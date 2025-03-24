Anton Lundell News: Nets game-tying goal

Lundell tallied a goal, had four shots on net and dished out two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Lundell came in clutch for the Panthers with the game-tying goal in the latter half of the third period. The 23-year-old center is up to 16 goals, 42 points and 130 shots on net in 70 appearances this season. Sunday's tally ended a six-game skid without a point for Lundell, who has just seven points in his last 15 games. On the bright side, Lundell is just three points away from setting a new career-high in points. While his inconsistencies offensively make him tough to trust in fantasy, he might see more ice time if Florida elects to play their stars less ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, Florida has only two games this week, making Lundell less appealing for the early stretch of the fantasy playoffs.