Weekly Pitcher Rankings: We Made It!

Is it just me, or was this a really long offseason? It was certainly worth the wait, with domestic Opening Day just one sleep away. As is tradition, below are rankings for the short week as well as the extended week. The standard Monday through Saturday rankings will commence on Saturday.

Apologies to those pining for the hitting rankings, as they won't be provided for this set of rankings. There simply isn't ample data to generate worthwhile rankings. To be honest, there still isn't enough for the Saturday update, but I'll do them anyway.

Good luck everyone. May all your streamers throw shutouts.

Week of March 27 - 30

Mixed