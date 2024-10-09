Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 6 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on October 9, 2024 4:58AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Bears-Jaguars is the London game, beginning at 9:30a ET.

Week 6 Byes: Kansas City, Los Angeles Rams, Miami, Minnesota

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. WAS
2.Joe Burrow CIN at NYG
3.Jayden Daniels WAS at BAL
4.Kyler Murray ARZ at GB
5.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. CLE
6.*Josh Allen BUF at NYJ
Note: Allen was cleared from a concussion his head hit the turf pretty hard against the Texans, but he also has a sore chest and ankle.
7.Dak Prescott DAL vs. DET
8.Jordan Love GB vs. ARI
9.Brock Purdy SF at SEA
10.Jared Goff DET at DAL
11.C.J. Stroud HOU at NE
12.Kirk Cousins ATL at CAR
13.Baker Mayfield TB at NO
14.Geno Smith SEA vs. SF
15.Daniel Jones NYG vs. CIN
16.Trevor Lawrence JAC at CHI
17.*Joe Flacco IND at TEN
Note: Flacco will give way back to Anthony Richardson eventually, but we haven't yet heard what Richardson's status is this week.
18.Caleb Williams CHI vs. JAX
19.*Justin Fields PIT at LV
Note: Fields will work with the first team in practice this week, while Russell Wilson will practice with the second team.
20.*Andy Dalton CAR vs. ATL
Note: Dalton was pulled late in the loss to the Bears.
21.*Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Rodgers suffered a low-ankle sprain in the loss to the Vikings. He and the Jets will play under an interim coach Monday night against the Bills.
22.Justin Herbert LAC at DEN
23.Bo Nix DEN vs. LAC
24.*Deshaun Watson CLE at PHI
Note: Watson got the dreaded vote of confidence from coach Kevin Stefanski this week, and will continue to start ahead of Jameis Winston.
25.*Will Levis TEN vs. IND
Note: Levis (shoulder) improved over the bye week, but he wasn't yet ready to participate in Monday's unofficial practice.
26.*Spencer Rattler NO vs. TB
Note: Rattler is a 'strong candidate' to start this week against the Bucs, even though he was inactive Monday night, behind Jake Haener.
27.*Drake Maye NE vs. HOU
Note: Maye will get the start over Jacoby Brissett, according to Ian Rapoport.
28.*Gardner Minshew LV vs. PIT
Note: Minshew was benched after his second bad interception against the Broncos, the second time he's been benched for Aidan O'Connell this year. The Raiders haven't yet named a starter for Week 6.
29.*Anthony Richardson IND at TEN
Note: Richardson (oblique) will be the starter again 'when healthy,' according to coach Shane Steichen. Steichen left the door open for the short term, but mentioning that the job is Richardson's when he returns to 'full health.'
30.Russell Wilson PIT at LV
31.Mason Rudolph TEN vs. IND
32.*Jacoby Brissett NE vs. HOU
Note: Brissett has been benched in favor of Drake Maye.
33.*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. PIT
Note: O'Connell was not really an improvement over Gardner Minshew, but has a chance to start this week - the Raiders haven't yet named a starter.
34.*Jake Haener NO vs. TB
Note: Haener relieved an injured Derek Carr late in the loss to the Chiefs, but it could be Spencer Rattler who gets the start this week.
35.*Derek Carr NO vs. TB
Note: Carr is expected to have a multi-week absence due to the oblique injury he suffered late on Monday night. Jake Haener relieved Carr on Monday night, but Spencer Rattler might get the nod this week.
36.Patrick Mahomes KC at
37.Sam Darnold MIN at
38.Matthew Stafford LA at
39.Tyler Huntley MIA at

Running Backs

1.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. CLE
2.Derrick Henry BAL vs. WAS
3.Bijan Robinson ATL at CAR
4.Jordan Mason SF at SEA
5.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at DAL
6.Josh Jacobs GB vs. ARI
7.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. SF
8.James Cook BUF at NYJ
9.Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
10.James Conner ARZ at GB
11.David Montgomery DET at DAL
12.Tony Pollard TEN vs. IND
13.*Breece Hall NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Unfortunately I don't see the coaching change doing much to help improve matters for Hall.
14.Najee Harris PIT at LV
15.Chase Brown CIN at NYG
16.J.K. Dobbins LAC at DEN
17.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. JAX
18.*Javonte Williams DEN vs. LAC
Note: Rates a little lower in standard leagues, as Jaleel McLaughlin has been more successful at the goal line.
19.Tank Bigsby JAC at CHI
20.*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. ATL
Note: Hubbard will probably get at least one more week as the starter, but Jonathon Brooks is getting closer to opening the practice window and eventually taking over. Moreover, the Panthers just lost their starting center, so we'll probably see diminishing returns from Hubbard.
21.Brian Robinson WAS at BAL
22.*Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. CIN
Note: Tracy was treated like a workhorse back after Eric Gray's first quarter fumble. We'll see how much his role changes if Devin Singletary returns this week.
23.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. DET
24.Rachaad White TB at NO
25.Jerome Ford CLE at PHI
26.*Travis Etienne JAC at CHI
Note: Etienne 'got popped pretty good' on his already hurting shoulder in the win over the Colts. He played just 22 of a possible 58 snaps against the Colts.
27.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. HOU
Note: Stevenson's benching was basically one series, after which he carried more times and significantly outgained Gibson.
28.Cam Akers HOU at NE
29.Trey Sermon IND at TEN
30.Austin Ekeler WAS at BAL
31.Alexander Mattison LV vs. PIT
32.Justice Hill BAL vs. WAS
33.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. JAX
34.Bucky Irving TB at NO
35.Antonio Gibson NE vs. HOU
36.Tyler Allgeier ATL at CAR
37.Tyjae Spears TEN vs. IND
38.Braelon Allen NYJ vs. BUF
39.Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. SF
40.*Jeremy McNichols WAS at BAL
Note: McNichols scored again in cleanup duty, but only after both Robinson and Ekeler carried the early load.
41.Gus Edwards LAC at DEN
42.D'Onta Foreman CLE at PHI
43.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. LAC
44.*Dare Ogunbowale HOU at NE
Note: Ogunbowale had twice as many touches as Cam Akers, but Akers scored a touchdown, while Ogunbowale got stuffed on a fourth down and also dropped a pass one play before C.J. Stroud lost a fourth quarter fumble.
45.Miles Sanders CAR vs. ATL
46.Tyler Goodson IND at TEN
47.Emanuel Wilson GB vs. ARI
48.Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. DET
49.*Ameer Abdullah LV vs. PIT
Note: Abdullah played a season-high 31 snaps and scored in the loss to the Broncos with Zamir White out.
50.Ray Davis BUF at NYJ
51.Jamaal Williams NO vs. TB
52.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. CLE
53.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. JAX
54.Emari Demercado ARZ at GB
55.Trey Benson ARZ at GB
56.Isaac Guerendo SF at SEA
57.*Zack Moss CIN at NYG
Note: Moss suffered a right ankle injury in the loss to the Ravens. He's believed to be 'OK.'
58.Devin Singletary NYG vs. CIN
59.*Joe Mixon HOU at NE
Note: Mixon (ankle) remains week-to-week, though he is improving. But the Texans don't know yet when he'll be able to return.
60.Jonathan Taylor IND at TEN
61.*Cordarrelle Patterson PIT at LV
Note: Patterson (ankle) has already been ruled out for Week 6.
62.*Jaylen Warren PIT at LV
Note: Warren (knee) is already considered doubtful for Week 6.
63.Dameon Pierce HOU at NE
64.Zamir White LV vs. PIT
65.Nick Chubb CLE at PHI
66.Christian McCaffrey SF at SEA
67.Kyren Williams LA at
68.De'Von Achane MIA at
69.Kareem Hunt KC at
70.Raheem Mostert MIA at
71.Ty Chandler MIN at
72.Jaylen Wright MIA at
73.Samaje Perine KC at
74.Carson Steele KC at
75.Aaron Jones MIN at

Wide Receivers

1.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET
2.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NYG
3.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL
4.Mike Evans TB at NO
5.DJ Moore CHI vs. JAX
6.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
Note: Metcalf turned in a relative dud last week (55 yards with a lost fumble) after three consecutive 100-yard games. It's a little worrisome that he's lost key fumbles the last two games.
7.Drake London ATL at CAR
8.Jayden Reed GB vs. ARI
9.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
10.Chris Godwin TB at NO
11.*Stefon Diggs HOU at NE
Note: Diggs should command a lot of targets with Nico Collins likely out, but that also means he'll probably also draw Christian Gonzalez covering him.
12.Tee Higgins CIN at NYG
13.Terry McLaurin WAS at BAL
14.Diontae Johnson CAR vs. ATL
15.Marvin Harrison ARZ at GB
16.Michael Pittman IND at TEN
17.Deebo Samuel SF at SEA
18.*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. CLE
Note: I'm guessing that Smith will be back from his concussion after the bye week.
19.Brian Thomas JAC at CHI
20.Zay Flowers BAL vs. WAS
21.*Chris Olave NO vs. TB
Note: On one hand, Olave has a great matchup. On the other hand, he just had a measly four targets against the Chiefs and now will have either Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener throwing it to him.
22.*George Pickens PIT at LV
Note: Pickens' snap share was drastically reduced Sunday night, and the Steelers implied that his effort level was the reason for him sitting out when they were in 12 personnel.
23.Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
24.Jameson Williams DET at DAL
25.Keon Coleman BUF at NYJ
26.Amari Cooper CLE at PHI
27.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. CIN
28.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAC
29.*Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. DET
Note: Tolbert was actually on the field for two more snaps than CeeDee Lamb and had 10 targets including the game-winning touchdown Sunday night. With Brandin Cooks on IR, the opportunity is there for more important weeks.
30.Darnell Mooney ATL at CAR
31.*Jakobi Meyers LV vs. PIT
Note: Meyers has 19 targets the last two weeks with Davante Adams out. Adams might be healthy enough to play this week, but will he still be in Las Vegas?
32.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. SF
33.Christian Kirk JAC at CHI
34.Calvin Ridley TEN vs. IND
35.Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TB
36.Josh Downs IND at TEN
37.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. IND
38.Allen Lazard NYJ vs. BUF
39.Ladd McConkey LAC at DEN
40.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
41.Rome Odunze CHI vs. JAX
42.Tank Dell HOU at NE
43.Mike Williams NYJ vs. BUF
44.Jerry Jeudy CLE at PHI
45.*Jauan Jennings SF at SEA
Note: Jennings had just three targets despite playing 57 percent of the snaps against the Cardinals.
46.Alec Pierce IND at TEN
47.*Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. ARI
Note: Wicks is the ultimate whipsaw player this season - he's had two goose eggs and last week's minimal production, but two very productive fantasy games where he was likely benched or even dropped.
48.Keenan Allen CHI vs. JAX
49.*Rashod Bateman BAL vs. WAS
Note: Bateman had eight targets, resulting in four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. Not too many games will require the shootout that happened in Week 5, however.
50.Quentin Johnston LAC at DEN
51.*Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at CAR
Note: McCloud had nine targets in the Thursday night shootout win over the Bucs.
52.DeMario Douglas NE vs. HOU
53.*Romeo Doubs GB vs. ARI
Note: The Packers reinstated Doubs from his one-game suspension.
54.Michael Wilson ARZ at GB
55.Tre Tucker LV vs. PIT
56.Gabe Davis JAC at CHI
57.Xavier Hutchinson HOU at NE
58.Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at BAL
59.Joshua Palmer LAC at DEN
60.Greg Dortch ARZ at GB
61.Andrei Iosivas CIN at NYG
62.Dyami Brown WAS at BAL
63.Darius Slayton NYG vs. CIN
64.Josh Reynolds DEN vs. LAC
65.*Ja'Lynn Polk NE vs. HOU
Note: Polk played all 60 snaps in the loss to the Pats and had one catch on six targets, almost scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. He and Pop Douglas might benefit from the pivot to Drake Maye.
66.Tim Patrick DET at DAL
67.Curtis Samuel BUF at NYJ
68.Noah Brown WAS at BAL
69.*Adonai Mitchell IND at TEN
Note: Mitchell only played 19 snaps in the loss to the Jaguars, as he's the fourth receiver behind Pittman, Downs and Pierce.
70.Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. ATL
71.Malik Nabers NYG vs. CIN
72.*A.J. Brown PHI vs. CLE
Note: I'm waiting to see if Brown practices before moving him up in the rankings, but I'm hopeful.
73.*Nico Collins HOU at NE
Note: Collins (hamstring) is considered 'week-to-week' by the Texans, so we'll presume he won't be able to play this week against the Pats.
74.*Xavier Legette CAR vs. ATL
Note: Legette suffered a shoulder injury against the Bears. He doesn't expect to miss time, but we'll wait until he gets cleared by the team before moving him back up.
75.*Khalil Shakir BUF at NYJ
76.*Davante Adams LV vs. PIT
Note: Adams (hamstring) is improving, but with his trade demand he still might not play this week.
77.*Christian Watson GB vs. ARI
Note: Watson is not expected to play again this week.
78.Cooper Kupp LA at
79.Justin Jefferson MIN at
80.Tyreek Hill MIA at
81.Xavier Worthy KC at
82.Jordan Addison MIN at
83.Jaylen Waddle MIA at
84.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at
85.Jordan Whittington LA at
86.Tutu Atwell LA at
87.Jalen Nailor MIN at
88.Demarcus Robinson LA at

Tight Ends

1.Trey McBride ARZ at GB
2.*George Kittle SF at SEA
Note: Kittle (ribs) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
3.Brock Bowers LV vs. PIT
4.Sam LaPorta DET at DAL
5.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. DET
6.*Tucker Kraft GB vs. ARI
Note: Kraft's teammate Luke Musgrave isn't even getting offensive snaps, while Kraft is becoming a consistent red zone option.
7.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CLE
8.Dalton Kincaid BUF at NYJ
9.Pat Freiermuth PIT at LV
10.Cade Otton TB at NO
11.*Dalton Schultz HOU at NE
Note: Schultz could get a bump in targets (six last week) if Nico Collins is out as expected.
12.Kyle Pitts ATL at CAR
13.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. WAS
14.Cole Kmet CHI vs. JAX
15.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. BUF
16.Hunter Henry NE vs. HOU
17.Zach Ertz WAS at BAL
18.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. IND
19.*Mark Andrews BAL vs. WAS
Note: Andrews had five targets but saw the Ravens' other two tight ends combined for three touchdowns. One of those would have gone to Andrews had Lamar Jackson thrown a better pass earlier in the possession.
20.Mo Alie-Cox IND at TEN
21.Mike Gesicki CIN at NYG
22.Brenton Strange JAC at CHI
23.Foster Moreau NO vs. TB
24.Noah Fant SEA vs. SF
25.Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. DET
26.Juwan Johnson NO vs. TB
27.Dawson Knox BUF at NYJ
28.Erick All CIN at NYG
29.Charlie Kolar BAL vs. WAS
30.Hayden Hurst LAC at DEN
31.*David Njoku CLE at PHI
Note: Njoku injured his knee in the loss to the Commanders.
32.Taysom Hill NO vs. TB
33.*Tommy Tremble CAR vs. ATL
Note: Tremble suffered a concussion in the loss to the Bears.
34.*Evan Engram JAC at CHI
Note: Coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that Engram (hamstring) will be cleared to play Sunday.
35.Travis Kelce KC at
36.Colby Parkinson LA at
37.Jonnu Smith MIA at
38.Noah Gray KC at
39.T.J. Hockenson MIN at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET
2.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at NYG
3.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL
4.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. CLE
5.Derrick Henry BAL vs. WAS
6.Bijan Robinson ATL at CAR
7.Jordan Mason SF at SEA
8.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at DAL
9.Mike Evans TB at NO
10.DJ Moore CHI vs. JAX
11.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
Note: Metcalf turned in a relative dud last week (55 yards with a lost fumble) after three consecutive 100-yard games. It's a little worrisome that he's lost key fumbles the last two games.
12.Josh Jacobs GB vs. ARI
13.Drake London ATL at CAR
14.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
15.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. SF
16.James Cook BUF at NYJ
17.Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
18.James Conner ARZ at GB
19.David Montgomery DET at DAL
20.Tony Pollard TEN vs. IND
21.Chris Godwin TB at NO
22.*Stefon Diggs HOU at NE
Note: Diggs should command a lot of targets with Nico Collins likely out, but that also means he'll probably also draw Christian Gonzalez covering him.
23.Tee Higgins CIN at NYG
24.Trey McBride ARZ at GB
25.*George Kittle SF at SEA
Note: Kittle (ribs) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
26.*Breece Hall NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Unfortunately I don't see the coaching change doing much to help improve matters for Hall.
27.Terry McLaurin WAS at BAL
28.Diontae Johnson CAR vs. ATL
29.Marvin Harrison ARZ at GB
30.Michael Pittman IND at TEN
31.Deebo Samuel SF at SEA
32.*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. CLE
Note: I'm guessing that Smith will be back from his concussion after the bye week.
33.Brian Thomas JAC at CHI
34.Zay Flowers BAL vs. WAS
35.*Chris Olave NO vs. TB
Note: On one hand, Olave has a great matchup. On the other hand, he just had a measly four targets against the Chiefs and now will have either Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener throwing it to him.
36.*George Pickens PIT at LV
Note: Pickens' snap share was drastically reduced Sunday night, and the Steelers implied that his effort level was the reason for him sitting out when they were in 12 personnel.
37.Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
38.Najee Harris PIT at LV
39.Chase Brown CIN at NYG
40.J.K. Dobbins LAC at DEN
41.Tank Bigsby JAC at CHI
42.*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. ATL
Note: Hubbard will probably get at least one more week as the starter, but Jonathon Brooks is getting closer to opening the practice window and eventually taking over. Moreover, the Panthers just lost their starting center, so we'll probably see diminishing returns from Hubbard.
43.Jameson Williams DET at DAL
44.Keon Coleman BUF at NYJ
45.Amari Cooper CLE at PHI
46.Brock Bowers LV vs. PIT
47.Sam LaPorta DET at DAL
48.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. DET
49.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. CIN
50.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAC
51.*Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. DET
Note: Tolbert was actually on the field for two more snaps than CeeDee Lamb and had 10 targets including the game-winning touchdown Sunday night. With Brandin Cooks on IR, the opportunity is there for more important weeks.
52.Darnell Mooney ATL at CAR
53.*Jakobi Meyers LV vs. PIT
Note: Meyers has 19 targets the last two weeks with Davante Adams out. Adams might be healthy enough to play this week, but will he still be in Las Vegas?
54.Brian Robinson WAS at BAL
55.*Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. CIN
Note: Tracy was treated like a workhorse back after Eric Gray's first quarter fumble. We'll see how much his role changes if Devin Singletary returns this week.
56.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. SF
57.Christian Kirk JAC at CHI
58.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. JAX
59.*Javonte Williams DEN vs. LAC
Note: Rates a little lower in standard leagues, as Jaleel McLaughlin has been more successful at the goal line.
60.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. DET
61.*Tucker Kraft GB vs. ARI
Note: Kraft's teammate Luke Musgrave isn't even getting offensive snaps, while Kraft is becoming a consistent red zone option.
62.Calvin Ridley TEN vs. IND
63.Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TB
64.Josh Downs IND at TEN
65.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. IND
66.Allen Lazard NYJ vs. BUF
67.Jerome Ford CLE at PHI
68.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. HOU
Note: Stevenson's benching was basically one series, after which he carried more times and significantly outgained Gibson.
69.Cam Akers HOU at NE
70.Trey Sermon IND at TEN
71.Ladd McConkey LAC at DEN
72.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
73.Rachaad White TB at NO
74.*Travis Etienne JAC at CHI
Note: Etienne 'got popped pretty good' on his already hurting shoulder in the win over the Colts. He played just 22 of a possible 58 snaps against the Colts.
75.Austin Ekeler WAS at BAL
76.Alexander Mattison LV vs. PIT
77.Justice Hill BAL vs. WAS
78.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. JAX
79.Bucky Irving TB at NO
80.Antonio Gibson NE vs. HOU
81.Rome Odunze CHI vs. JAX
82.Tank Dell HOU at NE
83.Mike Williams NYJ vs. BUF
84.Jerry Jeudy CLE at PHI
85.*Jauan Jennings SF at SEA
Note: Jennings had just three targets despite playing 57 percent of the snaps against the Cardinals.
86.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CLE
87.Dalton Kincaid BUF at NYJ
88.Pat Freiermuth PIT at LV
89.Alec Pierce IND at TEN
90.*Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. ARI
Note: Wicks is the ultimate whipsaw player this season - he's had two goose eggs and last week's minimal production, but two very productive fantasy games where he was likely benched or even dropped.

Kickers

1.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. DET
2.*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at NE
Note: Yet another bullet point in the Kicker Revolution - Fairbairn drilled a game-winning 59-yarder as time expired last week.
3.*Justin Tucker BAL vs. WAS
Note: Tucker came up huge with a game-tying 56-yard field goal against the Bengals, breaking his long-distance slump.
4.Younghoe Koo ATL at CAR
5.Tyler Bass BUF at NYJ
6.Jake Elliott PHI vs. CLE
7.Chris Boswell PIT at LV
8.Cameron Dicker LAC at DEN
9.Evan McPherson CIN at NYG
10.*Matthew Wright SF at SEA
Note: Wright will replaced the injured Jake Moody (ankle) for the Niners.
11.Daniel Carlson LV vs. PIT
12.Jake Bates DET at DAL
13.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. BUF
14.Chase McLaughlin TB at NO
15.Austin Seibert WAS at BAL
16.Cairo Santos CHI vs. JAX
17.Jason Myers SEA vs. SF
18.Cam Little JAC at CHI
19.Brayden Narveson GB vs. ARI
20.Joey Slye NE vs. HOU
21.*Blake Grupe NO vs. TB
Note: Presumably the Saints' offense will grind to a slow down if not a halt, lowering Grupe's value.
22.Matt Gay IND at TEN
23.Dustin Hopkins CLE at PHI
24.Wil Lutz DEN vs. LAC
25.Nick Folk TEN vs. IND
26.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. ATL
27.Greg Joseph NYG vs. CIN
28.*Matt Prater ARZ at GB
Note: Prater (knee) is TBD for Week 6 after sitting out last week's game against the Niners.
29.Chad Ryland ARZ at GB
30.*Jake Moody SF at SEA
Note: Moody could miss the next month due to a high-ankle sprain on his kicking leg.
31.Harrison Butker KC at
32.Joshua Karty LA at
33.Will Reichard MIN at
34.Jason Sanders MIA at

Defenses

1.*Pittsburgh Steelers at LV
Note: The Steelers will be without Nick Herbig (hamstring) and Alex Highsmith (groin).
2.Houston Texans at NE
3.*Philadelphia Eagles vs. CLE
Note: The Eagles have struggled to bring pressure this season, but this week they go against a Browns line that has yielded 26 sacks.
4.Los Angeles Chargers at DEN
5.Chicago Bears vs. JAX
6.Denver Broncos vs. LAC
7.*Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO
Note: Sure, the Bucs were a pass-funnel last week, but they're going to get either Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler at QB against them this week.
8.*New York Jets vs. BUF
Note: The Jets' defects mostly were on the offensive side, so I don't think they'll get hurt too much defensively by the firing of Robert Saleh.
9.Atlanta Falcons at CAR
10.Buffalo Bills at NYJ
11.Indianapolis Colts at TEN
12.*San Francisco 49ers at SEA
Note: Fred Warner (ankle) was limited on Monday. Talanoa Hufanga has a torn ligament in his wrist and will have an extended absence.
13.Baltimore Ravens vs. WAS
14.Green Bay Packers vs. ARI
15.Tennessee Titans vs. IND
16.New Orleans Saints vs. TB
17.Detroit Lions at DAL
18.New England Patriots vs. HOU
19.Washington Commanders at BAL
20.Dallas Cowboys vs. DET
21.Cleveland Browns at PHI
22.Las Vegas Raiders vs. PIT
23.Jacksonville Jaguars at CHI
24.*Cincinnati Bengals at NYG
Note: CB Dax Hill (torn ACL) is out for the season.
25.Seattle Seahawks vs. SF
26.Carolina Panthers vs. ATL
27.New York Giants vs. CIN
28.Arizona Cardinals at GB
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
