Zane Gonzalez News: Fills in capably for Seibert
Gonzalez made six regular-season appearances and three playoff appearances for the Commanders in 2024, en route to converting 12 of 15 field-goal attempts and all 27 PATs.
The Commander signed Gonzalez in November as a replacement for Austin Seibert, who missed the final two months of the regular season and all of the postseason with a hip injury. Gonzalez filled in capably, making his first regular-season appearances since 2021 and missing only three kicks in nine games. He's scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason and will turn 30 in May.
