Will Dissly News: Doesn't show up in box score

Dissly did not catch his lone target in the 17-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The Chargers were content letting the Falcons beat themselves benefitting significantly from Kirk Cousins' four interceptions. As a result, the offense overall was sluggish and ineffective. Quarterback Justin Herbert converted nine of his 16 pass completions to rookie Ladd McConkey, but the passing attack was otherwise a non factor. It's possible that the absence of J.K. Dobbins (knee) could have a dramatic difference on the rushing attack and therefore any threat of the play action, but it's hard to have any concrete takeaways when Los Angeles wasn't forced to take much action.