Zane Gonzalez headshot

Zane Gonzalez News: Running it back in D.C.

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 10:12am

Washington re-signed Gonzalez on Thursday.

As Austin Seibert went to the Commanders' injured reserve list with a hip injury ahead of Week 13, Gonzalez was signed to fill in. Over nine games, including the postseason, he made 12 of his 15 field-goal tries and all 27 of his extra-point attempts. That seems to have been good enough to earn him priority for the starting job for 2025.

Zane Gonzalez
Washington Commanders
