Zane Gonzalez News: Takes every rep Wednesday

Gonzalez (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Gonzalez was listed as a limited participant Tuesday on Washington's first injury report of the week, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears up any concern about his status for Saturday's divisional-round game in Detroit. After connecting on five of seven field-goal attempts and 19 of 19 extra-point tries over his six appearances with Washington in the regular season, Gonzalez went a perfect 5-for-5 on kicks in this past Sunday's wild-card win over the Buccaneers. He nailed two point-after attempts and all three of his field goals, including a 37-yarder that clanged off the right upright and in for the game-winning points with no time remaining.