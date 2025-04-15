Allan Winans News: Sent back to minors

The Yankees optioned Winans to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Winans was selected from Triple-A on Saturday to replace the injured Marcus Stroman (knee), and the former will now head back to the minors to clear a roster spot for Clarke Schmidt (shoulder), who is set to be activated for his season debut Wednesday. Winans didn't appear in a game during his time in the Bronx, but he will keep his spot on the 40-man roster as he moves back to Triple-A.