Anton Lundell News: Sitting again Tuesday

Lundell (rest) won't be in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lundell will miss his second straight game for rest before the beginning of the playoffs. He will conclude the 2024-25 regular season with 17 goals, 45 points, 158 shots on net and 110 hits across 79 appearances this season. Lundell should be ready for Game 1 of the postseason.