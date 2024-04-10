Boston Red Sox-Baltimore Orioles & MLB Bets Props for Wednesday, April 10

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for April 10

The second full week of the MLB season is upon us and a few trends are already presenting themselves. The Yankees and Dodgers are looking dominant. The Central divisions are looking jumbled, per usual. And if you have a spare UCL laying around, you may want to donate it to the surgeons around the country working on repairing them. Today gives us an excellent Wednesday slate where I've identified three underdogs with excellent value. Let's get some winners today!

Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

These two teams are among the early favorites in the wilderness that is the NL Central. Wade Miley takes the hill for the Brewers to face Hunter Greene. The veteran Miley has fared very well against current Reds over his career, holding them to a .103 average (3-for-29) and posting an 11/3 K/BB ratio. And while the fireballing Greene is off to a great start this year, he has been hit hard by Brewers mainstays Christian Yelich (2-for-9, one HR, two BB) and Willy Adames (3-for-9, two HR). This is the third game of a four-game series with the teams splitting the first two, so motivation should be neutral here. With favorable number and underdog value, we have to be on the Brewers.

MLB Pick for Brewers @ Reds:

Brewers ML +115 (@ BetMGM)

Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox

This line appears to be a "prisoner of the moment" line. Boston starter Kutter Crawford looked very sharp in his first two starts while Baltimore starter Cole Irvin was quite "meh" in his only start so far. However, I don't think there is much argument that the Orioles are the superior overall team and current Baltimore bats have hammered Crawford. Five Orioles have a career OPS over 1.000 against Crawford with Anthony Santander, Jorge Mateo and Adley Rutschman hitting dingers. Plus, uber-prospect Jackson Holliday is set to make his big league debut. Irvin, on the other hand, has held current Red Sox bats to just 5-for-29 with a 5/0 K/BB ratio. With motivation neutral, the Orioles will get a hard look every time they are underdogs. I see fantastic value on them today.

MLB Pick for Orioles @ Red Sox

Orioles ML +100 (@ PointsBet)

New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves

After an 0-5 start, the Mets have found their footing and are playing much better ball. This is game three of a four-game series in Atlanta with a split in games one and two, so motivation to sweep/avoid a sweep is not there. The Mets send out veteran Jose Quintana, who has logged 131 ABs against the current Braves lineup and has held his own. The Braves bats have a .275 average and have hit only five dingers in those ABs. Quintana doesn't go deep into games anymore, but he knows how to keep his teams in them. Braves starter Allan Winans has been hittable to current Mets (10-for-26) and the Braves are one of those teams that are constantly overvalued. With a decent pitching match up and excellent value, the Mets are a strong play today.

MLB Pick for Mets @ Braves

Mets ML +148 (@ BetRivers)

