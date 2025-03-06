Bradley Blalock News: Chance for roster spot
Blalock could make Colorado's Opening Day roster as a starter or long reliever, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Blalock made his big-league debut with the Brewers and Rockies in 2024, throwing 30.2 innings primarily as a starter. He struggled to a 5.87 ERA and 1.79 WHIP paired with a 20:20 K:BB. However, Blalock has impressed this spring, allowing only two earned runs with a 10:1 K:BB across nine frames. Saunders notes that Blalock's most likely role is in long relief, though he'd be an option for the rotation if Austin Gomber (shoulder) remains sidelined.
