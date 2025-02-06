Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zane Gonzalez headshot

Zane Gonzalez News: Fills in capably for Seibert

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 11:48am

Gonzalez made six regular-season appearances and three playoff appearances for the Commanders in 2024, en route to converting 12 of 15 field-goal attempts and all 27 PATs.

The Commander signed Gonzalez in November as a replacement for Austin Seibert, who missed the final two months of the regular season and all of the postseason with a hip injury. Gonzalez filled in capably, making his first regular-season appearances since 2021 and missing only three kicks in nine games. He's scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason and will turn 30 in May.

Zane Gonzalez
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now