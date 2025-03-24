Ugo Amadi News: Staying in New Orleans

Amadi re-signed with the Saints on a one-year deal Monday.

The slot cornerback enjoyed his best season in 2024, recording career highs in tackles (65), solo tackles (52), sacks (2.0) and pass breakups (seven). Amadi got his chance in late October when Paulson Adebo went down with a season-ending broken femur, and he kept his spot the rest of the way. Adebo signed with the Giants earlier in March, so Amadi should at least get a chance to compete for a role with the Saints this summer.