Zay Jones News: Re-signs with Arizona
Jones agreed to a one-year, $4.4 million deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.
Jones recorded eight receptions for 84 yards in 11 games this past season following a five-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The veteran receiver only recorded two starts and was primarily used as a fourth wideout behind Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch, a group that figures to see additional competition added either via free agency or draft picks in the coming weeks.
