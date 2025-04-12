Fantasy Baseball
Allan Winans headshot

Allan Winans News: Selected from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

The Yankees selected Winans' contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

With the Yankees a man short in their rotation following Marcus Stroman's (knee) move to the injured list, Winans will come up from the minors to fill the open spot. The 29-year-old righty owns a 7.20 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across eight starts in his big-league career, but he logged 2.2 shutout frames during his first outing of the season in Triple-A.

Allan Winans
New York Yankees
