|30.
|*Jake Moody SF at SEA
Note: Moody could miss the next month due to a high-ankle sprain on his kicking leg.
|31.
|Harrison Butker KC at
|32.
|Joshua Karty LA at
|33.
|Will Reichard MIN at
|34.
|Jason Sanders MIA at
Defenses
|1.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers at LV
Note: The Steelers will be without Nick Herbig (hamstring) and Alex Highsmith (groin).
|2.
|Houston Texans at NE
|3.
|*Philadelphia Eagles vs. CLE
Note: The Eagles have struggled to bring pressure this season, but this week they go against a Browns line that has yielded 26 sacks.
|4.
|Los Angeles Chargers at DEN
|5.
|Chicago Bears vs. JAX
|6.
|Denver Broncos vs. LAC
|7.
|*Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO
Note: Sure, the Bucs were a pass-funnel last week, but they're going to get either Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler at QB against them this week.
|8.
|*New York Jets vs. BUF
Note: The Jets' defects mostly were on the offensive side, so I don't think they'll get hurt too much defensively by the firing of Robert Saleh.
|9.
|Atlanta Falcons at CAR
|10.
|Buffalo Bills at NYJ
|11.
|Indianapolis Colts at TEN
|12.
|*San Francisco 49ers at SEA
Note: Fred Warner (ankle) was limited on Monday. Talanoa Hufanga has a torn ligament in his wrist and will have an extended absence.
|13.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. WAS
|14.
|Green Bay Packers vs. ARI
|15.
|Tennessee Titans vs. IND
|16.
|New Orleans Saints vs. TB
|17.
|Detroit Lions at DAL
|18.
|New England Patriots vs. HOU
|19.
|Washington Commanders at BAL
|20.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. DET
|21.
|Cleveland Browns at PHI
|22.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. PIT
|23.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at CHI
|24.
|*Cincinnati Bengals at NYG
Note: CB Dax Hill (torn ACL) is out for the season.
|25.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. SF
|26.
|Carolina Panthers vs. ATL
|27.
|New York Giants vs. CIN
|28.
|Arizona Cardinals at GB