Vita Vea Injury: Limited to open week
Vea (hip) was a limited participant at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.
Vea recorded a season-high 10 total tackles (seven solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Monday's 30-24 loss to Kansas City. The defensive lineman appears to have picked up a hip injury in the contest and he'll look to raise his participation level at the team's final two practices of the week before Sunday's contest against the 49ers.
