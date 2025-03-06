Zane Gonzalez News: Running it back in D.C.
Washington re-signed Gonzalez on Thursday.
As Austin Seibert went to the Commanders' injured reserve list with a hip injury ahead of Week 13, Gonzalez was signed to fill in. Over nine games, including the postseason, he made 12 of his 15 field-goal tries and all 27 of his extra-point attempts. That seems to have been good enough to earn him priority for the starting job for 2025.
