Vita Vea headshot

Vita Vea Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Vea (hip) was a limited participant at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.

Vea recorded a season-high 10 total tackles (seven solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Monday's 30-24 loss to Kansas City. The defensive lineman appears to have picked up a hip injury in the contest and he'll look to raise his participation level at the team's final two practices of the week before Sunday's contest against the 49ers.

Vita Vea
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
